Zillow : Form8-K

communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b)) Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c)) Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered Class A Common Stock, par value $0.0001 per share ZG The Nasdaq Global Select Market Class C Capital Stock, par value $0.0001 per share Z The Nasdaq Global Select Market Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter). Emerging growth company ☐ If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐ Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition. Zillow Group, Inc. ("Zillow Group") today issued a press release and a shareholder letter announcing its financial results for the fiscal quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019. The full text of the press release issued in connection with the announcement is furnished as Exhibit 99.1, accompanying supporting tables as Exhibit 99.2 and the shareholder letter as Exhibit 99.3 to this Current Report on Form 8-K. The information in this Item 2.02 and Exhibits 99.1, 99.2 and 99.3 of this Current Report on Form 8-K shall not be deemed to be "filed" for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference into any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing. Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits. (d) Exhibits. Exhibit Number Description Press release dated February 19, 2020 entitled "Zillow Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results" issued by Zillow Group, Inc. on February 19, 2020. Supplement entitled "Reported Consolidated Results" issued by Zillow Group, Inc. on February 19, 2020. Shareholder Letter issued by Zillow Group, Inc. on February 19, 2020. 104 Coverage Page Interactive File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document). SIGNATURES Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized. Dated: February 19, 2020 ZILLOW GROUP, INC. By: /s/ JENNIFER ROCK Name: Jennifer Rock Title: Chief Accounting Officer Exhibit 99.1 Contacts: Brad Berning Investor Relations ir@zillowgroup.com Emily Heffter Public Relations press@zillow.com Zillow Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results Revenue doubled in 2019, driven by rapid growth in Zillow Offers and strong retention trends in the Premier Agent business SEATTLE - Feb. 19, 2020 - Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) (NASDAQ:ZG), which is transforming the way people buy, sell, rent and finance homes, today announced its consolidated financial results for the three months and year ended Dec. 31, 2019. The company's consolidated quarterly revenue grew by 158% and annual revenue grew 106%, driven by rapid expansion within the Homes segment and strong growth in Zillow Group's Premier Agent business. Complete financial results and 2020 outlook for the first quarter and full year can be found in our shareholder letter and in the investor relations section of Zillow Group's website at https://investors.zillowgroup.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx. "In all, I'd characterize 2019 as tumultuously remarkable," said CEO and Zillow co-founder Rich Barton. "We're in the midst of a multi-year expansion to rewire real estate transactions and streamline how our customers buy, sell, rent and borrow that dramatically expands our market opportunity and profit potential. Our team's strong execution delivered record Q4 and full year results that beat our outlook on every measure." "Our Premier Agent business is solid, and we have started 2020 with some of the best retention rates we've seen in recent history." Recent highlights include: Fourth quarter consolidated revenue grew 158% year over year to a record $943.9 million. Full year consolidated revenue more than doubled year over year to $2.7 billion.

Internet, Media & Technology (IMT) cost control and operating leverage drove significant margin expansion in the fourth quarter and full year.

Premier Agent year-over-year revenue growth continued to accelerate in the fourth quarter.

Fourth quarter and full year 2019 Homes segment revenue and Adjusted EBITDA significantly outperformed expectations, delivering $603.2 million in revenue in the fourth quarter.

In the fourth quarter of 2019, Zillow Offers entered three new markets, including Los Angeles, the largest market to date. Zillow Offers is now available in 23 markets. During the quarter, Zillow sold 1,902 homes and purchased 1,787 homes, ending the quarter with 2,707 homes in inventory.

Traffic to Zillow Group mobile apps and websites reached nearly 173 million average monthly unique users for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2019, an increase of 10% year over year, driving 1.8 billion visits during the quarter. The company reported a record 8.1 billion visits for the year ended Dec. 31, 2019, up 12% year over year.

