Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Zillow Group, Inc.    ZG

ZILLOW GROUP, INC.

(ZG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/19 05:25:01 pm
61.545 USD   +17.47%
05:01pZILLOW : Form8-K
PU
04:57pZILLOW : Form10-K
PU
04:55pZILLOW : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Zillow : Form8-K

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/19/2020 | 05:01pm EST

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)

of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of Earliest Event Reported): February 19, 2020

ZILLOW GROUP, INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Washington

001-36853

47-1645716

(State or other jurisdiction

(Commission

(I.R.S. Employer

of incorporation)

File Number)

Identification No.)

1301 Second Avenue, Floor 31, Seattle, Washington

98101

(Address of principal executive offices)

(Zip Code)

(206) 470-7000

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

  • Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
  • Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
  • Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
  • Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange on which registered

Class A Common Stock, par value $0.0001 per share

ZG

The Nasdaq Global Select Market

Class C Capital Stock, par value $0.0001 per share

Z

The Nasdaq Global Select Market

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Item 2.02

Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

Zillow Group, Inc. ("Zillow Group") today issued a press release and a shareholder letter announcing its financial results for the fiscal quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019. The full text of the press release issued in connection with the announcement is furnished as Exhibit 99.1, accompanying supporting tables as Exhibit 99.2 and the shareholder letter as Exhibit 99.3 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

The information in this Item 2.02 and Exhibits 99.1, 99.2 and 99.3 of this Current Report on Form 8-K shall not be deemed to be "filed" for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference into any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

Item 9.01

Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

Exhibit

Number

Description

  1. Press release dated February 19, 2020 entitled "Zillow Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results" issued by Zillow Group, Inc. on February 19, 2020.
  2. Supplement entitled "Reported Consolidated Results" issued by Zillow Group, Inc. on February 19, 2020.
  3. Shareholder Letter issued by Zillow Group, Inc. on February 19, 2020.

104

Coverage Page Interactive File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document).

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Dated: February 19, 2020

ZILLOW GROUP, INC.

By:

/s/ JENNIFER ROCK

Name:

Jennifer Rock

Title:

Chief Accounting Officer

Exhibit 99.1

Contacts: Brad Berning Investor Relations ir@zillowgroup.com

Emily Heffter

Public Relations press@zillow.com

Zillow Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results Revenue doubled in 2019, driven by rapid growth in Zillow Offers and strong retention trends in the Premier Agent business

SEATTLE - Feb. 19, 2020 - Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) (NASDAQ:ZG), which is transforming the way people buy, sell, rent and finance homes, today announced its consolidated financial results for the three months and year ended Dec. 31, 2019. The company's consolidated quarterly revenue grew by 158% and annual revenue grew 106%, driven by rapid expansion within the Homes segment and strong growth in Zillow Group's Premier Agent business.

Complete financial results and 2020 outlook for the first quarter and full year can be found in our shareholder letter and in the investor relations section of Zillow Group's website at https://investors.zillowgroup.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx.

"In all, I'd characterize 2019 as tumultuously remarkable," said CEO and Zillow co-founder Rich Barton. "We're in the midst of a multi-year expansion to rewire real estate transactions and streamline how our customers buy, sell, rent and borrow that dramatically expands our market opportunity and profit potential. Our team's strong execution delivered record Q4 and full year results that beat our outlook on every measure."

"Our Premier Agent business is solid, and we have started 2020 with some of the best retention rates we've seen in recent history."

Recent highlights include:

  • Fourth quarter consolidated revenue grew 158% year over year to a record $943.9 million. Full year consolidated revenue more than doubled year over year to $2.7 billion.
  • Internet, Media & Technology (IMT) cost control and operating leverage drove significant margin expansion in the fourth quarter and full year.
  • Premier Agent year-over-year revenue growth continued to accelerate in the fourth quarter.
  • Fourth quarter and full year 2019 Homes segment revenue and Adjusted EBITDA significantly outperformed expectations, delivering $603.2 million in revenue in the fourth quarter.
  • In the fourth quarter of 2019, Zillow Offers entered three new markets, including Los Angeles, the largest market to date. Zillow Offers is now available in 23 markets. During the quarter, Zillow sold 1,902 homes and purchased 1,787 homes, ending the quarter with 2,707 homes in inventory.
  • Traffic to Zillow Group mobile apps and websites reached nearly 173 million average monthly unique users for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2019, an increase of 10% year over year, driving 1.8 billion visits during the quarter. The company reported a record 8.1 billion visits for the year ended Dec. 31, 2019, up 12% year over year.
  • Zillow Group ended the year with $2.4 billion in cash, cash equivalents and investments.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Highlights

The following table sets forth Zillow Group's financial highlights for the periods presented (in thousands, unaudited):

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

2018 to 2019

December 31,

2018 to 2019

2019

2018

% Change

2019

2018

% Change

Revenue:

Homes segment

$

603,228

$

41,347

1,359%

$

1,365,250

$

52,365

2,507%

IMT segment:

Premier Agent

233,482

221,012

6%

923,876

898,332

3%

Rentals

39,235

34,917

12%

164,173

134,587

22%

Other (1)

