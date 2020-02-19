MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Nasdaq > Zillow Group, Inc. ZG ZILLOW GROUP, INC. (ZG) Add to my list Report Report Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/19 05:25:01 pm 61.545 USD +17.47% 05:01p ZILLOW : Form8-K PU 04:57p ZILLOW : Form10-K PU 04:55p ZILLOW : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K) AQ Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news MarketScreener Strategies Analyst Recommendations Zillow : Form10-K 0 02/19/2020 | 04:57pm EST Send by mail :

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 _____________________________________________________ FORM 10-K _____________________________________________________ ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 OR TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 Commission File Number: 001-36853 _____________________________________________________ ZILLOW GROUP, INC. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) _____________________________________________________ Washington 47-1645716 (State or other jurisdiction of (I.R.S. Employer incorporation or organization) Identification No.) 1301 Second Avenue, Floor 31, Seattle, Washington 98101 (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code) (206) 470-7000 @ZillowGroup (Registrant's telephone number, including area code) _____________________________________________________ Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered Class A Common Stock, par value $0.0001 per share ZG The Nasdaq Global Select Market Class C Capital Stock, par value $0.0001 per share Z The Nasdaq Global Select Market Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Act: None Indicate by check mark if the registrant is a well-known seasoned issuer, as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act. Yes ☒ No ☐ Indicate by check mark if the registrant is not required to file reports pursuant to Section 13 or Section 15(d) of the Act. Yes ☐ No ☒ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes ☒ No ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes ☒ No ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. ☒ Large accelerated filer Accelerated filer ☐ Non-accelerated filer ☐ Smaller reporting company ☐ Emerging growth company ☐ If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). Yes ☐ No ☒ As of June 30, 2019, the last business day of the Registrant's most recently completed second fiscal quarter, the aggregate market value of the Registrant's Class A common stock and Class C capital stock held by non-affiliates based upon the closing price of such shares on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on such date was $8,254,728,878. As of February 12, 2020, 58,747,256 shares of Class A common stock, 6,217,447 shares of Class B common stock, and 144,308,568 shares of Class C capital stock were outstanding. DOCUMENTS INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE The information required by Part III of this Report, to the extent not set forth herein, is incorporated in this Report by reference to the Registrant's definitive proxy statement relating to the 2020 annual meeting of shareholders. The definitive proxy statement will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission within 120 days after the end of the 2019 fiscal year. Table of Contents ZILLOW GROUP, INC. Annual Report on Form 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019 TABLE OF CONTENTS Page Item 1. PART I Business 2 Item 1A. Risk Factors 7 Item 1B. Unresolved Staff Comments 26 Item 2. Properties 26 Item 3. Legal Proceedings 26 Item 4. Mine Safety Disclosures 26 PART II Item 5. Item 6. Item 7. Item 7A. Item 8. Item 9. Item 9A. Item 9B. Market for Registrant's Common Equity, Related Stockholder Matters and Issuer Purchases of Equity Securities 27 Selected Financial Data 29 Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations 32 Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk 63 Financial Statements and Supplementary Data 65 Changes in and Disagreements with Accountants on Accounting and Financial Disclosure 111 Controls and Procedures 111 Other Information 114 PART III Item 10. Directors, Executive Officers and Corporate Governance 115 Item 11. Executive Compensation 115 Item 12. Security Ownership of Certain Beneficial Owners and Management and Related Stockholder Matters 115 Item 13. Certain Relationships and Related Transactions, and Director Independence 115 Item 14. Principal Accountant Fees and Services 115 PART IV Item 15. Exhibits, Financial Statement Schedules 116 Item 16. Form 10-K Summary 123 Signatures 124 i As used in this Annual Report on Form 10-K, the terms "Zillow Group," "the Company," "we," "us" and "our" refer to Zillow Group, Inc., unless the context indicates otherwise. NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This Annual Report on Form 10-K, including the sections entitled "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," "Risk Factors" and "Business," contains forward-looking statements based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and generally may be identified by terms such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "would," "project," "plan," "expect" or the negative or plural of these words or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those risks, uncertainties and assumptions described in Part I, Item 1A (Risk Factors) of this report, including, but not limited to: actual or anticipated fluctuations in our financial condition and results of operations;

changes in projected operational and financial results;

addition or loss of significant customers;

actual or anticipated changes in our growth rate relative to that of our competitors;

acquisitions, strategic partnerships, joint ventures, capital-raising activities, or other corporate transactions or commitments by us or our competitors;

capital-raising activities, or other corporate transactions or commitments by us or our competitors; actual or anticipated changes in technology, products, markets or services by us or our competitors;

changes in laws or regulations applicable to our business, employees, products or services;

ability to obtain or maintain licenses and permits to support our current and future businesses;

actual or anticipated changes to our products and services;

the current and future health and stability of the residential housing market;

ability to maintain or establish relationships with listings and data providers;

fluctuations in the valuation of companies perceived by investors to be comparable to us; and

issuance of new or updated research or reports by securities analysts. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the effect of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this report may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward- looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that the future results, levels of activity, performance or events and circumstances reflected in the forward- looking statements will be achieved or occur. Moreover, except as required by law, neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this report to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations. 1 Table of Contents PART I Item 1. Business. Overview Our mission is to give people the power to unlock life's next chapter. Since our founding in 2004, we have been focused on making it easier for our customers to buy, sell, rent and finance residential real estate in the United States. Our customers begin their journey with us by visiting one of our real estate mobile applications or websites. Traffic to our services reached more than 200 million unique users in July 2019, with more than eight billion visits to our mobile applications and websites in 2019, most notably to Zillow, Trulia and StreetEasy. At the core of Zillow is our inimitable, living database of more than 110 million U.S. homes and our differentiated content, most notably the Zestimate, our patented proprietary automated valuation model through which we provide real-time home value estimates. With the launch of the Zestimate in 2006, we introduced important transparency to real estate in order to empower consumers to make better decisions. In 2019, we released a new, more accurate Zestimate, which has a median absolute percent error of 1.9% for homes listed for sale and 7.7% for off-market homes. Our data and content has helped the Zillow brand become synonymous with real estate. Today, more people now search for "Zillow" than "real estate," according to a 2019 Google Trends report, and Zillow is the most trusted brand in the industry. We are in the midst of a significant, multi-year business model expansion, building on the strong foundation of our established real estate marketplaces and advertising-based revenue model to move into facilitating real estate transactions and offering related adjacent services. Through our mobile applications and websites, we are focused on helping customers transact and move directly through our growing portfolio of Zillow-branded and affiliated transaction-related services and/or through referrals to trusted Zillow Premier Agent or Premier Broker partners. This strategic expansion has dramatically increased our total addressable market from $19 billion in real-estate related advertising according to a 2019 Borrell Associates report to $1.9 trillion in annual U.S. real estate transactions, which represents the estimated transaction value of existing and new homes sold in 2019, according to the US Census Bureau and National Association of REALTORS®. Our expansion into transaction-related services also allows us to build closer relationships with our customers to help them find and move into the places they call home throughout their lives, which is at the core of our mission. We have organized our business into three segments, Homes, Internet, Media & Technology ("IMT") and Mortgages. These segments reflect the way we evaluate business performance and manage our operations. The Homes segment includes the financial results from our purchase and sale of homes directly. The IMT segment includes the financial results for the Premier Agent, Rentals and new construction marketplaces, dotloop, and display, as well as revenue from the sale of various other marketing and business products and services to real estate professionals. The Mortgages segment includes financial results for advertising sold to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals, mortgage originations through Zillow Home Loans and the sale of mortgages on the secondary market, as well as Mortech mortgage software solutions. Refer to Note 24 of our Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements in Part II, Item 8 of this Annual Report on Form 10-K for revenue by segment. Customer Offerings To deliver on our mission, our long-term vision is to deliver a seamless, integrated transaction experience for movers through Zillow, our affiliated brands, or our network of trusted partners to ultimately save our customers substantial time, money and hassle. We do this through a range of services designed to help our customers in whatever stage(s) of home they may be in. This typically includes the need for multiple services simultaneously. According to the Zillow Group Consumer Housing Trends Report in 2019, nearly two-thirds of sellers are also buying at the same time and nearly half of those looking to buy also consider renting. Our services are primarily designed for the following: 2 Table of Contents For Sellers - We launched Zillow Offers in April 2018 to provide homeowners the ability to receive cash offers from Zillow Offers to purchase their home, giving sellers peace of mind, control and convenience in one of the most stressful transactions of their lives. We have the potential to connect sellers who do not qualify for or accept an offer from Zillow with a trusted local Premier Agent partner. When we buy a home from a seller, we perform light, make-ready repairs to list the home on the open market as soon as possible. As of December 31, 2019, Zillow Offers was available in 22 markets and accounted for nearly $1.4 billion of revenue for the year, up from $52.4 million in revenue for the year ended December 31, 2018. This reflects less than 0.1% of the estimated annual U.S. real estate transaction value. For the year ended December 31, 2019, we purchased 6,511 homes from sellers. For Buyers - When a buyer is ready to meet with a local real estate professional after searching for a home on our mobile applications and websites, we typically connect them with a Premier Agent partner. For customers who are focused on buying new construction homes, we connect them with our home builder partners. And, since May 2018, home buyers have also been able to purchase homes that are listed for resale through Zillow Offers. For the year ended December 31, 2019, home buyers purchased 4,313 homes through Zillow Offers. For Renters - Nearly twice as many leases are executed each year (10.6 million, according to the 2018 American Community Survey conducted by the US Census Bureau) than homes sold (5.3 million, according to the 2019 US Census Bureau and National Association of REALTORS®) in the United States, and we connect prospective renters with our property management and landlord partners in the Zillow Rental Network, which provides renters access to the largest collection of rental properties in the United States, according to a 2019 Comscore Media Metrix® report. We also provide renters with the ability to easily submit applications, sign leases and make rental payments through our platform. For Borrowers - According to the 2018 Zillow Group Consumer Housing Trends Report, approximately 77% of homes purchased in the United States are financed with mortgage debt. We provide our customers with multiple ways to pursue mortgage financing for their transaction. Zillow Home Loans, which we rebranded in 2019 following the October 2018 acquisition of Mortgage Lenders of America, originates mortgage loans and then sells the loans on the secondary market and is available in 44 states. We provide customers the option to finance directly with Zillow Home Loans or to connect with our mortgage partners through our mortgage marketplace for both purchase and refinance opportunities. Competitive Advantages We believe we have the following competitive advantages: Large and trusted brand . The Zillow Group portfolio attracted more than 200 million unique users in July 2019 and more than eight billion visits in 2019. Our master brand "Zillow" is searched more often than "real estate," according to a 2019 Google Trends report, and has become the most trusted brand in the industry. Our large and engaged audience and brand trust keeps our customer acquisition costs low.

. The Zillow Group portfolio attracted more than 200 million unique users in July 2019 and more than eight billion visits in 2019. Our master brand "Zillow" is searched more often than "real estate," according to a 2019 Google Trends report, and has become the most trusted brand in the industry. Our large and engaged audience and brand trust keeps our customer acquisition costs low. Inimitable living database of homes and superior data science and technology advantages . Our living database of more than 110 million U.S. homes is the result of more than 14 years of substantial investment, sophisticated economic and statistical analysis and complex data aggregation of multiple sources of property, transaction and listing data, including user updates to more than 32 million property records. This data is the foundation of our proprietary Zestimate, Rent Zestimate, Zestimate Forecast and Zillow Home Value Index. In 2019, we released a new, more accurate Zestimate, incorporating key learnings from the two-year, global Zillow Prize competition. The new Zestimate has a median absolute percent error of 1.9% for homes listed for sale and 7.7% for off-market homes. These data and models also undergird our pricing algorithms for Zillow Offers, although substantially more home-specific information is incorporated to further refine the valuation for this application.

Superior industry partnerships. Zillow Group partners with thousands of the most productive names in real estate, maintaining strong partnerships with leading real estate agents, brokers, mortgage professionals, property managers, landlords, home builders as well as regional multiple listing services and more. As we move down funnel into transaction-related services, we work to partner with high-performing and service-focused industry partners who share our interests in providing the best-possible services to our shared customers. 3 Table of Contents Experienced, Proven Management Team. We have a highly experienced management team who have successfully built Zillow and other brands into category leaders. In the past two years, we have added executive talent with deep experience in building transaction-focused real estate, mortgage and e- commerce businesses as well as sophisticated capital market financing. The skills and experiences of our management team provide strategic insights and abilities to deliver a seamless real estate transaction experience for our customers.

We have a highly experienced management team who have successfully built Zillow and other brands into category leaders. In the past two years, we have added executive talent with deep experience in building transaction-focused real estate, mortgage and e- commerce businesses as well as sophisticated capital market financing. The skills and experiences of our management team provide strategic insights and abilities to deliver a seamless real estate transaction experience for our customers. Strong Culture of Innovation and Inclusion. Zillow Group has built an award-winning culture of collaboration and innovation that is committed to employee equity and creating an environment where employees feel valued, supported and that they belong. Recent workplace awards include being named on the Human Rights Campaigns' Corporate Equality Index and Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality and Bloomberg's 2020 Gender Equality Index as well as Fortune's Best Places to Work 2019 and Fortune Best Workplaces for Technology, Millennials, Women and Parents.

Zillow Group has built an award-winning culture of collaboration and innovation that is committed to employee equity and creating an environment where employees feel valued, supported and that they belong. Recent workplace awards include being named on the Human Rights Campaigns' Corporate Equality Index and Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality and Bloomberg's 2020 Gender Equality Index as well as Fortune's Best Places to Work 2019 and Fortune Best Workplaces for Technology, Millennials, Women and Parents. Strong Financial Position. Zillow has a strong balance sheet and a large and growing IMT business that generates substantial cash flow to help finance the expansion of our new businesses. We also have access to multiple sources of capital to fund our investments. Total Addressable Market We participate in large addressable markets of buying, selling, renting, and financing housing in the U.S. As we move into transaction-related services, our Total Addressable Market ("TAM") has expanded from $19 billion in U.S. real estate related advertising according to a 2019 Borrell Association report to $1.9 trillion of annual home sales (according to the 2019 US Census Bureau and National Association of REALTORS®) in the largest asset class in the country in which we participate directly through buying and selling homes through Zillow Offers as well as through Zillow-referred transactions, facilitated by our Premier Agent partners. In addition, Zillow is in the early stages of offering essential adjacent services for Zillow Offers transactions, including mortgages through Zillow Home Loans and title and escrow closing services through Zillow Closing Services in select markets. According to a 2019 Macquarie Research report, U.S. mortgage origination represents a $44 billion annual opportunity while title and escrow represents another $35 billion annual opportunity according to IBISWorld in 2019. With nearly half of all people looking to buy also considering renting, as reported in the fourth annual Zillow Group Report on Consumer Housing Trends, our strategically complementary rentals marketplace also participates in a nearly $45 billion annual property management services industry (according to IBISWorld in 2019) by assisting our partners with listings, advertising, and leasing services in a market of 43 million rental units in the U.S. according to the 2019 US Census' Current Population Survey. We also may explore additional adjacent opportunities in the future, including but not limited to, home insurance ($99 billion TAM according to a 2019 National Association of Insurance Commissioners Market Share Report), home warranties ($2.5 billion TAM according to IBISWorld in 2019), home renovation services ($354 billion TAM according to a 2019 housing study conducted by Harvard University) and moving services (nearly $18 billion TAM according to IBISWorld in 2019). Seasonality Portions of our business may be affected by seasonal fluctuations in the residential real estate market, advertising spending, and other factors. Traffic to our mobile applications and websites has historically peaked during the spring and summer months, consistent with peak residential real estate activity. For further discussion on seasonality, see our Quarterly Results of Operations in Part II, Item 7 of this Annual Report on Form 10-K. Table of Contents Competition Our business depends on our ability to successfully attract, retain and provide customers with products and services that make real estate transactions faster, easier, and less stressful. The residential real estate landscape is highly fragmented and competitive from the beginning of the search process through the closing of a transaction, typically with single point service providers, with new entrants joining at a rapid pace. According to the 2019 US Census Bureau and National Association of REALTORS®, six million existing and new homes were sold in the United States, with over 86 thousand real estate brokerages and over 45 thousand mortgage lenders (according to the 2019 Nationwide Mortgage Licensing System Industry Report) providing their services across the 645 different Multiple Listing Services that span the country (according to the Real Estate Standards Organization in 2019). To date, Zillow Offers makes up less than 0.1% of the housing transactions in the United States and Zillow Home Loans makes up less than 0.1% of the mortgages originated in the United States. We compete for customers with companies that provide technology, products, and services for real estate focused customers. Factors that may influence customer decisions include the quality of the experience, value and utility of the services offered, the breadth, depth and accuracy of information available, and brand awareness and reputation. For example, our Zillow Offers business competes for customers based on price, convenience and level of service provided with companies and individuals whose primary service is buying and selling homes. For customers shopping for a mortgage, Zillow Home Loans competes with other mortgage originators based on a combination of interest rates, origination fees, product selection and the level of service we provide. In addition, our business depends on our ability to attract and retain leading industry partners to advertise and provide services to our customer base. We compete for real estate partners based on the perceived transaction readiness of customers, return on investment, price and product offerings, and the effectiveness and relevance of our products and services. Based on these and other factors, real estate partners could select other companies dedicated to providing real estate, rental, new construction, and mortgage information and services to real estate professionals, local brokerage sites and major internet portals, general search engines, e-commerce, and social media sites. We also compete for a share of our partners' overall marketing budgets with traditional media as well as word-of- mouth referrals and leads from yard signs and other marketing. Intellectual Property We regard our intellectual property as a key differentiator that is critical to our success and rely on a combination of intellectual property laws, trade-secret protection, and contractual agreements to protect our proprietary technology and data. Our Zestimate, which we consider to be a significant competitive advantage with respect to customer engagement, leverages patented, proprietary, automated valuation models to provide real-time home value estimates. As of December 31, 2019, we have 92 patents of varying lengths issued and patent applications pending in the United States and internationally. These patents cover a variety of proprietary techniques relevant to our products and services, including determining a current value for real estate property and the collection, storage and display of home attribute values. In addition, awareness and loyalty to our brand enables us to effectively attract and retain our customers. To support our brand, we have registered, or applied for the registration of, trademarks, service marks and copyrights in the United States and several other jurisdictions, including "Zillow," "Zestimate," and the Z in a house logo. We are also the registered holder of a variety of domestic and international domain names. We have licensed in the past, and expect that we may license in the future, certain of our proprietary rights to third parties. To further protect our proprietary rights, we enter into confidentiality and proprietary rights agreements with our employees, consultants, contractors and business partners. Our employees and contractors are also subject to invention assignment provisions. We control the use of our proprietary technology, data and intellectual property through provisions in both our general and product-specific terms of use and other restrictions on our mobile applications and websites. Government Regulation We operate in an increasingly complex legal and regulatory environment. Our business and the products and services that we offer are affected by a continually expanding and evolving range of local, state, federal, and international laws and regulations. For additional information on government regulation refer to Part I, Item 1A (Risk Factors) of this Annual Report on Form 10-K. Employees As of December 31, 2019, we had 5,249 full-time employees. 5 Table of Contents Where You Can Find More Information Zillow, Inc. was incorporated as a Washington corporation in December 2004, and we launched the initial version of our website, Zillow.com, in February 2006. We completed our initial public offering in July 2011. Zillow Group, Inc. was incorporated as a Washington corporation in July 2014 in connection with our acquisition of Trulia, Inc. Upon the closing of the acquisition in February 2015, each of Zillow, Inc. and Trulia, Inc. became wholly owned subsidiaries of Zillow Group. Our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including our annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K, and amendments to those reports, are available on the "Investors" section of our website at www.zillowgroup.com, free of charge, as soon as reasonably practicable after the electronic filing of these reports with the SEC. The information contained on our website is not a part of this Annual Report on Form 10-K or any other document we file with the SEC. Investors and others should note that Zillow Group announces material financial information to its investors using its press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. Zillow Group intends to also use the following channels as a means of disclosing information about Zillow Group, its services and other matters and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD: Zillow Group Investor Relations Webpage ( http://investors.zillowgroup.com)

Zillow Group Investor Relations Blog (http://www.zillowgroup.com/ir-blog)

(http://www.zillowgroup.com/ir-blog) Zillow Group Twitter Account ( https://twitter.com/zillowgroup) The information Zillow Group posts through these channels may be deemed material. Accordingly, investors should monitor these channels, in addition to following Zillow Group's press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. This list may be updated from time to time. The information we post through these channels is not a part of this Annual Report on Form 10-K or any other document we file with the SEC, and the inclusion of our website addresses and Twitter account are as inactive textual references only. 6 Table of Contents Item 1A. Risk Factors. Our business is subject to numerous risks. You should carefully consider the following risk factors, as any of these risks could harm our business, results of operations, and future financial performance. Recovery pursuant to our insurance policies may not be available due to policy definitions of covered losses or other factors, and available insurance may be insufficient to compensate for damages, expenses, fines, penalties, and other losses we may incur as a result of these and other risks. In addition, risks and uncertainties not currently known to us or that we currently deem to be immaterial may materially and adversely affect our business, financial condition and operating results. If any of these risks occur, the trading price of our common and capital stock could decline, and you could lose all or part of your investment. Risks Related to Our Business and Industry If Real Estate, Rental and Mortgage Professionals, Home Builders or Other Real Estate Partners Reduce or End Their Advertising Spending With Us or if We Are Unable to Effectively Manage Advertising Inventory or Pricing, Our Business Could Be Harmed. Our current financial model depends in part on revenue generated primarily through sales of advertising products and services to real estate agents and brokerages, rental professionals, mortgage professionals, home builders, and other real estate partners in categories relevant to real estate. Our ability to attract and retain real estate partners, and ultimately to generate advertising revenue, depends on a number of factors, including how successfully we can: increase the number of customers who use our products and services to effectuate transactions and the frequency of their use, provide them with tools to promote engagement between real estate market participants, and enhance their user experience so we can retain them;

offer an attractive return on investment to our real estate partners for their advertising spending with us;

continue to develop our advertising products and services to increase adoption by and engagement with our real estate partners;

keep pace with and anticipate changes in technology to provide industry-leading products and services to real estate partners and customers; and

industry-leading products and services to real estate partners and customers; and compete effectively for advertising dollars with other options. Premier Agent revenue accounted for 34% of total revenue for the year ended December 31, 2019. This level of revenue concentration suggests that even modest decreases in individual spending across the real estate partner population, caused by actual or perceived decreases to return on investment, preference for a competitive service, or other factors, could have a significant negative impact on our results of operations and ability to invest in our emerging businesses. We do not have long-term contracts with most of our real estate partners. Our real estate partners could choose to modify or discontinue their relationships with us with little or no advance notice. For example, our auction-based account interface for Premier Agent partners allows agent partners to independently control the duration of their advertising commitments and our Premier Agent Flex program only requires Premier Agents to pay when a lead converts to a closed transaction. We may not succeed in retaining existing real estate partners' spending or capturing a greater share of such spending if we are unable to convince real estate partners of the effectiveness or superiority of our products as compared to alternatives, including traditional offline advertising media such as television and newspapers. In addition, we continually evaluate and utilize various pricing and value delivery strategies in order to better align our revenue opportunities with the growth in usage of our mobile and web platforms. In 2016, for example, we implemented an auction-based pricing method for our Premier Agent products, and in the second quarter of 2018 we began testing a new form of lead validation and distribution related to our auction-based pricing model that, combined with other market factors, led to an increase in cost-per-lead and a decrease in leads delivered to certain real estate partners, which resulted in higher than expected real estate partner churn, or reduction in spend or exit from the platform, in the third and fourth quarters of 2018. We made adjustments to the Premier Agent and Premier Broker programs to help address this churn in 2019, but we can provide no assurances regarding the success of these programs or future real estate partner churn. In October 2018, we began testing a new Flex pricing model for Premier Agent and Premier Broker advertising services in limited markets. With the Flex model, Premier Agents and Premier Brokers are provided with impressions and connections and no upfront cost and they pay a performance advertising fee only when a real estate transaction is closed with one of those leads. During this testing phase, we recognize revenue when we receive payment for a real estate transaction closed with a Flex lead, which delay in revenue recognition may negatively impact Premier Agent revenue in the short-term. In addition, performance advertising fees under the Flex model may be disputed and we may not recognize the revenue we expect from each closed transaction. If the Flex pricing model is broadly implemented, it may not be successful and may result in a harmful decrease in advertising spend from our real estate partners. Future changes to our pricing or lead delivery methodologies for advertising services or product offerings may cause real estate partners to reduce or end their advertising with us or negatively impact our 7 Table of Contents ability to manage revenue opportunities. If real estate partners reduce or end their advertising spending with us, or if we are unable to effectively manage inventory and pricing, our advertising revenue and business, results of operations and financial condition could be harmed. Zillow Offers Could Fail to Achieve Expected Results and Cause Harm to Our Financial Results, Operations, and Reputation. Through Zillow Offers, we purchase homes, make certain repairs and updates and sell homes back into the market. Zillow Offers has grown rapidly since we started offering the service in April 2018 and it may expose us to a variety of financial, legal, and reputational risks. The success of Zillow Offers depends in part on our ability to efficiently acquire, renovate and sell properties. In determining whether to purchase a property, we may make assumptions, including the estimated time from purchase to sale, the cost of updating a home, market conditions and potential resale proceeds, closing costs and holding costs. These assumptions may be inaccurate. Our estimates of what homes are worth may not be accurate, and we may pay more for homes than the price at which we are able to resell them. In addition, we may not discover latent home construction defects or environmental hazards or other issues in a timely manner, or at all, which may decrease the value of properties we own. As a result, we may be required to write down the inventory value of those homes and may not be able to resell them for the price we anticipated or at all. Further, homes we purchase may suffer decreases in value due to natural disasters, catastrophic events or other forces outside of our control and such loss or damage may not be insured. We may compete with other purchasers for the acquisition of properties, including institutional investors, smaller scale investors and private home buyers, and some of those competitors may have a higher risk tolerance, different risk assessments, different underwriting requirements or may not be subject to the same operating constraints we are, and may be willing to pay more for homes than we are or have greater financial or other resources than we do. Competition for the purchase of homes may result in our purchase of fewer properties, higher purchase prices and lower margins - or losses - realized on the sale of our homes. The supply of and demand for homes, and the amounts prospective home buyers are willing to pay for properties, are impacted by the strength of the overall economy, employment levels, availability of credit, tax or other governmental incentives that encourage homeownership and regulation of mortgage interest rates, among other factors. Changes to these factors may negatively impact our ability to purchase a sufficient number of properties to realize benefits of scale and sell properties at the amounts we anticipated, if at all. The actual or perceived quality of the homes we sell may be poor due to factors both within and beyond our control, such as our decision to make certain upgrades but not others and latent defects in properties of which we are not aware or which are mistakenly not disclosed to the purchaser. Properties may experience unsafe conditions while we own them or soon after we resell them, which may cause harm to person or property. We may be subject to new legal, regulatory, and other requirements and local ordinances, as well as disputes with customers, service providers, and others arising from our purchase, renovation, or resale of properties. These and other factors may reduce customer confidence in our services and negatively impact our business reputation. We use local and national third-party general contractors, vendors and service providers to make upgrades to and perform maintenance on homes, and we can provide no assurances regarding the quality of their work, that we will have uninterrupted or unlimited access to their services or that we will be able to effectively control the timing and costs of their projects. If we do not select and maintain appropriate third parties to provide these services, our reputation and financial results may suffer. Homes we purchase may suffer decreases in value due to natural disasters, catastrophic events, or other forces outside of our control. We attempt to ensure that our properties are adequately insured to cover casualty losses while we hold them. However, there are certain losses, including losses from floods, fires, earthquakes, wind, pollution, certain environmental hazards, security breaches, and others for which we may not be insured because it may not be deemed economically feasible or prudent to do so, among other reasons. Any losses resulting from lack of insurance coverage could cause our financial results to suffer. Our Business and Operating Results May Be Significantly Impacted by the Health of the U.S. Residential Real Estate Industry and May Be Negatively Affected by Downturns in This Industry and General Economic Conditions. The success of our business depends, directly and indirectly, on the health of the U.S. residential real estate market. The health of the U.S. residential real estate market is affected, in part, by general economic conditions beyond our control. A number of factors could have a negative effect on the industry and harm our business, including the following: downturns in the U.S. residential real estate market - both seasonal and cyclical - which may be due to one or more factors, whether included in this list or not;