Zillow Group ended the year with $2.4 billion in cash, cash equivalents and investments. Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Highlights The following table sets forth Zillow Group's financial highlights for the periods presented (in thousands, unaudited): Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2018 to 2019 December 31, 2018 to 2019 2019 2018 % Change 2019 2018 % Change Revenue: Homes segment $ 603,228 $ 41,347 1,359% $ 1,365,250 $ 52,365 2,507% IMT segment: Premier Agent 233,482 221,012 6% 923,876 898,332 3% Rentals 39,235 34,917 12% 164,173 134,587 22% Other (1) 46,948 44,779 5% 188,847 168,224 12% Total IMT segment revenue 319,665 300,708 6% 1,276,896 1,201,143 6% Mortgages segment 21,054 23,280 (10)% 100,691 80,046 26% Total revenue $ 943,947 $ 365,335 158% $ 2,742,837 $ 1,333,554 106% Other Financial Data: Segment income (loss) before income taxes: Homes segment $ (107,923) $ (28,812) $ (312,120) $ (59,691) IMT segment $ 36,221 $ (57,454) $ 80,060 $ (57,638) Mortgages segment $ (12,654) $ (13,086) $ (44,962) $ (13,711) Net loss $ (101,210) $ (97,682) $ (305,361) $ (119,858) Adjusted EBITDA (2): Homes segment $ (82,525) $ (23,186) $ (241,326) $ (48,460) IMT segment 87,659 58,261 303,863 240,025 Mortgages segment (8,311) (2,718) (23,653) 9,267 Total Adjusted EBITDA $ (3,177) $ 32,357 $ 38,884 $ 200,832 Percentage of Revenue: Segment income (loss) before income taxes: Homes segment (18) % (70) % (23) % (114) % IMT segment 11 % (19) % 6 % (5) % Mortgages segment (60) % (56) % (45) % (17) % Net loss (11) % (27) % (11) % (9) % Adjusted EBITDA: Homes segment (14) % (56) % (18) % (93) % IMT segment 27 % 19 % 24 % 20 % Mortgages segment (39) % (12) % (23) % 12 % Total Adjusted EBITDA - % 9 % 1 % 15 % (1) Other revenue primarily includes revenue generated by new construction and display, as well as revenue from the sale of various other marketing and business products and services to real estate professionals. (2) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure; it is not calculated or presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. See below for more information regarding our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, including a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, which is net loss on a consolidated basis and income (loss) before income taxes for each segment, for each of the periods presented. Conference Call and Webcast Information Zillow Group CEO & co-founder Rich Barton and CFO Allen Parker will host a live conference call and webcast to discuss the results today at 2 p.m. Pacific Time (5 p.m. Eastern Time). A Shareholder Letter is available on the Quarterly Results section of Zillow Group's investor relations website at https://investors.zillowgroup.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx prior to the live conference call and webcast. A link to the live webcast and recorded replay of the conference call will be available on the investor relations section of Zillow Group's website. The live call may also be accessed via phone (866) 270- 1533 toll-free domestically and at (412) 317-0797 internationally. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, statements regarding the future of Zillow Offers, Premier Agent, Zillow Home Loans and other parts of our business. Statements containing words such as "may," "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "will," "projections," "continue," "estimate," "outlook," "guidance," or similar expressions constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made based on assumptions as of February 19, 2020, and although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee these results. Differences in Zillow Group's actual results from those described in these forward-looking statements may result from actions taken by Zillow Group as well as from risks and uncertainties beyond Zillow Group's control. Factors that may contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, Zillow Group's ability to execute on strategy; Zillow Group's ability to maintain and effectively manage an adequate rate of growth; Zillow Group's ability to innovate and provide products and services that are attractive to its users and advertisers; Zillow Group's investment of resources to pursue strategies that may not prove effective; Zillow Group's ability to compete successfully against existing or future competitors; the impact of the real estate industry on Zillow Group's business; the impact of pending legal proceedings described in Zillow Group's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC; Zillow Group's ability to successfully integrate and realize the benefits of its past or future strategic acquisitions or investments; Zillow Group's ability to maintain or establish relationships with listings and data providers; the reliable performance of Zillow Group's network infrastructure and content delivery processes; Zillow Group's ability to obtain or maintain licenses and permits to support our current and future businesses; actual or anticipated changes to our products and services; and Zillow Group's ability to protect its intellectual property. The foregoing list of risks and uncertainties is illustrative but not exhaustive. For more information about potential factors that could affect Zillow Group's business and financial results, please review the "Risk Factors" described in Zillow Group's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the SEC and in Zillow Group's other filings with the SEC. Except as may be required by law, Zillow Group does not intend, and undertakes no duty to update this information to reflect future events or circumstances. Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measure To provide investors with additional information regarding our financial results, this press release includes references to Adjusted EBITDA in total and for each segment, each a non-GAAP financial measure. We have provided a reconciliation within this earnings release of Adjusted EBITDA in total to net loss and Adjusted EBITDA by segment to income (loss) before income taxes for each segment, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Adjusted EBITDA is a key metric used by our management and board of directors to measure operating performance and trends and to prepare and approve our annual budget. In particular, the exclusion of certain expenses in calculating Adjusted EBITDA facilitates operating performance comparisons on a period-to-period basis. Our use of Adjusted EBITDA in total and for each segment has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider these measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are: Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect our cash expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;

Adjusted EBITDA does not consider the potentially dilutive impact of share-based compensation;

share-based compensation; Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect cash capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditure requirements; Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect impairment costs;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect acquisition-related costs;

acquisition-related costs; Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect interest expense or other income;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect income taxes; and