46,948

44,779

5%

188,847

168,224

12%

Total IMT segment revenue

319,665

300,708

6%

1,276,896

1,201,143

6%

Mortgages segment

21,054

23,280

(10)%

100,691

80,046

26%

Total revenue

$

943,947

$

365,335

158%

$

2,742,837

$

1,333,554

106%

Other Financial Data:

Segment income (loss) before income taxes:

Homes segment

$

(107,923)

$

(28,812)

$

(312,120)

$

(59,691)

IMT segment

$

36,221

$

(57,454)

$

80,060

$

(57,638)

Mortgages segment

$

(12,654)

$

(13,086)

$

(44,962)

$

(13,711)

Net loss

$

(101,210)

$

(97,682)

$

(305,361)

$

(119,858)

Adjusted EBITDA (2):

Homes segment

$

(82,525)

$

(23,186)

$

(241,326)

$

(48,460)

IMT segment

87,659

58,261

303,863

240,025

Mortgages segment

(8,311)

(2,718)

(23,653)

9,267

Total Adjusted EBITDA

$

(3,177)

$

32,357

$

38,884

$

200,832

Percentage of Revenue:

Segment income (loss) before income taxes:

Homes segment

(18)

%

(70)

%

(23)

%

(114)

%

IMT segment

11

%

(19)

%

6

%

(5)

%

Mortgages segment

(60)

%

(56)

%

(45)

%

(17)

%

Net loss

(11)

%

(27)

%

(11)

%

(9)

%

Adjusted EBITDA:

Homes segment

(14)

%

(56)

%

(18)

%

(93)

%

IMT segment

27

%

19

%

24

%

20

%

Mortgages segment

(39)

%

(12)

%

(23)

%

12

%

Total Adjusted EBITDA

-

%

9

%

1

%

15

%

(1) Other revenue primarily includes revenue generated by new construction and display, as well as revenue from the sale of various other marketing and business products and services to real estate professionals.

(2) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure; it is not calculated or presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. See below for more information regarding our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, including a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, which is net loss on a consolidated basis and income (loss) before income taxes for each segment, for each of the periods presented.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Zillow Group CEO & co-founder Rich Barton and CFO Allen Parker will host a live conference call and webcast to discuss the results today at 2 p.m. Pacific Time (5 p.m. Eastern Time). A Shareholder Letter is available on the Quarterly Results section of Zillow Group's investor relations website at https://investors.zillowgroup.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx prior to the live conference call and webcast.

A link to the live webcast and recorded replay of the conference call will be available on the investor relations section of Zillow Group's website. The live call may also be accessed via phone (866) 270- 1533 toll-free domestically and at (412) 317-0797 internationally.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, statements regarding the future of Zillow Offers, Premier Agent, Zillow Home Loans and other parts of our business. Statements containing words such as "may," "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "will," "projections," "continue," "estimate," "outlook," "guidance," or similar expressions constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made based on assumptions as of February 19, 2020, and although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee these results. Differences in Zillow Group's actual results from those described in these forward-looking statements may result from actions taken by Zillow Group as well as from risks and uncertainties beyond Zillow Group's control. Factors that may contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, Zillow Group's ability to execute on strategy; Zillow Group's ability to maintain and effectively manage an adequate rate of growth; Zillow Group's ability to innovate and provide products and services that are attractive to its users and advertisers; Zillow Group's investment of resources to pursue strategies that may not prove effective; Zillow Group's ability to compete successfully against existing or future competitors; the impact of the real estate industry on Zillow Group's business; the impact of pending legal proceedings described in Zillow Group's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC; Zillow Group's ability to successfully integrate and realize the benefits of its past or future strategic acquisitions or investments; Zillow Group's ability to maintain or establish relationships with listings and data providers; the reliable performance of Zillow Group's network infrastructure and content delivery processes; Zillow Group's ability to obtain or maintain licenses and permits to support our current and future businesses; actual or anticipated changes to our products and services; and Zillow Group's ability to protect its intellectual property. The foregoing list of risks and uncertainties is illustrative but not exhaustive. For more information about potential factors that could affect Zillow Group's business and financial results, please review the "Risk Factors" described in Zillow Group's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the SEC and in Zillow Group's other filings with the SEC. Except as may be required by law, Zillow Group does not intend, and undertakes no duty to update this information to reflect future events or circumstances.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measure

To provide investors with additional information regarding our financial results, this press release includes references to Adjusted EBITDA in total and for each segment, each a non-GAAP financial measure. We have provided a reconciliation within this earnings release of Adjusted EBITDA in total to net loss and Adjusted EBITDA by segment to income (loss) before income taxes for each segment, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Adjusted EBITDA is a key metric used by our management and board of directors to measure operating performance and trends and to prepare and approve our annual budget. In particular, the exclusion of certain expenses in calculating Adjusted EBITDA facilitates operating performance comparisons on a period-to-period basis.

Our use of Adjusted EBITDA in total and for each segment has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider these measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

  • Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect our cash expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;
  • Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;
  • Adjusted EBITDA does not consider the potentially dilutive impact of share-based compensation;
  • Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect cash capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditure requirements;
  • Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect impairment costs;
  • Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect acquisition-related costs;
  • Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect interest expense or other income;
  • Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect income taxes; and
  • Other companies, including companies in our own industry, may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.

