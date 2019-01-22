StreetEasy : Unveils New Platform to Improve Listing Input and Management

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, StreetEasy®, New York City's leading real estate marketplace, unveiled Listing Tools, a new platform to make it easier for agents to enter and manage their NYC listings. Listing Tools will replace StreetEasy's current listing entry system for agents and will offer two versions: a paid enterprise version and a free version. The enterprise version, designed in collaboration with Douglas Elliman, will launch first, followed by the updated free version. Both include a new desktop interface and first-ever dedicated agent mobile app.

The new Listing Tools platform caters to a growing share of agents who manually enter listing properties directly on StreetEasy. Currently, more than 50 percent of listings on StreetEasy are manually entered and managed by agents. Guided by input from the agent community, this new platform reflects the fields and features that agents use and value most often when entering and managing their listings. It will give agents more ease with data entry and marketing their listings, and offers access to benefits exclusive to Listing Tools users, including:

Agent Spotlight: This is a new product that provides listing agents with the option to have exclusive placement on sales listings they're advertising on StreetEasy.

StreetEasy Listing Tools App: StreetEasy's first dedicated listing management mobile app that allows agents to quickly and accurately perform key tasks from the convenience of their phone. From the app, agents will be able to create and publish a listing, take and rearrange photos, update listing facts and home status, schedule an open house, and more.

"The NYC real estate market is unlike any other market in the country. We spent the last year focused on better understanding the challenges local agents faced and how we could improve their day-to-day with technology," said Matt Daimler, GM of StreetEasy. "As a result, we built something that marries the importance of data accuracy with convenience, and ultimately a platform that empowers agents to focus on what they do best: advising buyers, sellers and renters on their real estate decisions. We're proud to work with forward-thinking brokerages and agents to usher this next phase of tech into the NYC real estate market."

StreetEasy Listing Tools will roll out in phases over the next few months. The mobile app will launch this spring. This announcement continues StreetEasy's expansion of its marketing and business services for NYC real estate professionals to help them maximize business opportunities and connect them to thousands of New York buyers, sellers and renters. Additional offerings include Premier Agent on StreetEasy, Building Experts, StreetEasy PRO and Featured Listings programs.

About StreetEasy

StreetEasy is New York City's leading local real estate marketplace on mobile and the web, providing accurate and comprehensive for-sale and for-rent listings from hundreds of real estate brokerages throughout New York City and the major NYC metropolitan area. StreetEasy adds layers of proprietary data and useful search tools to help home shoppers and real estate professionals navigate the complex real estate markets within the five boroughs of New York City, as well as Northern New Jersey and the Hamptons.

Launched in 2006, StreetEasy is based in the Flatiron neighborhood of Manhattan. StreetEasy is owned and operated by Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z and ZG).

StreetEasy is a registered trademark of Zillow, Inc.