changes in international, national, regional, or local economic, demographic, or real estate market conditions; 8 Table of Contents slow economic growth or recessionary conditions;

increased levels of unemployment and/or slowly growing or declining wages;

low levels of consumer confidence in the economy and/or the U.S. residential real estate industry;

inflationary conditions;

low home inventory levels or lack of affordably priced homes;

increased mortgage rates or down payment requirements and/or restrictions on mortgage financing availability;

federal, state, or local legislative or regulatory changes that would negatively impact rental properties or the residential real estate industry, such as the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, which limited deductions of certain mortgage interest expenses and property taxes;

volatility and general declines in the stock market; and/or

natural disasters, such as hurricanes, earthquakes, wildfires, and other events that disrupt local, regional, or national real estate markets. We May Not Be Able to Maintain or Establish Relationships With Real Estate Brokerages, Real Estate Listing Aggregators, Multiple Listing Services, Property Management Companies, Home Builders and Other Third-Party Listing Providers, Which Could Limit the Information We Have to Power Our Products and Services. Our ability to attract customers to our mobile applications, websites and other tools depends to some degree on providing timely access to comprehensive and accurate real estate listings and information. To provide these listings and this information, we maintain relationships with real estate brokerages, real estate listing aggregators, multiple listing services ("MLSs"), property management companies, home builders, other third-party listing providers and homeowners and their real estate agents to include listing data in our services. Many of our agreements with real estate listing providers are short-term agreements that may be terminated with limited notice or cause. Many of our competitors and other real estate websites have similar access to MLSs and listing data, and may be able to source real estate information faster or more efficiently than we can. Another industry participant or group could create a new listings data service, which could impact the relative quality or quantity of information of our listing providers. The loss of existing relationships with MLSs and other listing providers, whether due to termination of agreements or otherwise, changes to our rights to use or timely access listing data or an inability to continue to add new listing providers or changes to the way real estate information is shared, may negatively impact our listing data quality. This could markedly decrease the quantity and quality of the sale and rental data we provide, reduce consumer confidence in our products and services and cause customers to go elsewhere for real estate listings and information, which could severely harm our business, results of operations and financial condition. We May Not Be Able to Maintain or Establish Relationships With Data Providers, Which Could Limit the Information We Are Able to Provide to Our Customers and Impair Our Ability to Attract or Retain Customers. We obtain real estate data, such as transaction history, property descriptions, tax-assessed value and property taxes paid, under licenses from third-party data providers. We use this data to enable the development, maintenance and improvement of our marketplace and information services, including Zestimates, Rent Zestimates and our living database of homes and to power the pricing algorithms that we use for our Zillow Offers business. We have invested significant time and resources to develop proprietary algorithms, valuation models, software and practices to use and improve on this specific data. We may be unable to renew our licenses with these data providers or enter into new data license agreements, or we may be able to do so only on terms that are less favorable to us, which could harm our ability to continue to develop, maintain and improve these information services and could harm our business, results of operations and financial condition. If We Do Not Innovate or Provide High-Quality Products and Services That Deliver Efficient and Integrated Transaction Experiences to Our Customers and Real Estate Partners, Our Business Could Be Harmed. Our success depends on our continued innovation to provide new, and improve upon existing, products and services that make real estate transactions faster, easier and less stressful for our customers and provide value to real estate, rental and mortgage professionals, home buyers and our other real estate partners. As a result, we must continually invest significant resources in research and development to improve the attractiveness and comprehensiveness of our products and services, enable smoother and more efficient real estate transactions, adapt to changes in technology and support new devices and operating systems. If we are unable to provide products and services that our customers want to use, on the devices they prefer, then those customers may become dissatisfied and use competitors' mobile applications, websites, products and services. If our customers begin to access more real estate information and services through other media and we fail to innovate, our business may be negatively impacted. If we are unable to continue offering high-quality, innovative products and services, we may be 9 Table of Contents unable to attract additional customers and real estate partners or retain our current customers and real estate partners, which could harm our business, results of operations and financial condition. We Face Competition for Customers in the Real Estate Category, Which Could Impair Our Ability to Attract Users of Our Mobile Applications, Websites and Other Products and Services, Which Could Harm Our Business, Results of Operations and Financial Condition. Our business model depends on our ability to continue to attract customers to our mobile applications, websites, real estate services and other services and enhance their engagement with our products and services in a cost-effective manner. New entrants continue to join our market categories at a rapid pace. Our existing and potential competitors include companies that operate, or could develop, national and local real estate, rental, new construction and mortgage businesses. Such competitors range from companies offering traditional offline advertising media, like newspapers, to new mobile- or web-only technology companies and from real estate investors, like institutional investors and iBuyers, to mortgage lenders and title and settlement service providers. These companies could devote greater financial, technical and other resources than we have available to real estate services, sales, advertising or research and development, have a more accelerated time frame for deployment or leverage their existing customer bases and proprietary technologies to provide products and services that customers might view as superior to our offerings. Any of our future or existing competitors may introduce different services or solutions that attract customers or provide services or solutions similar to our own but with better branding or marketing resources. If we are not able to continue to attract customers to our mobile applications, websites, real estate services and other services, our business, results of operations and financial condition could be harmed. We May Not Be Able to Compete Successfully Against Our Existing or Future Competitors in Attracting Customers for Our Products and Services or Real Estate Partners, Which Could Harm Our Business, Results of Operations and Financial Condition. We face intense competition in each of our lines of business. We compete with a variety of real estate transaction service providers to attract customers engaging in real estate transactions and we also compete with traditional and online or mobile media sources to attract real estate partners. Please see "Competition" under Part 1, Item 1 of this Annual Report on Form 10-K for a general discussion of the competitive conditions in each of our businesses. Competitors for our real estate transaction services include real estate investors, mortgage lenders and title and settlement service providers. Many of these competitors may have considerable competitive advantages, including longer operating histories, more extensive financial resources, stronger brand equity, more industry experience and greater knowledge and expertise in the markets we serve. As a result, these competitors may have an advantage in attracting customers, recruiting highly skilled personnel, and growing or maintaining their businesses. They may also provide real estate transaction customers with services and experiences superior to or more cost-effective than ours. We compete against mobile applications and websites dedicated to providing real estate, rental, new construction and mortgage information and services to real estate professionals and customers, major internet portals, general search engines, e-commerce and social media sites as well as other technology and media companies. We also compete for a share of our real estate partners' overall marketing budgets with traditional media such as television, magazines, newspapers and home/apartment guide publications, particularly with respect to advertising dollars spent at the local level by real estate professionals to advertise their qualifications and listings. Large companies with significant brand recognition have large numbers of direct sales personnel and substantial proprietary advertising inventory and mobile application and website traffic, which may provide a competitive advantage. To compete successfully for real estate transaction partners against future and existing competitors, we must continue to invest resources in developing our advertising platform and proving the effectiveness and relevance of our advertising products and services. Pressure from competitors seeking to acquire a greater share of our real estate partners' overall marketing budget could adversely affect our pricing and margins, lower our revenue and increase our research and development and marketing expenses. If we are unable to compete successfully against our existing or future competitors, we could lose or fail to gain market share and our business, results of operations or financial condition would be harmed. We Compete in a Dynamic Industry, and We May Invest Significant Resources to Pursue Strategies and Develop New Products and Services That Do Not Prove Effective. The industry for residential real estate transaction services, technology, information marketplaces and advertising is dynamic, and the expectations and behaviors of customers and professionals shift constantly and rapidly. We continue to learn a great deal about the behaviors and objectives of residential real estate market participants as the industry evolves and are investing significant resources to develop, test and launch products and services to address the needs of the market and improve the home buying, selling, financing, building and renting experience. Changes or additions to our products and services may not 10 Table of Contents attract or engage our customers, and may reduce confidence in our products and services, negatively impact the quality of our brands, upset other industry participants, expose us to increased market or legal risks, subject us to new laws and regulations or otherwise harm our business. For example, Zillow Offers, which provides a way to buy and sell homes directly through Zillow Offers, may not continue to engage home sellers and home buyers as we think it will. Further, if we do not realize the benefits we expect from the strategic relationships we enter into, including for example, the generation of additional advertising revenue opportunities, our business could be harmed. Customers may prefer other service providers because they offer different or superior services or those services are easier to use, faster or more cost effective than our services. We may not successfully anticipate or keep pace with industry changes, and we may invest considerable financial, personnel and other resources to pursue strategies that do not ultimately prove effective such that our results of operations and financial condition may be harmed. Our Mortgage Lending Business Could Fail to Achieve Expected Results and Could Cause Harm to Our Financial Results, Operations, and Reputation. In October 2018, we acquired Zillow Home Loans, LLC ("Zillow Home Loans"), formerly Mortgage Lenders of America, L.L.C. ("MLOA"), a licensed mortgage lender. This acquisition and our operation of a mortgage lending business may expose us to a variety of financial, legal and reputational risks. Zillow Home Loans funds a portion of its lending operations using warehouse and repurchase facilities, intending to sell all loans and corresponding servicing rights to third-party financial institutions after a holding period. If Zillow Home Loans is not able to maintain debt financing with sufficient capacity or flexibility, it may be limited in the type or quantity of loans it can fund, its customers may choose other mortgage lenders and its business may suffer. If Zillow Home Loans is unable to form or retain relationships with these third-party financial institutions to purchase its loans or to comply with any covenants in its agreements with these institutions, it may be unable to sell its loans on favorable terms or at all. If Zillow Home Loans is unable to sell its loans or is required to repurchase the loans from third parties, it may be required to hold the loans for investment or sell them at a discount. Zillow Home Loans currently offers a limited number of mortgage products to customers under conventional and government guaranteed loan programs. If these programs do not meet the financing needs of our customers, and we do not adapt to market changes and customer preferences, customers may opt to obtain financing from other lenders who offer different or more competitive rates or loan products. Similarly, if any of the government sponsored entities amend the terms of an existing loan program, cease offering the program, limit our ability to use the program in connection with our Zillow Offers business or revoke the authority of Zillow Home Loans to offer such programs, we may have to make changes to or discontinue the mortgage products that we offer, which may negatively affect our business. We use derivatives and other instruments to reduce our exposure to adverse changes in interest rates. Hedging interest rate risk is a complex process, requiring sophisticated models and constant monitoring. Our hedging activity may fail to provide adequate coverage for interest rate exposure due to market volatility, hedging instruments that do not directly correlate with the interest rate risk exposure being hedged or counterparty defaults on obligations. There may be periods we elect not to hedge some or all of our interest rate risk. For residential mortgage loans that we originate, Zillow Home Loans is subject to complex mortgage regulations, laws and third-party guidelines. Borrowers may allege, as an affirmative defense to payment or in an action seeking damages, that the loans were not originated in accordance with applicable laws or regulations and if we are not successful in demonstrating that they were, we could become subject to monetary damages and other civil penalties. Similarly, the third-party financial institutions to whom we sell the loans may claim that the origination of the loans did not comply with the terms of our agreements or applicable guidelines, laws or regulations due to factors such as underwriting deficiencies, borrower fraud, or documentation defects and may require Zillow Home Loans to repurchase loans upon discovery of a breach or indemnify such third-party financial institution for any losses from borrower defaults. In addition, the government agencies that insure some of the loans that Zillow Home Loans originates may allege that the loans do not comply with the terms of their programs or applicable guidelines, laws or regulations, and may require Zillow Home Loans to indemnify them for losses incurred in connection with such loans. Natural Disasters and Catastrophic Events May Disrupt Real Estate Markets, Damage or Destroy Our Properties, or Otherwise Harm Our Business. The occurrence of a significant natural disaster or other catastrophic event, such as earthquake, hurricane, fire, flood, terrorist attack or other similar event, may damage or destroy our properties, including those purchased through Zillow Offers, disrupt our operations, local and regional real estate markets or economies and negatively impact our business, results of operations and financial condition. 11 Table of Contents Zillow buys and sells homes in 22 metropolitan areas through Zillow Offers as of December 31, 2019, with expansion to more metropolitan areas expected in 2020. In addition, through Zillow Home Loans, we originate loans in over 44 states. The occurrence of a natural disaster or other catastrophic event in any of these localities could have a significant negative impact on those real estate markets and the success of our Zillow Offers and mortgage origination businesses in the affected regions. Our largest offices are located in Seattle, Washington; New York, New York; Atlanta, Georgia; San Francisco, California; Irvine, California and Denver, Colorado, a significant portion of our Zillow Offers operations is located in Phoenix, Arizona, and our mortgage origination business is primarily located in Overland Park, Kansas; an earthquake or other natural disaster in any of these cities could disrupt our engineering, sales, operations and/or mortgage origination teams and equipment critical to the operation of our business. Similarly, a significant natural disaster or other catastrophic event in any major U.S. city could negatively impact a large number of our real estate partners and customers, and cause a decrease in our revenue or traffic. For example, in connection with the hurricanes and wildfires that occurred during the second half of 2017, we worked closely with our Premier Agents and other real estate partners in affected areas to help manage their advertising budgets, and we provided relief initiatives, which included billing credits and other forms of real estate partner assistance. We also experienced a temporary decline in traffic to our mobile applications and websites from customers in impacted areas during September 2017. Though our relief initiatives and the temporary decline in traffic did not have a material impact on our results of operations and financial condition for 2017, our results of operations and financial condition may be negatively affected by natural disasters in the future. If Our Data Integrity Suffers Real or Perceived Harm, Customers and Real Estate Partners May Decrease Use or Cease Using Our Products and Services, and We May Be Subject to Legal Liability. Because homes represent significant investments, and many customer decisions regarding homes are data-driven, our ability to attract and retain customers and real estate partners to our products and services is dependent upon our ability to publish, and reputation for publishing, accurate and complete residential real estate information through our mobile applications and websites. As discussed above, a significant amount of the data we publish on our mobile applications and websites are licensed from third parties, and we have limited ability to control the quality of the information we receive from them. We also publish a significant amount of customer-generated content, and our tools and processes designed to ensure the accuracy, quality and legality of such content may not always be effective. Data we generate independently are subject to error, unauthorized modification by way of third-party viruses and other factors. As the volume of data we publish increases, and potential threats to data quality become more complex, the risk of harm to our data integrity also increases. If our data integrity suffers real or perceived harm, we may be subject to legal liability, and customers and real estate partners may decrease their use or cease using our products and services, which would harm our results of operations and financial condition. Our Dedication to Making Decisions Based Primarily on the Best Interests of Customers May Cause Us to Forgo Short-Term Gains. Our guiding principle is to build our business by making decisions based primarily on the best interests of our customers, which we believe has been essential to our success in increasing our customer growth rate and engagement and has served the long-term interests of our company and our shareholders. In the past, we have forgone, and we will in the future forgo, certain expansion or short-term revenue opportunities that we do not believe are in the best interests of customers, even if such decisions negatively impact our short-term results of operations. In addition, our philosophy of putting customers first may negatively impact our relationships with our existing or prospective real estate partners. This could result in a loss of real estate partners, which could harm our revenue and results of operations. For example, we require our Premier Agent partners to maintain a minimum customer experience score and if they fail to do so after a probation period, we have cancelled advertising from those partners on our platforms. While forgoing this advertising revenue could harm our short-term financial results, we believe it is in the best interest of our customers to connect them with the real estate partners most likely to lead them to a positive experience. Our customer focus may also negatively impact our relationships with real estate brokerages, MLSs, and other industry participants on whom we rely for listings information. Zillow Offers and Zillow Home Loans, for example, may be perceived as impinging upon the business models of real estate agents, brokerages and lenders, which may cause them to terminate their listings agreements with us or, with respect to brokerages and lenders, cease advertising with us. Such risks could have a materially negative impact on our results of operations. Our principle of making decisions based primarily on the best interests of customers may not result in the long-term benefits that we expect, in which case our user traffic and engagement, business and results of operations could be harmed. We Are Subject to Disputes Regarding the Accuracy or Display of Our Zestimates and Rent Zestimates. We provide our customers with Zestimate and Rent Zestimate home and rental valuations. Zestimates are our estimated current market values of a home based on our proprietary automated valuation models that apply advanced algorithms to analyze our data; they are not appraisals. A Rent Zestimate is our estimated current monthly rental price of a home, using 12 Table of Contents similar automated valuation models that we have designed to address the unique attributes of rental homes. We are, from time to time, involved in disputes with property owners and others who disagree with the accuracy or display of a Zestimate or Rent Zestimate, and such disputes may result in costly litigation in the future. Further, revisions to our automated valuation models, or the algorithms that underlie them, poor data quality, or other factors may cause certain Zestimates or Rent Zestimates to vary from expectations for those Zestimates or Rent Zestimates. Any such dispute or variation in Zestimates or Rent Zestimates could result in distraction from our business or potentially harm our reputation and financial condition. We Rely on the Performance of Highly Skilled Personnel, and if We Are Unable to Attract, Retain and Motivate Well-Qualified Employees, Our Business Could Be Harmed. We believe our success has depended, and continues to depend, on the efforts and talents of our management and our highly skilled team of employees, including our software engineers, operations personnel, loan officers, statisticians, marketing professionals and advertising sales staff. Our future success depends on our continuing ability to attract, develop, motivate and retain highly qualified and skilled employees. The loss of any of our senior management or key employees could materially adversely affect our ability to build on the efforts they have undertaken and to execute our business plan, and we may not be able to find adequate replacements. The market for highly skilled personnel is very competitive. We cannot ensure that we will be able to retain the services of any members of our senior management or other key employees. If we do not succeed in attracting well-qualified employees or retaining and motivating existing employees in a cost-effective manner, our business could be harmed. We May Make Acquisitions and Investments, Which Could Result in Operating Difficulties, Dilution and Other Harmful Consequences. We continue to evaluate a wide array of potential strategic opportunities, including acquisitions and investments. For example, we acquired Zillow Home Loans in October 2018. Any transactions that we enter into could be material to our financial condition and results of operations. The acquisitions may not result in the intended benefits to our business, and we may not successfully evaluate or utilize the acquired products, technology, or personnel, or accurately forecast the financial impact of an acquisition transaction. The process of integrating an acquired company, business or technology could create unforeseen operating difficulties and expenditures. The areas where we face risks include: diversion of management time and focus from operating our business to acquisition integration challenges; customer and industry acceptance of products and services offered by the acquired company; implementation or remediation of controls, procedures and policies at the acquired company; coordination of product, engineering and sales and marketing functions; retention of employees from the acquired company; liability for activities of the acquired company before the acquisition; litigation or other claims arising in connection with the acquired company; and impairment charges associated with goodwill and other acquired intangible assets. For example, during the year ended December 31, 2018, we recognized a non-cash impairment charge of $10.0 million related to a June 2017 equity investment and a non-cash impairment for $69.0 million related to the indefinite-lived Trulia trade names and trademarks intangible asset. Our failure to address these risks or other problems encountered in connection with our past or future acquisitions and investments could cause us to fail to realize the anticipated benefits of such acquisitions or investments, incur unanticipated liabilities, and harm our business, results of operations and financial condition. Our Fraud Detection Processes and Information Security Systems May Not Successfully Detect All Fraudulent Activity by Third Parties Aimed at Our Employees or Customers, Which Could Adversely Affect Our Reputation and Business Results. Third-party actors have attempted in the past, and may attempt in the future, to conduct fraudulent activity by engaging with our customers by, for example, posting fake real estate listings on our sites and attempting to solicit personal information or money from customers, and by engaging with our employees by, for example, making fake requests for transfer of funds or sensitive information. We make a large number of wire transfers in connection with loan and real estate closings and process sensitive personal data in connection with these transactions. Though we have sophisticated fraud detection processes and have taken other measures to identify fraudulent activity on our mobile applications, websites and internal systems, we may not be able to detect and prevent all such activity. Similarly, the third parties we use to effectuate these transactions may fail to maintain adequate controls or systems to detect and prevent fraudulent activity. Persistent or pervasive fraudulent activity may cause customers and real estate partners to lose trust in us and decrease or terminate their usage of our products and services, or could result in financial loss, thereby harming our business and results of operations. We Are Subject to Multiple Risks Related to the Credit Card and Debit Card Payments We Accept. 13 Table of Contents We accept payments through credit and debit card transactions. For credit and debit card payments, we pay interchange and other fees, which may increase over time. An increase in those fees may require us to increase the prices we charge and would increase our operating expenses, either of which could harm our business, financial condition and results of operations. We depend on processing vendors to complete credit and debit card transactions, both for payments owed to Zillow Group directly and for payments to other third-parties, such as payments made by renters to landlords in our rental payments product. If we or our processing vendors fail to maintain adequate systems for the authorization and processing of credit card transactions, it could cause one or more of the major credit card companies to disallow our continued use of their payment products. In addition, if these systems fail to work properly and, as a result, we do not charge our customers' credit cards on a timely basis or at all, our business, revenue, results of operations and financial condition could be harmed. The payment methods that we offer also subject us to potential fraud and theft by criminals, who are becoming increasingly sophisticated, seeking to obtain unauthorized access to or exploit weaknesses that may exist in the payment systems. If we fail to comply with applicable rules or requirements for the payment methods we accept, or if payment-related data are compromised due to a breach of data, we may be liable for significant costs incurred by payment card issuing banks and other third parties or subject to fines and higher transaction fees, or our ability to accept or facilitate certain types of payments may be impaired. In addition, our customers could lose confidence in certain payment types, which may result in a shift to other payment types or potential changes to our payment systems that may result in higher costs. If we fail to adequately control fraudulent credit card transactions, we may face civil liability, diminished public perception of our security measures, and significantly higher credit card-related costs, each of which could harm our business, results of operations and financial condition. We are also subject to payment card association operating rules, certification requirements and rules governing electronic funds transfers, which could change or be reinterpreted to make it more difficult for us to comply. We are required to comply with payment card industry security standards. Failing to comply with those standards may violate payment card association operating rules, federal and state laws and regulations, and the terms of our contracts with payment processors. Any failure to comply fully also may subject us to fines, penalties, damages and civil liability, and may result in the loss or impairment of our ability to accept credit and debit card payments. Further, there is no guarantee that such compliance will prevent illegal or improper use of our payment systems or the theft, loss, or misuse of data pertaining to credit and debit cards, card holders and transactions. If we are unable to maintain our chargeback rate or refund rates at acceptable levels, our processing vendors may increase our transaction fees or terminate their relationships with us. Any increases in our credit and debit card fees could harm our results of operations, particularly if we elect not to raise our rates for our service to offset the increase. The termination of our ability to process payments on any major credit or debit card could significantly impair our ability to operate our business. Risks Related to Our Intellectual Property and Technology If Our Security Measures or Technology Systems Are Compromised, We May Be Subject to Legal Claims and Suffer Significant Losses, and Customers May Curtail Use of Our Products and Services and Our Real Estate Partners May Reduce or Eliminate Their Advertising on Our Mobile Applications and Websites. Our products and services involve the transmission, processing, and/or storage of users' information, some of which may be private or include personally identifiable information such as social security numbers, financial account information, and credit card information. For example, our dotloop real estate transaction management software stores sensitive personal and financial information, our Mortech mortgage product and pricing software for mortgage professionals processes social security numbers, our rental applications product allows customers to obtain credit and background checks containing sensitive personal and financial information, and Zillow Home Loans, our mortgage origination business, receives, handles and transmits highly sensitive personal and financial information about its borrowers. Security breaches and administrative or technical failures could expose us to a risk of data loss or exposure, including both customer and real estate partner data as well as intellectual property and other confidential business information, which could result in potential significant liability and litigation. Like all mobile application and website providers, our mobile applications and websites are vulnerable to computer viruses, break-ins, phishing attacks, or other attacks, any of which could lead to loss of critical data or the unauthorized disclosure or use of personal or other confidential information. Further, outside parties may attempt to fraudulently induce employees, officers, directors, customers or real estate partners to disclose sensitive information in order to gain access to our information or our customers' or real estate partners' information, and our information technology and infrastructure may be vulnerable to attacks by hackers or breached due to user error, malfeasance or other disruptions. If we experience compromises to our security that result in the loss or unauthorized disclosure of confidential information, our customers and real estate partners may lose trust in us, customers may decrease the use of our mobile applications or websites or stop using our mobile applications, websites, or services in their entirety, real estate partners may decrease or stop advertising on our mobile applications or websites, and we may be subject to legal claims, government investigation and additional state and federal legal requirements. 14 Table of Contents We engage a variety of vendors to process and store certain customer information, some of which may be private or include personally identifiable information. We also depend on vendors to host many of the systems and infrastructure used to provide our products and services. If our data storage vendors fail to maintain adequate information security systems and our systems or our customers' information is compromised, our business, results of operations and financial condition could be harmed. A security breach at our vendor could be perceived by customers or our real estate partners as a breach of our systems and could result in damage to our reputation and expose us to other losses. Further, because the techniques used to obtain unauthorized access, disable or degrade service, or sabotage systems change frequently, often are not recognized until launched against a target, and may originate from less regulated and remote areas around the world, we may be unable to proactively address all these techniques or to implement adequate preventative measures. Any or all of these issues could negatively impact our ability to attract new customers and increase engagement by existing customers, cause existing customers to curtail or stop use of our products or services or close their accounts, cause existing real estate partners to cancel their contracts, cause us to incur significant costs to notify affected individuals and upgrade our technology, or subject us to third-party lawsuits, regulatory fines or other action or liability, thereby harming our business, results of operations and financial condition. Any Significant Disruption in Service on Our Mobile Applications or Websites or in Our Network Could Damage Our Reputation and Brands, and Result in a Loss of Customers of Our Products and Services and of Our Real Estate Partners, Which Could Harm Our Business, Results of Operations and Financial Condition. Our brand, reputation and ability to attract customers and real estate partners and deliver quality products and services depend on the reliable performance of our network infrastructure and content delivery processes. Our mobile applications and websites are exposed to attempts to overload our servers with denial-of- service attacks or similar disruptions from unauthorized use of our computer systems. We have experienced minor interruptions in these systems in the past, including server failures that temporarily slowed the performance of our mobile applications and websites, and we may experience interruptions in the future. Interruptions in these systems, whether due to system failures, computer viruses, software errors or physical or electronic break-ins, could affect the security or availability of our products and services on our mobile applications and websites and prevent or inhibit the ability of customers to access or effect transactions using our services. Since our customers may rely on our products and services, including our real estate transaction services and customer relationship management tools, for important aspects of their personal lives and businesses, problems with the reliability, availability or security of our systems could damage our customers' businesses, harm our reputation, delay or inhibit a customer from completing a real estate transaction, result in a loss of customers of our products and services and of real estate partners and result in additional costs, any of which could harm our business, results of operations and financial condition. To deliver web and mobile Zillow Group brand content while ensuring scalability and redundancy, we utilize both third-party web services for cloud computing and storage and shared data centers in Seattle, Washington and Santa Clara, California. We do not own or control the operation of certain of these facilities. Our systems and operations are vulnerable to damage or interruption from fire, flood, power loss, telecommunications failure, terrorist attacks, acts of war, electronic and physical break-ins, computer viruses, earthquakes and similar events. The occurrence of any of the foregoing events could result in damage to our systems and hardware or could cause them to fail completely, and our insurance may not cover such events or may be insufficient to compensate us for losses that may occur. A failure of our systems at one site could result in reduced functionality for our customers, and a total failure of our systems could cause our mobile applications or websites to be inaccessible. Problems faced by our third-partyweb-hosting providers with the telecommunications network providers with which they contract or with the systems by which they allocate capacity among their customers, including us, could adversely affect the experience of our customers. Our third-partyweb-hosting providers could decide to close their facilities without adequate notice. Any financial difficulties, such as bankruptcy reorganization, faced by our third-partyweb-hosting providers or any of the service providers with whom they contract may have negative effects on our business, the nature and extent of which are difficult to predict. If our third-partyweb-hosting providers are unable to keep up with our growing needs for capacity, our customers, real estate partners and business could be harmed. In addition, if distribution channels for our mobile applications experience disruptions, such disruptions could adversely affect the ability of users and potential users to access or update our mobile applications, which could harm our business. We do not carry business interruption insurance sufficient to compensate us for the potentially significant losses, including the potential harm to the future growth of our business, which may result from interruptions in our service as a result of system failures. Any errors, defects, disruptions or other performance problems with our services could harm our reputation, business, results of operations and financial condition. 15 Table of Contents We Rely Upon Certain Third-Party Services to Support Critical Functions of Our Business and Any Disruption of or Interference with our Use of those Third - Party Services Could Adversely Impact Our Operations and Our Business. A limited number of third-party services support essential functions of our business, including Amazon Web Services ("AWS") and certain other Software- as-a-Service technologies hosted by third parties ("SaaS Services"). AWS provides us with a distributed computing infrastructure platform for business operations, which is commonly referred to as a "cloud" computing service. Certain of our computer systems utilize data processing, storage capabilities and other services provided by AWS, and we currently run the vast majority of computing to power our mobile applications, websites, and other technology products and services on AWS. In addition, we use SaaS Services to support important functions of our business, including enterprise resource planning, revenue recognition, real estate transaction services, and customer relationship management. We store a significant amount of information about our customers, real estate partners, employees, and business on AWS and in the SaaS Services, and we rely on these third-party service providers to provide services on a timely and effective basis. Their failure to perform as expected or as required by contract could result in significant disruptions and costs to our operations. In light of our reliance on AWS and SaaS Services, coupled with the complexity of obtaining replacement services, any disruption of or interference with our use of these third-party services could adversely impact our operations and business. We May Be Unable to Adequately Protect Our Intellectual Property, Which Could Harm the Value of Our Brands and Our Business. We regard our intellectual property as critical to our success, and we rely on trademark, copyright and patent law, trade secret protection and contracts to protect our proprietary rights. If we are not successful in protecting our intellectual property, the value of our brands and our business, results of operations and financial condition could be harmed. While we believe that our issued patents and pending patent applications help to protect our business, we cannot ensure that our operations do not, or will not, infringe valid, enforceable patents of third parties or that competitors will not devise new methods of competing with us that are not covered by our patents or patent applications. We cannot ensure that our patent applications will be approved, that any patents issued will adequately protect our intellectual property, that such patents will not be challenged by third parties or found to be invalid or unenforceable, or that our patents will be effective in preventing third parties from utilizing a "copycat" business model to offer the same products or services. Our Zestimate home valuation, for example, which we consider to be a key competitive advantage with respect to customer engagement, is currently protected by a patent, the loss of which could benefit comparable services provided by our competitors and result in decreased user traffic and engagement with our mobile applications and websites, thereby harming our results of operations and financial condition. Effective trademark, service mark, copyright and trade secret protection may not be available in every country in which our products and services may be provided. The laws of certain countries do not protect proprietary rights to the same extent as the laws of the United States and, therefore, in certain jurisdictions, we may be unable to protect intellectual property and our proprietary technology adequately against unauthorized third-party copying or use, which could harm our competitive position. We have licensed in the past, and expect to license in the future, certain of our proprietary rights, such as trademarks or copyrighted material, to third parties. These licensees may take actions that might diminish the value of our proprietary rights or harm our reputation, even if we have agreements prohibiting such activity. Though certain of these third parties are obligated to indemnify us for breaches of our intellectual property rights, they may be unable to meet these obligations. In addition, we rely on intellectual property and technology developed or licensed by third parties, and we may not be able to obtain licenses and technologies from these third parties on reasonable terms or at all. Any of these events could harm our business, results of operations or financial condition. In addition, we may actively pursue entities that infringe our intellectual property, including through legal action. Taking such action may be costly, and we cannot ensure that such actions will be successful. Any increase in the unauthorized use of our intellectual property could make it more expensive for us to do business and harm our results of operations or financial condition. Intellectual Property Disputes Are Costly to Defend and Could Harm Our Business, Results of Operations, Financial Condition and Reputation. From time to time, we face allegations that we have infringed the trademarks, copyrights, patents and other intellectual property rights of third parties. We are currently subject to intellectual property infringement claims. These claims allege, among other things, that aspects of our technology infringe upon the plaintiffs' intellectual property. If we are not successful in defending ourselves against these claims, we may be required to pay damages and may be subject to injunctions, each of which could harm our business, results of operations, financial condition and reputation. As we grow our business and expand our operations, we expect that we will continue to be subject to intellectual property claims and allegations. Patent and other intellectual property disputes or litigation may be protracted and expensive, and the results are difficult to predict and may require us to stop offering certain products, services or features, purchase licenses that may be expensive to procure, or modify 16 Table of Contents our products or services. In addition, patent or other intellectual property disputes or litigation may result in significant settlement costs. Any of these events could harm our business, results of operations, financial condition and reputation. In addition, we use open source software in our services and will continue to use open source software in the future. From time to time, we may be subject to claims brought against companies that incorporate open source software into their products or services, claiming ownership of, or demanding release of, the source code, the open source software and/or derivative works that were developed using such software, or otherwise seeking to enforce the terms of the applicable open source license. These claims could also result in litigation, and we may be required to purchase a costly license or remove open source software, devote additional research and development resources to changing our products or services, make generally available the source code for our proprietary technology, or waive certain of our intellectual property rights, any of which would have a negative effect on our business and results of operations. Even if these matters do not result in litigation or are resolved in our favor or without significant cash settlements, the time and resources necessary to resolve them could harm our business, results of operations, financial condition and reputation. We May Be Unable to Continue to Use the Domain Names That We Use in Our Business, or Prevent Third Parties From Acquiring and Using Domain Names That Infringe on, Are Similar to, or Otherwise Decrease the Value of Our Brand or Our Trademarks or Service Marks. We have registered domain names for our websites that we use in our business. If we lose the ability to use a domain name, we may incur significant expenses to market our products and services under a new domain name, which could harm our business. In addition, our competitors could attempt to capitalize on our brand recognition by using domain names similar to ours. Domain names similar to ours have been registered in the United States and elsewhere. We may be unable to prevent third parties from acquiring and using domain names that infringe on, are similar to, or otherwise decrease the value of our brand or our trademarks or service marks. Protecting and enforcing our rights in our domain names and determining the rights of others may require litigation, which could result in substantial costs and diversion of management's attention. Confidentiality Agreements With Employees and Others May Not Adequately Prevent Disclosure of Trade Secrets and Other Proprietary Information. In order to protect our technologies and strategic business and operations information, we rely in part on confidentiality agreements with our employees, independent contractors, vendors, licensees, and other third parties. These agreements may not effectively prevent disclosure of confidential information, including trade secrets, and may not provide an adequate remedy in the event of unauthorized disclosure of confidential information. The loss of trade secret protection could make it easier for third parties to compete with our products by copying functionality. Others may independently discover our trade secrets and proprietary information, and in such cases, we could not assert any trade secret rights against such parties. Further, if our employees, contractors or other third parties with whom we do business use intellectual property owned by others in their work for us, disputes may arise as to the rights in related or resulting know-how and inventions. Any changes in, or unfavorable interpretations of, intellectual property laws may compromise our ability to enforce our trade secret and intellectual property rights. Costly and time-consuming litigation could be necessary to enforce and determine the scope of our proprietary rights, and failure to obtain or maintain protection of our trade secrets or other proprietary information could harm our business, results of operations, reputation and competitive position. We May Not Be Able to Halt the Operations of Websites That Aggregate or Misappropriate Our Data. From time to time, third parties have misappropriated our data through website scraping, robots or other means, and aggregated this data on their websites with data from other companies. In addition, copycat websites have misappropriated data on our network and attempted to imitate our brand or the functionality of our websites. When we have become aware of such websites, we have employed technological or legal measures in an attempt to halt their operations. We may not be able, however, to detect all such websites in a timely manner and, even if we could, technological and legal measures may be insufficient to halt their operations. In some cases, particularly in the case of websites operating outside of the United States, our available remedies may not be adequate to protect us against the impact of the operation of such websites. In addition, if such activity creates confusion among customers or real estate partners, our brands and business could be harmed. Regardless of whether we can successfully enforce our rights against the operators of these websites, any measures that we may take could require us to expend significant financial or other resources, which could harm our business, results of operations or financial condition. 17 Table of Contents Risks Related to Regulatory Compliance and Legal Matters Failure to Comply with Federal, State and Local Laws, Rules and Regulations or to Obtain and Maintain Required Licenses, Could Materially and Adversely Affect our Business, Financial Condition and Results of Operations. We provide products and services to customers and real estate partners in heavily regulated industries through a number of different channels across the United States and to some extent, in Canada. As a result, we are currently subject to a variety of, and may in the future become subject to additional, international, federal, state and local laws and regulations in various jurisdictions, which are subject to change at any time, including laws regarding the real estate, rental and mortgage industries, mobile and internet based businesses and other businesses that rely on advertising, as well as privacy and consumer protection laws, and employment laws. These laws are complex and can be costly to comply with, require significant management time and effort, and subject us to claims, government enforcement actions, civil and criminal liability or other remedies, including suspension of business operations. These laws may conflict with each other, and if we comply with the laws of one jurisdiction, we may find that we are violating laws of another jurisdiction. For example, certain of the advertising and transactional services that we provide to customers and real estate professionals in the residential real estate, rental, mortgage and new construction industries, are subject to laws and regulations relating to the collection, use, and disclosure of data collected from our users, including those promulgated and enforced by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and certain states, such as the Telephone Consumer Protection Act ("TCPA"), the Telemarketing Sales Rule, the CAN-SPAM Act, the Fair Credit Reporting Act, the Canadian Anti-Spam Law, the Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act, and the California Consumer Privacy Act ("CCPA"). The CCPA, which took effect on January 1, 2020, imposes obligations and restrictions on companies regarding their collection, use, and sharing of personal information. Implementing regulations from the California Attorney General have not been finalized but are expected to impose additional obligations and restrictions, and additional amendments to the CCPA may be introduced in 2020. Several other states are actively considering privacy laws, which may impose substantial penalties for violations, impose significant costs for investigations and compliance, allow private class-actionlitigation and carry significant potential liability for our business. Additionally, laws, regulations, and standards covering marketing and advertising activities conducted by telephone, email, mobile devices, and the internet, may be applicable to our business, such as the TCPA, the Telemarketing Sales Rule, the CAN-SPAM Act, and similar state consumer protection laws. We also assist with the processing of customer credit card transactions and consumer credit report requests, originate mortgage loans, buy and sell homes, and provide other product offerings, which results in us receiving or facilitating transmission of personally identifiable information. This information is increasingly subject to legislation and regulation in the United States. These laws and regulations are generally intended to protect the privacy and security of personal information, including credit card information that is collected, processed and transmitted. We could be adversely affected if government regulations require us to significantly change our business practices with respect to this type of information or if the third-partiesthat we engage with to provide processing and screening services violate applicable laws and regulations. In addition, by providing a medium through which users can post content and communicate with one another, we may also be subject to laws governing intellectual property ownership, obscenity, libel, and privacy, among other issues. The real estate agents, mortgage professionals, banks, property managers, rental agents and certain of our other customers and advertisers are subject to various state and federal laws and regulations, including, but not limited to those relating to real estate, rentals and mortgages, which may impact their use of our mobile applications and websites. We cannot ensure that these entities will comply with applicable laws and regulations at all times. We endeavor to ensure that any content created by Zillow Group is consistent with such laws and regulations by obtaining assurances of compliance from our advertisers and consumers for their activities through, and the content they provide on, our mobile applications and websites. In connection with the real estate transaction products and services that we provide, we maintain real estate brokerage, title and escrow, mortgage broker, and mortgage lender licenses in certain states in which we operate. Certain of our mortgage marketing products are operated by our wholly owned subsidiary, Zillow Group Marketplace, Inc., a licensed mortgage broker, and we originate residential mortgages through Zillow Home Loans, LLC, which we acquired in October 2018. Zillow Group Marketplace, Inc. and Zillow Home Loans, LLC are subject to stringent state and federal laws and regulations and to the scrutiny of state and federal government agencies as a licensed mortgage broker and licensed mortgage lender, respectively. Mortgage products are regulated at the state level by licensing authorities and administrative agencies, with additional oversight from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and other federal agencies. These laws generally regulate the manner in which lending and lending-relatedactivities are marketed or made available, including advertising and other consumer disclosures, payments for services and record keeping requirements; these laws include the Real Estate Settlement Procedures Act, the Fair Credit Reporting Act, the Truth in Lending Act, the Equal Credit Opportunity Act, the Fair Housing Act and various state laws. State laws may restrict the amount and nature of interest and fees that may be charged by a lender or mortgage broker, or otherwise regulate the manner in which lenders or mortgage brokers operate or advertise. 18 Table of Contents As a buyer and seller of residential real estate through our Zillow Offers business, we hold real estate brokerage licenses in multiple states and may apply for additional real estate brokerage licenses as our business grows. To maintain these licenses, we must comply with the requirements governing the licensing and conduct of real estate brokerage and brokerage-related businesses in the markets where we operate. We may be subject to additional local, state and federal laws and regulations governing residential real estate transactions, including those administered by the Department of Housing and Urban Development, and the states and municipalities in which we transact. Further, due to the geographic scope of our operations and the nature of the services we provide, certain of our other subsidiaries maintain real estate brokerage and title and escrow licenses in certain states in which we operate, including in connection with Zillow Offers and Zillow Closing Services. For certain licenses, we are required to designate individual licensed brokers of record, qualified individuals and control persons. We cannot assure you that we, or our licensed personnel, are and will remain at all times, in full compliance with state and federal real estate, title and escrow, and mortgage licensing and consumer protection laws and regulations and we may be subject to fines or penalties in the event of any non-compliance. If we apply for new licenses, we may become subject to additional licensing requirements, which we may not be in compliance with at all times. If in the future a state agency were to determine that we are required to obtain additional licenses in that state in order to operate our business, or if we lose or do not renew an existing license or are otherwise found to be in violation of a law or regulation, we may be subject to fines or legal penalties, lawsuits, enforcement actions, void contracts, or our business operations in that state may be suspended or prohibited. Compliance with these laws and regulations is complicated and costly and may inhibit our ability to innovate or grow. If we are unable to comply with these laws or regulations in a cost-effective manner, we may modify impacted products and services, which could require a substantial investment and loss of revenue, or cease providing the impacted product or service altogether. If we are found to have violated laws or regulations, we may be subject to significant fines, penalties, and other losses. We are From Time to Time Involved In, or May In the Future be Subject to, Claims, Suits, Government Investigations, and Other Proceedings That May Result In Adverse Outcomes. We are from time to time involved in, or may in the future be subject to, claims, suits, government investigations, and proceedings arising from our business, including actions with respect to intellectual property, privacy, consumer protection, information security, mortgage lending, real estate, environmental, data protection or law enforcement matters, tax matters, labor and employment, and commercial claims, as well as actions involving content generated by our customers, shareholder derivative actions, purported class action lawsuits, and other matters, including those matters described in Part II, Item 8 in Note 20 under the subsection titled "Legal Proceedings" in our Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements in this Annual Report on Form 10-K. Such claims, suits, government investigations, and proceedings are inherently uncertain, and their results cannot be predicted with certainty. Regardless of the outcome, any such legal proceedings can have an adverse impact on us because of legal costs, diversion of management and other personnel, and other factors. In addition, it is possible that a resolution of one or more such proceedings could result in reputational harm, liability, penalties, or sanctions, as well as judgments, consent decrees, or orders preventing us from offering certain features, functionalities, products, or services, or requiring a change in our business practices, products or technologies, which could in the future materially and adversely affect our business, operating results and financial condition. In some instances, third parties may have an obligation to indemnify us for liabilities related to litigation or governmental investigations, and they may be unable to, or fail to, fulfill such obligations. If such third parties failed to indemnify us, we would be financially responsible, which could adversely affect our financial condition and cash flow. For example, on October 31, 2018, we acquired MLOA by way of purchase of the then-outstanding equity of MLOA. Prior to the acquisition, on February 2, 2018, a former MLOA employee, Beau Charbonneau, filed a complaint against MLOA in United States District Court for the District of Kansas. The complaint alleges, among other things, that MLOA improperly classified its team leader roles as exempt from the overtime provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act and that it failed to pay its loan officers for all hours worked in excess of 40 hours in any work week. The complaint also asserts wage-related claims under the Kansas Wage Payment Act and under Kansas common law. On December 6, 2018, the court issued an order conditionally certifying the case as a collective action under the Fair Labor Standards Act and authorized the plaintiff's attorneys to send notice of the case to impacted team leaders and loan officers advising them of the case and their opportunity to join as a plaintiff. The court has not made any determinations regarding the merits of the claims asserted in the complaint, nor has it found that the matter should be tried as a collective or class action. Zillow Group and its affiliates are indemnified for losses incurred in connection with this matter by certain of the prior stockholders of MLOA. Additionally, in accordance with the equity purchase agreement governing the acquisition of MLOA, any costs incurred related to this matter will be paid directly by those same certain prior stockholders of MLOA. Although we do not believe a loss to Zillow Group is probable, should the sellers of MLOA fail to indemnify us for losses related to this matter, our financial condition may be negatively impacted. 19 Table of Contents Risks Related to Our Financial Statements We Incurred Significant Operating Losses in the Past and We May Not Be Able to Generate Sufficient Revenue to Be Profitable Over the Long Term. We have incurred significant net operating losses in the past and, as of December 31, 2019, we had an accumulated deficit of $977.1 million. Although we have experienced significant growth in revenue, our revenue growth rate may decline in the future as the result of a variety of factors, including the maturation of our business. At the same time, we also expect our costs to increase in future periods as we continue to expend substantial financial resources to develop and expand our business, including with respect to: expansion of Zillow Offers;

