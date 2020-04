By Justina Lee



Zijin Mining Group Co.'s net profit rose 19% in the first quarter, helped by higher sales volumes at its gold business.

Net profit climbed to 1.04 billion yuan ($146.9 million) from CNY874.5 million in the same quarter a year earlier, the company said in a Hong Kong stock exchange filing late Tuesday.

Operating income was CNY36.16 billion, up 25% on year.

