News Summary

Zijin Mining : Announcement in relation to the Issuance Progress of the Third Batch of 2019 Ultra Short-term Financing Bonds

10/21/2019 | 05:36am EDT

Announcement in relation to the Issuance Progress of the Third Batch of 2019 Ultra

Short-term Financing Bonds

On 18 October 2019, Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd.* (the "Company") issued the third batch of 2019 ultra short-term financing bonds of Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd.* The issuance results are as follows:

Key issuance details

Name

Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd.* 2019 ultra

Abbreviation

19 Zijin Mining

short-term financing bonds - Third batch

SCP003

Code

011902427

Term

270 days

Date of initial

interest

21 October 2019

Maturity date

17 July 2020

accrued

Planned total

Actual issued

issuance

RMB500 million

RMB500 million

amount

amount

Coupon rate

2.65% (Shibor3M-10BP on 18 October

Issue price per

RMB100

2019)

unit

Status of subscription

Number of

Amount of

qualified

1

qualified

RMB500 million

subscriber

subscription

Highest

Lowest

subscription

2.65%

subscription

2.65%

price

price

Number of

Amount of

valid

1

valid

RMB500 million

subscriber

subscription

Bookrunner

China Merchants Bank Company Limited

Lead

China Merchants Bank Company Limited

underwriter

1

This announcement is made on a voluntary basis.

Investors and shareholders are advised by the Board to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

Fujian, the PRC, 21 October 2019

* The Company's English name is for identification purpose only

2

Disclaimer

Zijin Mining Group Company Ltd. published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2019 09:35:12 UTC
