Zijin Mining Posts Higher Net Profit, Plans Output Hike

By Martin Mou



Zijin Mining Group Co. plans to substantially increase output in a bid to become a first-tier global mining company, the Chinese miner said as it reported higher profit for 2019.

Net profit rose 4.7% to 4.28 billion yuan ($603.2 million) mainly due to increases in copper- and gold-mine production volumes, Zijin said in a stock-exchange filing Sunday.

Operating income grew 28% to CNY136.10 billion but its impact on profit was partly offset by higher operating costs.

Zijin, which has been buying up copper and gold mines around the world, said it plans to speed up the construction and upgrading of mines in order to ramp up production in 2020.

Zijin is looking to substantially increase gold production as it expects prices for the haven metal to gain from looser monetary policies worldwide and risk aversion due to prevailing economic uncertainties.

While copper prices have fallen sharply on demand concerns triggered by the coronavirus, Zijin said it expects the metal to rise again after the pandemic ends. The Chinese miner aims to double its copper production by 2023.

It plans to start production at the Timok Copper and Gold Mine in Serbia and the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Mine in the Democratic Republic of the Congo by the second quarter of 2021.