Because of these limitations, you should consider Adjusted EBITDA in total and for each segment alongside other financial performance measures, including various cash flow metrics, net loss, and income (loss) before income taxes for each segment and our other GAAP results.

About Zillow Group, Inc.

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) (NASDAQ:ZG) houses one of the largest portfolios of real estate brands on mobile and the web that attracted nearly 173 million average monthly unique users during the fourth quarter of 2019. Zillow Group is committed to leveraging its proprietary data, technology and innovations to make home buying, selling, financing and renting a seamless, on-demand experience for consumers. As its flagship brand, Zillow® now offers a fully integrated home shopping experience that includes access to for sale and rental listings, Zillow Offers™, which provides a hassle-free way to buy and sell homes directly through Zillow; and Zillow Home Loans, Zillow's affiliated lender that provides an easy way to receive mortgage pre-approvals and financing. Other consumer brands include Trulia®, StreetEasy®, HotPads®, Naked Apartments® and Out East®. In addition, Zillow Group provides a comprehensive suite of marketing software and technology solutions to help real estate professionals maximize business opportunities and connect with millions of consumers. Zillow Group business brands for real estate, rental and mortgage professionals, include Mortech®, dotloop®, Bridge Interactive® and New Home Feed®. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Please visit http://investors.zillowgroup.com, www.zillowgroup.com/ir-blog, and www.twitter.com/zillowgroup, where Zillow Group discloses information about the company, its financial information, and its business which may be deemed material.

The Zillow Group logo is available at http://zillowgroup.mediaroom.com/logos-photos.

Zillow, Premier Agent, Mortech, Bridge Interactive, StreetEasy, HotPads, Out East and New Home Feed are registered trademarks of Zillow, Inc. Zillow Offers is a trademark of Zillow, Inc. Trulia is a registered trademark of Trulia, LLC. dotloop is a registered trademark of DotLoop, LLC. Naked Apartments is a registered trademark of Naked Apartments, LLC. Zillow Home Loans, LLC is an Equal Housing Lender; NMLS #10287.

(ZFIN)

Adjusted EBITDA

The following tables set forth a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, which is net loss on a consolidated basis and income (loss) before income taxes for each segment, for each of the periods presented (in thousands, unaudited):

Three Months Ended December 31, 2019

Homes

IMT

Mortgages

Corporate Items (2)

Consolidated

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Loss and Income

(Loss) Before Income Taxes:

Net loss (1)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

$

(101,210)

Income tax benefit

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(458)

Income (loss) before income taxes

$

(107,923)

$

36,221

$

(12,654)

$

(17,312)

$

(101,668)

Other income

-

-

(350)

(11,683)

(12,033)

Depreciation and amortization expense

3,030

19,105

1,444

-

23,579

Share-based compensation expense

11,724

32,333

2,961

-

47,018

Interest expense

10,644

-

288

28,995

39,927

Adjusted EBITDA

$

(82,525)

$

87,659

$

(8,311)

$

-

$

(3,177)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2018

Homes

IMT

Mortgages

Corporate Items (2)

Consolidated

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Loss and Loss Before

Income Taxes:

Net loss (1)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

$

(97,682)

Income tax benefit

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(8,402)

Loss before income taxes

$

(28,812)

$

(57,454)

$

(13,086)

$

(6,732)

$

(106,084)

Other income

-

-

(244)

(5,718)

(5,962)

Depreciation and amortization expense

715

19,064

3,311

-

23,090

Share-based compensation expense

3,166

31,651

2,901

-

37,718

Impairment costs

-

65,000

4,000

-

69,000

Acquisition-related costs

-

-

268

-

268

Interest expense

1,745

-

132

12,450

14,327

Adjusted EBITDA

$

(23,186)

$

58,261

$

(2,718)

$

-

$

32,357

Year Ended December 31, 2019

Homes

IMT

Mortgages

Corporate Items (2)

Consolidated

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Loss and Income

(Loss) Before Income Taxes:

Net loss (1)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

$

(305,361)

Income tax benefit

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(4,258)

Income (loss) before income taxes

$

(312,120)

$

80,060

$

(44,962)

$

(32,597)

$

(309,619)

Other income

-

-

(1,409)

(38,249)

(39,658)

Depreciation and amortization expense

8,414

73,369

5,684

-

87,467

Share-based compensation expense

32,390

150,434

16,078

-

198,902

Interest expense

29,990

-

956

70,846

101,792

Adjusted EBITDA

$

(241,326)

$

303,863

$

(23,653)

$

-

$

38,884

Year Ended December 31, 2018

Homes

IMT

Mortgages

Corporate Items (2)

Consolidated

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Loss and Loss Before

Income Taxes:

Net loss (1)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

$

(119,858)

Income tax benefit

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(31,102)

Loss before income taxes

$

(59,691)

$

(57,638)

$

(13,711)

$

(19,920)

$

(150,960)

Other income

-

-

(244)

(19,026)

(19,270)

Depreciation and amortization expense

1,323

91,232

6,836

-

99,391

Share-based compensation expense

7,731

131,404

9,949

-

149,084

Impairment costs

-

75,000

4,000

-

79,000

Acquisition-related costs

-

27

2,305

-

2,332

Interest expense

2,177

-

132

38,946

41,255

Adjusted EBITDA

$

(48,460)

$

240,025

$

9,267

$

-

$

200,832

  1. We use income (loss) before income taxes as our profitability measure in making operating decisions and assessing the performance of our segments, therefore, net loss and income tax benefit are calculated and presented only on a consolidated basis within our financial statements.
  2. Certain corporate items are not directly attributable to any of our segments, including interest income earned on our short-term investments included in Other income and interest costs on our convertible senior notes included in Interest expense.

