Zijin Mining : Notification Letter and Change Request Form

Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd.*

紫金礦業集團股份有限公司

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

（一家於中華人民共和國註冊成立的股份有限公司）

(Stock code / 股份代碼：2899)

N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 信 函

30 November 2019

Dear Registered holder,

Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd.* (the "Company") - Notice of Publication of Circular ("Current Corporate Communication")

The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communication are available on the Company 's website at www.zjky.cnand the HKEXnews website at www.hkexnews.hk, or the arranged printed form(s) of Current Corporate Communication are enclosed (if applicable).

You may at any time choose to receive free of charge Corporate Communication either in printed form, or read the website version; and either in printed English language version only, printed Chinese language version only or both printed language versions, notwithstanding any wish to the contrary you have previously conveyed to the Company. If you want to change the choice of language and means of receipt of all future Corporate Communication, please complete and sign the Change Request Form printed at the reverse side of this letter and send it to the Company's H Share Registrar, c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the "Hong Kong Share Registrar"), using the mailing label and need not to affix a stamp when returning (if posted in Hong Kong). Otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp and send to the Hong Kong Share Registrar, the address is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. The Change Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.zjky.cnor the HKEXnews website at www.hkexnews.hk.

If you want to receive printed version in another language of the Current Corporate Communication, please write or send email at zijin.ecom@computershare.com.hkto the Company c/o the Hong Kong Share Registrar specifying your name, address and request. Even if you have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to receive all future Corporate Communication via Website version but for any reason you have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Current Corporate Communication, the Company will promptly upon your request send the Current Corporate Communication to you in printed form free of charge.

Should you have any queries relating to this letter, please contact the Company by calling its hotline at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours (9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd.*

Note: Corporate Communication includes but not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; (f) a proxy form; and (g) a reply slip.

* The English name of the Company is for identification purpose only

各位登記 持有人 :

紫 金礦 業集團 股份 有限公 司（「本 公司 」） - 通函 之發 佈通知 （「本 次公 司通訊 文件 」）

本公司的 本次公 司通訊 文件中、英文版本 已上載 於本公 司網站 (www.zjky.cn)及香港交 易所披 露 易網站(www.hkexnews.hk)，歡迎瀏覽， 或按安排 附上本 次公司 通訊文 件之印刷 本 （如 適用 ）。

儘管 閣下 早前曾 向本公 司作出 公司通訊 文件 ( 附 註 )收取 方式或 語 言版本的 選擇，但仍可 以隨時 更 改有關選 擇，轉 為以印 刷本或 網 上方 式收 取 、或 只 收 取英 文 印刷 本 、或 只 收取 中 文 印刷 本 ；或 同 時收 取 中、 英 文 印刷 本 ，費 用 全免 。 如 閣 下欲 更 改今 後 所有 公司 通訊 文件之語 言版本 及收取 方式，請 填妥及簽 署在本 函背面 的更改 指示回條，並使用 隨附之 郵寄標 籤及毋須 貼上郵 票（如在 香 港 投 寄 ）；

否則，請 貼上適 當的郵 票 ，寄 回本公司之 H 股證券 登記處 ， 香港中央 證券登 記有限 公司（「 香港證券 登記處 」），地 址為 香 港灣仔皇 后大道 東 183 號合和中 心 17M 樓。更改指示 回條亦 可於本 公司 網站 (www.zjky.cn)或香港交 易所 披露易網 站(www.hkexnews.hk)內下載。

如 閣下欲 收取本 次公司 通訊文 件之另一 語言印 刷本，請以書 面 或電郵方 式 zijin.ecom@computershare.com.hk送交到香港證券 登 記 處 ， 請註明 閣 下的姓 名、地址及要 求。如 閣 下已選 擇以網 上方式 收取日後 公司通 訊文件（或被 視 為已同意 以網上 方式收 取）但 因 任何 理由未能 閱覽載 於網站 的本次 公司通訊 文件， 閣下 只要提 出 要求，本公司 將儘快 向 閣下 寄 上所要求 的有關 文件的 印刷版 本，費用 全免。

如 閣下對 本函件 有任何 疑問，請於營業 時間內（ 星期一 至星期 五，上 午九時 至下 午六時，香 港 公眾假期 除 外 ）致 電本公 司熱線 (852) 2862 8688查詢。

紫 金礦 業集團 股份 有限公 司

謹 啓

2 0 1 9 年 1 1 月 3 0 日

附註：公司通訊文件包括但不限於：(a)董事會報告、年度財務報表連同核數師報告及如適用，財務摘要報告；(b)中期報告及如適用，中期摘要報告；(c)會議通告；

(d)上市文件；(e)通函； (f)委任代表表格；及(g)回條。