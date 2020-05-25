Zijin Mining : Withholding and Payment of Personal Income Tax in respect of 2019 Final Dividend

Withholding and Payment of Personal Income Tax in respect of 2019 Final Dividend References are made to the Annual Results Announcement for the Year Ended 31 December 2019 dated 20 March 2020, the Notice of 2019 Annual General Meeting dated 14 May 2020 and the Announcement in relation to Closure Period of Register of Members of H Shares for the Proposed Distribution of 2019 Final Dividend dated 25 May 2020 of Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd.* (the "Company") which, among other things, mentioned the proposed distribution of final dividend of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2019. Pursuant to the State Administration of Taxation Notice on Matters Concerning the Levy and Administration of Individual Income Tax After the Repeal of Guo Shui Fa [1993] No. 45 (Guo Shui Han [2011] No. 348) (《國家稅務總局關於國稅發[1993]045 號文件廢止後有關個人所得稅徵管問題的通 知》(國稅函[2011]348 號)) (the "SAT Notice") dated 28 June 2011, and the letter entitled "Tax arrangements on dividends paid to Hong Kong residents by Mainland companies" issued by The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange Letter") dated 4 July 2011, the overseas resident individual shareholders of the stocks issued in Hong Kong by domestic non-foreigninvested enterprises are entitled to the relevant preferential tax treatment pursuant to the provisions in the tax treaties entered into between the countries in which they reside and the PRC or the tax arrangements between the Mainland China and Hong Kong or Macau. The Company will withhold and pay for the relevant tax pursuant to the above opinion of the tax authorities and relevant tax laws and regulations, including the "Notice of the State Administration of Taxation in relation to the Administrative Measures on Preferential Treatment Entitled by Non-residents under Tax Treaties (Tentative)" (Guo Shui Fa [2009] No. 124) 《( 國家稅務總局關於印發<非居民享受稅收協定待遇 管理辦法(試行)>的通知》(國稅發[2009]124 號)) (the "Tax Treaties Notice"). The Company will determine the country of domicile of each of the individual H Shareholders based on the registered address as recorded in the register of members of H Shares of the Company on Wednesday, 24 June 2020 (the "Record Date") (the "Registered Address"). The arrangements by the Company for the withholding and payment of individual income tax of the individual H Shareholders are as follows: 1

for individual H Shareholders whose country of domicile is a country or region which has entered into a tax treaty with the PRC stipulating a dividend tax rate of less than 10%, the Company will withhold and pay for the individual income tax at the rate of 10% on behalf of the individual H Shareholders. If such individual H Shareholders would like to apply for a refund of the excess amount of tax withheld and paid, the Company can assist the relevant shareholder to handle the application for the underlying preferential tax benefits pursuant to the tax treaties, provided that the relevant shareholder shall submit to the H share registrar of the Company the information required under the Tax Treaties Notice within the time period as specified below. Upon examination and approval by the competent tax authorities, the Company will assist in refunding the excess amount of tax withheld and paid; for individual H Shareholders whose country of domicile is a country or region which has entered into a tax treaty with the PRC stipulating a dividend tax rate of 10% or more but less than 20% (the applicable tax rate for the residents in Hong Kong and Macau is 10% for this purpose), the Company will directly withhold and pay for the individual income tax at the actual applicable tax rate stipulated in the relevant tax treaty; and for individual H Shareholders whose country of domicile is a country or region which has entered into a tax treaty with the PRC stipulating a dividend tax rate of 20%, or a country or region which has not entered into any tax treaties with the PRC, or in any other circumstances, the Company will withhold and pay for the individual income tax at the rate of 20% on behalf of the individual H Shareholders. If the actual domicile of an individual H Shareholder is inconsistent with his/her Registered Address or if an individual H Shareholder would like to apply for a refund of the excess amount of tax finally withheld and paid, such individual H Shareholder shall provide relevant supporting documents as required under the Tax Treaties Notice in person to the H share registrar of the Company, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong on or before 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, 17 June 2020. Upon examination of the supporting documents by the relevant tax authorities, the Company will follow the instructions given by the tax authorities to implement relevant tax withholding and payment provisions and arrangements. Alternatively, individual H Shareholders may either personally or appoint a representative to attend to the procedures in accordance with the requirements under the Tax Treaties Notice if they fail to provide the relevant supporting documents to the Company within the time period stated above. The Company intends to dispatch the cheques of 2019 final dividend to the individual H Shareholders by ordinary mail at their own risk on Friday, 17 July 2020. Withholding of Income Tax for H Shareholders through the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect and the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect 2

Pursuant to the Notice on the Taxation Policies Related to the Pilot Programme of the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect (Cai Shui [2014] No. 81) 《( 關於滬港股票市場交易互聯互通機制試點有關稅收政策的通 知》(財稅[2014]81 號)) promulgated on 17 November 2014 and the Notice on the Taxation Policies Related to the Pilot Programme of the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect (Cai Shui [2016] No. 127) (《關於深港 股票市場交易互聯互通機制試點有關稅收政策的通知》(財稅[2016]127 號)) promulgated on 5 December 2016: For Mainland individual investors who invest in the H Shares of the Company through the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect programme and/or the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect programme, the Company will withhold individual income tax at the rate of 20% in the distribution of final dividend. Individual investors may, by producing valid tax payment proofs, apply to the competent tax authority of China Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation Limited for tax credit relating to the withholding tax already paid abroad. For Mainland securities investment funds that invest in the H Shares of the Company through the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect programme and/or the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect programme, the Company will withhold individual income tax in the distribution of final dividend pursuant to the foregoing provisions; For Mainland corporate investors that invest in the H Shares of the Company through the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect programme and/or the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect programme, the Company will not withhold the income tax in the distribution of final dividend and the Mainland corporate investors shall file the tax returns on their own. The final dividend to be distributed to the H Shareholders through the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect programme and the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect programme will be paid in Renminbi. The record date and the date of distribution of cash dividends and other arrangements for the investors of Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect and the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect will be the same as those for the H Shareholders of the Company. Should the H Shareholders of the Company have any doubt in relation to the aforesaid arrangements, they are recommended to consult their tax advisors for relevant tax implications in Mainland China, Hong Kong and other countries (regions) on the possession and disposal of the H Shares of the Company. Investors should notice that the Company has no obligation and will not be responsible for confirming the identities of any shareholders. The Company will withhold and pay for the personal income tax, strictly in accordance with the tax law and its relevant rules and regulations, based on the information contained in the register on the Record Date. The Company shall owe no liability whatsoever in respect of and will not entertain any claims arising from any delay in, or inaccurate determination of, the status of the shareholders or any disputes over the mechanism of withholding. 3

The above-mentioned proposed distribution of final dividend is subject to the approval of shareholders at the annual general meeting of the Company to be held on Friday, 12 June 2020. Any consequential changes to the expected timetable will be published by way of public announcement.