Exhibit 99.2

Reported Consolidated Results

ZILLOW GROUP, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

December 31,

2019

2018

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,141,263

$

651,058

Short-term investments

1,280,989

903,867

Accounts receivable, net

67,005

66,083

Mortgage loans held for sale

36,507

35,409

Inventory

836,627

162,829

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

58,117

61,067

Restricted cash

89,646

12,385

Total current assets

3,510,154

1,892,698

Contract cost assets

45,209

45,819

Property and equipment, net

170,489

135,172

Right of use assets

212,153

-

Goodwill

1,984,907

1,984,907

Intangible assets, net

190,567

215,904

Other assets

18,494

16,616

Total assets

$

6,131,973

$

4,291,116

Liabilities and shareholders' equity

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

8,343

$

7,471

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

85,442

63,101

Accrued compensation and benefits

37,805

31,388

Borrowings under credit facilities

721,951

149,718

Deferred revenue

39,747

34,080

Deferred rent, current portion

-

1,740

Lease liabilities, current portion

17,592

-

Convertible senior notes, current portion

9,637

-

Total current liabilities

920,517

287,498

Deferred rent, net of current portion

-

19,945

Lease liabilities, net of current portion

220,445

-

Long-term debt

1,543,402

699,020

Deferred tax liabilities and other long-term liabilities

12,188

17,474

Total liabilities

2,696,552

1,023,937

Shareholders' equity:

Class A common stock

6

6

Class B common stock

1

1

Class C capital stock

14

14

Additional paid-in capital

4,412,200

3,939,842

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

340

(905)

Accumulated deficit

(977,140)

(671,779)

Total shareholders' equity

3,435,421

3,267,179

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

6,131,973

$

4,291,116

ZILLOW GROUP, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Revenue:

Homes

$

603,228

$

41,347

$

1,365,250

$

52,365

IMT

319,665

300,708

1,276,896

1,201,143

Mortgages

21,054

23,280

100,691

80,046

Total revenue

943,947

365,335

2,742,837

1,333,554

Cost of revenue (exclusive of amortization) (1)(2):

Homes

581,398

39,080

1,315,345

49,392

IMT

23,894

24,623

98,522

96,693

Mortgages

4,325

3,769

18,154

7,505

Total cost of revenue

609,617

67,472

1,432,021

153,590

Sales and marketing (2)

183,761

138,869

714,128

552,621

Technology and development (2)

125,273

111,195

477,347

410,818

General and administrative (2)

99,070

74,758

366,176

262,153

Impairment costs

-

69,000

-

79,000

Acquisition-related costs

-

268

-

2,332

Integration costs

-

1,492

650

2,015

Total costs and expenses

1,017,721

463,054

2,990,322

1,462,529

Loss from operations

(73,774)

(97,719)

(247,485)

(128,975)

Other income

12,033

5,962

39,658

19,270

Interest expense

(39,927)

(14,327)

(101,792)

(41,255)

Loss before income taxes

(101,668)

(106,084)

(309,619)

(150,960)

Income tax benefit

458

8,402

4,258

31,102

Net loss

$

(101,210)

$

(97,682)

$

(305,361)

$

(119,858)

Net loss per share - basic and diluted

$

(0.49)

$

(0.48)

$

(1.48)

$

(0.61)

Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic and diluted

208,204

203,561

206,380

197,944

_________________

(1) Amortization of website development costs and intangible assets included in technology and

development

$

17,046

$

17,575

$

61,937

$

79,309

(2) Includes share-based compensation expense as follows:

Cost of revenue

$

1,099

$

947

$

3,978

$

4,127

Sales and marketing

6,087

5,529

25,126

22,942

Technology and development

17,980

15,753

69,921

56,673

General and administrative

21,852

15,489

99,877

65,342

Total

$

47,018

$

37,718

$

198,902

$

149,084

Other Financial Data:

Segment income (loss) before income taxes:

Homes segment

$

(107,923)

$

(28,812)

$

(312,120)

$

(59,691)

IMT segment

$

36,221

$

(57,454)

$

80,060

$

(57,638)

Mortgages segment

$

(12,654)

$

(13,086)

$

(44,962)

$

(13,711)

Adjusted EBITDA (3):

Homes segment

$

(82,525)

$

(23,186)

$

(241,326)

$

(48,460)

IMT segment

87,659

58,261

303,863

240,025

Mortgages segment

(8,311)

(2,718)

(23,653)

9,267

Total Adjusted EBITDA

$

(3,177)

$

32,357

$

38,884

$

200,832

(3) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure; it is not calculated or presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. See Exhibit 99.1 for more information regarding our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA and for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss on a consolidated basis and income (loss) before income taxes for each segment, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, for each of the periods presented.

