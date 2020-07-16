Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Shanghai Stock Exchange  >  Zijin Mining Group Company Limited    601899   CNE100000B24

ZIJIN MINING GROUP COMPANY LIMITED

(601899)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange - 07/16
5.44 CNY   -3.72%
07/13Oil Search to write off some PNG exploration assets, power project
RE
07/05Recent flurry of M&A by China's big miners
RE
07/05Chinese miners' deal frenzy seen stalling on regulatory hurdles
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Zijin Mining : Papua New Guinea may let Barrick reopen mine if court case dropped

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/16/2020 | 11:57pm EDT

MELBOURNE, July 17 (Reuters) - Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape said his government would be willing to work with Barrick Gold Corp to reopen the Porgera gold mine if the Canadian company withdraws its court action against the state.

Barrick stopped production at Porgera and sued the Papua New Guinea (PNG) government after it refused to extend the mine's expired lease in April because of community unrest and pollution concerns.

"If they (Barrick) withdraw the court cases, we can talk commercial with them," Marape said in a statement on his Facebook page posted on Thursday.

He said the government has indicated to Barrick that "they will be given first consideration for partnership, but under new terms".

A spokesman for the Porgera Joint Venture, in which Barrick and China's Zijin Mining Group each own 47.5%, said they will issue a statement on Marape's offer later.

Marape's statement came after Barrick, which operates Porgera, said it would reduce power supply to townships near the mine, which it supplies for free, from Friday to save costs.

Barrick last week approached the World Bank's International Centre to try to settle the dispute, while moving ahead with the judicial review in PNG.

The dispute over the mine lease comes at the same time as Marape is holding up other major mining and gas projects to get better terms for the country from foreign investors, even as the country suffers a major economic slump.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION -0.90% 36.27 Delayed Quote.51.74%
ZIJIN MINING GROUP COMPANY LIMITED -3.72% 5.44 End-of-day quote.18.52%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on ZIJIN MINING GROUP COMPANY
07/13Oil Search to write off some PNG exploration assets, power project
RE
07/05Recent flurry of M&A by China's big miners
RE
07/05Chinese miners' deal frenzy seen stalling on regulatory hurdles
RE
06/16ZIJIN MINING GROUP COMPANY LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/12China's Zijin Mining to buy Guyana Goldfields for $238 million
RE
06/12Zijin Mining to Buy Guyana Goldfields for $237 Million
DJ
06/08Zijin Mining Plans to Buy Stake in Julong Copper
DJ
05/25ZIJIN MINING : Withholding and Payment of Personal Income Tax in respect of 2019..
PU
05/25ZIJIN MINING : Withholding and Payment of Enterprise Income Tax for Non-resident..
PU
05/19Papua New Guinea court to rule on Barrick mine challenge in June
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 149 B 21 318 M 21 318 M
Net income 2020 4 474 M 639 M 639 M
Net Debt 2020 41 184 M 5 882 M 5 882 M
P/E ratio 2020 23,7x
Yield 2020 2,51%
Capitalization 130 B 18 547 M 18 517 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 19 963
Free-Float 74,6%
Chart ZIJIN MINING GROUP COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Zijin Mining Group Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZIJIN MINING GROUP COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 3,88 CNY
Last Close Price 3,98 CNY
Spread / Highest target 43,0%
Spread / Average Target -2,29%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lai Chang Zou President & Executive Director
Shui Qing Lin Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jing He Chen Chairman
Kai Xi Jiang Chief Scientist & Engineer
Fu Sheng Lan Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZIJIN MINING GROUP COMPANY LIMITED18.52%19 356
NEWMONT CORPORATION41.66%49 873
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION51.74%48 127
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION49.27%28 117
POLYUS84.12%24 938
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.65.24%21 171
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group