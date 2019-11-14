Zijin Mining : Notice of the Second Extraordinary General Meeting in 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liabilities whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.

Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd.*

紫金礦業集團股份 有限公司

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock code: 2899)

Notice of the Second Extraordinary General Meeting in 2019

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the second extraordinary general meeting in 2019 (the "EGM") of Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd.* (the "Company") will be held at 9 a.m. on Monday, 30 December 2019, at the conference room at 21/F., Zijin Headquarters, No. 1 Zijin Road, Shanghang County, Fujian Province, the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") to consider, approve and authorise the following matters:

SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS

to consider and approve the proposal on amendments to the articles of association of the Company; to consider and approve the proposal on amendments to the rules governing the procedures of the shareholders' general meeting of the Company;

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

to consider and approve the remuneration and assessment proposal of Directors and Supervisors of the seventh term; to consider and approve election of non-independent Directors of the seventh term of the Board of Directors of the Company (by way of cumulative voting); to consider and approve election of independent Directors of the seventh term of the Board of Directors of the Company (by way of cumulative voting); and to consider and approve election of Supervisors of the seventh term of the Supervisory Committee of the Company (by way of cumulative voting).

By order of the Board of Directors

Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd.*

Chen Jinghe

Chairman

Fujian, the PRC, 15 November 2019