Other companies, including companies in our own industry, may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure. Because of these limitations, you should consider Adjusted EBITDA in total and for each segment alongside other financial performance measures, including various cash flow metrics, net loss, and income (loss) before income taxes for each segment and our other GAAP results. About Zillow Group, Inc. Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) (NASDAQ:ZG) houses one of the largest portfolios of real estate brands on mobile and the web that attracted nearly 173 million average monthly unique users during the fourth quarter of 2019. Zillow Group is committed to leveraging its proprietary data, technology and innovations to make home buying, selling, financing and renting a seamless, on-demand experience for consumers. As its flagship brand, Zillow® now offers a fully integrated home shopping experience that includes access to for sale and rental listings, Zillow Offers™, which provides a hassle-free way to buy and sell homes directly through Zillow; and Zillow Home Loans, Zillow's affiliated lender that provides an easy way to receive mortgage pre-approvals and financing. Other consumer brands include Trulia®, StreetEasy®, HotPads®, Naked Apartments® and Out East®. In addition, Zillow Group provides a comprehensive suite of marketing software and technology solutions to help real estate professionals maximize business opportunities and connect with millions of consumers. Zillow Group business brands for real estate, rental and mortgage professionals, include Mortech®, dotloop®, Bridge Interactive® and New Home Feed®. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. Please visit http://investors.zillowgroup.com, www.zillowgroup.com/ir-blog, and www.twitter.com/zillowgroup, where Zillow Group discloses information about the company, its financial information, and its business which may be deemed material. The Zillow Group logo is available at http://zillowgroup.mediaroom.com/logos-photos. Zillow, Premier Agent, Mortech, Bridge Interactive, StreetEasy, HotPads, Out East and New Home Feed are registered trademarks of Zillow, Inc. Zillow Offers is a trademark of Zillow, Inc. Trulia is a registered trademark of Trulia, LLC. dotloop is a registered trademark of DotLoop, LLC. Naked Apartments is a registered trademark of Naked Apartments, LLC. Zillow Home Loans, LLC is an Equal Housing Lender; NMLS #10287. (ZFIN) Adjusted EBITDA The following tables set forth a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, which is net loss on a consolidated basis and income (loss) before income taxes for each segment, for each of the periods presented (in thousands, unaudited): Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 Homes IMT Mortgages Corporate Items (2) Consolidated Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Loss and Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes: Net loss (1) N/A N/A N/A N/A $ (101,210) Income tax benefit N/A N/A N/A N/A (458) Income (loss) before income taxes $ (107,923) $ 36,221 $ (12,654) $ (17,312) $ (101,668) Other income - - (350) (11,683) (12,033) Depreciation and amortization expense 3,030 19,105 1,444 - 23,579 Share-based compensation expense 11,724 32,333 2,961 - 47,018 Interest expense 10,644 - 288 28,995 39,927 Adjusted EBITDA $ (82,525) $ 87,659 $ (8,311) $ - $ (3,177) Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 Homes IMT Mortgages Corporate Items (2) Consolidated Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Loss and Loss Before Income Taxes: Net loss (1) N/A N/A N/A N/A $ (97,682) Income tax benefit N/A N/A N/A N/A (8,402) Loss before income taxes $ (28,812) $ (57,454) $ (13,086) $ (6,732) $ (106,084) Other income - - (244) (5,718) (5,962) Depreciation and amortization expense 715 19,064 3,311 - 23,090 Share-based compensation expense 3,166 31,651 2,901 - 37,718 Impairment costs - 65,000 4,000 - 69,000 Acquisition-related costs - - 268 - 268 Interest expense 1,745 - 132 12,450 14,327 Adjusted EBITDA $ (23,186) $ 58,261 $ (2,718) $ - $ 32,357 Year Ended December 31, 2019 Homes IMT Mortgages Corporate Items (2) Consolidated Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Loss and Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes: Net loss (1) N/A N/A N/A N/A $ (305,361) Income tax benefit N/A N/A N/A N/A (4,258) Income (loss) before income taxes $ (312,120) $ 80,060 $ (44,962) $ (32,597) $ (309,619) Other income - - (1,409) (38,249) (39,658) Depreciation and amortization expense 8,414 73,369 5,684 - 87,467 Share-based compensation expense 32,390 150,434 16,078 - 198,902 Interest expense 29,990 - 956 70,846 101,792 Adjusted EBITDA $ (241,326) $ 303,863 $ (23,653) $ - $ 38,884 Year Ended December 31, 2018 Homes IMT Mortgages Corporate Items (2) Consolidated Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Loss and Loss Before Income Taxes: Net loss (1) N/A N/A N/A N/A $ (119,858) Income tax benefit N/A N/A N/A N/A (31,102) Loss before income taxes $ (59,691) $ (57,638) $ (13,711) $ (19,920) $ (150,960) Other income - - (244) (19,026) (19,270) Depreciation and amortization expense 1,323 91,232 6,836 - 99,391 Share-based compensation expense 7,731 131,404 9,949 - 149,084 Impairment costs - 75,000 4,000 - 79,000 Acquisition-related costs - 27 2,305 - 2,332 Interest expense 2,177 - 132 38,946 41,255 Adjusted EBITDA $ (48,460) $ 240,025 $ 9,267 $ - $ 200,832 We use income (loss) before income taxes as our profitability measure in making operating decisions and assessing the performance of our segments, therefore, net loss and income tax benefit are calculated and presented only on a