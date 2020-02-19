Zillow : Form8-K

Date of Report (Date of Earliest Event Reported): February 19, 2020
Zillow Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results Revenue doubled in 2019, driven by rapid growth in Zillow Offers and strong retention trends in the Premier Agent business
SEATTLE - Feb. 19, 2020 - Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) (NASDAQ:ZG), which is transforming the way people buy, sell, rent and finance homes, today announced its consolidated financial results for the three months and year ended Dec. 31, 2019. The company's consolidated quarterly revenue grew by 158% and annual revenue grew 106%, driven by rapid expansion within the Homes segment and strong growth in Zillow Group's Premier Agent business.
"In all, I'd characterize 2019 as tumultuously remarkable," said CEO and Zillow co-founder Rich Barton. "We're in the midst of a multi-year expansion to rewire real estate transactions and streamline how our customers buy, sell, rent and borrow that dramatically expands our market opportunity and profit potential. Our team's strong execution delivered record Q4 and full year results that beat our outlook on every measure."
"Our Premier Agent business is solid, and we have started 2020 with some of the best retention rates we've seen in recent history."
Recent highlights include:
Fourth quarter consolidated revenue grew 158% year over year to a record $943.9 million. Full year consolidated revenue more than doubled year over year to $2.7 billion.
Internet, Media & Technology (IMT) cost control and operating leverage drove significant margin expansion in the fourth quarter and full year.
Premier Agent year-over-year revenue growth continued to accelerate in the fourth quarter.
Fourth quarter and full year 2019 Homes segment revenue and Adjusted EBITDA significantly outperformed expectations, delivering $603.2 million in revenue in the fourth quarter.
In the fourth quarter of 2019, Zillow Offers entered three new markets, including Los Angeles, the largest market to date. Zillow Offers is now available in 23 markets. During the quarter, Zillow sold 1,902 homes and purchased 1,787 homes, ending the quarter with 2,707 homes in inventory.
Traffic to Zillow Group mobile apps and websites reached nearly 173 million average monthly unique users for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2019, an increase of 10% year over year, driving 1.8 billion visits during the quarter. The company reported a record 8.1 billion visits for the year ended Dec. 31, 2019, up 12% year over year.
Zillow Group ended the year with $2.4 billion in cash, cash equivalents and investments.
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Highlights
The following table sets forth Zillow Group's financial highlights for the periods presented (in thousands, unaudited):
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
2018 to 2019
December 31,
2018 to 2019
2019
2018
% Change
2019
2018
% Change
Revenue:
Homes segment
$
603,228
$
41,347
1,359%
$
1,365,250
$
52,365
2,507%
IMT segment:
Premier Agent
233,482
221,012
6%
923,876
898,332
3%
Rentals
39,235
34,917
12%
164,173
134,587
22%
Other (1)
46,948
44,779
5%
188,847
168,224
12%
Total IMT segment revenue
319,665
300,708
6%
1,276,896
1,201,143
6%
Mortgages segment
21,054
23,280
(10)%
100,691
80,046
26%
Total revenue
$
943,947
$
365,335
158%
$
2,742,837
$
1,333,554
106%
Other Financial Data:
Segment income (loss) before income taxes:
Homes segment
$
(107,923)
$
(28,812)
$
(312,120)
$
(59,691)
IMT segment
$
36,221
$
(57,454)
$
80,060
$
(57,638)
Mortgages segment
$
(12,654)
$
(13,086)
$
(44,962)
$
(13,711)
Net loss
$
(101,210)
$
(97,682)
$
(305,361)
$
(119,858)
Adjusted EBITDA (2):
Homes segment
$
(82,525)
$
(23,186)
$
(241,326)
$
(48,460)
IMT segment
87,659
58,261
303,863
240,025
Mortgages segment
(8,311)
(2,718)
(23,653)
9,267
Total Adjusted EBITDA
$
(3,177)
$
32,357
$
38,884
$
200,832
Percentage of Revenue:
Segment income (loss) before income taxes:
Homes segment
(18)
%
(70)
%
(23)
%
(114)
%
IMT segment
11
%
(19)
%
6
%
(5)
%
Mortgages segment
(60)
%
(56)
%
(45)
%
(17)
%
Net loss
(11)
%
(27)
%
(11)
%
(9)
%
Adjusted EBITDA:
Homes segment
(14)
%
(56)
%
(18)
%
(93)
%
IMT segment
27
%
19
%
24
%
20
%
Mortgages segment
(39)
%
(12)
%
(23)
%
12
%
Total Adjusted EBITDA
-
%
9
%
1
%
15
%
(1) Other revenue primarily includes revenue generated by new construction and display, as well as revenue from the sale of various other marketing and business products and services to real estate professionals.