ZILLOW GROUP, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

Year Ended December 31,

2019

2018

Operating activities

Net loss

$

(305,361)

$

(119,858)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

87,467

99,391

Share-based compensation expense

198,902

149,084

Amortization of right of use assets

23,142

-

Amortization of contract cost assets

35,323

36,013

Amortization of discount and issuance costs on convertible senior notes maturing in 2021, 2023, 2024 and 2026

52,097

26,672

Impairment costs

-

79,000

Deferred income taxes

(4,258)

(31,102)

Loss on disposal of property and equipment and other assets

7,174

3,617

Bad debt expense

2,772

869

Deferred rent

-

(2,045)

Accretion of bond discount

(6,344)

(4,313)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable

(3,694)

(12,556)

Mortgage loans held for sale

(1,098)

(1,161)

Inventory

(673,798)

(162,829)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(978)

(34,068)

Lease liabilities

(18,940)

-

Contract cost assets

(34,713)

(41,510)

Accounts payable

(496)

1,311

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

19,573

1,920

Accrued compensation and benefits

6,417

11,291

Deferred revenue

5,667

2,162

Other long-term liabilities

(1,028)

1,962

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

(612,174)

3,850

Investing activities

Proceeds from maturities of investments

1,126,058

399,228

Purchases of investments

(1,495,477)

(901,761)

Proceeds from sales of investments

-

13,567

Purchases of property and equipment

(67,044)

(66,054)

Purchases of intangible assets

(19,591)

(12,481)

Cash paid for acquisitions, net

-

(55,138)

Net cash used in investing activities

(456,054)

(622,639)

Financing activities

Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes, net of issuance costs

1,157,675

364,020

Premiums paid for capped call confirmations

(159,677)

(29,414)

Proceeds from issuance of Class C capital stock, net of issuance costs

-

360,345

Proceeds from borrowings on credit facilities

688,489

116,700

Repayments of borrowings on credit facilities

(113,665)

-

Net borrowings (repayments) on warehouse lines of credit and repurchase agreement

(2,590)

482

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

65,465

120,074

Value of equity awards withheld for tax liability

(3)

(70)

Contingent merger consideration

-

(2,000)

Net cash provided by financing activities

1,635,694

930,137

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash during period

567,466

311,348

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

663,443

352,095

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$

1,230,909

$

663,443

Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information

Cash paid for interest

$

42,156

$

15,473

Noncash transactions:

Capitalized share-based compensation

$

11,947

$

8,590

Write-off of fully depreciated property and equipment

$

36,159

$

22,364

Write-off of fully amortized intangible assets

$

9,999

$

12,999

Property and equipment purchased on account

$

8,775

$

3,844

Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) per Share

Our presentation of non-GAAP net income (loss) per share excludes the impact of share-based compensation expense, impairment costs, acquisition-related costs and income taxes. This measure is not a key metric used by our management and board of directors to measure operating performance or otherwise manage the business. However, we provide non-GAAP net income (loss) per share as supplemental information to investors, as we believe the exclusion of share-based compensation expense, impairment costs, acquisition-related costs and income taxes facilitates investors' operating performance comparisons on a period-to-period basis. You should not consider non-GAAP net income (loss) per share in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP.

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of non-GAAP net income (loss), adjusted, to net loss, as reported on a GAAP basis, and the calculation of non-GAAP net income (loss) per share - basic and diluted, for each of the periods presented (in thousands, except per share data, unaudited):

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2019

Net loss, as reported

$

(101,210)

$

Share-based compensation expense

47,018

Impairment costs

-

Acquisition-related costs

-

Income tax benefit

(458)

Net income (loss), adjusted

$

(54,650)

$

Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share - basic

$

(0.26)

$

Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share - diluted

$

(0.26)

$

Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic

208,204

Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted

208,204

2018

2019

2018

(97,682)

$

(305,361)

$

(119,858)

37,718

198,902

149,084

69,000

-

79,000

268

-

2,332

(8,402)

(4,258)

(31,102)

902

$

(110,717)

$

79,456

-

$

(0.54)

$

0.40

-

$

(0.54)

$

0.39

203,561

206,380

197,944

207,271

206,380

206,067

Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share - diluted for the periods presented is calculated using weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted, which includes potential shares of Class A common stock and Class C capital stock for the periods in which their effect would have been dilutive. The potential shares of Class A common stock and Class C capital stock were excluded from the calculation of non-GAAP net loss per share for the periods presented because their effect would have been antidilutive as a result of the non-GAAP net loss incurred in such periods. The following table reconciles the denominators used in the basic and diluted non-GAAP net income (loss) per share calculations (in thousands):

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Denominator for basic calculation

208,204

203,561

206,380

197,944

Effect of dilutive securities:

Option awards

-

3,370

-

6,967

Unvested restricted stock units

-

340

-

1,156

Denominator for dilutive calculation

208,204

207,271

206,380

206,067

Segment Results of Operations

The following tables present our segment results for the periods presented (in thousands, unaudited):

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

Homes

Revenue

$

603,228

$

Costs and expenses:

Cost of revenue

581,398

Sales and marketing

64,177

Technology and development

27,864

General and administrative

27,068

Impairment costs

-

Acquisition-related costs

-

Integration costs

-

Total costs and expenses

700,507

Income (loss) from operations

(97,279)

