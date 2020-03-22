Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Zijin Mining Group Company Limited    2899   CNE100000502

ZIJIN MINING GROUP COMPANY LIMITED

(2899)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zijin Mining Posts Higher Net Profit, Plans Output Hike

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/22/2020 | 08:57pm EDT

By Martin Mou

Zijin Mining Group Co. plans to substantially increase output in a bid to become a first-tier global mining company, the Chinese miner said as it reported higher profit for 2019.

Net profit rose 4.7% to 4.28 billion yuan ($603.2 million) mainly due to increases in copper- and gold-mine production volumes, Zijin said in a stock-exchange filing Sunday.

Operating income grew 28% to CNY136.10 billion but its impact on profit was partly offset by higher operating costs.

Zijin, which has been buying up copper and gold mines around the world, said it plans to speed up the construction and upgrading of mines in order to ramp up production in 2020.

Zijin is looking to substantially increase gold production as it expects prices for the haven metal to gain from looser monetary policies worldwide and risk aversion due to prevailing economic uncertainties.

While copper prices have fallen sharply on demand concerns triggered by the coronavirus, Zijin said it expects the metal to rise again after the pandemic ends. The Chinese miner aims to double its copper production by 2023.

It plans to start production at the Timok Copper and Gold Mine in Serbia and the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Mine in the Democratic Republic of the Congo by the second quarter of 2021.

Write to Martin Mou at martin.mou@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD 0.27% 1495.97 Delayed Quote.-3.03%
ZIJIN MINING GROUP COMPANY LIMITED 2.98% 3.46 End-of-day quote.-26.80%
ZIJIN MINING GROUP COMPANY LIMITED -4.07% 2.36 End-of-day quote.-1.67%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ZIJIN MINING GROUP COMPANY
03/17ZIJIN MINING GROUP COMPANY LIMITED : annual earnings release
03/05Newmont Completes Sale of Continental Gold Stake for $260 Million
DJ
03/05China's Zijin Completes Acquisition of Canada's Continental Gold
DJ
03/05ZIJIN MINING : Announcement in relation to Completion of Acquisition of Continen..
PU
02/28Canada's top court rules Nevsun lawsuit can proceed, paving way for more over..
RE
02/28ZIJIN MINING : Announcement in relation to External Donation for Supporting the ..
PU
02/27ZIJIN MINING : Announcement in relation to Progress of Acquisition of Equity Int..
PU
02/24ZIJIN MINING : Announcement in relation to the Issuance Results of 2020 Mid-Term..
PU
02/12Barrick CEO sees no competition in his bid for Freeport's Grasberg mine
RE
02/05ZIJIN MINING : Announcement in relation to Updated Resource Volume of the Kamoa-..
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2020 135 B
EBIT 2020 8 678 M
Net income 2020 5 061 M
Debt 2020 27 704 M
Yield 2020 4,91%
P/E ratio 2020 11,7x
P/E ratio 2021 9,63x
EV / Sales2020 0,81x
EV / Sales2021 0,73x
Capitalization 81 904 M
Chart ZIJIN MINING GROUP COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Zijin Mining Group Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZIJIN MINING GROUP COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 3,81  CNY
Last Close Price 2,43  CNY
Spread / Highest target 90,0%
Spread / Average Target 56,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lai Chang Zou President & Executive Director
Shui Qing Lin Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jing He Chen Chairman
Kai Xi Jiang Chief Scientist & Engineer
Fu Sheng Lan Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZIJIN MINING GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-1.67%11 545
NEWMONT CORPORATION-6.65%32 757
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-3.23%28 178
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION12.07%17 905
POLYUS PAO--.--%14 209
SHANDONG GOLD MINING CO., LTD.-11.31%12 097
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group