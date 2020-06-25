Log in
Clean. Protect. Distance: The principles behind Zillow's new real estate safety protocols

06/25/2020 | 04:24pm EDT
Posted on Jun 25, 2020
Clean. Protect. Distance: The principles behind Zillow's new health and safety protocols

Zillow's industry-leading health and safety practices are designed to keep real estate moving forward safely.

According to Zillow research, newly pending home sales continue to rise, now nearly 50% higher than a month ago. And there are other signs that real estate is resilient: Survey data indicate stay-at-home orders have prompted people to want to move. And the flow of new listings continues to increase.

The health and safety of our customers, partners and employees remains Zillow's top priority. That's why we're partnering with former U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Regina Benjamin as Zillow's new health advisor. As someone who has seen firsthand how Hurricane Katrina devastated her community of Bayou La Batre, leaving many of the town's 2,500 residents without shelter, Dr. Benjamin understands how important a safe home is for families and their loved ones. She's now working closely with our team on health and safety protocols for buyers, sellers, agents and employees.

These new protocols are guided by CPD (Clean. Protect. Distance) principles, as part of our Move Forward. Stay Safe. initiative. Homeowners who sell to Zillow can be assured their properties will be cleaned and sanitized before they are listed. Buyers of Zillow-owned homes can also feel peace of mind that our maintenance protocols will protect them as they tour properties. And people working with Zillow Premier Agents to buy or sell homes can do so with the knowledge that our CPD principles are designed to make the entire real estate process safer.

Zillow's virtual tools allow buyers to find a new home without ever leaving their own. This includes touring homes with Zillow's proprietary 3D Home tours, scheduling appointment-based virtual tours or attending virtual open houses, as well as leveraging e-signings and remote closings, where available.

For renters, Zillow technologies help people find, apply for, and pay deposits on a new rental home - all online.

No matter what type of move is ahead, Zillow is committed to helping customers safely unlock their next chapter. To learn more, go to our 'Move Forward. Stay Safe.' page.

Disclaimer

Zillow Group Inc. published this content on 25 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2020 20:23:19 UTC