Segment other income

-

Segment interest expense

(10,644)

Income (loss) before income taxes (1)

$

(107,923)

$

IMT

Mortgages

Homes

IMT

Mortgages

319,665

$

21,054

$

41,347

$

300,708

$

23,280

23,894

4,325

39,080

24,623

3,769

108,301

11,283

10,099

118,544

10,226

88,883

8,526

9,197

92,734

9,264

62,366

9,636

10,038

57,261

7,459

-

-

-

65,000

4,000

-

-

-

-

268

-

-

-

-

1,492

283,444

33,770

68,414

358,162

36,478

36,221

(12,716)

(27,067)

(57,454)

(13,198)

-

350

-

-

244

-

(288)

(1,745)

-

(132)

36,221

$

(12,654)

$

(28,812)

$

(57,454)

$

(13,086)

Year Ended

December 31, 2019

Year Ended

December 31, 2018

Homes

Revenue

$

1,365,250

$

Costs and expenses:

Cost of revenue

1,315,345

Sales and marketing

171,634

Technology and development

78,994

General and administrative

81,407

Impairment costs

-

Acquisition-related costs

-

Integration costs

-

Total costs and expenses

1,647,380

Income (loss) from operations

(282,130)

Segment other income

-

Segment interest expense

(29,990)

Income (loss) before income taxes (1)

$

(312,120)

$

IMT

Mortgages

1,276,896

$

100,691

$

98,522

18,154

488,909

53,585

365,769

32,584

243,636

41,133

-

-

-

-

-

650

1,196,836

146,106

80,060

(45,415)

-

1,409

-

(956)

80,060

$

(44,962)

$

Homes

IMT

Mortgages

52,365

$

1,201,143

$

80,046

49,392

96,693

7,505

17,134

502,785

32,702

21,351

363,712

25,755

22,002

220,564

19,587

-

75,000

4,000

-

27

2,305

-

-

2,015

109,879

1,258,781

93,869

(57,514)

(57,638)

(13,823)

-

-

244

(2,177)

-

(132)

(59,691)

$

(57,638)

$

(13,711)

(1) The following table presents the reconciliation of total segment loss before income taxes to consolidated loss before income taxes for the periods presented (in thousands):

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Total segment loss before income taxes

$

(84,356)

$

(99,352)

$

(277,022)

$

(131,040)

Corporate interest expense

(28,995)

(12,450)

(70,846)

(38,946)

Corporate other income

11,683

5,718

38,249

19,026

Consolidated loss before income taxes

$

(101,668)

$

(106,084)

$

(309,619)

$

(150,960)

Key Metrics

The following table sets forth our key metrics for each of the periods presented (in millions):

Three Months Ended

December 31,

2018 to 2019

2019

2018

% Change

Visits (1)

1,759.5

1,607.8

9

%

Average Monthly Unique Users (2)

172.6

157.2

10

%

  1. Visits includes visits to the Zillow, Trulia and StreetEasy mobile apps and websites. We measure Zillow and StreetEasy visits with Google Analytics and Trulia visits with Adobe Analytics.
  2. Zillow, StreetEasy, HotPads and Naked Apartments measure unique users with Google Analytics, and Trulia measures unique users with Adobe Analytics.

Non-GAAP Average Return on Homes Sold After Interest Expense

To provide investors with additional information regarding our Homes segment financial results, this Exhibit includes a calculation of Average Return on Homes Sold After Interest Expense, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. We have provided a reconciliation of Average Return on Homes Sold After Interest Expense to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, which is average gross profit per home for the Homes segment.

We believe that Average Return on Homes Sold After Interest Expense is a useful financial measure to investors as it is one of the primary measures used by management in making investment decisions, measuring unit level economics and evaluating operating performance for the Zillow Offers business. The measure is intended to convey the unit level economics of homes sold during the period by presenting the average revenue and associated expenses directly attributed to the homes sold. We believe this average per unit measure facilitates meaningful period over period comparisons notwithstanding variability in the number of homes sold during a period and indicates ability to generate average returns on assets sold after considering home purchase costs, renovation costs, holding costs and selling costs.

We calculate the average return on homes sold after interest expense as revenue associated with homes sold during the period less direct costs attributable to those homes divided by the number of homes sold during the period. Specifically, direct costs include, with respect to each home sold during the period (1) home acquisition and renovation costs, which in turn include certain labor costs directly associated with these activities; (2) holding and selling costs; and (3) interest costs incurred.

Included in direct holding and interest expense amounts for the periods presented are holding and interest costs recorded as period expenses in prior periods associated with homes sold in the presented period, which are not calculated in accordance with, or as an alternative for, GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results reported under GAAP. Excluded from certain of these direct cost amounts are costs recorded in the presented period related to homes that remain in inventory at the end of the period, as shown in the tables below. We make these period adjustments because we believe presenting Average Return on Homes Sold After Interest Expense in this manner provides a focused view on a subset of our assets - homes sold during the period - and reflecting costs associated with those homes sold from the time we acquire to the time we sell the home, which may be useful to investors.