expansion of our mortgage origination business;

product development;

sales and marketing;

technology infrastructure;

strategic opportunities, including commercial relationships and acquisitions; and

general and administrative expenses, including legal and accounting expenses related to being a public company. These investments may not result in increased revenue or growth in our business. If we fail to continue to grow our revenue and overall business and to manage our expenses, we may incur significant losses in the future and not be able to achieve or maintain profitability. Servicing Our Debt Requires a Significant Amount of Cash, and We May Not Have Sufficient Cash Flow From Our Business to Pay Our Substantial Debt, Settle Conversions of Our Senior Convertible Notes, or Repurchase Our Convertible Senior Notes upon a Fundamental Change. We utilize several forms of debt to provide capital for the continued growth and operation of our business, including several tranches of convertible senior notes, bi-lateral credit facilities for Zillow Offers, and warehouse and repurchase facilities for Zillow Home Loans. Our ability to make payments of the principal of, to pay interest on or to refinance our indebtedness, including the remaining outstanding $9.6 million aggregate principal under Trulia's Convertible Senior Notes due in 2020 (the "2020 Notes"), the $460.0 million aggregate principal under our Convertible Senior Notes due in 2021 (the "2021 Notes"), the $373.8 million aggregate principal amount under our Convertible Senior Notes due in 2023 (the "2023 Notes"), the $673.0 million aggregate principal amount under our Convertible Senior Notes due in 2024 (the "2024 Notes"), the $500.0 million aggregate principal amount under our Convertible Senior Notes due in 2026 (the "2026 Notes"), and all amounts outstanding under our credit facilities for Zillow Offers (current maximum borrowing capacity of $1.5 billion) and mortgage debt facilities (current maximum borrowing capacity of $125 million) depends on our future performance and, if applicable, the value of collateral, which is subject to economic, industry, competitive and other factors beyond our control. Our business may not continue to generate cash flow from operations in the future sufficient to service our debt and make necessary capital expenditures. If we are unable to generate such cash flow, we may be required to adopt one or more alternatives, such as selling assets, restructuring debt or obtaining additional equity capital on terms that may be onerous or highly dilutive. Our ability to extend or refinance our indebtedness will depend on the capital markets and our financial condition at such time. We may not be able to engage in any of these activities or engage in these activities on desirable terms, which could result in a default on our debt obligations, including our convertible senior notes, credit facilities, or otherwise. Holders of our convertible senior notes have the right to require us to repurchase their notes upon the occurrence of a fundamental change at a repurchase price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the notes to be repurchased, plus accrued and unpaid interest. Upon conversion of our convertible senior notes, unless we elect to deliver solely shares of our Class C capital stock (for the 2021 Notes, 2023 Notes, 2024 Notes, and 2026 Notes) or solely shares of our Class A common stock (for the 2020 Notes) to settle such conversion (other than paying cash in lieu of delivering any fractional share), we will be required to make cash payments in respect of the notes being converted. We may not have enough available cash or be able to obtain financing at the time we are required to make repurchases of the notes surrendered therefor or at the time the notes are being converted. Our failure to repurchase our convertible senior notes at a time when the repurchase is required by the indenture or to pay any cash payable on future conversions of the notes would constitute an event of default. If the repayment of any indebtedness were to be accelerated because of such event of default (whether under the notes or otherwise), we may not have sufficient funds to repay the indebtedness and repurchase the notes or make cash payments upon conversions thereof. An event of default under the indenture may lead to an acceleration of our convertible senior notes. Any such acceleration could result in 20 Table of Contents our bankruptcy. In a bankruptcy, the holders of our convertible senior notes would have a claim to our assets that is senior to the claims of our equity holders. In addition, our significant indebtedness, combined with our other financial obligations and contractual commitments, could have other important consequences. For example, it could: make us more vulnerable to adverse changes in general U.S. and worldwide economic, industry and competitive conditions and adverse changes in government regulation;

limit our flexibility in planning for, or reacting to, changes in our business and our industry;

place us at a disadvantage compared to our competitors who have less debt; and

limit our ability to borrow additional amounts for working capital and other general corporate purposes, including to fund possible acquisitions of, or investments in, complementary businesses, products, services and technologies. Any of these factors could materially and adversely affect our business, financial condition and results of operations. In addition, if we incur additional indebtedness, the risks related to our business and our ability to service or repay our indebtedness would increase. The Credit and Debt Facilities that Provide Capital for Zillow Offers and Zillow Home Loans Include Covenants that May Restrict Our Operating Activities and Expose Us to the Possibility of Foreclosure on Our Ownership Interests. They Also Incorporate Variable Interest Rates that May Subject Us to Interest Rate Risk, Which Could Cause Our Debt Service Obligations to Increase Significantly. We have entered into debt agreements to provide capital for the growth and operation of our businesses, including bi-lateral credit facilities to support Zillow Offers and warehouse and repurchase facilities to support Zillow Home Loans. The terms of these debt agreements and related financing documents require Zillow Group and certain of its subsidiaries, as applicable, to comply with a number of customary financial and other covenants, such as maintaining certain levels of liquidity, tangible net worth, leverage ratios, adequate insurance coverage and market capitalization. These covenants may limit our operational flexibility and may restrict our ability to engage in transactions that we believe would otherwise be in the best interests of our shareholders. Additionally, undrawn amounts are not committed, meaning the applicable lender is not obligated to advance loan funds in excess of outstanding borrowings. Further, borrowing base requirements associated with these debt agreements may prevent us from drawing upon our total maximum capacity under these financing arrangements if sufficient eligible collateral, in accordance with these debt agreements, is not available. Refer to Note 15 of our Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements in Part II, Item 8 of this Annual Report on Form 10-Kfor additional information on our Zillow Offers credit facilities and Zillow Home Loans mortgage facilities. Upon the occurrence of any event of default under these debt agreements, the lenders will not be required to lend any additional amounts to us and could elect to declare all borrowings outstanding, together with accrued and unpaid interest and fees, to be immediately due and payable, even in the absence of a payment default. A default under one of our debt agreements could result in a cross-default under other debt agreements and our lenders could elect to declare outstanding amounts due and payable or terminate their commitments. If we fail to repay the amounts due under our credit facilities, the lenders of such debt may require the posting of additional collateral and/or proceed against the collateral granted to secure the credit facilities. We have pledged the majority of the homes owned by our Zillow Offers business and loans originated by Zillow Home Loans as collateral to secure such indebtedness. As a result, a default under applicable debt covenants could have an adverse effect on our financial condition or results of operations. At December 31, 2019, $722.0 million of our borrowings under our debt agreements was at variable rates of interest thereby exposing us to interest rate risk. If interest rates continue to increase, our debt service obligations on the variable rate indebtedness would increase even if the amount borrowed remained the same, and our net loss would increase. In addition, our variable rate indebtedness may use LIBOR as a benchmark for establishing the rate. LIBOR is the subject of recent national, international and other regulatory guidance and proposals for reform. These reforms and other pressures may cause LIBOR to disappear entirely or to perform differently than in the past. The consequences of these developments cannot be entirely predicted, but could include an increase in the cost of our variable rate indebtedness. We May Need to Raise Additional Capital to Grow Our Business and We May Not Be Able to Raise Additional Capital on Terms Acceptable to Us, or At All. Growing and operating our business, including through the development of new and enhanced products and services, may require significant cash outlays, liquidity reserves and capital expenditures. If cash on hand, cash generated from operations and cash equivalents and investment balances are not sufficient to meet our cash and liquidity needs, we may need to seek additional capital and we may not be able to raise the necessary cash on terms acceptable to us, or at all. For example, Zillow Offers requires significant cash to acquire, update and sell homes. We currently utilize three credit facilities we entered into in 21 Table of Contents July 2018, January 2019, and October 2019 to provide capital for Zillow Offers, and may seek to enter into similar credit facilities in the future. In addition, to provide capital for mortgage home loan originations for Zillow Home Loans, we utilize warehouse and repurchase facilities. Refer to Note 15 of our Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements in Part II, Item 8 of this Annual Report on Form 10-K for additional information on our revolving credit facilities and mortgage facilities. Financing arrangements we pursue or assume may require us to grant certain rights, take certain actions, or agree to certain restrictions, that could negatively impact our business. If additional capital is not available to us on terms acceptable to us or at all, we may need to modify our business plans, which would harm our ability to grow our operations. We Rely on Assumptions, Estimates, and Business Data to Calculate our Key Performance Indicators and Other Business Metrics, and Real or Perceived Inaccuracies in These Metrics May Harm our Reputation and Negatively Affect our Business. Certain of our performance metrics are calculated using third party applications or internal company data that have not been independently verified. While these numbers are based on what we believe to be reasonable calculations for the applicable period of measurement, there are inherent challenges in measuring such information. For example, our measurement of visits and unique users may be affected by applications that automatically contact our servers to access our mobile applications and websites with no user action involved, and this activity can cause our system to count the user associated with such a device as a unique user or as a visit on the day such contact occurs. We regularly review and may adjust our processes for calculating our performance metrics to improve accuracy. Our measure of certain metrics may differ from estimates published by third parties or from similarly-titled metrics of our competitors due to differences in methodology. If real estate professionals, our real estate partners or investors do not perceive our visits or unique users to be an accurate representation of our user engagement, or if we discover material inaccuracies in our visits or unique users, our reputation may be harmed, and real estate professionals and advertisers may be less willing to allocate their resources to our products and services, which could negatively affect our business and operating results. We Expect Our Results of Operations to Fluctuate on a Quarterly and Annual Basis. Our revenue and results of operations could vary significantly from period to period and may fail to match expectations as a result of a variety of factors, some of which are outside our control. The other risk factors discussed in this "Risk Factors" section may contribute to the variability of our quarterly and annual results. In addition, our results may fluctuate as a result of seasonal variances of home sales, which historically peak in the spring and summer seasons, fluctuations in the quantity of, and the price at which we are able to sell, our remnant advertising, and the size and seasonal variability of our real estate partners' marketing budgets. The seasonal variance and cyclical nature of home sales may contribute to the variability of our revenue and results of operations for our Homes and Mortgages segments, in particular, which seasonality may be masked as those segments are growing. As a result of the potential variations in our revenue and results of operations, period-to-period comparisons may not be meaningful and the results of any one period should not be relied on as an indication of future performance. In addition, our results of operations may not meet the expectations of investors or public market analysts who follow us, which may adversely affect our stock price. We Could Be Subject to Additional Income Tax Liabilities and Our Ability to Use Our Net Operating Loss Carryforwards and Certain Other Tax Attributes May Be Limited. We are subject to federal and state income taxes in the United States and in Canada. Tax laws, regulations, and administrative practices in various jurisdictions may be subject to significant change, with or without notice, due to economic, political, and other conditions, and significant judgment is required in evaluating and estimating these taxes. Our effective tax rates could be affected by numerous factors, such as entry into new businesses and geographies, changes to our existing business and operations, acquisitions and investments and how they are financed, changes in our stock price, changes in our deferred tax assets and liabilities and their valuation, and changes in the relevant tax, accounting, and other laws, regulations, administrative practices, principles, and interpretations. For example, On December 22, 2017, the U.S. government enacted comprehensive tax legislation under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (the "Tax Act"). The Tax Act makes broad and complex changes to the U.S. tax code, including but not limited to: (1) reducing the U.S. federal corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent; requiring companies to pay a one-time transition tax on certain untaxed earnings of foreign subsidiaries; (3) generally eliminating U.S. federal income taxes on dividends from foreign subsidiaries; (4) eliminating the corporate alternative minimum tax ("AMT") and how AMT credits are utilized; and (5) the additional limitations on deducting executive compensation under IRC section 162(m); and (6) changing rules related to uses and limitations of net operating loss carryforwards created in tax years beginning after December 31, 2017. The Tax Act significantly changes how the U.S. taxes corporations. The Tax Act requires complex computations to be performed that were not previously required in U.S. tax law, significant judgments to be made in interpretation of the provisions of the Tax Act and significant estimates in calculations, and the preparation and analysis of information not previously relevant 22 Table of Contents or regularly produced. The U.S. Treasury Department, the IRS, and other standard-setting bodies have not implemented all relevant regulations or issued substantive guidance to-date and could interpret or issue guidance on how provisions of the Tax Act will be applied or otherwise administered that is different from our current interpretation. As of December 31, 2019, we had federal net operating loss carryforwards of approximately $1,137.6 million, state net operating loss carryforwards of approximately $34.3 million (tax effected), and net tax credit carryforwards of approximately $71.0 million. Under Sections 382 and 383 of the Internal Revenue Code, if a corporation undergoes an ownership change, the corporation's ability to use its pre-change net operating loss carryforwards and other pre-change tax attributes, such as research tax credits, to offset its post-change income or income tax liability may be limited. In connection with our August 2013 public offering of our Class A Common stock, we experienced an ownership change that triggered Sections 382 and 383, which may limit our ability to utilize net operating loss and tax credit carryforwards. In connection with our February 2015 acquisition of Trulia, Inc., Trulia, Inc. experienced an ownership change that triggered Section 382 and 383, which may limit Zillow Group's ability to utilize Trulia, Inc.'s net operating loss and tax credit carryforwards. Risks Related to Ownership of Our Common and Capital Stock and Debt Instruments Our Class A Common Stock and Class C Capital Stock Prices May Be Volatile, and the Value of an Investment in Our Class A Common Stock and Class C Capital Stock May Decline. An active, liquid and orderly market for our Class A common stock and Class C capital stock may not be sustained, which could depress the trading price of our Class A common stock and Class C capital stock. The trading price of our Class A common stock and Class C capital stock has at times experienced price volatility and may continue to be volatile. For example, since shares of our Class A common stock began trading in February 2015, the closing price of our Class A common stock has ranged from $17.06 per share to $65.21 per share (adjusted for the August 2015 stock split effected in the form of a dividend) through December 31, 2019. Since shares of our Class C capital stock began trading in August 2015, the closing price of our Class C capital stock has ranged from $16.01 per share to $65.57 per share through December 31, 2019. The market price of our Class A common stock and Class C capital stock could be subject to wide fluctuations in response to many of the risk factors discussed in this Annual Report on Form 10-K and others beyond our control, including: actual or anticipated fluctuations in our financial condition and results of operations;

