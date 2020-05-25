Zijin Mining : Withholding and Payment of Enterprise Income Tax for Non-resident Enterprise Shareholders in respect of 2019 Final Dividend

Withholding and Payment of Enterprise Income Tax for Non-resident Enterprise Shareholders in respect of 2019 Final Dividend References are made to the Annual Results Announcement for the Year Ended 31 December 2019 dated 20 March 2020, the Notice of 2019 Annual General Meeting dated 14 May 2020 and the Announcement in relation to Closure Period of Register of Members of H Shares for the Proposed Distribution of 2019 Final Dividend dated 25 May 2020 of Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd.* (the "Company") which, among other things, mentioned the proposed distribution of final dividend of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2019. Pursuant to the "Enterprise Income Tax Law of the People's Republic of China" (the "Enterprise Income Tax Law"), the "Detailed Rules for the Implementation of the Enterprise Income Tax Law of the People's Republic of China" (the "Tax Law"), and the "Notice of the State Administration of Taxation on the Issues concerning Withholding and Payment of the Enterprise Income Tax on the Dividends Paid by Chinese Resident Enterprises to H-share Holders Which Are Overseas Non-resident Enterprises" (Guoshuihan [2008] No. 897) all implemented in 2008, with effect from 1 January 2008, any Chinese domestic enterprise which pays dividend to a non-resident enterprise shareholder in respect of accounting periods beginning from 1 January 2008 shall withhold and pay 10% enterprise income tax for such shareholder. The 2019 final dividend will be paid to the shareholders whose names appear on the register of members of H Shares of the Company (the "Register") on Wednesday, 24 June 2020 (the "Record Date"). The dividend cheques are intended to be dispatched on Friday, 17 July 2020. In accordance with the Tax Law and its relevant rules and regulations, the Company has an obligation to withhold and pay the 10% enterprise income tax from the payment of the 2019 final dividend to shareholders who are non-resident enterprise (including HKSCC Nominees Limited) whose names are registered on the Register as of the Record Date. The term "non-resident enterprise" when used in this announcement shall have the same meaning as defined under the Tax Law and its relevant rules and regulations. 1

If any resident enterprise (as defined in the Enterprise Income Tax Law) listed on the register of members of H Shares of the Company which is duly incorporated in the PRC or under the laws of a foreign country (or a region) but with a PRC-based de facto management body, does not wish the Company to withhold and pay the said 10% enterprise income tax, it shall submit to Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at or before 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, 17 June 2020 the related documents to confirm its resident enterprise status, including: 1. a legal opinion issued by a Mainland China qualified lawyer (with the seal of the applicable law firm affixed); and 2. together with duly certified true copies of the certificate of enterprise code for PRC enterprises (中華人民共和國組織機構代碼證) issued by the relevant PRC governmental authorities or equivalent documents certified by a Hong Kong solicitor or accountant, that establishes its resident enterprise status. Withholding of Income Tax for H Shareholders through the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect and the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect Pursuant to the Notice on the Taxation Policies Related to the Pilot Programme of the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect (Cai Shui [2014] No. 81) 《( 關於滬港股票市場交易互聯互通機制試點有關稅收政策的通 知》(財稅[2014]81 號)) promulgated on 17 November 2014 and the Notice on the Taxation Policies Related to the Pilot Programme of the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect (Cai Shui [2016] No. 127) (《關於深港 股票市場交易互聯互通機制試點有關稅收政策的通知》(財稅[2016]127 號)) promulgated on 5 December 2016: For Mainland individual investors who invest in the H Shares of the Company through the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect programme and/or the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect programme, the Company will withhold individual income tax at the rate of 20% in the distribution of final dividend. Individual investors may, by producing valid tax payment proofs, apply to the competent tax authority of China Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation Limited for tax credit relating to the withholding tax already paid abroad. For Mainland securities investment funds that invest in the H Shares of the Company through the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect programme and/or the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect programme, the Company will withhold individual income tax in the distribution of final dividend pursuant to the foregoing provisions; For Mainland corporate investors that invest in the H Shares of the Company through the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect programme and/or the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect programme, the Company will not withhold the income tax in the distribution of final dividend and the Mainland corporate investors shall file the tax returns on their own. The final dividend to be distributed to the H Shareholders through the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect and the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect will be paid in Renminbi. The record date and the date of 2

distribution of cash dividends and other arrangements for the investors of Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect and the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect will be the same as those for the H Shareholders of the Company. Should the H Shareholders of the Company have any doubt in relation to the aforesaid arrangements, they are recommended to consult their tax advisors for relevant tax implications in Mainland China, Hong Kong and other countries (regions) on the possession and disposal of the H Shares of the Company. Investors should read this announcement carefully. The Company has no obligation and will not be responsible for confirming the identities of any shareholders. The Company will withhold and pay for the enterprise income tax strictly in accordance with the Tax Law and its relevant rules and regulations, based on the information contained in the Register on the Record Date. The Company shall owe no liability whatsoever in respect of and will not entertain any claims arising from any delay in, or inaccurate determination of, the status of the shareholders or any disputes over the mechanism of withholding. The above-mentioned proposed distribution of final dividend is subject to the approval of shareholders at the annual general meeting of the Company to be held on Friday, 12 June 2020. Any consequential changes to the expected timetable will be published by way of public announcement. This announcement is made on a voluntary basis. This announcement is published in both Chinese and English. In the case of any discrepancies, the Chinese version shall prevail over its English version. Investors and shareholders are advised by the board of directors of the Company to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company. 25 May 2020, Fujian, the PRC *The Company's English name is for identification purpose only 3