Average Return on Homes Sold After Interest Expense is intended to illustrate the performance of homes sold during the period and is not intended to be a segment or company performance metric. Average Return on Homes Sold After Interest Expense is a supplemental measure of operating performance for a subset of assets and has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

  • Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future, and Average Return on Homes Sold After Interest Expense does not reflect capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditure requirements;
  • Average Return on Homes Sold After Interest Expense does not consider the potentially dilutive impact of share-based compensation;
  • Average Return on Homes Sold After Interest Expense does not include period costs that were not eligible for inventory capitalization associated with homes held in inventory at the end of the period;
  • Average Return on Homes Sold After Interest Expense does not reflect indirect expenses included in cost of revenue, sales and marketing, technology and development, or general and administrative expenses, some of which are recurring cash expenditures necessary to operate the business; and
  • Average Return on Homes Sold After Interest Expense does not reflect income taxes.

On a GAAP basis, Homes segment average gross profit per home was $11,477 and $16,078, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018.

The following table presents the total return on homes sold after interest expense and the Average Return on Homes Sold After Interest Expense for the periods presented (unaudited):

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

Average

Average

Total

Per Home

Total

Per Home

Homes sold

1,902

141

Homes revenue

$

603,228,000

$

317,155

$

41,347,000

$

293,241

Operating costs:

Home acquisition costs (1)

544,291,000

286,168

37,243,000

264,134

Renovation costs (1)

28,264,000

14,860

1,286,000

9,121

Holding costs (1)(2)

7,424,000

3,903

365,000

2,589

Selling costs

26,125,000

13,736

1,839,000

13,043

Total operating costs

606,104,000

318,667

40,733,000

288,887

Interest expense (1)(2)

9,310,000

4,895

371,000

2,631

Return on homes sold after interest expense

$

(12,186,000)

$

(6,407)

$

243,000

$

1,723

(1) Amount excludes expenses incurred during the period that are not related to homes sold during the period.

(2) Holding costs and interest expense include $4.4 million and $5.1 million, respectively, of costs incurred in prior periods associated with homes sold in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $0.1 million and $0.3 million, respectively, of costs incurred in prior periods associated with homes sold in the fourth quarter of 2018.

The calculation of Average Return on Homes Sold After Interest Expense includes only those expenses directly attributed to the homes sold during the period. To arrive at return on homes sold after interest expense, the Company deducts from Homes segment gross profit (1) holding costs incurred in the presented period and prior periods for homes sold during the presented period that are included in sales and marketing expense, (2) selling costs incurred in the presented period for homes sold during the presented period that are included in sales and marketing expense and (3) interest expense incurred in the presented period and prior periods for homes sold during the presented period. The Company adds to Homes segment gross profit (1) inventory valuation adjustments recorded during the presented period associated with homes that remain in inventory at period end, net of inventory valuation adjustments recorded in prior periods related to homes sold in the presented period, and indirect expenses included in cost of revenue and (2) share-based compensation expense and depreciation and amortization expense included in cost of revenue. The following table presents the calculation of Homes segment average gross profit per home and Average Return on Homes Sold After Interest Expense and a reconciliation of return on homes sold after interest expense to Homes segment gross profit for the periods presented (unaudited):

Three Months Ended

December 31,

Calculation of Average Gross Profit per Home

2019

2018

Homes segment revenue

$

603,228,000

$

41,347,000

Homes segment cost of revenue

581,398,000

39,080,000

Homes segment gross profit

$

21,830,000

$

2,267,000

Homes sold

1,902

141

Average gross profit per home

$

11,477

$

16,078

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measure to Nearest GAAP Measure

Homes segment gross profit

$

21,830,000

$

2,267,000

Holding costs included in sales and marketing (1)

(7,424,000)

(365,000)

Selling costs included in sales and marketing (2)

(26,125,000)

(1,839,000)

Interest expense (3)

(9,310,000)

(371,000)

Direct and indirect expenses included in cost of revenue (4)

8,339,000

507,000

Share-based compensation expense and depreciation and amortization expense included in cost of revenue

504,000

44,000

Return on homes sold after interest expense

$

(12,186,000)

$

243,000

Homes sold

1,902

141

Average return on homes sold after interest expense

$

(6,407)

$

1,723

(1) Amount represents holding costs incurred related to homes sold in the presented period that were not eligible for inventory capitalization and were therefore expensed as period costs in the presented period and prior periods. These costs primarily include homeowners association dues, property taxes, insurance, utilities, and cleaning and maintenance costs incurred during the time a home is held for sale after the renovation period is complete. On a GAAP basis, the Company incurred a total of $8.3 million and $1.0 million of holding costs included in sales and marketing expense for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

(2) Amount represents selling costs incurred related to homes sold in the presented period that were not eligible for inventory capitalization and were therefore expensed as period costs in the presented period. These costs primarily include agent commissions paid upon the sale of a home.

(3) Amount represents interest expense incurred related to homes sold in the presented period that was not eligible for inventory capitalization and was therefore expensed as a period cost in the presented period and prior periods.

(4) Amount includes inventory valuation adjustments recorded during the period associated with homes that remain in inventory at period end, net of inventory valuation adjustments recorded in prior periods related to homes sold in the presented period, as well as corporate costs allocated to the Homes segment such as headcount expenses and hosting-related costs related to the operation of our website.