(2) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure; it is not calculated or presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. See below for more information regarding our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, including a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, which is net loss on a consolidated basis and income (loss) before income taxes for each segment, for each of the periods presented.
Conference Call and Webcast Information
Zillow Group CEO & co-founder Rich Barton and CFO Allen Parker will host a live conference call and webcast to discuss the results today at 2 p.m. Pacific Time (5 p.m. Eastern Time). A Shareholder Letter is available on the Quarterly Results section of Zillow Group's investor relations website at https://investors.zillowgroup.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx prior to the live conference call and webcast.
A link to the live webcast and recorded replay of the conference call will be available on the investor relations section of Zillow Group's website. The live call may also be accessed via phone (866) 270- 1533 toll-free domestically and at (412) 317-0797 internationally.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, statements regarding the future of Zillow Offers, Premier Agent, Zillow Home Loans and other parts of our business. Statements containing words such as "may," "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "will," "projections," "continue," "estimate," "outlook," "guidance," or similar expressions constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made based on assumptions as of February 19, 2020, and although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee these results. Differences in Zillow Group's actual results from those described in these forward-looking statements may result from actions taken by Zillow Group as well as from risks and uncertainties beyond Zillow Group's control. Factors that may contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, Zillow Group's ability to execute on strategy; Zillow Group's ability to maintain and effectively manage an adequate rate of growth; Zillow Group's ability to innovate and provide products and services that are attractive to its users and advertisers; Zillow Group's investment of resources to pursue strategies that may not prove effective; Zillow Group's ability to compete successfully against existing or future competitors; the impact of the real estate industry on Zillow Group's business; the impact of pending legal proceedings described in Zillow Group's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC; Zillow Group's ability to successfully integrate and realize the benefits of its past or future strategic acquisitions or investments; Zillow Group's ability to maintain or establish relationships with listings and data providers; the reliable performance of Zillow Group's network infrastructure and content delivery processes; Zillow Group's ability to obtain or maintain licenses and permits to support our current and future businesses; actual or anticipated changes to our products and services; and Zillow Group's ability to protect its intellectual property. The foregoing list of risks and uncertainties is illustrative but not exhaustive. For more information about potential factors that could affect Zillow Group's business and financial results, please review the "Risk Factors" described in Zillow Group's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the SEC and in Zillow Group's other filings with the SEC. Except as may be required by law, Zillow Group does not intend, and undertakes no duty to update this information to reflect future events or circumstances.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measure
To provide investors with additional information regarding our financial results, this press release includes references to Adjusted EBITDA in total and for each segment, each a non-GAAP financial measure. We have provided a reconciliation within this earnings release of Adjusted EBITDA in total to net loss and Adjusted EBITDA by segment to income (loss) before income taxes for each segment, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.
Adjusted EBITDA is a key metric used by our management and board of directors to measure operating performance and trends and to prepare and approve our annual budget. In particular, the exclusion of certain expenses in calculating Adjusted EBITDA facilitates operating performance comparisons on a period-to-period basis.
Our use of Adjusted EBITDA in total and for each segment has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider these measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:
Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect our cash expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;
Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;
Adjusted EBITDA does not consider the potentially dilutive impact of share-based compensation;
Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect cash capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditure requirements;
Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect impairment costs;
Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect acquisition-related costs;
Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect interest expense or other income;
Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect income taxes; and
Other companies, including companies in our own industry, may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.
Because of these limitations, you should consider Adjusted EBITDA in total and for each segment alongside other financial performance measures, including various cash flow metrics, net loss, and income (loss) before income taxes for each segment and our other GAAP results.
About Zillow Group, Inc.
Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) (NASDAQ:ZG) houses one of the largest portfolios of real estate brands on mobile and the web that attracted nearly 173 million average monthly unique users during the fourth quarter of 2019. Zillow Group is committed to leveraging its proprietary data, technology and innovations to make home buying, selling, financing and renting a seamless, on-demand experience for consumers. As its flagship brand, Zillow® now offers a fully integrated home shopping experience that includes access to for sale and rental listings, Zillow Offers™, which provides a hassle-free way to buy and sell homes directly through Zillow; and Zillow Home Loans, Zillow's affiliated lender that provides an easy way to receive mortgage pre-approvals and financing. Other consumer brands include Trulia®, StreetEasy®, HotPads®, Naked Apartments® and Out East®. In addition, Zillow Group provides a comprehensive suite of marketing software and technology solutions to help real estate professionals maximize business opportunities and connect with millions of consumers. Zillow Group business brands for real estate, rental and mortgage professionals, include Mortech®, dotloop®, Bridge Interactive® and New Home Feed®. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.
Please visit http://investors.zillowgroup.com, www.zillowgroup.com/ir-blog, and www.twitter.com/zillowgroup, where Zillow Group discloses information about the company, its financial information, and its business which may be deemed material.
Zillow, Premier Agent, Mortech, Bridge Interactive, StreetEasy, HotPads, Out East and New Home Feed are registered trademarks of Zillow, Inc. Zillow Offers is a trademark of Zillow, Inc. Trulia is a registered trademark of Trulia, LLC. dotloop is a registered trademark of DotLoop, LLC. Naked Apartments is a registered trademark of Naked Apartments, LLC. Zillow Home Loans, LLC is an Equal Housing Lender; NMLS #10287.
(ZFIN)
Adjusted EBITDA
The following tables set forth a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, which is net loss on a consolidated basis and income (loss) before income taxes for each segment, for each of the periods presented (in thousands, unaudited):
Three Months Ended December 31, 2019
Homes
IMT
Mortgages
Corporate Items (2)
Consolidated
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Loss and Income
(Loss) Before Income Taxes:
Net loss (1)
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
$
(101,210)
Income tax benefit
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
(458)
Income (loss) before income taxes
$
(107,923)
$
36,221
$
(12,654)
$
(17,312)
$
(101,668)
Other income
-
-
(350)
(11,683)
(12,033)
Depreciation and amortization expense
3,030
19,105
1,444
-
23,579
Share-based compensation expense
11,724
32,333
2,961
-
47,018
Interest expense
10,644
-
288
28,995
39,927
Adjusted EBITDA
$
(82,525)
$
87,659
$
(8,311)
$
-
$
(3,177)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2018
Homes
IMT
Mortgages
Corporate Items (2)
Consolidated
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Loss and Loss Before
Income Taxes:
Net loss (1)
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
$
(97,682)
Income tax benefit
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
(8,402)
Loss before income taxes
$
(28,812)
$
(57,454)
$
(13,086)
$
(6,732)
$
(106,084)
Other income
-
-
(244)
(5,718)
(5,962)
Depreciation and amortization expense
715
19,064
3,311
-
23,090
Share-based compensation expense
3,166
31,651
2,901
-
37,718
Impairment costs
-
65,000
4,000
-
69,000
Acquisition-related costs
-
-
268
-
268
Interest expense
1,745
-
132
12,450
14,327
Adjusted EBITDA
$
(23,186)
$
58,261
$
(2,718)
$
-
$
32,357
Year Ended December 31, 2019
Homes
IMT
Mortgages
Corporate Items (2)
Consolidated
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Loss and Income
(Loss) Before Income Taxes:
Net loss (1)
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
$
(305,361)
Income tax benefit
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
(4,258)
Income (loss) before income taxes
$
(312,120)
$
80,060
$
(44,962)
$
(32,597)
$
(309,619)
Other income
-
-
(1,409)
(38,249)
(39,658)
Depreciation and amortization expense
8,414
73,369
5,684
-
87,467
Share-based compensation expense
32,390
150,434
16,078
-
198,902
Interest expense
29,990
-
956
70,846
101,792
Adjusted EBITDA
$
(241,326)
$
303,863
$
(23,653)
$
-
$
38,884
Year Ended December 31, 2018
Homes
IMT
Mortgages
Corporate Items (2)
Consolidated
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Loss and Loss Before
Income Taxes:
Net loss (1)
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
$
(119,858)
Income tax benefit
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
(31,102)
Loss before income taxes
$
(59,691)
$
(57,638)
$
(13,711)
$
(19,920)
$
(150,960)
Other income
-
-
(244)
(19,026)
(19,270)
Depreciation and amortization expense
1,323
91,232
6,836
-
99,391
Share-based compensation expense
7,731
131,404
9,949
-
149,084
Impairment costs
-
75,000
4,000
-
79,000
Acquisition-related costs
-
27
2,305
-
2,332
Interest expense
2,177
-
132
38,946
41,255
Adjusted EBITDA
$
(48,460)
$
240,025
$
9,267
$
-
$
200,832
We use income (loss) before income taxes as our profitability measure in making operating decisions and assessing the performance of our segments, therefore, net loss and income tax benefit are calculated and presented only on a consolidated basis within our financial statements.