consolidated basis within our financial statements. Certain corporate items are not directly attributable to any of our segments, including interest income earned on our short-term investments included in Other income and interest costs on our convertible senior notes included in Interest expense. Exhibit 99.2 Reported Consolidated Results ZILLOW GROUP, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) December 31, 2019 2018 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,141,263 $ 651,058 Short-term investments 1,280,989 903,867 Accounts receivable, net 67,005 66,083 Mortgage loans held for sale 36,507 35,409 Inventory 836,627 162,829 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 58,117 61,067 Restricted cash 89,646 12,385 Total current assets 3,510,154 1,892,698 Contract cost assets 45,209 45,819 Property and equipment, net 170,489 135,172 Right of use assets 212,153 - Goodwill 1,984,907 1,984,907 Intangible assets, net 190,567 215,904 Other assets 18,494 16,616 Total assets $ 6,131,973 $ 4,291,116 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 8,343 $ 7,471 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 85,442 63,101 Accrued compensation and benefits 37,805 31,388 Borrowings under credit facilities 721,951 149,718 Deferred revenue 39,747 34,080 Deferred rent, current portion - 1,740 Lease liabilities, current portion 17,592 - Convertible senior notes, current portion 9,637 - Total current liabilities 920,517 287,498 Deferred rent, net of current portion - 19,945 Lease liabilities, net of current portion 220,445 - Long-term debt 1,543,402 699,020 Deferred tax liabilities and other long-term liabilities 12,188 17,474 Total liabilities 2,696,552 1,023,937 Shareholders' equity: Class A common stock 6 6 Class B common stock 1 1 Class C capital stock 14 14 Additional paid-in capital 4,412,200 3,939,842 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 340 (905) Accumulated deficit (977,140) (671,779) Total shareholders' equity 3,435,421 3,267,179 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,131,973 $ 4,291,116 ZILLOW GROUP, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue: Homes $ 603,228 $ 41,347 $ 1,365,250 $ 52,365 IMT 319,665 300,708 1,276,896 1,201,143 Mortgages 21,054 23,280 100,691 80,046 Total revenue 943,947 365,335 2,742,837 1,333,554 Cost of revenue (exclusive of amortization) (1)(2): Homes 581,398 39,080 1,315,345 49,392 IMT 23,894 24,623 98,522 96,693 Mortgages 4,325 3,769 18,154 7,505 Total cost of revenue 609,617 67,472 1,432,021 153,590 Sales and marketing (2) 183,761 138,869 714,128 552,621 Technology and development (2) 125,273 111,195 477,347 410,818 General and administrative (2) 99,070 74,758 366,176 262,153 Impairment costs - 69,000 - 79,000 Acquisition-related costs - 268 - 2,332 Integration costs - 1,492 650 2,015 Total costs and expenses 1,017,721 463,054 2,990,322 1,462,529 Loss from operations (73,774) (97,719) (247,485) (128,975) Other income 12,033 5,962 39,658 19,270 Interest expense (39,927) (14,327) (101,792) (41,255) Loss before income taxes (101,668) (106,084) (309,619) (150,960) Income tax benefit 458 8,402 4,258 31,102 Net loss $ (101,210) $ (97,682) $ (305,361) $ (119,858) Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.49) $ (0.48) $ (1.48) $ (0.61) Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 208,204 203,561 206,380 197,944 _________________ (1) Amortization of website development costs and intangible assets included in technology and development $ 17,046 $ 17,575 $ 61,937 $ 79,309 (2) Includes share-based compensation expense as follows: Cost of revenue $ 1,099 $ 947 $ 3,978 $ 4,127 Sales and marketing 6,087 5,529 25,126 22,942 Technology and development 17,980 15,753 69,921 56,673 General and administrative 21,852 15,489 99,877 65,342 Total $ 47,018 $ 37,718 $ 198,902 $ 149,084 Other Financial Data: Segment income (loss) before income taxes: Homes segment $ (107,923) $ (28,812) $ (312,120) $ (59,691) IMT segment $ 36,221 $ (57,454) $ 80,060 $ (57,638) Mortgages segment $ (12,654) $ (13,086) $ (44,962) $ (13,711) Adjusted EBITDA (3): Homes segment $ (82,525) $ (23,186) $ (241,326) $ (48,460) IMT segment 87,659 58,261 303,863 240,025 Mortgages segment (8,311) (2,718) (23,653) 9,267 Total Adjusted EBITDA $ (3,177) $ 32,357 $ 38,884 $ 200,832 (3) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure; it is not calculated or presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. See Exhibit 99.1 for more information regarding our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA and for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss on a consolidated basis and income (loss) before income taxes for each segment, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, for each of the periods presented. ZILLOW GROUP, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Operating activities Net loss $ (305,361) $ (119,858) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 87,467 99,391 Share-based compensation expense 198,902 149,084 Amortization of right of use assets 23,142 - Amortization of contract cost assets 35,323 36,013 Amortization of discount and issuance costs on convertible senior notes maturing in 2021, 2023, 2024 and 2026 52,097 26,672 Impairment costs - 79,000 Deferred income taxes (4,258) (31,102) Loss on disposal of property and equipment and other assets 7,174 3,617 Bad debt expense 2,772 869 Deferred rent - (2,045) Accretion of bond discount (6,344) (4,313) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (3,694) (12,556) Mortgage loans held for sale (1,098) (1,161) Inventory (673,798) (162,829) Prepaid expenses and other assets (978) (34,068) Lease