Zijin Mining : Papua New Guinea may let Barrick reopen mine if court case dropped

MELBOURNE, July 17 (Reuters) - Papua New Guinea Prime
Minister James Marape said his government would be willing to
work with Barrick Gold Corp to reopen the Porgera gold
mine if the Canadian company withdraws its court action against
the state.
Barrick stopped production at Porgera and sued the Papua New
Guinea (PNG) government after it refused to extend the mine's
expired lease in April because of community unrest and pollution
concerns.
"If they (Barrick) withdraw the court cases, we can talk
commercial with them," Marape said in a statement on his
Facebook page posted on Thursday.
He said the government has indicated to Barrick that "they
will be given first consideration for partnership, but under new
terms".
A spokesman for the Porgera Joint Venture, in which Barrick
and China's Zijin Mining Group each own 47.5%, said
they will issue a statement on Marape's offer later.
Marape's statement came after Barrick, which operates
Porgera, said it would reduce power supply to townships near the
mine, which it supplies for free, from Friday to save costs.
Barrick last week approached the World Bank's International
Centre to try to settle the dispute, while moving ahead with the
judicial review in PNG.
The dispute over the mine lease comes at the same time as
Marape is holding up other major mining and gas projects to get
better terms for the country from foreign investors, even as the
country suffers a major economic slump.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)