On a GAAP basis, Homes segment average gross profit per home was $11,571 and $16,797, respectively, for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018.

The following table presents the total return on homes sold after interest expense and the Average Return on Homes Sold After Interest Expense for the periods presented (unaudited):

Year Ended

Year Ended

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

Average

Average

Total

Per Home

Total

Per Home

Homes sold

4,313

177

Homes revenue

$

1,365,250,000

$

316,543

$

52,365,000

$

295,847

Operating costs:

Home acquisition costs (1)

1,233,799,000

286,065

47,143,000

266,345

Renovation costs (1)

57,878,000

13,419

1,566,000

8,847

Holding costs (1)(2)

15,865,000

3,678

446,000

2,520

Selling costs

59,178,000

13,722

2,347,000

13,260

Total operating costs

1,366,720,000

316,884

51,502,000

290,972

Interest expense (1)(2)

20,205,000

4,685

423,000

2,389

Return on homes sold after interest expense

$

(21,675,000)

$

(5,026)

$

440,000

$

2,486

(1) Amount excludes expenses incurred during the period that are not related to homes sold during the period.

(2) Holding costs and interest expense include $0.9 million and $1.0 million, respectively, of costs incurred in prior periods associated with homes sold in the year ended December 31, 2019. We did not incur any costs in prior periods associated with homes sold in the year ended December 31, 2018.

The following table presents the calculation of Homes segment average gross profit per home and Average Return on Homes Sold After Interest Expense and a reconciliation of return on homes sold after interest expense to Homes segment gross profit for the periods presented (unaudited):

Year Ended

December 31,

Calculation of Average Gross Profit per Home

2019

2018

Homes segment revenue

$

1,365,250,000

$

52,365,000

Homes segment cost of revenue

1,315,345,000

49,392,000

Homes segment gross profit

$

49,905,000

$

2,973,000

Homes sold

4,313

177

Average gross profit per home

$

11,571

$

16,797

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measure to Nearest GAAP Measure

Homes segment gross profit

$

49,905,000

$

2,973,000

Holding costs included in sales and marketing (1)

(15,865,000)

(446,000)

Selling costs included in sales and marketing (2)

(59,178,000)

(2,347,000)

Interest expense (3)

(20,205,000)

(423,000)

Direct and indirect expenses included in cost of revenue (4)

22,513,000

525,000

Share-based compensation expense and depreciation and amortization expense included in cost of revenue

1,155,000

158,000

Return on homes sold after interest expense

$

(21,675,000)

$

440,000

Homes sold

4,313

177

Average return on homes sold after interest expense

$

(5,026)

$

2,486

(1) Amount represents holding costs incurred related to homes sold in the presented period that were not eligible for inventory capitalization and were therefore expensed as period costs in the presented period and prior periods. These costs primarily include homeowners association dues, property taxes, insurance, utilities, and cleaning and maintenance costs incurred during the time a home is held for sale after the renovation period is complete. On a GAAP basis, the Company incurred a total of $22.6 million and $1.3 million of holding costs included in sales and marketing expense for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

(2) Amount represents selling costs incurred related to homes sold in the presented period that were not eligible for inventory capitalization and were therefore expensed as period costs in the presented period. These costs primarily include agent commissions paid upon the sale of a home.

(3) Amount represents interest expense incurred related to homes sold in the presented period that was not eligible for inventory capitalization and was therefore expensed as a period cost in the presented period and prior periods.

(4) Amount includes inventory valuation adjustments recorded during the period associated with homes that remain in inventory at period end, as well as corporate costs allocated to the Homes segment such as headcount expenses and hosting-related costs related to the operation of our website.

Disclaimer

Zillow Group Inc. published this content on 19 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2020 22:00:21 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ZILLOW GROUP, INC.
05:01pZILLOW : Form8-K
PU
04:57pZILLOW : Form10-K
PU
04:55pZILLOW : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
04:43pZILLOW : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:26pZILLOW GROUP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial St..
AQ
04:06pZILLOW GROUP : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results
PR
05:01aZILLOW : Amid Broader Slump, Buyers Seeking Affordability Face Toughest Market
PR
02/14ZILLOW GROUP, INC. : annual earnings release
02/05ZILLOW : Tips to Buy or Sell a House During Listing Season
PU
01/28ZILLOW GROUP : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results February 19
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 614 M
EBIT 2019 -277 M
Net income 2019 -327 M
Debt 2019 424 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -32,9x
P/E ratio 2020 -26,3x
EV / Sales2019 4,31x
EV / Sales2020 2,53x
Capitalization 10 853 M
Chart ZILLOW GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Zillow Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZILLOW GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 46,44  $
Last Close Price 52,39  $
Spread / Highest target 24,1%
Spread / Average Target -11,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -52,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard N. Barton Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lloyd D. Frink Executive Chairman & President
Joshua Swift Senior Vice President-Acquisitions & Operations
Allen W. Parker Chief Financial Officer
David A. Beitel Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.12.99%10 853
CBRE GROUP, INC.4.36%20 788
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-2.33%8 763
CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC-5.82%4 219
AVIC SUNDA HOLDING CO LTD--.--%3 954
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG5.45%3 637
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group