Certain corporate items are not directly attributable to any of our segments, including interest income earned on our short-term investments included in Other income and interest costs on our convertible senior notes included in Interest expense.
Reported Consolidated Results
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)
December 31,
2019
2018
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,141,263
$
651,058
Short-term investments
1,280,989
903,867
Accounts receivable, net
67,005
66,083
Mortgage loans held for sale
36,507
35,409
Inventory
836,627
162,829
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
58,117
61,067
Restricted cash
89,646
12,385
Total current assets
3,510,154
1,892,698
Contract cost assets
45,209
45,819
Property and equipment, net
170,489
135,172
Right of use assets
212,153
-
Goodwill
1,984,907
1,984,907
Intangible assets, net
190,567
215,904
Other assets
18,494
16,616
Total assets
$
6,131,973
$
4,291,116
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
8,343
$
7,471
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
85,442
63,101
Accrued compensation and benefits
37,805
31,388
Borrowings under credit facilities
721,951
149,718
Deferred revenue
39,747
34,080
Deferred rent, current portion
-
1,740
Lease liabilities, current portion
17,592
-
Convertible senior notes, current portion
9,637
-
Total current liabilities
920,517
287,498
Deferred rent, net of current portion
-
19,945
Lease liabilities, net of current portion
220,445
-
Long-term debt
1,543,402
699,020
Deferred tax liabilities and other long-term liabilities
12,188
17,474
Total liabilities
2,696,552
1,023,937
Shareholders' equity:
Class A common stock
6
6
Class B common stock
1
1
Class C capital stock
14
14
Additional paid-in capital
4,412,200
3,939,842
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
340
(905)
Accumulated deficit
(977,140)
(671,779)
Total shareholders' equity
3,435,421
3,267,179
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
6,131,973
$
4,291,116
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Revenue:
Homes
$
603,228
$
41,347
$
1,365,250
$
52,365
IMT
319,665
300,708
1,276,896
1,201,143
Mortgages
21,054
23,280
100,691
80,046
Total revenue
943,947
365,335
2,742,837
1,333,554
Cost of revenue (exclusive of amortization) (1)(2):
Homes
581,398
39,080
1,315,345
49,392
IMT
23,894
24,623
98,522
96,693
Mortgages
4,325
3,769
18,154
7,505
Total cost of revenue
609,617
67,472
1,432,021
153,590
Sales and marketing (2)
183,761
138,869
714,128
552,621
Technology and development (2)
125,273
111,195
477,347
410,818
General and administrative (2)
99,070
74,758
366,176
262,153
Impairment costs
-
69,000
-
79,000
Acquisition-related costs
-
268
-
2,332
Integration costs
-
1,492
650
2,015
Total costs and expenses
1,017,721
463,054
2,990,322
1,462,529
Loss from operations
(73,774)
(97,719)
(247,485)
(128,975)
Other income
12,033
5,962
39,658
19,270
Interest expense
(39,927)
(14,327)
(101,792)
(41,255)
Loss before income taxes
(101,668)
(106,084)
(309,619)
(150,960)
Income tax benefit
458
8,402
4,258
31,102
Net loss
$
(101,210)
$
(97,682)
$
(305,361)
$
(119,858)
Net loss per share - basic and diluted
$
(0.49)
$
(0.48)
$
(1.48)
$
(0.61)
Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic and diluted
208,204
203,561
206,380
197,944
_________________
(1) Amortization of website development costs and intangible assets included in technology and
development
$
17,046
$
17,575
$
61,937
$
79,309
(2) Includes share-based compensation expense as follows:
Cost of revenue
$
1,099
$
947
$
3,978
$
4,127
Sales and marketing
6,087
5,529
25,126
22,942
Technology and development
17,980
15,753
69,921
56,673
General and administrative
21,852
15,489
99,877
65,342
Total
$
47,018
$
37,718
$
198,902
$
149,084
Other Financial Data:
Segment income (loss) before income taxes:
Homes segment
$
(107,923)
$
(28,812)
$
(312,120)
$
(59,691)
IMT segment
$
36,221
$
(57,454)
$
80,060
$
(57,638)
Mortgages segment
$
(12,654)
$
(13,086)
$
(44,962)
$
(13,711)
Adjusted EBITDA (3):
Homes segment
$
(82,525)
$
(23,186)
$
(241,326)
$
(48,460)
IMT segment
87,659
58,261
303,863
240,025
Mortgages segment
(8,311)
(2,718)
(23,653)
9,267
Total Adjusted EBITDA
$
(3,177)
$
32,357
$
38,884
$
200,832
(3) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure; it is not calculated or presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. See Exhibit 99.1 for more information regarding our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA and for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss on a consolidated basis and income (loss) before income taxes for each segment, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, for each of the periods presented.
