Zijin Mining : Announcement in relation to the Issuance Progress of the Third Batch of 2019 Ultra Short-term Financing Bonds

Announcement in relation to the Issuance Progress of the Third Batch of 2019 Ultra
Short-term Financing Bonds
On 18 October 2019, Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd.* (the "Company") issued the third batch of 2019 ultra short-term financing bonds of Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd.* The issuance results are as follows:
Key issuance details
|
Name
|
Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd.* 2019 ultra
|
Abbreviation
|
|
19 Zijin Mining
|
short-term financing bonds - Third batch
|
|
SCP003
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Code
|
011902427
|
Term
|
|
270 days
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date of initial
|
|
|
|
|
interest
|
21 October 2019
|
Maturity date
|
|
17 July 2020
|
accrued
|
|
|
|
|
Planned total
|
|
Actual issued
|
|
|
issuance
|
RMB500 million
|
|
RMB500 million
|
amount
|
|
amount
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Coupon rate
|
2.65% (Shibor3M-10BP on 18 October
|
Issue price per
|
|
RMB100
|
2019)
|
unit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Status of subscription
|
|
|
|
Number of
|
|
Amount of
|
|
|
qualified
|
1
|
qualified
|
|
RMB500 million
|
subscriber
|
|
subscription
|
|
|
Highest
|
|
Lowest
|
|
|
subscription
|
2.65%
|
subscription
|
|
2.65%
|
price
|
|
price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of
|
|
Amount of
|
|
|
valid
|
1
|
valid
|
|
RMB500 million
|
subscriber
|
|
subscription
|
|
|
Bookrunner
|
China Merchants Bank Company Limited
|
|
Lead
|
China Merchants Bank Company Limited
|
|
underwriter
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
This announcement is made on a voluntary basis.
Investors and shareholders are advised by the Board to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.
Fujian, the PRC, 21 October 2019
* The Company's English name is for identification purpose only
2
Disclaimer
Zijin Mining Group Company Ltd. published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2019 09:35:12 UTC