changes in projected operational and financial results;

addition or loss of significant customers;

actual or anticipated changes in our growth rate relative to that of our competitors;

announcements by us or our competitors of significant acquisitions, strategic partnerships, joint ventures or capital-raising activities or commitments;

capital-raising activities or commitments; announcements of technological innovations or new offerings by us or our competitors;

additions or departures of key personnel;

changes in laws or regulations applicable to our services;

fluctuations in the valuation of companies perceived by investors to be comparable to us;

the inclusion, exclusion, or deletion of our Class A common stock and Class C capital stock from any trading indices, such as the S&P 500 Index;

issuance of new or updated research or reports by securities analysts;

sales of our Class A common stock and Class C capital stock by us or our shareholders;

issuances of our Class A common stock upon conversion of the 2020 Notes and issuances of our Class C capital stock upon conversion of our 2021 Notes, 2023 Notes, 2024 Notes or 2026 Notes;

stock price and volume fluctuations attributable to inconsistent trading volume levels of our shares; and

general economic and market conditions. Furthermore, the stock markets in recent years have experienced extreme price and volume fluctuations that have affected and continue to affect the market prices of the equity securities of many companies. These fluctuations often have been unrelated or disproportionate to the operating performance of those companies. These broad market and industry fluctuations, as well as general economic, political and market conditions such as recessions, interest rate changes or international currency fluctuations, may negatively impact the market price of our Class A common stock and Class C capital stock. In the past, companies that have experienced volatility in the market price of their stock have been subject to securities class action litigation. We have in the past been and are currently the target of this type of litigation, and we may continue to be the target of this type of litigation in the future. Past, current, and future securities litigation against us could result in substantial costs and 23 Table of Contents divert management's attention from other business concerns, which could harm our business, results of operations or financial condition. The Structure of Our Capital Stock as Contained in Our Charter Documents Has the Effect of Concentrating Voting Control With Our Founders, and Limits Your Ability to Influence Corporate Matters. Since Zillow Group's inception, our capital structure has included authorized Class A common stock and authorized Class B common stock. Our Class A common stock entitles its holder to one vote per share, and our Class B common stock entitles its holder to 10 votes per share. All shares of Class B common stock have been and are held or controlled by our founders, Richard Barton and Lloyd Frink. As of December 31, 2019, Mr. Barton's holdings and Mr. Frink's holdings represented approximately 31.3% and 20.4%, respectively, of the voting power of our outstanding capital stock. For the foreseeable future, Mr. Barton and Mr. Frink will therefore have significant control over our management and affairs and will be able to control most matters requiring shareholder approval, including the election or removal (with or without cause) of directors and the approval of any significant corporate transaction, such as a merger or other sale of us or our assets. In addition, because our Class C capital stock carries no voting rights (except as required by applicable law or as expressly provided in our amended and restated articles of incorporation), the issuance of Class C capital stock (instead of Class A common stock) could prolong the duration of Mr. Barton's and Mr. Frink's relative ownership of our voting power. This concentrated control could delay, defer or prevent a change of control, merger, consolidation, takeover, or other business combination involving us that you, as a shareholder, may otherwise support. This concentrated control could also discourage a potential investor from acquiring our Class A common stock or Class C capital stock due to the limited voting power of such stock relative to the Class B common stock and might harm the market price of our Class A common stock and Class C capital stock. Future Sales of Our Stock in the Public Market Could Cause Our Stock Price to Decline. Our Class A common stock began trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on February 18, 2015, and our Class C capital stock began trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on August 17, 2015. We cannot predict the effect, if any, that market sales of shares or the availability of shares for sale will have on the prevailing trading price of our Class A common stock and Class C capital stock from time to time. There is currently no contractual restriction on our ability to issue additional shares, and all of our outstanding shares are generally freely tradable, except for shares held by our "affiliates" as defined in Rule 144 under the Securities Act, which may be sold in compliance with the volume restrictions of Rule 144. Sales of a substantial number of shares of our Class A common stock and Class C capital stock could cause our stock price to decline. In addition, we may in the future issue shares of Class C capital stock for financings, acquisitions or equity incentives. If we issue shares of Class C capital stock in the future, such issuances would have a dilutive effect on the economic interest of our Class A common stock. If Securities or Industry Analysts Do Not Publish Research or Publish Inaccurate or Unfavorable Research About Our Business, Our Class A Common Stock and Class C Capital Stock Price and Trading Volume Could Decline. The trading market for our Class A common stock and Class C capital stock depends in part on the research and reports that securities or industry analysts publish about our company. If few or no securities or industry analysts cover our company, the market price of our publicly-traded stock could be negatively impacted. If securities or industry analysts cover us and if one or more of such analysts downgrade our stock or publish inaccurate or unfavorable research about our business, our stock price would likely decline. If one or more of the analysts covering us fail to publish reports on us regularly, demand for our stock could decline, which could cause our stock price and trading volume to decline. If We Issue Additional Equity Securities or Issue Additional Convertible Debt to Raise Capital, It May Have a Dilutive Effect on Shareholders' Investment. If we raise additional capital through further issuances of equity or convertible debt securities, our existing shareholders could suffer significant dilution in their percentage ownership of us. Moreover, any new equity securities we issue could have rights, preferences and privileges senior to those of holders of our common stock. The Capped Call Transactions May Affect the Value of Our 2021 Notes, 2023 Notes, 2024 Notes, 2026 Notes and Our Class C Capital Stock. 24 Table of Contents In connection with the pricing of each of the 2021 Notes, 2023 Notes, 2024 Notes and 2026 Notes, we entered into capped call transactions with certain financial institutions (the "option counterparties"). The capped call transactions are expected generally to reduce the potential dilution upon conversion of the 2021 Notes, 2023 Notes, 2024 Notes, or 2026 Notes and/or offset any cash payments we are required to make in excess of the principal amount of converted notes, as the case may be. The option counterparties or their respective affiliates may modify their hedge positions by entering into or unwinding various derivative transactions with respect to our Class C capital stock and/or purchasing or selling our Class C capital stock or other securities of ours in secondary market transactions prior to the maturity of each of the 2021 Notes, 2023 Notes, 2024 Note, and 2026 Notes (and are likely to do so during any observation period related to a conversion of 2021 Notes, 2023 Notes, 2024 Notes, or 2026 Notes or in connection with any repurchase of 2021 Notes, 2023 Notes, 2024 Notes or 2026 Notes by us). This activity could cause or avoid an increase or a decrease in the market price of our Class C capital stock, the 2021 Notes, the 2023 Notes, the 2024 Notes, or the 2026 Notes. Anti-Takeover Provisions in Our Charter Documents and Under Washington Law Could Make an Acquisition of Us More Difficult, Limit Attempts by Shareholders to Replace or Remove Our Management and Affect the Market Price of Our Stock. Provisions in our articles of incorporation and bylaws, as amended and restated, may have the effect of delaying or preventing a change of control or changes in our management. Our amended and restated articles of incorporation or amended and restated bylaws include provisions, some of which will become effective only after the date, which we refer to as the threshold date, on which the Class B common stock controlled by our founders represents less than 7% of the aggregate number of shares of our outstanding Class A common stock and Class B common stock, that: set forth the structure of our capital stock, which concentrates voting control of matters submitted to a vote of our shareholders with the holders of our Class B common stock, which is held or controlled by our founders;

authorize our board of directors to issue, without further action by our shareholders, up to 30,000,000 shares of undesignated preferred stock, subject, prior to the threshold date, to the approval rights of the holders of our Class B common stock;

establish that our board of directors will be divided into three classes, Class I, Class II and Class III, with each class serving three-year staggered terms;

three-year staggered terms; prohibit cumulative voting in the election of directors;

provide that, after the threshold date, our directors may be removed only for cause;

provide that, after the threshold date, vacancies on our board of directors may be filled only by the affirmative vote of a majority of directors then in office or by the sole remaining director;

provide that only our board of directors may change the board's size;

specify that special meetings of our shareholders can be called only by the chair of our board of directors, our board of directors, our chief executive officer, our president or, prior to the threshold date, holders of at least 25% of all the votes entitled to be cast on any issue proposed to be considered at any such special meeting;

establish an advance notice procedure for shareholder proposals to be brought before a meeting of shareholders, including proposed nominations of persons for election to our board of directors;

require the approval of our board of directors or the holders of at least two-thirds of all the votes entitled to be cast by shareholders generally in the election of directors, voting together as a single group, to amend or repeal our bylaws; and

Prior to the threshold date, our directors can be removed with or without cause by holders of our Class A common stock and Class B common stock, voting together as a single group, and vacancies on the board of directors may be filled by such shareholders, voting together as a single group. Given the structure of our capital stock, our founders, Richard Barton and Lloyd Frink, who hold or control our Class B common stock, will have the ability for the foreseeable future to control these shareholder actions. See the risk factor above titled "The Structure of Our Capital Stock as Contained in Our Charter Documents Has the Effect of Concentrating Voting Control With our Founders, and Limits Your Ability to Influence Corporate Matters." 25 Table of Contents The provisions described above, after the threshold date, may frustrate or prevent any attempts by our shareholders to replace or remove our current management by making it more difficult for shareholders to replace members of our board of directors, which board is responsible for appointing our management. In addition, because we are incorporated in the State of Washington, we are governed by the provisions of Chapter 23B.19 of the Washington Business Corporation Act, which prohibits certain business combinations between us and certain significant shareholders unless specified conditions are met. These provisions may also have the effect of delaying or preventing a change of control of our company, even if this change of control would benefit our shareholders. Item 1B. Unresolved Staff Comments. Not applicable. Item 2. Properties. We have various operating leases for office space, which are summarized as of December 31, 2019 in the table below, by reportable segment. Beginning January 1, 2019, Zillow Group has three segments: Homes, Internet, Media & Technology ("IMT") and Mortgages. We believe that our facilities are adequate for our current needs. Primary Reportable Approximate Principal Lease Location Purpose Segment(s) Square Feet Expiration Dates Seattle, Washington Corporate headquarters for Zillow Group All segments 386,275 2024 New York, New York General office space IMT 201,562 2030 Atlanta, Georgia General office space All segments 108,213 2025 San Francisco, California General office space All segments 105,897 2023 Irvine, California General office space All segments 80,312 2027 Denver, Colorado General office space All segments 73,781 2021 Overland Park, Kansas General office space Mortgages 70,373 2024 In addition, we lease office space in several other U.S. locations and in Vancouver, British Columbia. See Note 14 and Note 20 of Part II, Item 8 of this Annual Report on Form 10-K for more information about our lease commitments. Item 3. Legal Proceedings. For information regarding legal proceedings in which we are involved, see Note 20 under the subsection titled "Legal Proceedings" in our Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements in Part II, Item 8 of this Annual Report on Form 10-K. Item 4. Mine Safety Disclosures. Not applicable. 26 Table of Contents Item 5. Market for Registrant's Common Equity, Related Stockholder Matters and Issuer Purchases of Equity Securities. Market Information and Holders Our Class A common stock has traded on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "ZG" since August 17, 2015 and under the symbol "Z" from July 20, 2011 through August 14, 2015. Our Class B common stock is not listed and there is no established public trading market. Our Class C capital stock has traded on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "Z" since August 17, 2015. Prior to that time, there was no public market for our Class C capital stock. Holders of Record As of February 12, 2020, there were 81, three, and 132 holders of record of our Class A common stock, our Class B common stock, and our Class C capital stock, respectively. Dividends We have never declared or paid a cash dividend on our common or capital stock and we intend to retain all available funds and any future earnings to fund the development and growth of our business. We therefore do not anticipate paying any cash dividends on our common or capital stock in the foreseeable future. Any future determinations to pay dividends on our common or capital stock would depend on our results of operations, our financial condition and liquidity requirements, restrictions that may be imposed by applicable law or our contracts and any other factors that our board of directors may consider relevant. Recent Sales of Unregistered Securities and Use of Proceeds from Registered Securities Recent Sales of Unregistered Securities Except as previously reported on a current report on Form 8-K, we had no unregistered sales of equity securities during the year ended December 31, 2019. Purchases of Equity Securities by the Issuer None. Performance Graph The following graph compares our cumulative total shareholder return on Zillow Group's common and capital stock with the Nasdaq Composite Index and the RDG Internet Composite Index. For our Class A common stock, this graph covers the period from December 31, 2014 through December 31, 2019. This graph assumes that the value of the investment in Zillow Group's Class A common stock and each index (including reinvestment of dividends) was $100 on December 31, 2014. For our Class C capital stock, this graph covers the period from August 3, 2015, using the closing price for the first day of trading during the when-issued trading period prior to the August 2015 stock split effected in the form of a dividend through December 31, 2019. This graph assumes that the value of the investment in Zillow Group's Class C capital stock (including reinvestment of dividends) was $100 on August 3, 2015. The information contained in the graph is based on historical data and is not intended to forecast possible future performance. 27 Table of Contents Table of Contents PART II Item 6. Selected Financial Data. The selected financial data set forth below should be read in conjunction with the information under "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and our consolidated financial statements and related notes included elsewhere in this Annual Report on Form 10-K and our previously audited financial statements that are not included herein. We have included Trulia, Inc. in Zillow Group's results of operations prospectively after February 17, 2015, the date of acquisition. We have given retroactive effect to prior period share and per share amounts in our consolidated statements of operations for the August 2015 stock split effected in the form of a dividend so that prior periods are comparable to current period presentation. Prior periods have been recast to align with Zillow Group's segment change effective January 1, 2019. In 2018, our business model evolved significantly with the launch of Zillow Offers in April and the acquisition of Zillow Home Loans in October. Zillow Offers, for example, is a cash- and inventory-intensive business with a high cost of revenue as compared with other parts of our operations; the cost of revenue includes the amount we pay to purchase homes and costs incurred to renovate the homes prior to sale. Revenue for the Homes segment includes the sale prices of homes less resale concessions and credits to the buyer, and does not reflect real estate agent commissions, closing or other associated costs. As a result of this evolution of our business model, financial performance for prior year periods may not be indicative of future performance. Amounts are in thousands, except per share data. 29 Table of Contents Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Statement of Operations Data: Revenue: Homes $ 1,365,250 $ 52,365 $ IMT 1,276,896 1,201,143 Mortgages 100,691 80,046 Total revenue 2,742,837 1,333,554 Cost of revenue (exclusive of amortization) (1)(2): Homes 1,315,345 49,392 IMT 98,522 96,693 Mortgages 18,154 7,505 Total cost of revenue 1,432,021 153,590 Sales and marketing (1) 714,128 552,621 Technology and development (1) 477,347 410,818 General and administrative (1) 366,176 262,153 Impairment and restructuring costs (1) - 79,000 Acquisition-related costs - 2,332 Integration costs 650 2,015 Loss (gain) on divestiture of businesses - - Total costs and expenses 2,990,322 1,462,529 Loss from operations (247,485) (128,975) Loss on debt extinguishment - - Other income 39,658 19,270 Interest expense (101,792) (41,255) Loss before income taxes (309,619) (150,960) Income tax benefit (expense) 4,258 31,102 Net loss $ (305,361) $ (119,858) $ Net loss per share-basic and diluted $ (1.48) $ (0.61) $ Weighted average shares outstanding-basic and diluted 206,380 197,944 (1) Includes share-based compensation as follows: Cost of revenue $ 3,978 $ 4,127 $ Sales and marketing 25,126 22,942 Technology and development 69,921 56,673 General and administrative 99,877 65,342 Impairment and restructuring costs - - Total $ 198,902 $ 149,084 $ (2) Amortization of website development costs and intangible assets included in technology and development $ 61,937 $ 79,309 $ 2017 2016 2015 - $ - $ - 996,203 775,456 600,414 80,591 71,133 44,263 1,076,794 846,589 644,677 - - - 80,310 64,446 55,946 4,893 4,816 4,181 85,203 69,262 60,127 448,201 382,419 308,125 319,985 255,583 184,477 210,816 332,007 184,984 174,000 - 35,551 463 1,423 16,576 - - - - (1,251) 4,368 1,238,668 1,039,443 794,208 (161,874) (192,854) (149,531) - (22,757) - 5,385 2,711 1,501 (27,517) (7,408) (5,489) (184,006) (220,308) (153,519) 89,586 (130) 4,645 (94,420) $ (220,438) $ (148,874) (0.51) $ (1.22) $ (0.88) 186,453 180,149 169,767 3,884 $ 3,550 $ 2,384 22,735 23,320 25,391 39,938 31,466 26,849 47,014 48,582 50,590 - - 14,859 113,571 $ 106,918 $ 120,073 94,349 $ 87,060 $ 63,189 30 Table of Contents At December 31, 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 Balance Sheet Data: Cash, cash equivalents and investments $ 2,422,252 $ 1,554,925 $ 762,539 $ 507,515 $ 520,289 Working capital 2,589,637 1,605,200 723,138 485,617 493,672 Property and equipment, net 170,489 135,172 112,271 98,288 85,523 Total assets 6,131,973 4,291,116 3,230,517 3,149,677 3,135,700 Long-term debt 1,543,402 699,020 385,416 367,404 230,000 Other long-term liabilities 232,633 37,419 65,890 151,444 146,225 Total shareholders' equity 3,435,421 3,267,179 2,660,823 2,533,587 2,679,053 31 Table of Contents Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. The following discussion of our financial condition and results of operations should be read in conjunction with our audited consolidated financial statements and the related notes included elsewhere in this Annual Report on Form 10-K. The following discussion focuses on 2019 and 2018 financial condition and results of operations and year-to-year comparisons between 2019 and 2018. Similar discussion of our 2017 financial condition and results and year-to-year comparisons between 2018 and 2017 can be found in "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in Part II, Item 7 of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. In addition to historical financial information, the following discussion contains forward-looking statements that reflect our plans, estimates and beliefs. Our actual results may differ materially from those described in or implied by any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to these differences include those discussed below and elsewhere in this Annual Report on Form 10-K, particularly in the section titled "Risk Factors". Overview of our Business Zillow Group, Inc. houses one of the largest portfolios of real estate brands on mobile and the web. Zillow Group is committed to leveraging its proprietary data, technology and innovations to make home buying, selling, financing and renting a seamless, on-demand experience for customers. As its flagship brand, Zillow now offers a fully integrated home shopping experience that includes access to for sale and rental listings, Zillow Offers, which provides a hassle-free way to buy and sell eligible homes directly through Zillow, and Zillow Home Loans, Zillow's affiliated lender that provides an easy way to receive mortgage pre- approvals and financing. Other consumer brands include Trulia, StreetEasy, HotPads, Naked Apartments and Out East. In addition, Zillow Group provides a comprehensive suite of marketing software and technology solutions to help real estate partners maximize business opportunities and connect with millions of customers. Zillow Group business brands for real estate, rental and mortgage professionals, include Mortech, dotloop, Bridge Interactive and New Home Feed. Reportable Segments and Revenue Overview As of January 1, 2019, Zillow Group has three reportable segments: the Homes segment, the Internet, Media & Technology ("IMT") segment and the Mortgages segment. The Homes segment includes the financial results from Zillow Group's purchase and sale of homes directly through the Zillow Offers service. The IMT segment includes the financial results for the Premier Agent, Rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions. The Mortgages segment includes the financial results for advertising sold to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals, mortgage originations through Zillow Home Loans and our Mortech mortgage software solutions. In our Homes segment, we generate revenue from the resale of homes on the open market through our Zillow Offers service. We began buying homes through the Zillow Offers service in April 2018, and we began selling homes in July 2018. Premier Agent revenue is generated by the sale of advertising services, as well as marketing and technology products and services, to help real estate agents and brokers grow and manage their businesses. We offer these products and services through our Premier Agent and Premier Broker programs. Premier Agent and Premier Broker advertising products, which include the delivery of impressions and validated consumer connections, or leads, are primarily sold on a share of voice basis. Impressions and leads are distributed to Premier Agents and Premier Brokers in proportion to their share of voice, or an agent advertiser's share of total advertising purchased in a particular zip code. Impressions are delivered when an advertisement of a Premier Agent or Premier Broker appears on pages viewed by users of our mobile applications and websites and connections are delivered when consumer contact information is provided to Premier Agents and Premier Brokers. Connections and impressions are each provided as part of our advertising services for Premier Agent and Premier Brokers; we do not charge a separate fee for these consumer leads. In October 2018, we began testing a new Flex pricing model for Premier Agent and Premier Broker advertising services in limited markets. We may continue to extend the testing of this pricing model to additional regions in the future. With the Flex model, Premier Agents and Premier Brokers are provided with impressions and connections at no upfront cost, and they pay a performance advertising fee only when a real estate transaction is closed with one of those leads. Rentals revenue primarily includes advertising sold to property managers, landlords and other rental professionals on a cost per lead, cost per click, cost per lease or cost per listing basis. Rentals revenue also includes revenue generated through our rental applications product, whereby potential renters can submit applications to multiple properties for a flat service fee. 32 Table of Contents Other revenue primarily includes revenue generated by new construction and display advertising, as well as revenue from the sale of various other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals, including dotloop. New construction revenue primarily includes advertising services sold to home builders on a cost per residential community or cost per impression basis. Display revenue primarily consists of graphical mobile and web advertising sold to advertisers promoting their brands on our mobile applications and websites. In our Mortgages segment, we generate revenue from advertising sold to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals on a cost per lead or subscription basis, including our Connect and Custom Quote services, and from Mortech, which provides subscription-based mortgage software solutions, including a product and pricing engine and lead management platform. We also generate revenue through mortgage originations and the related sale of mortgages on the secondary market through Zillow Home Loans. Financial Highlights For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, we generated revenue of $2,742.8 million and $1,333.6 million, respectively, representing year-over-year growth of 106%. The increase in total revenue was primarily attributable to the following: Our Zillow Offers business began selling homes in July of 2018. Homes revenue grew to $1,365.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 due to the sale of 4,313 homes at an average selling price of $316.5 thousand per home. For the year ended December 31, 2018, Homes revenue was $52.4 million due to the sale of 177 homes at an average selling price of $295.8 thousand per home. As of December 31, 2019, Zillow Offers was operating in 22 metropolitan areas.

Premier Agent revenue increased by $25.5 million to $923.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to $898.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Rentals revenue increased by $29.6 million to $164.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to $134.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Mortgages revenue increased by $20.6 million to $100.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to $80.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, driven by our mortgage originations business, which we acquired in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Visits for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 were 8,065.5 million and 7,182.1 million, respectively, representing year-over-year growth of 12%. The increase in visits increased the number of events we monetized across our revenue categories.