liabilities (18,940) - Contract cost assets (34,713) (41,510) Accounts payable (496) 1,311 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 19,573 1,920 Accrued compensation and benefits 6,417 11,291 Deferred revenue 5,667 2,162 Other long-term liabilities (1,028) 1,962 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (612,174) 3,850 Investing activities Proceeds from maturities of investments 1,126,058 399,228 Purchases of investments (1,495,477) (901,761) Proceeds from sales of investments - 13,567 Purchases of property and equipment (67,044) (66,054) Purchases of intangible assets (19,591) (12,481) Cash paid for acquisitions, net - (55,138) Net cash used in investing activities (456,054) (622,639) Financing activities Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes, net of issuance costs 1,157,675 364,020 Premiums paid for capped call confirmations (159,677) (29,414) Proceeds from issuance of Class C capital stock, net of issuance costs - 360,345 Proceeds from borrowings on credit facilities 688,489 116,700 Repayments of borrowings on credit facilities (113,665) - Net borrowings (repayments) on warehouse lines of credit and repurchase agreement (2,590) 482 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 65,465 120,074 Value of equity awards withheld for tax liability (3) (70) Contingent merger consideration - (2,000) Net cash provided by financing activities 1,635,694 930,137 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash during period 567,466 311,348 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 663,443 352,095 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 1,230,909 $ 663,443 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information Cash paid for interest $ 42,156 $ 15,473 Noncash transactions: Capitalized share-based compensation $ 11,947 $ 8,590 Write-off of fully depreciated property and equipment $ 36,159 $ 22,364 Write-off of fully amortized intangible assets $ 9,999 $ 12,999 Property and equipment purchased on account $ 8,775 $ 3,844 Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) per Share Our presentation of non-GAAP net income (loss) per share excludes the impact of share-based compensation expense, impairment costs, acquisition-related costs and income taxes. This measure is not a key metric used by our management and board of directors to measure operating performance or otherwise manage the business. However, we provide non-GAAP net income (loss) per share as supplemental information to investors, as we believe the exclusion of share-based compensation expense, impairment costs, acquisition-related costs and income taxes facilitates investors' operating performance comparisons on a period-to-period basis. You should not consider non-GAAP net income (loss) per share in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. The following table sets forth a reconciliation of non-GAAP net income (loss), adjusted, to net loss, as reported on a GAAP basis, and the calculation of non-GAAP net income (loss) per share - basic and diluted, for each of the periods presented (in thousands, except per share data, unaudited): Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 Net loss, as reported $ (101,210) $ Share-based compensation expense 47,018 Impairment costs - Acquisition-related costs - Income tax benefit (458) Net income (loss), adjusted $ (54,650) $ Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share - basic $ (0.26) $ Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share - diluted $ (0.26) $ Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic 208,204 Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted 208,204 2018 2019 2018 (97,682) $ (305,361) $ (119,858) 37,718 198,902 149,084 69,000 - 79,000 268 - 2,332 (8,402) (4,258) (31,102) 902 $ (110,717) $ 79,456 - $ (0.54) $ 0.40 - $ (0.54) $ 0.39 203,561 206,380 197,944 207,271 206,380 206,067 Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share - diluted for the periods presented is calculated using weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted, which includes potential shares of Class A common stock and Class C capital stock for the periods in which their effect would have been dilutive. The potential shares of Class A common stock and Class C capital stock were excluded from the calculation of non-GAAP net loss per share for the periods presented because their effect would have been antidilutive as a result of the non-GAAP net loss incurred in such periods. The following table reconciles the denominators used in the basic and diluted non-GAAP net income (loss) per share calculations (in thousands): Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Denominator for basic calculation 208,204 203,561 206,380 197,944 Effect of dilutive securities: Option awards - 3,370 - 6,967 Unvested restricted stock units - 340 - 1,156 Denominator for dilutive calculation 208,204 207,271 206,380 206,067 Segment Results of Operations The following tables present our segment results for the periods presented (in thousands, unaudited): Three Months Ended Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Homes Revenue $ 603,228 $ Costs and expenses: Cost of revenue 581,398 Sales and marketing 64,177 Technology and development 27,864 General and administrative 27,068 Impairment costs - Acquisition-related costs - Integration costs - Total costs and expenses 700,507 Income (loss) from operations (97,279) Segment other income - Segment interest expense (10,644) Income (loss) before income taxes (1) $ (107,923) $ IMT Mortgages Homes IMT Mortgages 319,665 $ 21,054 $ 41,347 $ 300,708 $ 23,280 23,894 4,325 39,080 24,623 3,769 108,301 11,283 