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
Year Ended December 31,
2019
2018
Operating activities
Net loss
$
(305,361)
$
(119,858)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
87,467
99,391
Share-based compensation expense
198,902
149,084
Amortization of right of use assets
23,142
-
Amortization of contract cost assets
35,323
36,013
Amortization of discount and issuance costs on convertible senior notes maturing in 2021, 2023, 2024 and 2026
52,097
26,672
Impairment costs
-
79,000
Deferred income taxes
(4,258)
(31,102)
Loss on disposal of property and equipment and other assets
7,174
3,617
Bad debt expense
2,772
869
Deferred rent
-
(2,045)
Accretion of bond discount
(6,344)
(4,313)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(3,694)
(12,556)
Mortgage loans held for sale
(1,098)
(1,161)
Inventory
(673,798)
(162,829)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(978)
(34,068)
Lease liabilities
(18,940)
-
Contract cost assets
(34,713)
(41,510)
Accounts payable
(496)
1,311
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
19,573
1,920
Accrued compensation and benefits
6,417
11,291
Deferred revenue
5,667
2,162
Other long-term liabilities
(1,028)
1,962
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
(612,174)
3,850
Investing activities
Proceeds from maturities of investments
1,126,058
399,228
Purchases of investments
(1,495,477)
(901,761)
Proceeds from sales of investments
-
13,567
Purchases of property and equipment
(67,044)
(66,054)
Purchases of intangible assets
(19,591)
(12,481)
Cash paid for acquisitions, net
-
(55,138)
Net cash used in investing activities
(456,054)
(622,639)
Financing activities
Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes, net of issuance costs
1,157,675
364,020
Premiums paid for capped call confirmations
(159,677)
(29,414)
Proceeds from issuance of Class C capital stock, net of issuance costs
-
360,345
Proceeds from borrowings on credit facilities
688,489
116,700
Repayments of borrowings on credit facilities
(113,665)
-
Net borrowings (repayments) on warehouse lines of credit and repurchase agreement
(2,590)
482
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
65,465
120,074
Value of equity awards withheld for tax liability
(3)
(70)
Contingent merger consideration
-
(2,000)
Net cash provided by financing activities
1,635,694
930,137
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash during period
567,466
311,348
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
663,443
352,095
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$
1,230,909
$
663,443
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information
Cash paid for interest
$
42,156
$
15,473
Noncash transactions:
Capitalized share-based compensation
$
11,947
$
8,590
Write-off of fully depreciated property and equipment
$
36,159
$
22,364
Write-off of fully amortized intangible assets
$
9,999
$
12,999
Property and equipment purchased on account
$
8,775
$
3,844
Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) per Share
Our presentation of non-GAAP net income (loss) per share excludes the impact of share-based compensation expense, impairment costs, acquisition-related costs and income taxes. This measure is not a key metric used by our management and board of directors to measure operating performance or otherwise manage the business. However, we provide non-GAAP net income (loss) per share as supplemental information to investors, as we believe the exclusion of share-based compensation expense, impairment costs, acquisition-related costs and income taxes facilitates investors' operating performance comparisons on a period-to-period basis. You should not consider non-GAAP net income (loss) per share in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP.