The average number of monthly unique users for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 were 172.6 million and 157.2 million, respectively, representing year-over-year growth of 10%. Key Metrics Management has identified visits and unique users as relevant to investors' and others' assessment of our financial condition and results of operations. Visits The number of visits is an important metric because it is an indicator of consumers' level of engagement with our mobile applications, websites and other services. We believe highly engaged consumers are more likely to participate in our Zillow Offers program or use Zillow Homes Loans or more likely to be transaction-ready real estate market participants and therefore more sought-after by our real estate partners. We define a visit as a group of interactions by users with the Zillow, Trulia and StreetEasy mobile applications and websites, as we monetize our Premier Agent and Premier Broker products on these mobile applications and websites. A single visit can contain multiple page views and actions, and a single user can open multiple visits across domains, web browsers, desktop or mobile devices. Visits can occur on the same day, or over several days, weeks or months. 33 Table of Contents Zillow and StreetEasy measure visits with Google Analytics, and Trulia measures visits with Adobe Analytics. Visits to Trulia end after thirty minutes of user inactivity. Visits to Zillow and StreetEasy end either: (i) after thirty minutes of user inactivity or at midnight; or (ii) through a campaign change. A visit ends through a campaign change if a visitor arrives via one campaign or source (for example, via a search engine or referring link on a third-party website), leaves the mobile application or website, and then returns via another campaign or source. The following table presents the number of visits to our mobile applications and websites for the periods presented (in millions): Year Ended December 31, 2018 to 2019 2017 to 2018 2019 2018 2017 % Change % Change Visits 8,065.5 7,182.1 6,314.4 12 % 14 % Unique Users Measuring unique users is important to us because much of our revenue depends in part on our ability to enable real estate, rental and mortgage professionals to connect with our customers - home buyers and sellers, renters and individuals with or looking for a mortgage. Growth in consumer traffic to our mobile applications and websites increases the number of impressions, clicks, connections, leads and other events we can monetize to generate revenue. For example, our Homes segment revenue depends in part on users accessing our mobile applications and websites to engage in the sale and purchase of homes with Zillow Group, and Premier Agent revenue and display revenue depend on advertisements being served to users of our mobile applications and websites. We count a unique user the first time an individual accesses one of our mobile applications using a mobile device during a calendar month and the first time an individual accesses one of our websites using a web browser during a calendar month. If an individual accesses our mobile applications using different mobile devices within a given month, the first instance of access by each such mobile device is counted as a separate unique user. If an individual accesses more than one of our mobile applications within a given month, the first access to each mobile application is counted as a separate unique user. If an individual accesses our websites using different web browsers within a given month, the first access by each such web browser is counted as a separate unique user. If an individual accesses more than one of our websites in a single month, the first access to each website is counted as a separate unique user since unique users are tracked separately for each domain. Zillow, StreetEasy, HotPads and Naked Apartments measure unique users with Google Analytics, and Trulia measures unique users with Adobe Analytics. The following table presents our average monthly unique users for the periods presented (in millions): Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 to 2019 2017 to 2018 2019 2018 2017 % Change % Change Average Monthly Unique Users 172.6 157.2 151.6 10 % 4 % Basis of Presentation Revenue We recognize revenue when or as we satisfy our performance obligations by transferring control of promised products or services to our customers in an amount that reflects the consideration to which we expect to be entitled in exchange for those products or services. In our Homes segment, we generate revenue from the resale of homes on the open market through our Zillow Offers program. In our IMT segment, we generate revenue from the sale of advertising services and our suite of marketing software and technology solutions to residential real estate businesses, professionals and consumers. These professionals include real estate, rental and new construction brand advertisers, professionals and consumers. Our three primary revenue categories within our IMT segment are Premier Agent, Rentals and Other. 34 Table of Contents In our Mortgages segment, we generate revenue from the sale of advertising services to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals, mortgage originations and the related sale of mortgages on the secondary market through Zillow Home Loans, as well as Mortech mortgage software solutions. Homes Revenue. Homes revenue is derived from the resale of homes on the open market through our Zillow Offers program. Homes revenue is recognized at the time of the closing of the home sale when title to and possession of the property are transferred to the buyer. The amount of revenue recognized for each home sale is equal to the sale price of the home net of resale concessions and credits to the buyer and does not reflect real estate agent commissions, closing or other costs associated with the transaction. Premier Agent Revenue. Premier Agent revenue is derived from our Premier Agent and Premier Broker programs. Our Premier Agent and Premier Broker programs offer a suite of marketing and business technology products and services to help real estate agents and brokers achieve their advertising goals, while growing and managing their businesses and brands. All Premier Agents and Premier Brokers receive access to a dashboard portal on our mobile application and website that provides individualized program performance analytics, our customer relationship management, or CRM, tool that captures detailed information about each contact made with a Premier Agent or Premier Broker through our mobile and web platforms, and our account management tools. The marketing and business technology products and services promised to Premier Agents and Premier Brokers are delivered over time, as the customer simultaneously receives and consumes the benefit of the performance obligations. Premier Agent and Premier Broker advertising products, which include the delivery of impressions and validated consumer connections, or leads, are primarily offered on a share of voice basis. Payment is received prior to the delivery of impressions and connections. Impressions are delivered when an advertisement appears on pages viewed by users of our mobile applications and websites and connections are delivered when consumer contact information is provided to Premier Agents and Premier Brokers. We do not promise any minimum or maximum number of impressions or connections to customers, but instead control when and how many impressions and connections to deliver based on a customer's share of voice. We determine the number of impressions and connections to deliver to Premier Agents and Premier Brokers in each zip code using a market-based pricing method in consideration of the total amount spent by Premier Agents and Premier Brokers to purchase impressions and connections in the zip code during the month. This results in the delivery of impressions and connections over time in proportion to each Premier Agent's and Premier Broker's share of voice. A Premier Agent's or Premier Broker's share of voice in a zip code is determined by their proportional monthly prepaid spend in that zip code as a percentage of the total monthly prepaid spend of all Premier Agents and Premier Brokers in that zip code, and includes both the share of impressions delivered as advertisements appearing on pages viewed by users of our mobile applications and websites as well as the proportion of consumer connections a Premier Agent or Premier Broker receives. The number of impressions and connections delivered for a given spend level is dynamic - as demand for advertising in a zip code increases or decreases, the number of impressions and connections delivered to a Premier Agent or Premier Broker in that zip code decreases or increases accordingly. We primarily recognize revenue related to the Premier Agent and Premier Broker products and services based on the monthly prepaid spend recognized on a straight-line basis during the monthly billing period over which the products and services are provided. This methodology best depicts how we satisfy our performance obligations to customers, as we continuously transfer control of the performance obligations to the customer over time. Given a Premier Agent or Premier Broker typically prepays their monthly spend and the monthly spend is refunded on a pro-rata basis upon cancellation of the contract by a customer at any point in time, we have determined that Premier Agent and Premier Broker contracts are effectively daily contracts, and each performance obligation is satisfied over time as each day lapses. We have not allocated the transaction price to each performance obligation within our Premier Agent and Premier Broker arrangements, as the amounts recognized would be the same irrespective of any allocation. In October 2018, we began testing a new pricing model, Flex, for Premier Agent and Premier Broker advertising services in limited markets. With the Flex model, Premier Agents and Premier Brokers are provided with validated leads at no upfront cost and pay a performance advertising fee only when a real estate transaction is closed with one of the leads. With this pricing model, the transaction price represents variable consideration, as the amount to which we expect to be entitled varies based on the number of validated leads that convert into real estate transactions and the value of those transactions. During this testing phase, we recognize revenue when we receive payment for a real estate transaction closed with a Flex lead. We will continuously reevaluate this determination and the point at which we may begin to estimate variable consideration and record revenue as performance obligations are transferred. Rentals Revenue. Rentals revenue includes the sale of advertising and a suite of tools to rental professionals, landlords and other market participants. Rentals revenue primarily includes revenue generated by advertising sold to property managers, 35 Table of Contents landlords and other rental professionals on a cost per lead, cost per click, cost per lease, cost per listing or cost per impression basis. We recognize revenue as leads, clicks and impressions are provided to rental professionals, or as rental listings are published on our mobile applications and websites, which is the amount for which we have the right to invoice. The number of leases generated through our rentals pay per lease product during the period is accounted for as variable consideration, and we estimate the amount of variable consideration based on the expected number of qualified leases secured during the period. We do not believe that a significant reversal in the amount of cumulative revenue recognized will occur once the uncertainty related to the number of leases secured is subsequently resolved. Rentals revenue also includes revenue generated from our rental applications product through which potential renters can submit applications to multiple rental properties over a 30-day period for a flat service fee. We recognize revenue for the rental applications product on a straight-line basis during the contractual period over which the customer has the right to access and submit the rental application. Other Revenue. Other revenue primarily includes revenue generated by new construction and display, as well as revenue from the sale of various other marketing and business products and services to real estate professionals. Our new construction marketing solutions allow home builders to showcase their available inventory to home shoppers. New construction revenue primarily includes revenue generated by advertising sold to builders on a cost per residential community basis, and revenue is recognized on a straight-line basis during the contractual period over which the communities are advertised on our mobile applications and websites. New construction revenue also includes revenue generated on a cost per impression basis whereby we recognize revenue as impressions are delivered to users interacting with our mobile applications and websites, which is the amount for which we have the right to invoice. Consideration for new construction products is billed in arrears. Display revenue primarily consists of graphical mobile and web advertising sold on a cost per thousand impressions or cost per click basis to advertisers promoting their brands on our mobile applications and websites. We recognize display revenue as clicks occur or as impressions are delivered to users interacting with our mobile applications or websites, which is the amount for which we have the right to invoice. Mortgages Revenue. Mortgages revenue includes marketing products sold to mortgage professionals on a cost per lead basis, including our Custom Quote and a portion of our Connect services, and on a subscription basis, including a portion of our Connect service. Zillow Group operates Custom Quote and Connect through its wholly owned subsidiary, Zillow Group Marketplace, Inc., a licensed mortgage broker. For our Connect and Custom Quote cost per lead marketing products, participating qualified mortgage professionals typically make a prepayment to gain access to consumers interested in connecting with mortgage professionals. Mortgage professionals who exhaust their initial prepayment prepay additional funds to continue to participate in the marketplace. For our Connect subscription mortgage marketing product, participating qualified mortgage professionals prepay a monthly subscription fee, which they then allocate to desired geographic counties. In Zillow Group's Connect platform, consumers answer a series of questions to find a local lender, and mortgage professionals receive consumer contact information, or leads, when the consumer chooses to share their information with a lender. Consumers who request rates for mortgage loans in Custom Quotes are presented with customized quotes from participating mortgage professionals. For our cost per lead mortgages products, we recognize revenue when a user contacts a mortgage professional through our mortgages platform, which is the amount for which we have the right to invoice. For our subscription product, the opportunity to receive a consumer contact is based on the mortgage professional's relative share of voice in a geographic county. When a consumer submits a contact, we contact a group of subscription mortgage professionals via text message, and the first mortgage professional to respond receives the consumer contact information. We recognize revenue based on the contractual spend on a straight-line basis during the contractual period over which the service is provided. This methodology best depicts how we satisfy our performance obligation to subscription customers, as we continuously transfer control of the performance obligation to the customer throughout the contractual period. Beginning in the fourth quarter of 2018, mortgages revenue also includes revenue generated by Zillow Home Loans, Zillow's affiliated mortgage lender. Mortgage origination revenue recorded within our Mortgages segment reflects both origination fees and the corresponding sale, or expected future sale, of a loan. When an interest rate lock commitment is made to a customer, we record the expected gain on sale of the mortgage, plus the estimated earnings from the expected sale of the associated servicing rights, adjusted for a pull-through percentage (which is defined as the likelihood that an interest rate lock commitment will be originated), as revenue. Revenue from loan origination fees is recognized at the time the related real estate transactions are completed, usually upon the close of escrow and when we fund mortgage loans. Once funded, mortgage loans held for sale are recorded at fair value based on either sale commitments or current market quotes and are adjusted for subsequent changes in fair value until the loan is sold. Net origination costs associated with mortgage loans are recognized as incurred. We sell substantially all of the mortgages we originate and the related servicing rights to third-party purchasers. 36 Table of Contents Mortgages revenue also includes revenue generated by Mortech, which provides subscription-based mortgage software solutions, including a product and pricing engine and lead management platform, for which we recognize revenue on a straight-line basis during the contractual period over which the services are provided. Costs and Expenses Cost of Revenue. Our cost of revenue consists of expenses related to operating our mobile applications and websites, including associated headcount expenses, such as salaries, benefits, bonuses and share-based compensation expense, as well as revenue-sharing costs related to our commercial business relationships, depreciation expense and costs associated with hosting our mobile applications and websites. For our Homes segment, our cost of revenue also consists of the consideration paid to acquire and make certain repairs and updates to each home, including associated overhead costs, as well as inventory valuation adjustments. For our IMT and Mortgages segments, cost of revenue also includes credit card fees and ad serving costs paid to third parties. For our Mortgages segment, our cost of revenue also consists of direct costs to originate loans, including underwriting and processing costs. Sales and Marketing. Sales and marketing expenses consist of advertising costs and other sales expenses related to promotional and marketing activities, headcount expenses, including salaries, commissions, benefits, bonuses and share-based compensation expense for sales, sales support, customer support, marketing and public relations employees and depreciation expense. For our Homes segment, sales and marketing expenses also consist of selling costs, such as real estate agent commissions, escrow and title fees, and staging costs, as well as holding costs incurred during the period that homes are listed for sale, including utilities, taxes and maintenance. For our Mortgages segment, sales and marketing expenses include headcount expenses for loan officers and specialists supporting Zillow Home Loans. Technology and Development. Technology and development expenses consist of headcount expenses, including salaries, benefits, bonuses and share-based compensation expense for individuals engaged in the design, development and testing of our products, mobile applications and websites and the tools and applications that support our products. Technology and development expenses also include amortization costs related to capitalized website and development activities, amortization of software, amortization of certain intangibles and other data agreement costs related to the purchase of data used to populate our mobile applications and websites, amortization of intangible assets recorded in connection with acquisitions, including developed technology and customer relationships, amongst others, equipment and maintenance costs and depreciation expense. General and Administrative. General and administrative expenses consist of headcount expenses, including salaries, benefits, bonuses and share-based compensation expense for executive, finance, accounting, legal, human resources, recruiting, corporate information technology costs and other administrative support. General and administrative expenses also include legal settlement costs and estimated legal liabilities, legal, accounting and other third-party professional service fees, rent expense, depreciation expense and bad debt expense. Impairment Costs. There were no impairment costs for the year ended December 31, 2019. Impairment costs for the year ended December 31, 2018 consist of a $10.0 million non-cash impairment related to our June 2017 equity investment and a $69.0 million non-cash impairment related to the indefinite-lived Trulia trade names and trademarks intangible asset. For additional information about the impairments, see Note 9 and Note 11 of our Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements in Part II, Item 8 of this Annual Report on Form 10-K. Acquisition-relatedCosts. Acquisition-related costs consist of investment banking, legal, accounting, tax and regulatory filing fees associated with effecting acquisitions. Integration Costs. Integration costs consist of expenses incurred to incorporate operations, systems, technology and rights and responsibilities of acquired companies, during both pre-closing and post-closing periods, into Zillow Group's business. For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, integration costs primarily include consulting-related expenses incurred in connection with the integration of Zillow Home Loans. Other Income Other income consists primarily of interest income earned on our cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments. For our Mortgages segment, Other income includes interest income earned on mortgage loans held for sale. 37 Table of Contents Interest Expense Our corporate interest expense consists of interest on Trulia's Convertible Senior Notes due in 2020 (the "2020 Notes") we guaranteed in connection with our February 2015 acquisition of Trulia, interest on the Convertible Senior Notes due in 2021 (the "2021 Notes") we issued in December 2016, interest on the Convertible Senior Notes due in 2023 (the "2023 Notes") we issued in July 2018, interest on the Convertible Senior Notes due in 2024 and in 2026 (the "Initial 2024 Notes" and the "2026 Notes", respectively) we issued in September 2019, and interest on the additional Convertible Senior Notes due in 2024 (together with the Initial 2024 Notes, the "2024 Notes") we issued in October 2019. Our corporate interest expense also includes the amortization of the debt discount and deferred issuance costs for the 2021 Notes, 2023 Notes, 2024 Notes and 2026 Notes over the term of the notes. Refer to Note 15 of our Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements in Part II, Item 8 of this Annual Report on Form 10-K for stated interest rates and interest payment dates for each of our convertible senior notes. For our Homes segment, interest expense includes interest on borrowings, funding fees and other fees, including the amortization of deferred issuance costs, on our revolving credit facilities related to our Zillow Offers business. Borrowings on our revolving credit facilities bear interest at the one-month LIBOR plus an applicable margin, as defined in the credit agreements. For our Mortgages segment, interest expense includes interest on the warehouse lines of credit and beginning in the fourth quarter of 2019, interest on the master repurchase agreement, related to our Zillow Home Loans business. Borrowings on the warehouse lines of credit and master repurchase agreement bear interest at the one-month LIBOR plus an applicable margin, as defined in the agreements. Income Taxes We are subject to federal and state income taxes in the United States and federal and provincial income taxes in Canada. As of December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, we have recorded a valuation allowance against our net deferred tax assets which we believe, based on the weight of available evidence, are not more likely than not to be realized. Therefore, no material current tax liability or expense has been recorded in the consolidated financial statements. We have accumulated federal tax losses of approximately $1,137.6 million as of December 31, 2019, which are available to reduce future taxable income. We have accumulated state tax losses of approximately $34.3 million (tax effected) as of December 31, 2019. We recorded an income tax benefit of $4.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. The majority of the income tax benefit is a result of federal and state interest expense limitation carryforwards that are indefinite-lived deferred tax assets that can offset our indefinite-lived deferred tax liabilities. Net operating losses generated after December 31, 2017 can also be offset against the indefinite-lived deferred tax liabilities. Both of these items contributed to a release of the valuation allowance and the recognition of an income tax benefit. We recorded an income tax benefit of $31.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. Approximately $15.4 million of the income tax benefit relates to a $69.0 million non-cash impairment we recorded during the year ended December 31, 2018 related to the indefinite-lived Trulia trade names and trademarks intangible asset. The remaining portion of our income tax benefit is primarily the result of net operating losses generated after December 31, 2017 with an indefinite carryforward period due to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 ("the Tax Act"). Current year net operating losses can now be offset against the indefinite- lived deferred tax liabilities which resulted in a release of the valuation allowance and the recognition of an income tax benefit. During the year ended December 31, 2018, we completed our accounting for the income tax effects related to the deduction limitations on compensation under the Tax Act. The Internal Revenue Service provided further guidance in applying the written binding contracts requirement under the Tax Act, and we believe certain of our executive compensation previously eligible to be deducted for tax purposes under Section 162(m) of the Internal Revenue Code will be considered grandfathered and, therefore, will continue to be deductible. Based on the clarification of these rules, the accounting related to the Section 162(m) limitation of the Internal Revenue Code is considered complete and as a result, we recorded a $5.9 million tax benefit for the year ended December 31, 2018. 38 Table of Contents Results of Operations In 2018, our business model evolved significantly with the launch of Zillow Offers in April and the acquisition of Zillow Home Loans in October. Zillow Offers, for example, is a cash- and inventory-intensive business with a high cost of revenue as compared with other parts of our operations; the cost of revenue includes the amount we pay to purchase homes. Revenue for the Homes segment includes the sale prices of homes less resale concessions and credits to the buyer, and does not reflect real estate agent commissions, closing or other associated costs. As a result of this evolution of our business model, financial performance for prior year periods may not be indicative of future performance. The following tables present our results of operations for the periods indicated and as a percentage of total revenue (in thousands, except per share and percentage data): Year Ended December 31, 2019 Statements of Operations Data: Revenue: Homes $ 1,365,250 $ IMT 1,276,896 Mortgages 100,691 Total revenue 2,742,837 Cost of revenue (exclusive of amortization) (1)(2): Homes 1,315,345 IMT 98,522 Mortgages 18,154 Total cost of revenue 1,432,021 Sales and marketing (1) 714,128 Technology and development (1) 477,347 General and administrative (1) 366,176 Impairment costs - Acquisition-related costs - Integration costs 650 Total costs and expenses 2,990,322 Loss from operations (247,485) Other income 39,658 Interest expense (101,792) Loss before income taxes (309,619) Income tax benefit 4,258 Net loss $ (305,361) $ Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (1.48) $ Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 206,380 Other Financial Data: Segment income (loss) before income taxes: Homes segment $ (312,120) $ IMT segment $ 80,060 $ Mortgages segment $ (44,962) $ Adjusted EBITDA (3): Homes segment $ (241,326) $ IMT segment 303,863 Mortgages segment (23,653) Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 38,884 $ 2018 2017 52,365 $ - 1,201,143 996,203 80,046 80,591 1,333,554 1,076,794 49,392 - 96,693 80,310 7,505 4,893 153,590 85,203 552,621 448,201 410,818 319,985 262,153 210,816 79,000 174,000 2,332 463 2,015 - 1,462,529 1,238,668 (128,975) (161,874) 19,270 5,385 (41,255) (27,517) (150,960) (184,006) 31,102 89,586 (119,858) $ (94,420) (0.61) $ (0.51) 197,944 186,453 (59,691) $ - (57,638) $ (151,747) (13,711) $ (10,127) (48,460) $ - 240,025 219,648 9,267 16,667 200,832 $ 236,315 39 Table of Contents Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2017 (1) Includes share-based compensation as follows: Cost of revenue $ 3,978 $ 4,127 $ 3,884 Sales and marketing 25,126 22,942 22,735 Technology and development 69,921 56,673 39,938 General and administrative 99,877 65,342 47,014 Total $ 198,902 $ 149,084 $ 113,571 (2) Amortization of website development costs and intangible assets included in technology and development $ 61,937 $ 79,309 $ 94,349 See "Adjusted EBITDA" below for more information and for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, which is net loss on a consolidated basis and income (loss) before income taxes for each segment. Year Ended December 31, 2019 Percentage of Revenue: Revenue: Homes 50 % IMT 47 Mortgages 4 Total revenue 100 Cost of revenue (exclusive of amortization): Homes 48 IMT 4 Mortgages 1 Total cost of revenue 52 Sales and marketing 26 Technology and development 17 General and administrative 13 Impairment costs 0 Acquisition-related costs 0 Integration costs - Total costs and expenses 109 Loss from operations (9) Other income 1 Interest expense (4) Loss before income taxes (11) Income tax benefit - Net loss (11) % 2018 2017 4 % 0 % 90 93 6 7 100 100 4 0 7 7 1 - 12 8 41 42 31 30 20 20 6 16 - - - 0 110 115 (10) (15) 1 1 (3) (3) (11) (17) 2 8 (9)% (9)% Adjusted EBITDA To provide investors with additional information regarding our financial results, we have disclosed Adjusted EBITDA in total and for each segment, each a non-GAAP financial measure, within this Annual Report on Form 10-K. We have provided a reconciliation below of Adjusted EBITDA in total to net loss and Adjusted EBITDA by segment to income (loss) before income taxes for each segment, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. 40 Table of Contents We have included Adjusted EBITDA in total and for each segment in this Annual Report on Form 10-K as they are key metrics used by our management and board of directors to measure operating performance and trends and to prepare and approve our annual budget. In particular, the exclusion of certain expenses in calculating Adjusted EBITDA facilitates operating performance comparisons on a period-to-period basis. Our use of Adjusted EBITDA in total and for each segment has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider these measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are: Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect our cash expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;

Adjusted EBITDA does not consider the potentially dilutive impact of share-based compensation;

share-based compensation; Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect cash capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditure requirements;

non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect cash capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditure requirements; Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect impairment costs;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect acquisition-related costs;

acquisition-related costs; Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect interest expense or other income;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect income taxes; and