10,099 118,544 10,226 88,883 8,526 9,197 92,734 9,264 62,366 9,636 10,038 57,261 7,459 - - - 65,000 4,000 - - - - 268 - - - - 1,492 283,444 33,770 68,414 358,162 36,478 36,221 (12,716) (27,067) (57,454) (13,198) - 350 - - 244 - (288) (1,745) - (132) 36,221 $ (12,654) $ (28,812) $ (57,454) $ (13,086) Year Ended December 31, 2019 Year Ended December 31, 2018 Homes Revenue $ 1,365,250 $ Costs and expenses: Cost of revenue 1,315,345 Sales and marketing 171,634 Technology and development 78,994 General and administrative 81,407 Impairment costs - Acquisition-related costs - Integration costs - Total costs and expenses 1,647,380 Income (loss) from operations (282,130) Segment other income - Segment interest expense (29,990) Income (loss) before income taxes (1) $ (312,120) $ IMT Mortgages 1,276,896 $ 100,691 $ 98,522 18,154 488,909 53,585 365,769 32,584 243,636 41,133 - - - - - 650 1,196,836 146,106 80,060 (45,415) - 1,409 - (956) 80,060 $ (44,962) $ Homes IMT Mortgages 52,365 $ 1,201,143 $ 80,046 49,392 96,693 7,505 17,134 502,785 32,702 21,351 363,712 25,755 22,002 220,564 19,587 - 75,000 4,000 - 27 2,305 - - 2,015 109,879 1,258,781 93,869 (57,514) (57,638) (13,823) - - 244 (2,177) - (132) (59,691) $ (57,638) $ (13,711) (1) The following table presents the reconciliation of total segment loss before income taxes to consolidated loss before income taxes for the periods presented (in thousands): Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Total segment loss before income taxes $ (84,356) $ (99,352) $ (277,022) $ (131,040) Corporate interest expense (28,995) (12,450) (70,846) (38,946) Corporate other income 11,683 5,718 38,249 19,026 Consolidated loss before income taxes $ (101,668) $ (106,084) $ (309,619) $ (150,960) Key Metrics The following table sets forth our key metrics for each of the periods presented (in millions): Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 to 2019 2019 2018 % Change Visits (1) 1,759.5 1,607.8 9 % Average Monthly Unique Users (2) 172.6 157.2 10 % Visits includes visits to the Zillow, Trulia and StreetEasy mobile apps and websites. We measure Zillow and StreetEasy visits with Google Analytics and Trulia visits with Adobe Analytics. Zillow, StreetEasy, HotPads and Naked Apartments measure unique users with Google Analytics, and Trulia measures unique users with Adobe Analytics. Non-GAAP Average Return on Homes Sold After Interest Expense To provide investors with additional information regarding our Homes segment financial results, this Exhibit includes a calculation of Average Return on Homes Sold After Interest Expense, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. We have provided a reconciliation of Average Return on Homes Sold After Interest Expense to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, which is average gross profit per home for the Homes segment. We believe that Average Return on Homes Sold After Interest Expense is a useful financial measure to investors as it is one of the primary measures used by management in making investment decisions, measuring unit level economics and evaluating operating performance for the Zillow Offers business. The measure is intended to convey the unit level economics of homes sold during the period by presenting the average revenue and associated expenses directly attributed to the homes sold. We believe this average per unit measure facilitates meaningful period over period comparisons notwithstanding variability in the number of homes sold during a period and indicates ability to generate average returns on assets sold after considering home purchase costs, renovation costs, holding costs and selling costs. We calculate the average return on homes sold after interest expense as revenue associated with homes sold during the period less direct costs attributable to those homes divided by the number of homes sold during the period. Specifically, direct costs include, with respect to each home sold during the period (1) home acquisition and renovation costs, which in turn include certain labor costs directly associated with these activities; (2) holding and selling costs; and (3) interest costs incurred. Included in direct holding and interest expense amounts for the periods presented are holding and interest costs recorded as period expenses in prior periods associated with homes sold in the presented period, which are not calculated in accordance with, or as an alternative for, GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results reported under GAAP. Excluded from certain of these direct cost amounts are costs recorded in the presented period related to homes that remain in inventory at the end of the period, as shown in the tables below. We make these period adjustments because we believe presenting Average Return on Homes Sold After Interest Expense in this manner provides a focused view on a subset of our assets - homes sold during the period - and reflecting costs associated with those homes sold from the time we acquire to the time we sell the home, which may be useful to investors. Average Return on Homes Sold After Interest Expense is intended to illustrate the performance of homes sold during the period and is not intended to be a segment or company performance metric. Average Return on Homes Sold After Interest Expense is a supplemental measure of operating performance for a subset of assets and has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are: Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future, and Average Return on Homes Sold After Interest Expense does not reflect capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditure requirements;

