Zillow : Now Has More Than 100 Canadian Listing Partners

Zillow announces additional agreements with brokerages and franchisors in Canada

SEATTLE, March 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zillow®, the leading real estate and rental marketplace in the U.S., shared today that more than 100 brokerages and franchisors have signed agreements to display listings on Zillow.com and Zillow's mobile app. Brokerages that have recently signed on include Royal Le Page Urban, Royal Le Page Innovate, MaxWell Realty and Plintz Real Estate.

"Zillow is continuing its growth in Canada alongside so many outstanding brokerages and franchisors," said Errol Samuelson, Zillow Group Chief Industry Development Officer. "The increased exposure of Canadian listings to millions of home shoppers is proving to be a win for both consumers and the broader industry."

Canadian listings on Zillow get exposure to millions of global home shoppers, including more than half a million unique Canadian users per month.

"We are very excited to be amongst the early adopters to jump on board with Zillow in Canada," said Anna Michaelidis, CEO and Broker of Record, Royal LePage Urban of East York, Ontario. "We look forward to the added exposure for our agents and view Zillow as a powerful tool that will both elevate and expand the presence of our agents in the marketplace. Welcome to Canada, Zillow!"

"At MaxWell Realty we have always strived to combine real estate technology with a personal touch to create an informed consumer," said Bill Tarrabain, President, MaxWell Realty of Edmonton, Alberta. "With that in mind, a partnership with Zillow seemed very natural. We're thrilled to be on the forefront of what is proving to be a very exciting time in real estate, for buyers and sellers across Canada."

"Zillow has done an excellent job attracting home buyers and sellers to its platform," said Shami Sandhu, President and Regional Director, Realty One Group of Western Canada. "The success Zillow has with consumers makes it a great resource for real estate professionals who want their listings to have the greatest exposure to home shoppers and also provides an additional source of leads."

"When the stakes are as high as with real estate, consumer access to information is tremendously important," said Dennis Plintz, Broker and Owner, Plintz Real Estate of Calgary, Alberta. "Zillow not only provides a platform that gives consumers greater access to information, but also provides opportunity for industry professionals to reach a broader audience."

"At Royal LePage Innovate, our mission statement is "Clients First!" We want our clients' properties to get as much exposure as possible and Zillow does an amazing job doing this," said Paul Seib, Broker and Owner, Royal LePage Innovate of Airdrie and Calgary, Alberta. "The real estate industry is always changing and we are excited to be one of the first Canadian companies to be working with Zillow."

All brokers and franchisors signed on will have listings displayed on Zillow's mobile app and website, which will include a description and photos of the property, and prominently feature the listing agent – with contact information – as well as a link to the brokerage or franchise website. Posting listings on Zillow is free for listing agents and brokers, and leads to listing agents are also free.

About Zillow

Zillow is the leading real estate and rental marketplace dedicated to empowering consumers with data, inspiration and knowledge around the place they call home, and connecting them with great real estate professionals. Zillow serves the full lifecycle of owning and living in a home: buying, selling, renting, financing, remodeling and more. Zillow Offers provides homeowners in some metropolitan areas with the opportunity to receive offers to purchase their home from Zillow. When Zillow buys a home, it will make necessary updates and list the home for resale on the open market.

In addition to Zillow.com, Zillow operates the most popular suite of mobile real estate apps, with more than two dozen apps across all major platforms. Launched in 2006, Zillow is owned and operated by Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z and ZG) and headquartered in Seattle.

Zillow is a registered trademark of Zillow, Inc. Zillow Offers is a trademark of Zillow, Inc.

SOURCE Zillow