Other companies, including companies in our own industry, may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure. Because of these limitations, you should consider Adjusted EBITDA in total and for each segment alongside other financial performance measures, including various cash flow metrics, net loss, income (loss) before income taxes for each segment and our other GAAP results. The following tables present a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, which is net loss on a consolidated basis and income (loss) before income taxes for each segment, for each of the periods presented (in thousands): Year Ended December 31, 2019 Homes IMT Mortgages Corporate Items Consolidated (2) Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Loss and Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes: Net loss (1) N/A N/A N/A N/A $ (305,361) Income tax benefit N/A N/A N/A N/A (4,258) Income (loss) before income taxes $ (312,120) $ 80,060 $ (44,962) $ (32,597) $ (309,619) Other income - - (1,409) (38,249) (39,658) Depreciation and amortization expense 8,414 73,369 5,684 - 87,467 Share-based compensation expense 32,390 150,434 16,078 - 198,902 Interest expense 29,990 - 956 70,846 101,792 Adjusted EBITDA $ (241,326) $ 303,863 $ (23,653) $ - $ 38,884 41 Table of Contents Year Ended December 31, 2018 Homes IMT Mortgages Corporate Items Consolidated (2) Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Loss and Loss Before Income Taxes: Net loss (1) N/A N/A N/A N/A $ (119,858) Income tax benefit N/A N/A N/A N/A (31,102) Loss before income taxes $ (59,691) $ (57,638) $ (13,711) $ (19,920) $ (150,960) Other income - - (244) (19,026) (19,270) Depreciation and amortization expense 1,323 91,232 6,836 - 99,391 Share-based compensation expense 7,731 131,404 9,949 - 149,084 Impairment costs - 75,000 4,000 - 79,000 Acquisition-related costs - 27 2,305 - 2,332 Interest expense 2,177 - 132 38,946 41,255 Adjusted EBITDA $ (48,460) $ 240,025 $ 9,267 $ - $ 200,832 Year Ended December 31, 2017 Homes IMT Mortgages Corporate Items Consolidated (2) Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Loss and Loss Before Income Taxes: Net loss (1) N/A N/A N/A N/A $ (94,420) Income tax benefit N/A N/A N/A N/A (89,586) Loss before income taxes $ - $ (151,747) $ (10,127) $ (22,132) $ (184,006) Other income - - - (5,385) (5,385) Depreciation and amortization expense - 103,648 6,507 - 110,155 Share-based compensation expense - 105,434 8,137 - 113,571 Impairment costs - 161,850 12,150 - 174,000 Acquisition-related costs - 463 - - 463 Interest expense - - - 27,517 27,517 Adjusted EBITDA $ - $ 219,648 $ 16,667 $ - $ 236,315 We use income (loss) before income taxes as our profitability measure in making operating decisions and assessing the performance of our segments, therefore, net loss and income tax benefit are calculated and presented only on a consolidated basis within our financial statements. Certain corporate items are not directly attributable to any of our segments, including interest income earned on our short-term investments included in Other income and interest costs on our convertible senior notes included in Interest expense. 42 Table of Contents Year Ended December 31, 2019 Compared to Year Ended December 31, 2018 Revenue The following table presents Zillow Group's revenue by category and by segment for the periods presented (in thousands): Year Ended December 31, 2018 to 2019 2019 2018 % Change Homes $ 1,365,250 $ 52,365 2,507 % IMT Revenue: Premier Agent 923,876 898,332 3 % Rentals 164,173 134,587 22 % Other 188,847 168,224 12 % Total IMT revenue 1,276,896 1,201,143 6 % Mortgages 100,691 80,046 26 % Total revenue $ 2,742,837 $ 1,333,554 106 % The following table presents Zillow Group's revenue by category and by segment as percentages of total revenue for the periods presented: Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Percentage of Total Revenue: Homes 50 % 4 % IMT Revenue: Premier Agent 34 67 Rentals 6 10 Other 7 13 Total IMT revenue 47 90 Mortgages 4 6 Total revenue 100 % 100 % 43 Table of Contents Total revenue increased by $1,409.3 million, or 106%, for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to the year ended December 31, 2018. The increase in total revenue was primarily attributable to our Zillow Offers business, which began selling homes in July of 2018. Homes revenue grew to $1,365.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 from $52.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, an increase of $1,312.9 million. Visits increased 12% to 8,065.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 from 7,182.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. There were approximately 172.6 million average monthly unique users of our mobile applications and websites for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared to 157.2 million average monthly unique users for the three months ended December 31, 2018, representing year-over-year growth of 10%. The increases in visits and unique users increased the number of impressions, leads, clicks and other events we monetized across our revenue categories. Homes Segment Homes revenue was $1,365.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 due to the sale of 4,313 homes at an average selling price of $316.5 thousand per home. For the year ended December 31, 2018, Homes revenue was $52.4 million as a result of the sale of 177 homes at an average selling price of $295.8 thousand per home. The increase in Homes revenue was due to an increase in the number of homes sold in the period as customer adoption of Zillow Offers increases in geographic areas in which it is currently operating and as Zillow Offers expands into new geographic markets. As of December 31, 2019, Zillow Offers was operating in 22 metropolitan areas. IMT Segment Premier Agent Revenue. Premier Agent revenue grew to $923.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 from $898.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, an increase of $25.5 million, or 3%. Premier Agent revenue was positively impacted by an increase in visits. As discussed above, visits increased 12% to 8,065.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 from 7,182.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. The increase in visits increased the number of impressions and leads we could monetize in our Premier Agent marketplace. Advertiser churn, or exit from our advertising platform, normalized throughout 2019, which contributed to the increase in Premier Agent revenue during the year ended December 31, 2019. Premier Agent revenue per visit decreased by 8% to $0.115 for the year ended December 31, 2019 from $0.125 for the year ended December 31, 2018. We calculate Premier Agent revenue per visit by dividing the revenue generated by our Premier Agent and Premier Broker programs in the period by the number of visits in the period. We believe the decrease in Premier Agent revenue per visit was primarily a result of changes we made to our Premier Agent and Premier Broker programs in 2018. For example, in April 2018, we began testing a new method of consumer lead validation and distribution to our Premier Agent and Premier Broker advertisers. A validated consumer connection is made when a consumer who is interested in connecting with a real estate professional does not select a specific Premier Agent or Premier Broker with whom they want to connect through one of our mobile applications or websites; applying the new model, these validated consumer leads are distributed to Premier Agents and Premier Brokers in proportion to their share of voice, or an agent advertiser's share of total advertising purchased in a particular zip code. This transition to the new lead validation and distribution process resulted in a decrease in the total number of leads received by some advertisers and increased advertiser churn in the third and fourth quarters of 2018 as current and prospective Premier Agents and Premier Brokers evaluated the value of these higher-quality leads and market-based pricing continued to take effect. We believe we made appropriate adjustments to the Premier Agent and Premier Broker programs to help address this advertiser churn, by, for example, decreasing the number of screening questions posed to consumers during the consumer lead validation process, in an effort to return to prior lead volumes, and setting price caps on the cost per impression and cost per lead paid by Premier Agents and Premier Brokers to help stabilize auction-based pricing dynamics in certain markets, as advertiser churn normalized throughout 2019. Premier Agent revenue for the year ended December 31, 2019 also included an insignificant amount of revenue generated from our initial testing of a new pricing model for Premier Agent and Premier Broker advertisers, Flex, in limited markets. With the Flex model, Premier Agents and Premiers Brokers are provided with validated leads at no upfront cost, and they pay a performance advertising fee only when a real estate transaction is closed with one of the leads. We may continue to extend the testing of this pricing model to additional regions in the future. 44 Table of Contents Rentals Revenue. Rentals revenue was $164.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to $134.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, an increase of $29.6 million, or 22%. The increase in Rentals revenue was positively impacted by an increase in quarterly revenue per average monthly rental listing, which increased 18% to approximately $1,021 for the year ended December 31, 2019 from approximately $867 for the year ended December 31, 2018. We calculate quarterly revenue per average monthly rental listing by dividing total Rentals revenue for the period by the average monthly monetized deduplicated rental listings for the period and then dividing by the number of quarters in the period. The increase in quarterly revenue per average monthly rental listing was primarily driven by an increase in revenue from our Rentals application product and revenue from our Rentals cost per impression product. The increase in Rentals revenue was also attributable to an increase in the number of average monthly rental listings on our mobile applications and websites, which increased to 40,211 average monthly rental listings for the year ended December 31, 2019 from 38,816 average monthly rental listings for the year ended December 31, 2018, an increase of 4%. Average monthly rental listings include the average monthly monetized deduplicated rental listings for the period, which are displayed across all of our mobile applications and websites. An increase in rental listings on our mobile applications and websites increases the likelihood that a consumer will contact a rental professional, which in turn increases the likelihood of a lead, click, impression, lease or listing that we monetize. Finally, the increase in Rentals revenue was also driven in part by the 12% increase in visits to 8,065.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, which increases the likelihood a consumer will contact a rental professional and, in turn, increases the likelihood of a lead, click, impression, lease or listing that we monetize. Other Revenue. Other revenue was $188.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to $168.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, an increase of $20.6 million, or 12%. The increase in Other revenue was primarily the result of a 23% increase in revenue generated by our new construction marketing solutions. Growth in new construction revenue was primarily attributable to higher spend for our cost per impression product, driven by a greater volume of impressions that we monetized, and increases in adoption by and advertising sales to new home builders through our new construction platform. Mortgages Segment Mortgages revenue was $100.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to $80.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, an increase of $20.6 million, or 26%. The increase in mortgages revenue was primarily a result of the addition of revenue generated by Zillow Home Loans, Zillow's affiliated mortgage lender, which we acquired in the fourth quarter of 2018. Year Ended December 31, 2019 Compared to Year Ended December 31, 2018 Segment Results of Operations The following table presents Zillow Group's segment results for the periods presented (in thousands): Year Ended December 31, 2019 Year Ended December 31, 2018 Homes IMT Mortgages Homes IMT Mortgages Revenue $ 1,365,250 $ 1,276,896 $ 100,691 $ 52,365 $ 1,201,143 $ 80,046 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenue 1,315,345 98,522 18,154 49,392 96,693 7,505 Sales and marketing 171,634 488,909 53,585 17,134 502,785 32,702 Technology and development 78,994 365,769 32,584 21,351 363,712 25,755 General and administrative 81,407 243,636 41,133 22,002 220,564 19,587 Impairment costs - - - - 75,000 4,000 Acquisition-related costs - - - - 27 2,305 Integration costs - - 650 - - 2,015 Total costs and expenses 1,647,380 1,196,836 146,106 109,879 1,258,781 93,869 Income (loss) from operations (282,130) 80,060 (45,415) (57,514) (57,638) (13,823) Other income - - 1,409 - - 244 Interest expense (29,990) - (956) (2,177) - (132) Income (loss) before income taxes (1) $ (312,120) $ 80,060 $ (44,962) $ (59,691) $ (57,638) $ (13,711) 45 Table of Contents The following table presents the reconciliation of total segment loss before income taxes to consolidated loss before income taxes for the periods presented (in thousands): Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Total segment loss before income taxes $ (277,022) $ (131,040) Corporate interest expense (70,846) (38,946) Corporate other income 38,249 19,026 Consolidated loss before income taxes $ (309,619) $ (150,960) Homes Segment Cost of Revenue. Cost of revenue was $1,315.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to $49.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, an increase of $1,266.0 million. The increase in cost of revenue was primarily attributable to home acquisition and renovation costs related to the 4,313 homes that we sold during the period compared to the sale of 177 homes during the year ended December 31, 2018. We expect cost of revenue to increase in absolute dollars in future years as we continue to incur more expenses that are associated with growth in revenue and expansion of Zillow Offers into new markets. Sales and Marketing. Sales and marketing expenses were $171.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to $17.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, an increase of $154.5 million. The increase in sales and marketing expenses was primarily attributable to a $56.9 million increase in selling expenses directly attributable to the resale of homes, a $44.2 million increase in headcount-related expenses, including share-based compensation expense, a $20.7 million increase in holding costs, a $20.0 million increase in marketing and advertising expenses, a $3.3 million increase in travel expenses, a $3.1 million increase in professional services fees, a $2.2 million increase in depreciation and amortization expense and a $4.1 million increase in miscellaneous expenses. Sales and marketing expenses include $22.6 million in holding costs for the year ended December 31, 2019 and $1.9 million in holding costs for the year ended December 31, 2018. We expect our sales and marketing expenses to increase in absolute dollars in future periods as we continue to expand the Homes segment. Technology and Development. Technology and development expenses, which include research and development costs, were $79.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to $21.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, an increase of $57.6 million. The increase in technology and development expenses was primarily due to a $45.2 million increase in headcount-related expenses, including share-based compensation expense, as we continue to grow our teams to support the Homes segment, a $4.6 million increase in data acquisition costs, a $3.8 million increase in depreciation and amortization expense, a $2.0 million increase in professional services fees and a $2.0 million increase in miscellaneous expenses. We expect our technology and development expenses to increase in absolute dollars in future periods as we continue to build new website functionality and other technologies that will facilitate the purchasing and sales processes related to our Homes segment. General and Administrative. General and administrative expenses were $81.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to $22.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, an increase of $59.4 million. The increase in general and administrative expenses was primarily due to a $36.5 million increase in headcount-related expenses, including share-based compensation expense, as we continue to grow our teams to support the Homes segment. In addition, there was an $8.3 million increase in building lease-related expenses including rent, utilities and insurance, a $4.2 million increase in professional services fees, a $3.5 million increase in software and hardware costs, a $2.1 million increase in travel expense and a $4.8 million increase in miscellaneous expenses. We expect general and administrative expenses to increase in absolute dollars in future periods as we continue to expand our Homes segment. Interest Expense. Interest expense was $30.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to $2.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, an increase of $27.8 million. The increase in interest expense was attributable to borrowings, funding fees and other fees, including the amortization of deferred issuance costs, on our credit facilities supporting Zillow Offers. We expect interest expense to increase in absolute dollars in future periods as we continue to expand our Homes segment. 46 Table of Contents IMT Segment Cost of Revenue. Cost of revenue was $98.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to $96.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, an increase of $1.8 million, or 2%. The increase in cost of revenue was primarily attributable to a $4.9 million increase in data center and connectivity costs and a $3.5 million increase in other direct product costs, partially offset by a $3.4 million decrease in headcount-related expenses, including share-based compensation expense, a $1.4 million decrease in software and hardware costs, a $1.2 million decrease in revenue share costs and a $0.6 million decrease in miscellaneous expenses. Sales and Marketing. Sales and marketing expenses were $488.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to $502.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, a decrease of $13.9 million, or 3%. The decrease in sales and marketing expenses was primarily attributable to a $29.1 million decrease in marketing and advertising expenses, a $1.5 million decrease in travel expenses and a $1.3 million decrease in miscellaneous expenses, partially offset by a $12.2 million increase in professional services fees and a $5.8 million increase in headcount-related expenses, including share-based compensation expense. Technology and Development. Technology and development expenses, which include research and development costs, were $365.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to $363.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, an increase of $2.1 million, or 1%. Approximately $10.3 million of the increase related to growth in headcount-related expenses, including share-based compensation expense, as we continue to grow our engineering teams to support current and future product initiatives. In addition, there was a $4.4 million increase in software and hardware costs, a $3.5 million increase in other non- capitalizable data content expenses and a $1.7 million increase in miscellaneous expenses. These increases were partially offset by a $17.2 million decrease in depreciation and amortization expense and a $0.6 million decrease in professional services fees. General and Administrative. General and administrative expenses were $243.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to $220.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, an increase of $23.1 million, or 10%. The increase in general and administrative expenses was primarily due to a $17.4 million increase in headcount-related expenses driven by the recognition of a total of $23.3 million of share-based compensation expense in the IMT segment during the year ended December 31, 2019 in connection with the modification of certain outstanding equity awards related to the departure of Spencer Rascoff, who served as Zillow Group's Chief Executive Officer beginning in 2010 and who remains a member of Zillow Group's board of directors. For additional information regarding the equity modification, see Note 18 in our Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements in Part II, Item 8 of this Annual Report on Form 10-K. In addition, there was an $8.3 million increase in building lease-related expenses including rent, utilities and insurance, partially offset by a $1.9 million decrease in professional services fees. Impairment Costs. There were no impairment costs for the year ended December 31, 2019. Impairment costs recorded to the IMT segment for the year ended December 31, 2018 consist of a $10.0 million non-cash impairment related to our June 2017 equity investment and $65.0 million of the total $69.0 million impairment related to the indefinite-lived Trulia trade names and trademarks intangible asset. For additional information about these impairments, see Note 9 and Note 11 in our Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements in Part II, Item 8 of this Annual Report on Form 10-K. Mortgages Segment Cost of Revenue. Cost of revenue was $18.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to $7.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, an increase of $10.6 million. The increase in cost of revenue was primarily attributable to our October 2018 acquisition of Zillow Home Loans, and includes a $7.2 million increase in headcount-related expenses, including share-based compensation expense, a $1.7 million increase in mortgage loan processing costs and a $1.7 million increase in miscellaneous expenses. We expect cost of revenue to increase in absolute dollars in future years as we continue to incur expenses associated with growth in revenue and expansion of Zillow Home Loans. Sales and Marketing. Sales and marketing expenses were $53.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to $32.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, an increase of $20.9 million, or 64%. The increase in sales and marketing expenses was primarily attributable to a $16.4 million increase in headcount-related expenses, including share-based compensation expense, primarily related to our October 2018 acquisition of Zillow Home Loans, a $1.9 million increase in marketing and advertising expenses and a $2.6 million increase in miscellaneous expenses. We expect our sales and marketing expenses to increase in absolute dollars in future periods as we continue to expand the Mortgages segment. 47 Table of Contents Technology and Development. Technology and development expenses, which include research and development costs, were $32.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to $25.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, an increase of $6.8 million, or 27%. The increase in technology and development expenses was primarily a result of a $6.6 million increase in headcount-related expenses, including share-based compensation expense, related to our October 2018 acquisition of Zillow Home Loans. We expect our technology and development expenses to increase in absolute dollars in future periods as we continue to build new website functionality and other technologies that will facilitate the origination of mortgages in Zillow Home Loans. General and Administrative. General and administrative expenses were $41.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to $19.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, an increase of $21.5 million. The increase in general and administrative expenses was primarily due to a $15.6 million increase in headcount-related expenses, including share-based compensation expense, primarily related to our October 2018 acquisition of Zillow Home Loans. In addition, there was a $2.2 million increase in building lease-related expenses including rent, utilities and insurance, a $1.3 million increase in professional services fees, a $1.1 million increase in software and hardware costs and a $1.3 million increase in miscellaneous expenses. We expect general and administrative expenses to increase over time in absolute dollars as we continue to expand our mortgage business. Acquisition-RelatedCosts. There were no acquisition-related costs for the year ended December 31, 2019. Acquisition-related costs were $2.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2018 and related to our acquisition of Zillow Home Loans. Impairment Costs. There were no impairment costs for the year ended December 31, 2019. Impairment costs for the Mortgages Segment for the year ended December 31, 2018 consist of $4.0 million of the total $69.0 million impairment related to the indefinite-lived Trulia trade names and trademarks intangible asset. For additional information about the impairment, see Note 11 in our Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements in Part II, Item 8 of this Annual Report on Form 10-K. Corporate Items Certain corporate items are not directly attributable to any of our segments, including interest income earned on our short-term investments included in Other income and interest costs on our convertible senior notes included in Interest expense. Interest Expense. Interest expense was $70.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to $38.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, an increase of $31.9 million, or 82%. This increase was primarily due to the July 2018 issuance of the 2023 Notes, the September 2019 issuance of the 2026 Notes and the September 2019 and October 2019 issuances of the 2024 Notes. For additional information regarding the convertible senior notes, see Note 15 in our Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements in Part II, Item 8 of this Annual Report on Form 10-K. Other Income. Other income not directly attributable to any of our segments was $38.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to $19.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, an increase of $19.2 million. This increase is primarily due to an increase in the balance of our short-term investment portfolio generating an increase in interest income. Quarterly Results of Operations The following tables set forth our unaudited quarterly statements of operations data for each of the periods presented below. In the opinion of management, the data has been prepared on the same basis as the audited consolidated financial statements included in this Annual Report on Form 10-K, and reflects all necessary adjustments, consisting only of normal recurring adjustments, necessary for a fair presentation of the data. The results of historical periods are not necessarily indicative of the results of operations of any future period. You should read the data together with our consolidated financial statements and the related notes included elsewhere in this Annual Report on Form 10-K. Amounts are in thousands, except per share data, unaudited. 48 Table of Contents Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 Statement of Operations Data: Revenue: Homes $ 603,228 $ 384,626 $ 248,924 $ IMT 319,665 335,290 323,669 Mortgages 21,054 25,292 26,985 Total revenue 943,947 745,208 599,578 Cost of revenue (exclusive of amortization) (1) (2): Homes 581,398 370,796 240,732 IMT 23,894 24,318 26,059 Mortgages 4,325 4,721 4,430 Total cost of revenue 609,617 399,835 271,221 Sales and marketing (1) 183,761 181,347 187,433 Technology and development (1) 125,273 123,974 120,330 General and administrative (1) 99,070 88,493 82,839 Impairment costs - - - Acquisition-related costs - - - Integration costs - 5 293 Total costs and expenses 1,017,721 793,654 662,116 Loss from operations (73,774) (48,446) (62,538) Other income 12,033 8,999 9,458 Interest expense (39,927) (26,502) (18,897) Loss before income taxes (101,668) (65,949) (71,977) Income tax benefit (expense) 458 1,300 - Net loss $ (101,210) $ (64,649) $ (71,977) $ Net loss per share-basic and diluted $ (0.49) $ (0.31) $ (0.35) $ Weighted-average shares outstanding-basic and diluted 208,204 207,002 205,754 Other Financial Data: Segment income (loss) before income taxes: Homes segment $ (107,923) $ (87,870) $ (71,122) $ IMT segment $ 36,221 $ 42,053 $ 13,238 $ Mortgages segment $ (12,654) $ (12,254) $ (10,438) $ Adjusted EBITDA (3): Homes segment $ (82,525) $ (67,825) $ (56,452) $ IMT segment 87,659 91,102 64,055 Mortgages segment (8,311) (7,435) (5,306) Total Adjusted EBITDA $ (3,177) $ 15,842 $ 2,297 $ 128,472 $ 41,347 $ 298,272 300,708 27,360 23,280 454,104 365,335 122,419 39,080 24,251 24,623 4,678 3,769 151,348 67,472 161,587 138,869 107,770 111,195 95,774 74,758 - 69,000 - 268 352 1,492 516,831 463,054 (62,727) (97,719) 9,168 5,962 (16,466) (14,327) (70,025) (106,084) 2,500 8,402 (67,525) $ (97,682) $ (0.33) $ (0.48) $ 204,514 203,561 (45,205) $ (28,812) $ (11,452) $ (57,454) $ (9,616) $ (13,086) $ (34,524) $ (23,186) $ 61,047 58,261 (2,601) (2,718) 23,922 $ 32,357 $ 11,018 $ - $ - 313,638 305,941 280,856 18,438 19,305 19,023 343,094 325,246 299,879 10,226 - 86 25,186 24,290 22,594 1,260 1,237 1,239 36,672 25,527 23,919 128,734 147,727 137,291 105,314 100,376 93,933 70,743 60,579 56,073 10,000 - - 1,405 632 27 523 - - 353,391 334,841 311,243 (10,297) (9,595) (11,364) 7,773 3,089 2,446 (12,668) (7,187) (7,073) (15,192) (13,693) (15,991) 14,700 10,600 (2,600) (492) $ (3,093) $ (18,591) - $ (0.02) $ (0.10) 202,416 194,155 191,464 (16,428) $ (10,061) $ (4,390) 6,322 $ 110 $ (6,616) (623) $ 356 $ (358) (13,409) $ (8,352) $ (3,513) 75,363 59,718 46,683 4,211 4,634 3,140 66,165 $ 56,000 $ 46,310 Three Months Ended September 30, December 31, 2019 2019 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 (1) Includes share-based compensation as follows: Cost of revenue $ 1,099 $ 1,062 $ 936 $ 881 $ 947 $ 969 $ 1,256 $ 955 Sales and marketing 6,087 6,588 6,801 5,650 5,529 5,911 6,340 5,162 Technology and development 17,980 18,034 18,399 15,508 15,753 15,031 14,347 11,542 General and administrative 21,852 16,444 17,496 44,085 15,489 19,771 17,000 13,082 Total $ 47,018 $ 42,128 $ 43,632 $ 66,124 $ 37,718 $ 41,682 $ 38,943 $ 30,741 (2) Amortization of website development costs and intangible assets included in technology and development $ 17,046 $ 15,835 $ 14,656 $ 14,400 $ 17,575 $ 18,165 $ 21,020 $ 22,549 (3) See "Adjusted EBITDA" below for more information and for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, which is net loss on a consolidated basis and income (loss) before income taxes for each segment. Table of Contents The following tables present our revenue by type and as a percentage of total revenue for the periods presented (in thousands, unaudited): Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 Revenue: Homes $ 603,228 $ IMT Revenue: Premier Agent 233,482 Rentals 39,235 Other 46,948 Total IMT Revenue 319,665 Mortgages 21,054 Total Revenue $ 943,947 $ 384,626 $ 248,924 $ 240,698 231,961 44,430 42,670 50,162 49,038 335,290 323,669 25,292 26,985 745,208 $ 599,578 $ 128,472 $ 41,347 $ 217,735 221,012 37,838 34,917 42,699 44,779 298,272 300,708 27,360 23,280 454,104 $ 365,335 $ 11,018 $ - $ - 232,703 230,885 213,732 37,319 33,288 29,063 43,616 41,768 38,061 313,638 305,941 280,856 18,438 19,305 19,023 343,094 $ 325,246 $ 299,879 Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 Percentage of Revenue: Homes 64 % 52 % 42 % 28 % 11 % 3 % 0 % 0 % IMT Revenue: Premier Agent 25 32 39 48 60 68 71 71 Rentals 4 6 7 8 10 11 10 10 Other 5 7 8 9 12 13 13 13 Total IMT Revenue 34 45 54 66 82 91 94 94 Mortgages 2 3 5 6 6 5 6 6 Total Revenue 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % Table of Contents Total revenue increased sequentially in all quarters presented, primarily due to our Homes business that launched in April 2018. Additionally, the increase in customer adoption of our mobile applications and websites in the years ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018 was reflected in the growth in visits and unique users, which increase the likelihood of a lead, click, impression, connection or other event that we could monetize across our business segments. Homes Segment The sequential increases in Homes revenue were primarily attributable to an increase in the number of homes sold in each period as customer adoption of Zillow Offers increases in geographic areas in which it is currently operating and as Zillow Offers expands into new geographic markets. IMT Segment Premier Agent Revenue. Premier Agent revenue increased sequentially in all quarters presented with the exception of the three months ended December 31, 2018 and 2019 and the three months ended March 31, 2019. We believe the decreases in revenue for these periods were driven by certain changes we made to the Premier Agent and Premier Broker programs in the second half of 2018 as discussed in the "Results of Operations" section above in this Item 7. Additionally, we believe seasonality contributed to the decreases in the three months ended December 31, 2018 and 2019 related to the normal cycles of the residential real estate market. For all other quarters, Premier Agent revenue increased, supported by consistent increases in the number of visits and unique users to our mobile applications and websites. Rentals Revenue. Rentals revenue increased sequentially in all quarters presented with the exception of the three months ended December 31, 2018 and 2019. The quarter over quarter rentals revenue trends are primarily attributable to the corresponding fluctuation in rentals listings, which increase the likelihood of a lead, lease, click or other event we monetize. Additionally, rentals revenue increased quarter over quarter as a result of the launch of our rental applications product in 2018 which allows prospective renters to submit rental applications online through Zillow.com for a flat service fee. We believe the sequential quarterly decreases in rentals revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and 2019 were primarily driven by seasonality related to the residential real estate market. Other Revenue. Other revenue increased sequentially in all quarters presented with the exception of the three months ended March 31, 2019 and the three months ended December 31, 2019. The decreases in revenue for these periods was driven by a decrease in display advertising sales and aligns to the seasonality of the residential real estate market. For all other quarters, other revenue increased, supported by increased advertising sales to new home builders through our new construction platform. Mortgages Segment We reported year-over-year quarterly growth in mortgages revenue in 2019 for all quarters, with the exception of the three months ended December 31, 2019. The year-over-year quarterly growth was primarily a result of the addition of revenue generated by Zillow Home Loans, Zillow's affiliated mortgage lender, which we acquired in the fourth quarter of 2018. We believe the decrease in mortgages revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2018 is due to our focus on investing in systems and operations to seamlessly integrate the Zillow Home Loans platform into our offerings to enhance the customer experience. Seasonality Portions of our business may be affected by seasonal fluctuations in the residential real estate market, advertising spending, and other factors. With respect to our Homes segment, the rate of revenue growth as we expand into new geographic markets may mask seasonality in revenue; we may, for example, be able to more quickly sell homes during the spring and summer high seasons. Similarly, the rate of growth as we expand into new markets for Zillow Home Loans may mask seasonality in revenue within the Mortgages segment, as we may be able to originate more mortgages during the spring and summer high seasons. As our revenue growth rate related to our IMT segment slows, we expect seasonal variances may continue to become more pronounced, causing our operating results to fluctuate. For example, we have begun to observe Premier Agent and Rentals revenue peaking in the three months ended June 30th or September 30th, in line with peak residential real estate activity in the spring and summer seasons. In addition, the average numbers of visits and unique users have historically peaked during the three months ended June 30th or September 30th, consistent with peak residential real estate activity in the spring and summer months. Because the number of visits and unique users impacts impression inventory, leads and connections to real estate professionals, clicks and other events we monetize, we believe this trend in the average number of visits and unique users has resulted in seasonal fluctuations in revenue in corresponding periods. Table of Contents Adjusted EBITDA The following table sets forth a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss for each of the periods presented below. See "Adjusted EBITDA" under "Results of Operations" above in this Item 7 for additional information about why we have included Adjusted EBITDA in this Annual Report on Form 10-K and how management uses Adjusted EBITDA. Amounts are in thousands, unaudited. Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Loss Net loss $ (101,210) $ (64,649) $ (71,977) $ (67,525) $ (97,682) $ (492) $ (3,093) $ (18,591) Other income (12,033) (8,999) (9,458) (9,168) (5,962) (7,773) (3,089) (2,446) Depreciation and amortization expense 23,579 22,160 21,203 20,525 23,090 23,375 26,020 26,906 Share-based compensation expense 47,018 42,128 43,632 66,124 37,718 41,682 38,943 30,741 Impairment costs - - - - 69,000 10,000 - - Acquisition-related costs - - - - 268 1,405 632 27 Interest expense 39,927 26,502 18,897 16,466 14,327 12,668 7,187 7,073 Income tax (benefit) expense (458) (1,300) - (2,500) (8,402) (14,700) (10,600) 2,600 Adjusted EBITDA $ (3,177) $ 15,842 $ 2,297 $ 23,922 $ 32,357 $ 66,165 $ 56,000 $ 46,310 Visits Refer to "Visits" above in this Item 7 for information about how we measure visits. The number of visits has historically peaked during the three months ended June 30 or September 30, consistent with seasonal variances of home sales which generally peak in the spring and summer months. The following table presents the number of visits for the periods presented (in millions, unaudited): Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 Visits 1,759.5 2,104.9 2,181.4 2,019.8 1,607.8 1,888.9 1,920.6 1,764.8 Unique Users Refer to "Unique Users" above in this Item 7 for information about how we measure unique users. The average number of unique users has historically peaked during the three months ended June 30 or September 30, consistent with seasonal variances of home sales which generally peak in the spring and summer months. The following table presents the average number of unique users for the periods presented (in millions, unaudited): Average for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 Unique Users 172.6 195.6 194.3 181.1 157.2 186.6 186.1 175.5 Liquidity and Capital Resources As of December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, we had cash and cash equivalents, investments and restricted cash of $2,511.9 million and $1,567.3 million, respectively. Cash and cash equivalents balances consist of operating cash on deposit with financial institutions, money market funds, U.S. government agency securities, commercial paper, treasury bills, corporate notes and bonds and certificates of deposit. Investments consist of fixed income securities, which include U.S. government agency securities, corporate notes and bonds, commercial paper, municipal securities, certificates of deposit and treasury bills. Restricted cash consists of amounts funded to the reserve and collection accounts related to our credit facilities and amounts held in escrow related to funding home purchases in our mortgage origination business. Amounts on deposit with third-party financial institutions exceed the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation Table of Contents insurance limits, as applicable. As of December 31, 2019, Zillow Group and its subsidiaries were in compliance with all debt covenants specified in the facilities described below. We continue to invest in the development and expansion of our operations. Ongoing investments include but are not limited to improvements in infrastructure, networking equipment and software, release improvements to our software code as well as investments in sales and marketing. To finance these investments as well as ongoing operations in the event that we require additional funding to support strategic business opportunities, we have issued convertible senior notes. The following table summarizes our convertible senior notes as of the periods presented (in thousands, except interest rates): December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Aggregate Maturity Date Principal Amount Stated Interest Rate Carrying Value Fair Value Carrying Value Fair Value September 1, 2026 $ 500,000 1.375 % $ 327,187 $ 597,380 $ - $ - September 1, 2024 673,000 0.75 % 490,538 730,500 - - July 1, 2023 373,750 1.50 % 310,175 356,464 294,738 321,855 December 1, 2021 460,000 2.00 % 415,502 514,312 394,645 446,200 December 15, 2020 9,637 2.75 % 9,637 16,842 9,637 16,744 Total $ 2,016,387 $ 1,553,039 $ 2,215,498 $ 699,020 $ 784,799 Refer to Note 15 of our Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements in Part II, Item 8 of this Annual Report on Form 10-K for additional information on Zillow Group's convertible senior notes, including conversion rates, conversion and redemption dates and the related capped call transactions. Homes The expansion of Zillow Group's purchase of homes through the Zillow Offers program and sale of homes on the open market continues to have a significant impact on our liquidity and capital resources as a cash and inventory intensive business. We primarily use debt financing through credit facilities to fund a portion of the purchase price of homes and certain related costs. The following table summarizes our credit facilities as of the periods presented (in thousands, except interest rates): Outstanding Outstanding Maximum Borrowing Borrowings at Borrowings at Weighted Average Lender Final Maturity Date Capacity December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Interest Rate Goldman Sachs Bank USA April 20, 2022 $ 500,000 $ 39,244 $ - 4.41 % Citibank, N.A. January 31, 2022 500,000 296,369 - 5.54 % Credit Suisse AG, Cayman Islands July 31, 2021 500,000 355,911 116,700 5.63 % Total $ 1,500,000 $ 691,524 $ - Refer to Note 15 of our Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements in Part II, Item 8 of this Annual Report on Form 10-K for additional information on Zillow Group's credit facilities. IMT Our principal sources of liquidity for the IMT segment are cash flows from operations within the segment. Mortgages The October 31, 2018 acquisition of Zillow Home Loans continues to impact our liquidity and capital resources as a cash intensive business that funds mortgage loans originated for resale in the secondary market. We primarily use debt financing to fund the mortgage loan originations. The following table summarizes our warehouse lines of credit and master repurchase agreement as of the periods presented (in thousands, except interest rates): 53 Table of Contents Outstanding Outstanding Maximum Borrowing Borrowings at Borrowings at Weighted Average Lender Maturity Date Capacity December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Interest Rate Citibank, N.A. October 27, 2020 $ 75,000 $ 394 $ - 3.29 % Comerica Bank June 27, 2020 50,000 30,033 18,892 4.22 % People's United Bank, N.A. October 15, 2019 50,000 - 14,125 4.89 % Total $ 30,427 $ 33,017 Refer to Note 15 of our Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements in Part II, Item 8 of this Annual Report on Form 10-K for additional information on Zillow Group's mortgage facilities. We believe that cash from operations and cash and cash equivalents and investment balances will be sufficient to meet our ongoing operating activities, working capital, capital expenditures and other capital requirements for at least the next 12 months. The following table presents selected cash flow data for the periods presented (in thousands): Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Cash Flow Data: Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ (612,174) $ 3,850 Net cash used in investing activities (456,054) (622,639) Net cash provided by financing activities 1,635,694 930,137 Cash Flows Provided By (Used In) Operating Activities Our operating cash flows result primarily from cash received from real estate professionals, rental professionals, mortgage professionals and brand advertisers, as well as cash received from customers for sales of homes through Zillow Offers and sales of mortgages originated by Zillow Home Loans. Our primary uses of cash from operating activities include payments for homes purchased through Zillow Offers, marketing and advertising activities, mortgages funded through Zillow Home Loans and employee compensation and benefits. Additionally, uses of cash from operating activities include costs associated with operating our mobile applications and websites and other general corporate expenditures. For the year ended December 31, 2019, net cash used in operating activities was $612.2 million. This was primarily driven by a net loss of $305.4 million, adjusted by share-based compensation expense of $198.9 million, depreciation and amortization expense of $87.5 million, amortization of the discount and issuance costs on the 2021 Notes, 2023 Notes, 2024 Notes and 2026 Notes of $52.1 million, amortization of contract cost assets of $35.3 million, amortization of right of use assets of $23.1 million, a loss on disposal of property and equipment of $7.2 million, accretion of bond discount of $6.3 million and a $4.3 million change in deferred income taxes. Changes in operating assets and liabilities increased cash used in operating activities by $703.1 million. The changes in operating assets and liabilities are primarily due to a $673.8 million increase in inventory due to the purchase of homes through Zillow Offers, a $34.7 million increase in contract cost assets due primarily to the capitalization of sales commissions and an $18.9 million decrease in lease liabilities due to scheduled lease payments, partially offset by a $19.6 million increase in accrued expenses and other current liabilities driven primarily by the timing of payments, a $6.4 million increase in accrued compensation and benefits and a $5.7 million increase in deferred revenue driven primarily by a corresponding increase in sales volumes. For the year ended December 31, 2018, net cash provided by operating activities was $3.9 million. This was primarily driven by a net loss of $119.9 million, adjusted by share-based compensation expense of $149.1 million, depreciation and amortization expense of $99.4 million, non-cash impairment charges totaling $79.0 million, amortization of contract cost assets of $36.0 million, a non-cash change in our deferred income taxes of $31.1 million, amortization of the discount and issuance costs on the 2023 Notes and 2021 Notes of $26.7 million, accretion of bond discount of $4.3 million, a loss on disposal of property and equipment of $3.6 million and a change in deferred rent of $2.0 million. Changes in operating assets and liabilities decreased cash provided by operating activities by $233.5 million. The changes in operating assets and liabilities are primarily due to a $162.8 million increase in inventory due to the purchase of homes through Zillow Offers, a $41.5 million increase in contract cost assets due primarily to the capitalization of sales commissions, a $34.1 million increase in prepaid expenses and other assets driven primarily by the timing of payments, a $12.6 million increase in accounts receivable due primarily to an 54 Table of Contents increase in revenue and a $11.3 million increase in accrued compensation and benefits driven primarily by the timing of payments. Cash Flows Used In Investing Activities Our primary investing activities include the purchase and sale or maturity of investments, the purchase of property and equipment and intangible assets and cash paid in connection with acquisitions. For the year ended December 31, 2019, net cash used in investing activities was $456.1 million. This was primarily the result of $369.4 million of net purchases of investments in connection with investment of a portion of the net proceeds from our issuance of the 2024 Notes and 2026 Notes and $86.6 million of purchases for property and equipment and intangible assets. For the year ended December 31, 2018, net cash used in investing activities was $622.6 million. This was primarily the result of $489.0 million of net purchases of investments in connection with investment of a portion of the net proceeds from our July 2018 public offerings of Class C capital stock and 2023 Notes, $78.5 million of purchases for property and equipment and intangible assets and $55.1 million of net cash paid for acquisitions, related to the October 2018 acquisition of Zillow Home Loans. Cash Flows Provided By Financing Activities Net cash provided by financing activities has primarily resulted from the exercise of employee option awards and equity awards withheld for tax liabilities, net proceeds from the issuance of convertible notes, net proceeds from equity offerings, proceeds from borrowings on our credit facilities related to Zillow Offers and proceeds from borrowings on warehouse lines of credit and the master repurchase agreement related to Zillow Home Loans. For the year ended December 31, 2019, cash provided by financing activities was $1,635.7 million, which primarily resulted from the net proceeds from the issuance of the 2024 Notes and 2026 Notes of $1,157.7 million, partially offset by $159.7 million paid in premiums for the related capped call confirmations. Cash provided by financing activities also included $574.8 million of net proceeds from borrowings on our credit facilities related to Zillow Offers and $65.5 million of proceeds from the exercise of option awards, partially offset by $2.6 million of net repayments on our warehouse lines of credit related to Zillow Home Loans. For the year ended December 31, 2018, cash flows provided by financing activities includes $364.0 million of net proceeds from the issuance of the 2023 Notes and $360.3 million of net proceeds from our Class C capital stock public offering, partially offset by $29.4 million of premiums paid for the related capped call confirmations. It also includes $120.1 million in proceeds from the exercise of option awards, $116.7 million of proceeds from borrowing on the credit facility related to Zillow Offers and $0.5 million of proceeds from borrowing on the warehouse lines of credit associated with our October 2018 acquisition of Zillow Home Loans, partially offset by $2.0 million of contingent consideration related to a prior period acquisition. Off-Balance Sheet Arrangements We did not have any off-balance sheet arrangements other than outstanding surety bonds issued for our benefit of approximately $10.2 million and $8.9 million, respectively, as of December 31, 2019 and 2018. We do not believe that the surety bonds will have a material effect on our liquidity, capital resources, market risk support or credit risk support. For additional information regarding the surety bonds, see Note 20 to our Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements in Part II, Item 8 of this Annual Report on Form 10-K under the subsection titled "Surety Bonds". 