non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future, and Average Return on Homes Sold After Interest Expense does not reflect capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditure requirements; Average Return on Homes Sold After Interest Expense does not consider the potentially dilutive impact of share-based compensation;

share-based compensation; Average Return on Homes Sold After Interest Expense does not include period costs that were not eligible for inventory capitalization associated with homes held in inventory at the end of the period;

Average Return on Homes Sold After Interest Expense does not reflect indirect expenses included in cost of revenue, sales and marketing, technology and development, or general and administrative expenses, some of which are recurring cash expenditures necessary to operate the business; and

Average Return on Homes Sold After Interest Expense does not reflect income taxes. On a GAAP basis, Homes segment average gross profit per home was $11,477 and $16,078, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018. The following table presents the total return on homes sold after interest expense and the Average Return on Homes Sold After Interest Expense for the periods presented (unaudited): Three Months Ended Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Average Average Total Per Home Total Per Home Homes sold 1,902 141 Homes revenue $ 603,228,000 $ 317,155 $ 41,347,000 $ 293,241 Operating costs: Home acquisition costs (1) 544,291,000 286,168 37,243,000 264,134 Renovation costs (1) 28,264,000 14,860 1,286,000 9,121 Holding costs (1)(2) 7,424,000 3,903 365,000 2,589 Selling costs 26,125,000 13,736 1,839,000 13,043 Total operating costs 606,104,000 318,667 40,733,000 288,887 Interest expense (1)(2) 9,310,000 4,895 371,000 2,631 Return on homes sold after interest expense $ (12,186,000) $ (6,407) $ 243,000 $ 1,723 (1) Amount excludes expenses incurred during the period that are not related to homes sold during the period. (2) Holding costs and interest expense include $4.4 million and $5.1 million, respectively, of costs incurred in prior periods associated with homes sold in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $0.1 million and $0.3 million, respectively, of costs incurred in prior periods associated with homes sold in the fourth quarter of 2018. The calculation of Average Return on Homes Sold After Interest Expense includes only those expenses directly attributed to the homes sold during the period. To arrive at return on homes sold after interest expense, the Company deducts from Homes segment gross profit (1) holding costs incurred in the presented period and prior periods for homes sold during the presented period that are included in sales and marketing expense, (2) selling costs incurred in the presented period for homes sold during the presented period that are included in sales and marketing expense and (3) interest expense incurred in the presented period and prior periods for homes sold during the presented period. The Company adds to Homes segment gross profit (1) inventory valuation adjustments recorded during the presented period associated with homes that remain in inventory at period end, net of inventory valuation adjustments recorded in prior periods related to homes sold in the presented period, and indirect expenses included in cost of revenue and (2) share-based compensation expense and depreciation and amortization expense included in cost of revenue. The following table presents the calculation of Homes segment average gross profit per home and Average Return on Homes Sold After Interest Expense and a reconciliation of return on homes sold after interest expense to Homes segment gross profit for the periods presented (unaudited): Three Months Ended December 31, Calculation of Average Gross Profit per Home 2019 2018 Homes segment revenue $ 603,228,000 $ 41,347,000 Homes segment cost of revenue 581,398,000 39,080,000 Homes segment gross profit $ 21,830,000 $ 2,267,000 Homes sold 1,902 141 Average gross profit per home $ 11,477 $ 16,078 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measure to Nearest GAAP Measure Homes segment gross profit $ 21,830,000 $ 2,267,000 Holding costs included in sales and marketing (1) (7,424,000) (365,000) Selling costs included in sales and marketing (2) (26,125,000) (1,839,000) Interest expense (3) (9,310,000) (371,000) Direct and indirect expenses included in cost of revenue (4) 8,339,000 507,000 Share-based compensation expense and depreciation and amortization expense included in cost of revenue 504,000 44,000 Return on homes sold after interest expense $ (12,186,000) $ 243,000 Homes sold 1,902 141 Average return on homes sold after interest expense $ (6,407) $ 1,723 (1) Amount represents holding costs incurred related to homes sold in the presented period that were not eligible for inventory capitalization and were therefore expensed as period costs in the presented period and prior periods. These costs primarily include homeowners association dues, property taxes, insurance, utilities, and cleaning and maintenance costs incurred during the time a home is held for sale after the renovation period is complete. On a GAAP basis, the