55 Table of Contents Contractual Obligations and Other Commitments The following table provides a summary of our contractual obligations as of December 31, 2019 (in thousands): Payments Due By Period Total Less Than 1 1-3 Years 3-5 Years More Than 5 Year Years Convertible senior notes (1) $ 2,016,387 $ 9,637 $ 460,000 $ 1,046,750 $ 500,000 Interest on convertible senior notes (2) 106,909 26,994 43,491 24,966 11,458 Homes segment credit facilities (3) 703,991 703,991 - - - Operating lease obligations (4) 342,918 38,914 83,833 77,031 143,140 Homes under contract (5) 163,405 163,405 - - - Purchase obligations (6) 98,896 65,375 33,014 507 - Mortgages segment credit facilities (7) 30,427 30,427 - - - Total contractual obligations $ 3,462,933 $ 1,038,743 $ 620,338 $ 1,149,254 $ 654,598 ____________________ Includes the aggregate principal amount of the convertible senior notes. Refer to Note 15 of our Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements in Part II, Item 8 of this Annual Report on Form 10-K for maturity dates, stated interest rates and additional information on our convertible senior notes. Includes the coupon interest on the convertible senior notes. Refer to Note 15 of our Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements in Part II, Item 8 of this Annual Report on Form 10-K for maturity dates, stated interest rates and additional information on our convertible senior notes. Includes principal amounts due for amounts borrowed under the credit facilities used to provide capital for our Zillow Offers business. Amounts include $12.5 million of estimated interest payments. For additional information regarding our operating leases, see Note 14 to our Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements in Part II, Item 8 of this Annual Report on Form 10-K. We have obligations to purchase homes under contract through our Zillow Offers business. We have noncancellable purchase obligations for content related to our mobile applications and websites and certain cloud computing costs. For additional information regarding our purchase obligations, see Note 20 to our Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements in Part II, Item 8 of this Annual Report on Form 10-K. Includes principal amounts due for amounts borrowed under the warehouse line of credit and master repurchase agreement to finance mortgages originated through Zillow Home Loans. Amounts exclude an immaterial amount of estimated interest payments. As of December 31, 2019 and 2018, we had outstanding letters of credit of approximately $16.9 million which secure our lease obligations in connection with certain of the operating leases of our office spaces. In the course of business, we are required to provide financial commitments in the form of surety bonds to third parties as a guarantee of our performance on and our compliance with certain obligations. If we were to fail to perform or comply with these obligations, any draws upon surety bonds issued on our behalf would then trigger our payment obligation to the surety bond issuer. We have outstanding surety bonds issued for our benefit of approximately $10.2 million and $8.9 million, respectively, as of December 31, 2019 and 2018. Critical Accounting Policies and Estimates Our consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with GAAP. The preparation of these consolidated financial statements requires us to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets, liabilities, revenue, expenses and related disclosures. We evaluate our estimates and assumptions on an ongoing basis. Our estimates are based on historical experience and various other assumptions that we believe to be reasonable under the circumstances. Our actual results could differ from these estimates. 56 Table of Contents We believe that the assumptions and estimates associated with revenue recognition, the net realizable value of inventory, amortization period and recoverability of contract cost assets, website and software development costs, recoverability of long-lived assets and intangible assets with definite lives, share- based compensation, and the recoverability of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangible assets, have the greatest potential impact on our consolidated financial statements. Therefore, we consider these to be our critical accounting policies and estimates. Revenue Recognition We recognize revenue when or as we satisfy our performance obligations by transferring control of the promised products or services to our customers in an amount that reflects the consideration to which we expect to be entitled in exchange for those products or services. As a practical expedient, we do not adjust the promised amount of consideration for the effects of a significant financing component as the period between our transfer of a promised product or service to a customer and when the customer pays for that product or service is one year or less. We do not disclose the transaction price related to remaining performance obligations for (i) contracts with an original expected duration of one year or less and (ii) contracts for which we recognize revenue at the amount to which we have the right to invoice for performance completed to date. The remaining duration of our performance obligations is generally less than one year. In our Homes segment, we generate revenue from the resale of homes on the open market through our Zillow Offers program. In our IMT segment, we generate revenue from the sale of advertising services and our suite of marketing software and technology solutions to businesses and professionals primarily associated with the residential real estate and rental industries. These professionals include real estate and rental professionals and brand advertisers. Our three primary revenue categories within our IMT segment are Premier Agent, Rentals and Other. In our Mortgages segment, we generate revenue from the sale of advertising services to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals, mortgage originations and the related sale of mortgages on the secondary market through Zillow Home Loans, as well as Mortech mortgage software solutions. Homes Revenue. Homes revenue is derived from the resale of homes on the open market through our Zillow Offers program. Homes revenue is recognized at the time of the closing of the home sale when title to and possession of the property are transferred to the buyer. The amount of revenue recognized for each home sale is equal to the sale price of the home net of resale concessions and credits to the buyer and does not reflect real estate agent commissions, closing or other costs associated with the transaction. Premier Agent Revenue. Premier Agent revenue is derived from our Premier Agent and Premier Broker programs. Our Premier Agent and Premier Broker programs offer a suite of marketing and business technology products and services to help real estate agents and brokers achieve their advertising goals, while growing and managing their businesses and brands. All Premier Agents and Premier Brokers receive access to a dashboard portal on our mobile application and website that provides individualized program performance analytics, our customer relationship management, or CRM, tool that captures detailed information about each contact made with a Premier Agent or Premier Broker through our mobile and web platforms and our account management tools. The marketing and business technology products and services promised to Premier Agents and Premier Brokers are delivered over time, as the customer simultaneously receives and consumes the benefit of the performance obligations. 57 Table of Contents Premier Agent and Premier Broker advertising products, which include the delivery of impressions and validated consumer connections, or leads, are primarily offered on a share of voice basis. Payment is received prior to the delivery of impressions and connections. Impressions are delivered when an advertisement appears on pages viewed by users of our mobile applications and websites and connections are delivered when consumer contact information is provided to Premier Agents and Premier Brokers. We do not promise any minimum or maximum number of impressions or connections to customers, but instead control when and how many impressions to deliver based on a customer's share of voice. We determine the number of impressions and connections to deliver to Premier Agents and Premier Brokers in each zip code using a market-based pricing method in consideration of the total amount spent by Premier Agents and Premier Brokers to purchase impressions and connections in the zip code during the month. This results in the delivery of impressions and connections over time in proportion to each Premier Agent's and Premier Broker's share of voice. A Premier Agent's or Premier Broker's share of voice in a zip code is determined by their proportional monthly prepaid spend in that zip code as a percentage of the total monthly prepaid spend of all Premier Agents and Premier Brokers in that zip code, and includes both the share of impressions delivered as advertisements appearing on pages viewed by users of our mobile applications and websites, as well as the proportion of consumer connections a Premier Agent or Premier Broker receives. The number of impressions and connections delivered for a given spend level is dynamic - as demand for advertising in a zip code increases or decreases, the number of impressions and connections delivered to a Premier Agent or Premier Broker in that zip code decreases or increases accordingly. We primarily recognize revenue related to the Premier Agent and Premier Broker products and services based on the monthly prepaid spend recognized on a straight-line basis during the monthly billing period over which the products and services are provided. This methodology best depicts how we satisfy our performance obligations to customers, as we continuously transfer control of the performance obligations to the customer over time. Given a Premier Agent or Premier Broker typically prepays their monthly spend and the monthly spend is refunded on a pro-rata basis upon cancellation of the contract by a customer at any point in time, we have determined that Premier Agent and Premier Broker contracts are effectively daily contracts, and each performance obligation is satisfied over time as each day lapses. We have not allocated the transaction price to each performance obligation within our Premier Agent and Premier Broker arrangements, as the amounts recognized would be the same irrespective of any allocation. In October 2018, we began testing a new pricing model, Flex, for Premier Broker and Premier Agent advertising services in limited markets. With the Flex model, Premier Brokers and Premier Agents are provided with validated leads at no upfront cost, and they pay a performance advertising fee only when a real estate transaction is closed with one of their leads. With this pricing model, the transaction price represents variable consideration as the amount to which we expect to be entitled varies based on the number of validated leads that convert into real estate transactions and the value of those transactions. During this testing phase, we recognize revenue when we receive payment for a real estate transaction closed with a Flex lead. We will continuously reevaluate this determination and the point at which we may begin to estimate variable consideration and record revenue as performance obligations are transferred. Once we reach the point at which we may begin to estimate variable consideration associated with Flex, we will estimate the transaction price based on the consideration to which we expect to be entitled in exchange for transferring the validated Flex leads. This will include estimates associated with the probability that Flex leads provided will result in closed real estate transactions and the expected value of those transactions. Rentals Revenue. Rentals revenue includes the sale of advertising and a suite of tools to rental professionals, landlords and other market participants. Rentals revenue primarily includes revenue generated by advertising sold to property managers, landlords and other rental professionals on a cost per lead, cost per click, cost per lease, cost per listing or cost per impression basis. We recognize revenue as leads, clicks and impressions are provided to rental professionals, or as rental listings are published on our mobile applications and websites, which is the amount for which we have the right to invoice. The number of leases generated through our rentals pay per lease product during the period is accounted for as variable consideration, and we estimate the amount of variable consideration based on the expected number of qualified leases secured during the period. We do not believe that a significant reversal in the amount of cumulative revenue recognized will occur once the uncertainty related to the number of leases secured is subsequently resolved. Rentals revenue also includes revenue generated from our rental applications product through which potential renters can submit applications to multiple rental properties over a 30-day period for a flat service fee. We recognize revenue for the rental applications product on a straight-line basis during the contractual period over which the customer has the right to access and submit the rental application. 58 Table of Contents Other Revenue. Other revenue primarily includes revenue generated by new construction and display, as well as revenue from the sale of various other marketing and business products and services to real estate professionals. Our new construction marketing solutions allow home builders to showcase their available inventory to home shoppers. New construction revenue primarily includes revenue generated by advertising sold to builders on a cost per residential community basis, and revenue is recognized on a straight-line basis during the contractual period over which the communities are advertised on our mobile applications and websites. New construction revenue also includes revenue generated on a cost per impression basis whereby revenue is recognized on a straight- line basis during the contractual period over which the advertising impressions are delivered. Consideration for new construction products is billed in arrears. Display revenue primarily consists of graphical mobile and web advertising sold on a cost per thousand impressions or cost per click basis to advertisers promoting their brands on our mobile applications and websites. We recognize display revenue as clicks occur or as impressions are delivered to users interacting with our mobile applications or websites, which is the amount for which we have the right to invoice. Mortgages Revenue. Mortgages revenue includes marketing products sold to mortgage professionals on a cost per lead basis, including our Custom Quote and a portion of our Connect services, and on a subscription basis, including a portion of our Connect service, and beginning in the fourth quarter of 2018, also includes revenue generated by Zillow Home Loans, our affiliated mortgage lender, and revenue generated by Mortech. For our Connect and Custom Quote cost per lead marketing products, participating qualified mortgage professionals typically make a prepayment to gain access to consumers interested in connecting with mortgage professionals. Mortgage professionals who exhaust their initial prepayment prepay additional funds to continue to participate in the marketplace. For our Connect subscription mortgage marketing product, participating qualified mortgage professionals generally prepay a monthly subscription fee, which they then allocate to desired geographic counties. In Zillow Group's Connect platform, consumers answer a series of questions to find a local lender, and mortgage professionals receive consumer contact information, or leads, when the consumer chooses to share their information with a lender. Consumers who request rates for mortgage loans in Custom Quotes are presented with customized quotes from participating mortgage professionals. For our cost per lead mortgages products, we recognize revenue when a user contacts a mortgage professional through our mortgages platform, which is the amount for which we have the right to invoice. For our subscription product, the opportunity to receive a consumer contact is based on the mortgage professional's relative share of voice in a geographic county. When a consumer submits a contact, we contact a group of subscription mortgage professionals via text message, and the first mortgage professional to respond receives the consumer contact information. We recognize revenue based on the contractual spend recognized on a straight-line basis during the contractual period over which the service is provided. This methodology best depicts how we satisfy our performance obligation to subscription customers, as we continuously transfer control of the performance obligation to the customer throughout the contractual period. Mortgage origination revenue reflects (1) origination fees and (2) the corresponding sale, or expected future sale, of a loan. When an interest rate lock commitment is made to a customer, we record the expected gain on sale of the mortgage, plus the estimated earnings from the expected sale of the associated servicing rights, adjusted for a pull-through percentage (which is defined as the likelihood that an interest rate lock commitment will be originated), as revenue. Revenue from loan origination fees is recognized at the time the related real estate transactions are completed, usually upon the close of escrow and when we fund mortgage loans. Once funded, mortgage loans held for sale are recorded at fair value based on either sale commitments or current market quotes and are adjusted for subsequent changes in fair value until the loan is sold. Net origination costs and fees associated with mortgage loans are recognized as incurred. We sell substantially all of the mortgages we originate and the related servicing rights to third-party purchasers. Mortgage loans are sold with limited recourse provisions, which can result in repurchases of loans previously sold to investors or payments to reimburse investors for loan losses. Based on historical experience, discussions with our mortgage purchasers, analysis of the volume of mortgages we originated and current housing and credit market conditions, we estimate and record a loss reserve for mortgage loans held in our portfolio and mortgage loans held for sale, as well as known and projected mortgage loan repurchase requests. These have historically not been significant to our financial statements, but could vary in future periods. Mortgages revenue also includes revenue generated by Mortech, which provides subscription-based mortgage software solutions, including a product and pricing engine and lead management platform, for which we recognize revenue on a straight-line basis during the contractual period over which the services are provided. Inventory 59 Table of Contents Inventory is comprised of homes acquired through our Zillow Offers program and is stated at the lower of cost or net realizable value. Homes are removed from inventory on a specific identification basis when they are resold. Stated cost includes consideration paid to acquire and update each home including associated allocated overhead costs. Work-in-progress inventory includes homes undergoing updates and finished goods inventory includes homes ready for resale. Unallocated overhead costs are expensed as incurred and included in cost of revenue. Selling costs include real estate commissions, escrow and title fees, and staging costs, as well as holding costs incurred during the period that homes are listed for sale, including utilities, taxes and maintenance. Each quarter we review the value of homes held in inventory for indicators that net realizable value is lower than cost. The calculation of net realizable value is based on several estimates which may ultimately vary materially from actual results. Given the significant assumptions required and the possibility that actual conditions will differ, we consider the valuation of inventory a critical accounting estimate. When evidence exists that the net realizable value of inventory is lower than its cost, the difference is recognized in cost of revenue. We estimate that a 1% decrease in the lower of cost or net realizable value of our inventory balances as of December 31, 2019 and 2018 would increase our inventory valuation adjustment by $8.4 million and $1.6 million, respectively. Contract Cost Assets We capitalize certain incremental costs of obtaining contracts with customers that we expect to recover. These costs relate to commissions paid to sales personnel, primarily for our Premier Agent and Premier Broker programs. As a practical expedient, we recognize the incremental costs of obtaining a contract as an expense when incurred if the amortization period of the asset that we otherwise would have recognized is one year or less. Capitalized commission costs are recorded as contract cost assets in our consolidated balance sheets. Contract cost assets are amortized to expense on a straight-line basis over a period that is consistent with the transfer to the customer of the products or services to which the asset relates, generally the estimated life of the customer relationship. Amortization expense related to contract cost assets is included in sales and marketing expenses in our consolidated statements of operations. Our determination of the estimated life of the customer relationship involves significant judgment. In determining the estimated life of our customer relationships, we consider quantitative and qualitative data, including, but not limited to, historical customer data, recent changes or expected changes in product or service offerings, and changes in how we monetize our products and services. The amortization period for our Premier Agent and Premier Broker programs ranges from two to three years. We monitor our contract cost assets for impairment and recognize an impairment loss in the statement of operations to the extent the carrying amount of the asset recognized exceeds the amount of consideration we expect to receive in the future and that we have received but have not recognized in revenue less the costs that relate directly to providing those goods or services that have not yet been recognized as expenses. Website and Software Development Costs The costs incurred in the preliminary stages of website and software development are expensed as incurred. Once an application has reached the development stage, internal and external costs, if direct and incremental and deemed by management to be significant, are capitalized in property and equipment and amortized on a straight-line basis over their estimated useful lives. Maintenance and enhancement costs, including those costs in the post-implementation stages, are typically expensed as incurred, unless such costs relate to substantial upgrades and enhancements to the website or software that result in added functionality, in which case the costs are capitalized and amortized on a straight-line basis over the estimated useful lives. Amortization expense related to capitalized website and software development costs is included in technology and development expense. Capitalized development activities placed in service are amortized over the expected useful lives of those releases, currently estimated at one to five years. The estimated useful lives of website and software development activities are reviewed frequently and adjusted as appropriate to reflect upcoming development activities that may include significant upgrades and/or enhancements to the existing functionality. We exercise judgment in determining the point at which various projects may be capitalized, in assessing the ongoing value of the capitalized costs and in determining the estimated useful lives over which the costs are amortized. To the extent that we change the manner in which we develop and test new features and functionalities related to our mobile applications and websites, assess the ongoing value of capitalized assets, or determine the estimated useful lives over which the costs are amortized, the amount of website and software development costs we capitalize and amortize could change in future periods. Recoverability of Intangible Assets with Definite Lives and Other Long-Lived Assets 60 Table of Contents We evaluate intangible assets and other long-lived assets for impairment whenever events or circumstances indicate that they may not be recoverable. Recoverability is measured by comparing the carrying amount of an asset group to future undiscounted net cash flows expected to be generated. We group assets for purposes of such review at the lowest level for which identifiable cash flows of the asset group are largely independent of the cash flows of the other groups of assets and liabilities. If this comparison indicates impairment, the amount of impairment to be recognized is calculated as the difference between the carrying value and the fair value of the asset group. Unforeseen events, changes in circumstances and market conditions and material differences in estimates of future cash flows could adversely affect the fair value of our assets and could result in an impairment charge. Fair value can be estimated utilizing a number of techniques including quoted market prices, prices for comparable assets, or other valuation processes involving estimates of cash flows, multiples of earnings or revenues, and we may make various assumptions and estimates when performing our impairment assessments, particularly as it relates to cash flow projections. Cash flow estimates are by their nature subjective and include assumptions regarding factors such as recent and forecasted operating performance, revenue trends and operating margins. These estimates could also be adversely impacted by changes in federal, state, or local regulations, economic downturns or developments, or other market conditions affecting our industry. Share-Based Compensation We measure compensation expense for all share-based awards at fair value on the date of grant and recognize compensation expense over the service period for awards expected to vest. We use the Black-Scholes-Mertonoption-pricing model to determine the fair value for option awards and recognize compensation expense on a straight-line basis over the option awards' vesting period. For restricted stock units and restricted units, we use the market value of our Class A common stock and Class C capital stock, as applicable, on the date of grant to determine the fair value of the award, and we recognize compensation expense on a straight-line basis over the awards' vesting period. Determining the fair value of option awards at the grant date requires judgment. If any of the assumptions used in the Black-Scholes-Merton model changes significantly, share-based compensation expense for future option awards may differ materially compared with the awards granted previously. In valuing our option awards, we make assumptions about risk-free interest rates, dividend yields, volatility, and weighted-average expected lives. Risk-freeinterest rate. Risk-free interest rates are derived from U.S. Treasury securities as of the option award's grant date. Expected dividend yields. Expected dividend yields are based on our historical dividend payments, which have been zero to date. Volatility. The expected volatility for our Class A common stock and Class C capital stock is estimated using our historical volatility. Expected term. The weighted-average expected life of the option awards is estimated based on our historical exercise data. We will continue to use judgment in evaluating the expected volatility and expected terms utilized for our share-based compensation expense calculations on a prospective basis. Actual results, and future changes in estimates, may differ substantially from management's current estimates. As we continue to accumulate additional data related to our Class A common stock and Class C capital stock, we may have refinements to the estimates of our expected volatility and expected terms, which could materially impact our future share-based compensation expense. In future periods, we expect our share-based compensation expense to increase as a result of our existing, unrecognized share-based compensation that will be recognized as the awards vest, and as we grant additional share-based awards to attract and retain employees. Recoverability of Goodwill and Indefinite-Lived Intangible Assets Goodwill represents the excess of the cost of an acquired business over the fair value of the assets acquired at the date of acquisition, and is not amortized. We assess the impairment of goodwill on an annual basis, in our fourth quarter, or whenever events or changes in circumstances indicate that goodwill may be impaired. In our evaluation of goodwill, we typically first perform a qualitative assessment to determine whether the carrying value of each reporting unit is greater than its fair value. If it is more likely than not that the carrying value of a reporting unit is greater than its fair value, we perform a quantitative assessment and an impairment charge is recorded in our statements of operations for the excess of carrying value of the reporting unit over its fair value. 61 Table of Contents Our indefinite-lived intangible asset is not amortized, and we assess the asset for impairment on an annual basis, in our fourth quarter, or whenever events or changes in circumstances indicate that the asset may be impaired. On an interim basis, we consider if there are any events and circumstances that could affect the significant inputs used to determine the fair value of the indefinite-lived intangible asset, including, but not limited to, costs that could have a negative effect on future expected earnings and cash flows, changes in certain key performance metrics, and changes in management, key personnel, strategy or customers. In our evaluation of our trade names and trademarks indefinite-lived intangible asset, we typically first perform a qualitative assessment to determine whether the fair value of the indefinite-lived intangible asset is more likely than not impaired. If so, we perform a quantitative assessment and an impairment charge is recorded in our statements of operations for the excess of the carrying value of the indefinite-lived intangible assets over their fair value. During the year ended December 31, 2019, we first performed a qualitative assessment to determine whether the carrying value of the indefinite-lived intangible asset was greater than the fair value. In doing so, we determined that it is not more likely than not that the indefinite-lived intangible asset is impaired and therefore did not perform a quantitative assessment. In connection with this impairment analysis, we evaluated our planned future use of the Trulia trade names and trademarks intangible asset and concluded that it remains appropriate to consider this asset to have an indefinite life. While we used our best estimates and assumptions for the analysis, our estimates are inherently uncertain and require judgment. To the extent there is a shortfall in actual revenue attributable to the Trulia brand as compared to our estimates and assumptions additional impairment could be recorded in future periods. During the year ended December 31, 2018, we recognized a non-cash impairment charge of $69.0 million related to our indefinite-lived Trulia trade names and trademarks intangible asset. The impairment charge is included in Impairment costs within our IMT and Mortgages segments for $65.0 million and $4.0 million, respectively. In connection with our annual budgeting process that was substantially completed during the three months ended December 31, 2018, we identified factors that led us to conclude it was more likely than not that the $177.0 million carrying value of the asset exceeded its fair value. The most significant of such factors was a shortfall in projected revenue related to the Trulia brand compared to projections at the time the intangible asset was remeasured as of October 1, 2017. Accordingly, with the assistance of a third-party valuation specialist, we performed a quantitative analysis to determine the fair value of the intangible asset and concluded that our best estimate of its fair value was $108.0 million. The valuation was prepared using an income approach based on the relief- from-royalty method and relied on inputs with unobservable market prices including the assumed revenue growth rates, royalty rate, discount rate, and estimated tax rate, and therefore is considered a Level 3 measurement under the fair value hierarchy. Fair value can be estimated utilizing a number of techniques including quoted market prices, prices for comparable assets, or other valuation processes involving estimates of cash flows, multiples of earnings or revenues, and we may make various assumptions and estimates when performing our impairment assessments, particularly as it relates to cash flow projections. Cash flow estimates are by their nature subjective and include assumptions regarding factors such as recent and forecasted operating performance, revenue trends and operating margins. These estimates could also be adversely impacted by changes in federal, state or local regulations, economic downturns or developments or other market conditions affecting our industry. Changes in these estimates could result in future material impairment losses related to the Trulia trade names and trademarks intangible asset. Recently Adopted Accounting Standards and Recently Issued Accounting Standards Not Yet Adopted For information about our recently adopted accounting standards and recently issued accounting standards not yet adopted, see Note 2 of the accompanying Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements in Part II, Item 8 of this Annual Report on Form 10-K. 62 Table of Contents Item 7A. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk. We are exposed to market risks in the ordinary course of our business. These risks primarily consist of fluctuations in interest rates. Interest Rate Risk Under our current investment policy, we invest our excess cash in money market funds, certificates of deposit, U.S. government agency securities, treasury bills, commercial paper, foreign government securities, municipal securities and corporate notes and bonds. Our current investment policy seeks first to preserve principal, second to provide liquidity for our operating and capital needs and third to maximize yield without putting our principal at risk. Our investments are exposed to market risk due to the fluctuation of prevailing interest rates that may reduce the yield on our investments or their fair value. As our investment portfolio is short-term in nature, we do not believe an immediate 10% increase in interest rates would have a material effect on the fair market value of our portfolio. Our convertible senior notes bear interest at fixed rates. Thus, we have no related direct financial statement risk associated with changes in interest rates. However, the fair values of the convertible senior notes change primarily when the market price of our stock fluctuates or interest rates change. The following table summarizes our outstanding convertible senior notes as of December 31, 2019 (in thousands, except interest rates): Maturity Date Aggregate Principal Amount Stated Interest Rate September 1, 2026 $ 500,000 1.375 % September 1, 2024 673,000 0.75 % July 1, 2023 373,750 1.50 % December 1, 2021 460,000 2.00 % December 15, 2020 9,637 2.75 % $ 2,016,387 We are subject to market risk by way of changes in interest rates on borrowings under our credit facilities that provide capital for Zillow Offers. As of December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, we had outstanding $691.5 million and $116.7 million, respectively, of borrowings on these credit facilities which bear interest at a floating rate based on the one-month London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR") plus an applicable margin, which increase was primarily driven by the growth of our Zillow Offers business and the addition of two credit facilities in 2019. Accordingly, fluctuations in market interest rates may increase or decrease our interest expense. Assuming no change in the outstanding borrowings on our revolving credit facilities, we estimate that a one percentage point increase in LIBOR would increase our annual interest expense by approximately $6.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to an increase of $1.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. We are also subject to market risk by way of changes in interest rates on borrowings under our warehouse line of credit and master repurchase agreement that provide capital for Zillow Home Loans. As of December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, we had outstanding $30.4 million and $33.0 million, respectively, of borrowings on our warehouse line of credit and master repurchase agreement which bear interest at a floating rate based on LIBOR plus an applicable margin. We manage the interest rate risk associated with our mortgage loan origination services through the use of forward sales of mortgage-backed securities. Assuming no change in the outstanding borrowings on the warehouse line of credit and master repurchase agreement, we estimate that a one percentage point increase in LIBOR would increase our annual interest expense associated with the warehouse line of credit and master repurchase agreement by an insignificant amount for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018. Inflation Risk We do not believe that inflation has had a material effect on our business, results of operations or financial condition. If our costs were to become subject to significant inflationary pressures, we may not be able to fully offset such higher costs through price increases. Our inability or failure to do so could harm our business, results of operations and financial condition. 63 Table of Contents Foreign Currency Exchange Risk We do not believe that foreign currency exchange risk has had a material effect on our business, results of operations or financial condition. As we do not maintain a significant balance of foreign currency, we do not believe an immediate 10% increase or decrease in foreign currency exchange rates relative to the U.S. dollar would have a material effect on our business, results of operations or financial condition. 64 Table of Contents Item 8. Financial Statements and Supplementary Data. Index to Consolidated Financial Statements Page Report of Deloitte & Touche LLP, Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm 66 Consolidated Balance Sheets 69 Consolidated Statements of Operations 70 Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss 71 Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity 72 Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows 73 Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements 74 The supplementary financial information required by this Item 8 is included in Item 7 under the caption "Quarterly Results of Operations" in this Annual Report on Form 10-K. 65 Table of Contents REPORT OF DELOITTE & TOUCHE LLP, INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM The Board of Directors and Shareholders of Zillow Group, Inc. Opinion on the Financial Statements We have audited the accompanying consolidated balance sheets of Zillow Group, Inc. (the "Company") as of December 31, 2019 and 2018, the related consolidated statements of operations, comprehensive loss, shareholders' equity, and cash flows for each of the three years in the period ended December 31, 2019, and the related notes (collectively referred to as the "financial statements"). In our opinion, the financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as of December 31, 2019 and 2018, and the results of its operations and its cash flows for each of the three years in the period ended December 31, 2019, in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. We have also audited, in accordance with the standards of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) (PCAOB), the Company's internal control over financial reporting as of December 31, 2019, based on criteria established in Internal Control - Integrated Framework (2013) issued by the Committee of Sponsoring Organizations of the Treadway Commission, and our report dated February 19, 2020 expressed an unqualified opinion on the Company's internal control over financial reporting. Change in Accounting Principle As discussed in Note 2 to the financial statements, the Company changed its method of accounting for leases as of January 1, 2019 due to the adoption of Accounting Standards Codification (ASC) 842, Leases. Basis for Opinion These financial statements are the responsibility of the Company's management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company's financial statements based on our audits. We are a public accounting firm registered with the PCAOB and are required to be independent with respect to the Company in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB. We conducted our audits in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free of material misstatement, whether due to error or fraud. Our audits included performing procedures to assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to error or fraud, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such procedures included examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. Our audits also included evaluating the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements. We believe that our audits provide a reasonable basis for our opinion. Critical Audit Matters The critical audit matters communicated below are matters arising from the current period audit of the consolidated financial statements that were communicated or required to be communicated to the audit committee and that (1) relate to accounts or disclosures that are material to the financial statements and (2) involved our especially challenging, subjective, or complex judgments. The communication of critical audit matters does not alter in any way our opinion on the financial statements, taken as a whole, and we are not, by communicating the critical audit matters below, providing separate opinions on the critical audit matters or on the accounts or disclosures to which they relate. Debt - Convertible Senior Notes - Refer to Note 15 in the Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements Critical Audit Matter Description On September 9, 2019, the Company issued $600.0 million aggregate principal amount of Convertible Senior Notes due 2024 (the "Initial 2024 Notes") and $500.0 million aggregate principal amount of Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 (the "2026 Notes") in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers. The net proceeds from the issuance of the Initial 2024 Notes and 2026 Notes were approximately $592.2 million and $493.5 million, respectively, in each case after deducting fees and expenses payable by the Company. The Company used approximately $75.2 million and $75.4 million, respectively, of the net proceeds from the issuance of the Initial 2024 Notes and the 2026 Notes to pay the cost of the capped call transactions entered into in connection with the issuances. On October 9, 2019, the Company issued $73.0 million aggregate principal amount of 66 Table of Contents 0.75% Convertible Senior Notes due 2024 (the "Additional Notes" and, together with the Initial 2024 Notes, the "2024 Notes"). The Additional Notes were sold pursuant to the initial purchasers' partial exercise of their option to purchase such notes, granted in connection with the offering of the Initial 2024 Notes. The Additional Notes have the same terms, and were issued under the same indenture, as the Initial 2024 Notes. The net proceeds from the offering of the Additional Notes were approximately $72.0 million, after deducting fees and expenses payable by the Company. The Company used approximately $9.1 million of the net proceeds from the issuance of the Additional Notes to pay the cost of the capped call transactions entered into in connection with the issuance of the Additional Notes. The 2024 Notes and 2026 Notes are convertible into cash, shares of Class C capital stock or a combination thereof, at the Company's election. In accounting for the issuance of the 2024 Notes and 2026 Notes, the Company separated proceeds into liability and equity components. The carrying amount of the liability component for each of the 2024 Notes and 2026 Notes was calculated by measuring the fair value of a similar liability that does not have an associated convertible feature. The carrying amount of the equity component, representing the conversion option, was determined by deducting the fair value of the liability component from the par value of the 2024 Notes and 2026 Notes, respectively. Given the complexity in accounting for convertible debt issuances and the related capped call transactions, the required involvement of professionals with specialized expertise, as well as the degree of judgment required in evaluating the significant assumptions related to volatility, implied yield, and synthetic credit rating in determining the fair value of the liability, we considered the audit of such conclusions to be a critical audit matter. How the Critical Audit Matter Was Addressed in the Audit Our audit procedures related to the accounting for the 2024 Notes and 2026 Notes and the related capped call transactions, including management's judgments and calculations related to the determination of the fair value of the liability component of the 2024 Notes and 2026 Notes, involved the following procedures, among others: We tested the design and operating effectiveness of the Company's internal controls over the accounting for the 2024 Notes and 2026 Notes and related capped call transactions, and over the determination of the fair value of the liability component of the 2024 Notes and 2026 Notes, including the significant assumptions related to volatility, implied yield, and synthetic credit rating.

We evaluated the reasonableness of management's business and accounting assumptions used in the fair value measurement by:

Assessing the reasonableness of the expected dividend yield by evaluating the Company's history and future plans; Validating the amount of outstanding 2024 Notes and 2026 Notes as of the estimate date; Validating the senior unsecured nature of the 2024 Notes and 2026 Notes; and Considering the impact of events and transactions that have occurred after December 31, 2019 but before the completion of the audit on the conclusions reached.

With the assistance of our fair value specialists, we audited the valuation methodology and key assumptions used to determine the fair value of the liability component of the 2024 Notes and 2026 Notes by:

Evaluating the appropriateness of the valuation model and techniques used in determining the fair value; and Assessing whether valuation assumption inputs, including synthetic credit rating, volatility and implied yield are consistent with those that would be used by market participants through the testing of source information, checking the mathematical accuracy of the calculation, and developing a range of independent estimates and comparing to those selected by management, where applicable.

We evaluated management's conclusions regarding the accounting applied to the 2024 Notes and 2026 Notes and the related capped call transactions through consideration of possible alternatives under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. Revenue - Highly Automated Revenue Systems in the Internet, Media and Technology Segment - Refer to Note 2 and Note 24 in the Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements Critical Audit Matter Description The Company's Internet, Media & Technology (IMT) segment, which includes the Premier Agent, Rentals, and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display, and revenue from the sale of various other marketing and business products and services to real estate professionals, derives substantially all of its revenue from the sale of advertising services and a suite of marketing software and technology solutions to businesses and professionals primarily associated with the residential real estate, rental and residential construction industries. The total revenue for the IMT segment for the year ended 67 Table of Contents December 31, 2019 was $1.3 billion. The Company operates multiple mobile applications and websites to deliver each of its products to end users, and the revenue for each product consists of a significant volume of transactions utilizing multiple systems. The process to calculate, aggregate, and record revenue across the IMT segment product offerings is highly automated, relies on multiple internally developed tools and systems, and involves interfacing significant volumes of data across the systems. Given the complexity of the information technology (IT) environment, the required involvement of professionals with expertise in IT to identify, test, and evaluate the revenue data flows, systems, and automated controls, we considered the audit of the Company's revenue generating transactions within the IMT segment to be a critical audit matter. How the Critical Audit Matter Was Addressed in the Audit Our audit procedures related to the Company's revenue transactions within the IMT segment included the following, among others: With the assistance of our IT specialists, we:

Identified the relevant systems used to calculate and record revenue transactions; Tested the general IT controls over each of these systems, including testing of user access controls, change management controls, and IT operations controls; and Performed testing of system interface controls and automated controls within the relevant revenue streams.

We tested business process controls to reconcile the various systems to the Company's general ledgers. We performed detail transaction testing by agreeing the amounts recognized to source documents and testing the mathematical accuracy of the recorded revenue. /s/ DELOITTE & TOUCHE LLP Seattle, Washington February 19, 2020 We have served as the Company's auditor since 2016. 68 Table of Contents ZILLOW GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share data) December 31, 2019 2018 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,141,263 $ 651,058 Short-term investments 1,280,989 903,867 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $4,522 and $4,838 at December 31, 2019 and 2018, 67,005 66,083 respectively Mortgage loans held for sale 36,507 35,409 Inventory 836,627 162,829 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 58,117 61,067 Restricted cash 89,646 12,385 Total current assets 3,510,154 1,892,698 Contract cost assets 45,209 45,819 Property and equipment, net 170,489 135,172 Right of use assets 212,153 - Goodwill 1,984,907 1,984,907 Intangible assets, net 190,567 215,904 Other assets 18,494 16,616 Total assets $ 6,131,973 $ 4,291,116 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 8,343 $ 7,471 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 85,442 63,101 Accrued compensation and benefits 37,805 31,388 Borrowings under credit facilities 721,951 149,718 Deferred revenue 39,747 34,080 Deferred rent, current portion - 1,740 Lease liabilities, current portion 17,592 - Convertible senior notes, current portion 9,637 - Total current liabilities 920,517 287,498 Deferred rent, net of current portion - 19,945 Lease liabilities, net of current portion 220,445 - Long-term debt 1,543,402 699,020 Deferred tax liabilities and other long-term liabilities 12,188 17,474 Total liabilities 2,696,552 1,023,937 Commitments and contingencies (Note 20) Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 30,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,245,000,000 shares authorized; 58,739,989 and 58,051,448 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value; 15,000,000 shares authorized; 6,217,447 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and 2018 Class C capital stock, $0.0001 par value; 600,000,000 shares authorized; 144,109,419 and 139,635,370 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively Additional paid-in capital Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) Accumulated deficit Total shareholders' equity Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements. - - 6 6 1 1 14 14 4,412,200 3,939,842 340 (905) (977,140) (671,779) 3,435,421 3,267,179 6,131,973 $ 4,291,116 69 Table of Contents ZILLOW GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) Year Ended December 31, Revenue: Homes IMT Mortgages Total revenue Cost of revenue (exclusive of amortization) (1): Homes IMT Mortgages Total cost of revenue Sales and marketing Technology and development General and administrative Impairment costs Acquisition-related costs Integration costs Total costs and expenses Loss from operations Other income Interest expense Loss before income taxes Income tax benefit Net loss Net loss per share - basic and diluted Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic and diluted ____________________ Amortization of website development costs and intangible assets included in technology and development 2019 $ 1,365,250 $ 1,276,896 100,691 2,742,837 1,315,345 98,522 18,154 1,432,021 714,128 477,347 366,176 - - 650 2,990,322 (247,485) 39,658 (101,792) (309,619) 4,258 $ (305,361) $ $ (1.48) $ 206,380 $ 61,937 $ 2018 2017 52,365 $ - 1,201,143 996,203 80,046 80,591 1,333,554 1,076,794 49,392 - 96,693 80,310 7,505 4,893 153,590 85,203 552,621 448,201 410,818 319,985 262,153 210,816 79,000 174,000 2,332 463 2,015 - 1,462,529 1,238,668 (128,975) (161,874) 19,270 5,385 (41,255) (27,517) (150,960) (184,006) 31,102 89,586 (119,858) $ (94,420) (0.61) $ (0.51) 197,944 186,453 79,309 $ 94,349 See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements. 70 Table of Contents ZILLOW GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (in thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2017 Net loss $ (305,361) $ (119,858) $ (94,420) Other comprehensive income (loss): Unrealized gains (losses) on investments 1,377 144 (858) Currency translation adjustments (132) 51 - Total other comprehensive income (loss) 1,245 195 (858) Comprehensive loss $ (304,116) $ (119,663) $ (95,278) See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements. 71 Table of Contents ZILLOW GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (in thousands, except share data) Class A Common Stock, Class B Accumulated Common Stock and Additional Other Total Class C Capital Stock Paid-In Accumulated Comprehensive Shareholders' Shares Amount Capital Deficit Income (Loss) Equity Balance at December 31, 2016 182,458,718 $ 18 $ 3,030,854 $ (497,043) $ (242) $ 2,533,587 Cumulative-effect adjustment from adoption of guidance on accounting for share-based payment transactions - - 780 (780) - - Issuance of common and capital stock upon exercise of stock options 6,202,421 2 98,070 - - 98,072 Vesting of restricted stock units 1,463,825 - - - - - Shares and value of restricted stock units withheld for tax liability (9,816) - (365) - - (365) Share-based compensation expense - - 124,807 - - 124,807 Net loss - - - (94,420) - (94,420) Other comprehensive loss - - - - (858) (858) Balance at December 31, 2017 190,115,148 20 3,254,146 (592,243) (1,100) 2,660,823 Cumulative-effect adjustment from adoption of guidance on revenue from contracts with customers - - - 40,322 - 40,322 Issuance of common and capital stock upon exercise of stock options 5,472,728 - 120,074 - - 120,074 Vesting of restricted stock units 1,740,134 - - - - - Shares and value of restricted stock units withheld for tax liability (1,489) - (70) - - (70) Share-based compensation expense - - 157,674 - - 157,674 Portion of conversion recorded in additional paid- in-capital in connection with partial conversion of convertible senior notes maturing in 2020 20,727 - 500 - - 500 Issuance of Class C capital stock in connection with equity offering, net of issuance costs of $13,425 6,557,017 1 360,345 - - 360,346 Premiums paid for capped call confirmations - - (29,414) - - (29,414) Equity component of issuance of 2023 Notes, net of issuance costs of $2,047 - - 76,587 - - 76,587 Net loss - - - (119,858) - (119,858) Other comprehensive income - - - - 195 195 Balance at December 31, 2018 203,904,265 21 3,939,842 (671,779) (905) 3,267,179 Issuance of common and capital stock upon exercise of stock options 2,918,053 - 65,465 - - 65,465 Vesting of restricted stock units 2,244,631 - - - - - Shares and value of restricted stock units withheld for tax liability (94) - (3) - - (3) Share-based compensation expense - - 210,849 - - 210,849 Premiums paid for capped call confirmations - - (159,677) - - (159,677) Equity component of issuance of 2024 Notes and 2026 Notes, net of issuance costs of $4,725 - - 355,724 - - 355,724 Net loss - - - (305,361) - (305,361) Other comprehensive income - - - - 1,245 1,245 Balance at December 31, 2019 209,066,855 $ 21 $ 4,412,200 $ (977,140) $ 340 $ 3,435,421 See accompanying notes to the consolidated financial statements. 72 Table of Contents ZILLOW GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2017 Operating activities Net loss $ (305,361) $ (119,858) $ (94,420) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 87,467 99,391 110,155 Share-based compensation expense 198,902 149,084 113,571 Amortization of right of use assets 23,142 - - Amortization of contract cost assets 35,323 36,013 - Amortization of discount and issuance costs on 2021 Notes, 2023 Notes, 2024 Notes and 2026 Notes 52,097 26,672 18,012 Impairment costs - 79,000 174,000 Deferred income taxes (4,258) (31,102) (89,586) Loss on disposal of property and equipment and other assets 7,174 3,617 5,678 Bad debt expense 2,772 869 7,349 Deferred rent - (2,045) 7,085 Amortization (accretion) of bond premium (discount) (6,344) (4,313) 431 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (3,694) (12,556) (21,203) Mortgage loans held for sale (1,098) (1,161) - Inventory (673,798) (162,829) - Prepaid expenses and other assets (978) (34,068) 10,807 Lease liabilities (18,940) - - Contract cost assets (34,713) (41,510) - Accounts payable (496) 1,311 (373) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 19,573 1,920 19,000 Accrued compensation and benefits 6,417 11,291 (4,948) Deferred revenue 5,667 2,162 2,633 Other long-term liabilities (1,028) 1,962 - Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (612,174) 3,850 258,191 Investing activities Proceeds from maturities of investments 1,126,058 399,228 259,227 Purchases of investments (1,495,477) (901,761) (407,032) Proceeds from sales of investments - 13,567 - Purchases of property and equipment (67,044) (66,054) (66,728) Purchases of intangible assets (19,591) (12,481) (11,907) Purchases of equity investments - - (10,000) Proceeds from divestiture of business - - 579 Cash paid for acquisitions, net - (55,138) (11,533) Net cash used in investing activities (456,054) (622,639) (247,394) Financing activities Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes, net of issuance costs 1,157,675 364,020 - Premiums paid for capped call confirmations (159,677) (29,414) - Proceeds from issuance of Class C capital stock, net of issuance costs - 360,345 - Proceeds from borrowings on credit facilities 688,489 116,700 - Repayments of borrowings on credit facilities (113,665) - - Net borrowings (repayments) on warehouse lines of credit and Repurchase Agreement (2,590) 482 - Proceeds from exercise of stock options 65,465 120,074 98,071 Value of equity awards withheld for tax liability (3) (70) (365) Contingent merger consideration - (2,000) - Net cash provided by financing activities 1,635,694 930,137 97,706 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash during period 567,466 311,348 108,503 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 663,443 352,095 243,592 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 1,230,909 $ 663,443 $ 352,095 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information Cash paid for interest $ 42,156 $ 15,473 $ 9,198 Noncash transactions: Capitalized share-based compensation $ 11,947 $ 8,590 $ 11,236 Write-off of fully depreciated property and equipment $ 36,159 $ 22,364 $ 15,004 Write-off of fully amortized intangible assets $ 9,999 $ 12,999 $ 5,473 Property and equipment purchased on account $ 8,775 $ 3,844 $ 4,268 See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements. 73 Table of Contents ZILLOW GROUP, INC. NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Note 1. Organization and Description of Business Zillow Group, Inc. houses one of the largest portfolios of real estate brands on mobile and the web. Zillow Group is committed to leveraging its proprietary data, technology and innovations to make home buying, selling, financing and renting a seamless, on-demand experience for customers. As its flagship brand, Zillow now offers a fully integrated home shopping experience that includes access to for sale and rental listings, Zillow Offers, which provides a hassle-free way to buy and sell eligible homes directly through Zillow, and beginning in October 2018, Zillow Home Loans (formerly Mortgage Lenders of America, L.L.C.), Zillow's affiliated lender that provides an easy way to receive mortgage pre-approvals and financing. Other consumer brands include Trulia, StreetEasy, HotPads, Naked Apartments and Out East. In addition, Zillow Group provides a comprehensive suite of marketing software and technology solutions to help real estate partners maximize business opportunities and connect with millions of customers. Zillow Group business brands for real estate, rental and mortgage professionals, include Mortech, dotloop, Bridge Interactive and New Home Feed. Zillow, Inc. was incorporated as a Washington corporation in December 2004, and we launched the initial version of our website, Zillow.com, in February 2006. Zillow Group, Inc. was incorporated as a Washington corporation in July 2014 in connection with our acquisition of Trulia, Inc. ("Trulia"). Upon the closing of the Trulia acquisition in February 2015, each of Zillow, Inc. and Trulia became wholly owned subsidiaries of Zillow Group. Certain Significant Risks and Uncertainties We operate in a dynamic industry and, accordingly, can be affected by a variety of factors. For example, we believe that changes in any of the following areas could have a significant negative effect on us in terms of our future financial position, results of operations or cash flows: rates of revenue growth; our ability to manage advertising inventory or pricing; engagement and usage of our products; our investment of resources to pursue strategies that may not prove effective; competition in our market; the stability of the residential real estate market and the impact of interest rate changes; changes in technology, products, markets or services by us or our competitors; addition or loss of significant customers; our ability to maintain or establish relationships with listings and data providers; our ability to obtain or maintain licenses and permits to support our current and future businesses; actual or anticipated changes to our products and services; changes in government regulation affecting our business; outcomes of legal proceedings; natural disasters and catastrophic events; scaling and adaptation of existing technology and network infrastructure; management of our growth; our ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; our ability to successfully integrate and realize the benefits of our past or future strategic acquisitions or investments; protection of customers' information and other privacy concerns; protection of our brand and intellectual property; and intellectual property infringement and other claims, among other things. Note 2. Summary of Significant Accounting Policies Basis of Presentation The accompanying consolidated financial statements include Zillow Group, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiaries. All intercompany balances and transactions have been eliminated in consolidation. These consolidated financial statements have been prepared in conformity with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Use of Estimates The preparation of financial statements in conformity with GAAP requires management to make certain estimates, judgments and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and the related disclosures at the date of the financial statements, as well as the reported amounts of revenue and expenses during the periods presented. On an ongoing basis, we evaluate our estimates, including those related to the net realizable value of inventory, amortization period and recoverability of contract cost assets, website and software development costs, recoverability of long-lived assets and intangible assets with definite lives, share-based compensation, income taxes, business combinations and the recoverability of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangible assets, among others. To the extent there are material differences between these estimates, judgments or assumptions and actual results, our financial statements will be affected. Concentrations of Credit Risk Financial instruments, which potentially subject us to concentrations of credit risk, consist primarily of cash and cash equivalents, investments, accounts receivable and mortgage loans held for sale. We place cash and cash equivalents and investments with major financial institutions, which management assesses to be of high credit quality, in order to limit exposure of our investments. 74 Table of Contents Credit risk with respect to accounts receivable is dispersed due to the large number of customers. There were no customers that comprised 10% or more of our total accounts receivable as of December 31, 2019 and 2018. Further, our credit risk on accounts receivable is mitigated by the relatively short payment terms that we offer. Collateral is not required for accounts receivable. We maintain an allowance for doubtful accounts such that receivables are stated at net realizable value. Similarly, our credit risk on mortgage loans held for sale is dispersed due to a large number of customers. Further, our credit risk on mortgage loans held for sale is mitigated by the fact that we typically sell mortgages on the secondary market within a relatively short period of time after the loan is originated. Cash and Cash Equivalents Cash includes demand deposits with banks or financial institutions. Cash equivalents include short-term, highly liquid investments that are both readily convertible to known amounts of cash, and so near their maturity that they present minimal risk of changes in value because of changes in interest rates. Our cash equivalents include only investments with original maturities of three months or less. We regularly maintain cash in excess of federally insured limits at financial institutions. Short-term Investments Our investments consist of fixed income securities, which include U.S. government agency securities, corporate notes and bonds, commercial paper, treasury bills, municipal securities and certificates of deposit, and are classified as available-for-sale securities. As the investments are available to support current operations, our available-for-sale securities are classified as short-term investments. Available-for-sale securities are carried at fair value with unrealized gains and losses reported as a component of accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) in shareholders' equity, while realized gains and losses and other-than- temporary impairments are reported as a component of net loss based on specific identification. An impairment charge is recorded in the consolidated statements of operations for declines in fair value below the cost of an individual investment that are deemed to be other than temporary. We assess whether a decline in value is temporary based on the length of time that the fair market value has been below cost, the severity of the decline and the intent and ability to hold or sell the investment. We did not identify any investments as other-than-temporarily impaired as of December 31, 2019 or 2018. Restricted Cash Restricted cash consists of amounts funded to the reserve and collection accounts related to our credit facilities (see Note 15) and amounts held in escrow related to funding home purchases in our mortgage originations business. Accounts Receivable and