Company incurred a total of $8.3 million and $1.0 million of holding costs included in sales and marketing expense for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. (2) Amount represents selling costs incurred related to homes sold in the presented period that were not eligible for inventory capitalization and were therefore expensed as period costs in the presented period. These costs primarily include agent commissions paid upon the sale of a home. (3) Amount represents interest expense incurred related to homes sold in the presented period that was not eligible for inventory capitalization and was therefore expensed as a period cost in the presented period and prior periods. (4) Amount includes inventory valuation adjustments recorded during the period associated with homes that remain in inventory at period end, net of inventory valuation adjustments recorded in prior periods related to homes sold in the presented period, as well as corporate costs allocated to the Homes segment such as headcount expenses and hosting-related costs related to the operation of our website. On a GAAP basis, Homes segment average gross profit per home was $11,571 and $16,797, respectively, for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018. The following table presents the total return on homes sold after interest expense and the Average Return on Homes Sold After Interest Expense for the periods presented (unaudited): Year Ended Year Ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Average Average Total Per Home Total Per Home Homes sold 4,313 177 Homes revenue $ 1,365,250,000 $ 316,543 $ 52,365,000 $ 295,847 Operating costs: Home acquisition costs (1) 1,233,799,000 286,065 47,143,000 266,345 Renovation costs (1) 57,878,000 13,419 1,566,000 8,847 Holding costs (1)(2) 15,865,000 3,678 446,000 2,520 Selling costs 59,178,000 13,722 2,347,000 13,260 Total operating costs 1,366,720,000 316,884 51,502,000 290,972 Interest expense (1)(2) 20,205,000 4,685 423,000 2,389 Return on homes sold after interest expense $ (21,675,000) $ (5,026) $ 440,000 $ 2,486 (1) Amount excludes expenses incurred during the period that are not related to homes sold during the period. (2) Holding costs and interest expense include $0.9 million and $1.0 million, respectively, of costs incurred in prior periods associated with homes sold in the year ended December 31, 2019. We did not incur any costs in prior periods associated with homes sold in the year ended December 31, 2018. The following table presents the calculation of Homes segment average gross profit per home and Average Return on Homes Sold After Interest Expense and a reconciliation of return on homes sold after interest expense to Homes segment gross profit for the periods presented (unaudited): Year Ended December 31, Calculation of Average Gross Profit per Home 2019 2018 Homes segment revenue $ 1,365,250,000 $ 52,365,000 Homes segment cost of revenue 1,315,345,000 49,392,000 Homes segment gross profit $ 49,905,000 $ 2,973,000 Homes sold 4,313 177 Average gross profit per home $ 11,571 $ 16,797 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measure to Nearest GAAP Measure Homes segment gross profit $ 49,905,000 $ 2,973,000 Holding costs included in sales and marketing (1) (15,865,000) (446,000) Selling costs included in sales and marketing (2) (59,178,000) (2,347,000) Interest expense (3) (20,205,000) (423,000) Direct and indirect expenses included in cost of revenue (4) 22,513,000 525,000 Share-based compensation expense and depreciation and amortization expense included in cost of revenue 1,155,000 158,000 Return on homes sold after interest expense $ (21,675,000) $ 440,000 Homes sold 4,313 177 Average return on homes sold after interest expense $ (5,026) $ 2,486 (1) Amount represents holding costs incurred related to homes sold in the presented period that were not eligible for inventory capitalization and were therefore expensed as period costs in the presented period and prior periods. These costs primarily include homeowners association dues, property taxes, insurance, utilities, and cleaning and maintenance costs incurred during the time a home is held for sale after the renovation period is complete. On a GAAP basis, the Company incurred a total of $22.6 million and $1.3 million of holding costs included in sales and marketing expense for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. (2) Amount represents selling costs incurred related to homes sold in the presented period that were not eligible for inventory capitalization and were therefore expensed as period costs in the presented period. These costs primarily include agent commissions paid upon the sale of a home. (3) Amount represents interest expense incurred related to homes sold in the presented period that was not eligible for inventory capitalization and was therefore expensed as a period cost in the presented period and prior periods. (4) Amount includes inventory valuation adjustments recorded during the period associated with homes that remain in inventory at period end, as well as corporate costs allocated to the Homes segment such as headcount expenses and hosting-related costs related to the operation of our website. Attachments Original document