The following table sets forth a reconciliation of non-GAAP net income (loss), adjusted, to net loss, as reported on a GAAP basis, and the calculation of non-GAAP net income (loss) per share - basic and diluted, for each of the periods presented (in thousands, except per share data, unaudited):
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2019
Net loss, as reported
$
(101,210)
$
Share-based compensation expense
47,018
Impairment costs
-
Acquisition-related costs
-
Income tax benefit
(458)
Net income (loss), adjusted
$
(54,650)
$
Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share - basic
$
(0.26)
$
Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share - diluted
$
(0.26)
$
Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic
208,204
Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted
208,204
2018
2019
2018
(97,682)
$
(305,361)
$
(119,858)
37,718
198,902
149,084
69,000
-
79,000
268
-
2,332
(8,402)
(4,258)
(31,102)
902
$
(110,717)
$
79,456
-
$
(0.54)
$
0.40
-
$
(0.54)
$
0.39
203,561
206,380
197,944
207,271
206,380
206,067
Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share - diluted for the periods presented is calculated using weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted, which includes potential shares of Class A common stock and Class C capital stock for the periods in which their effect would have been dilutive. The potential shares of Class A common stock and Class C capital stock were excluded from the calculation of non-GAAP net loss per share for the periods presented because their effect would have been antidilutive as a result of the non-GAAP net loss incurred in such periods. The following table reconciles the denominators used in the basic and diluted non-GAAP net income (loss) per share calculations (in thousands):
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Denominator for basic calculation
208,204
203,561
206,380
197,944
Effect of dilutive securities:
Option awards
-
3,370
-
6,967
Unvested restricted stock units
-
340
-
1,156
Denominator for dilutive calculation
208,204
207,271
206,380
206,067
Segment Results of Operations
The following tables present our segment results for the periods presented (in thousands, unaudited):
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2019
December 31, 2018
Homes
Revenue
$
603,228
$
Costs and expenses:
Cost of revenue
581,398
Sales and marketing
64,177
Technology and development
27,864
General and administrative
27,068
Impairment costs
-
Acquisition-related costs
-
Integration costs
-
Total costs and expenses
700,507
Income (loss) from operations
(97,279)
Segment other income
-
Segment interest expense
(10,644)
Income (loss) before income taxes (1)
$
(107,923)
$
IMT
Mortgages
Homes
IMT
Mortgages
319,665
$
21,054
$
41,347
$
300,708
$
23,280
23,894
4,325
39,080
24,623
3,769
108,301
11,283
10,099
118,544
10,226
88,883
8,526
9,197
92,734
9,264
62,366
9,636
10,038
57,261
7,459
-
-
-
65,000
4,000
-
-
-
-
268
-
-
-
-
1,492
283,444
33,770
68,414
358,162
36,478
36,221
(12,716)
(27,067)
(57,454)
(13,198)
-
350
-
-
244
-
(288)
(1,745)
-
(132)
36,221
$
(12,654)
$
(28,812)
$
(57,454)
$
(13,086)
Year Ended
December 31, 2019
Year Ended
December 31, 2018
Homes
Revenue
$
1,365,250
$
Costs and expenses:
Cost of revenue
1,315,345
Sales and marketing
171,634
Technology and development
78,994
General and administrative
81,407
Impairment costs
-
Acquisition-related costs
-
Integration costs
-
Total costs and expenses
1,647,380
Income (loss) from operations
(282,130)
Segment other income
-
Segment interest expense
(29,990)
Income (loss) before income taxes (1)
$
(312,120)
$
IMT
Mortgages
1,276,896
$
100,691
$
98,522
18,154
488,909
53,585
365,769
32,584
243,636
41,133
-
-
-
-
-
650
1,196,836
146,106
80,060
(45,415)
-
1,409
-
(956)
80,060
$
(44,962)
$
Homes
IMT
Mortgages
52,365
$
1,201,143
$
80,046
49,392
96,693
7,505
17,134
502,785
32,702
21,351
363,712
25,755
22,002
220,564
19,587
-
75,000
4,000
-
27
2,305
-
-
2,015
109,879
1,258,781
93,869
(57,514)
(57,638)
(13,823)
-
-
244
(2,177)
-
(132)
(59,691)
$
(57,638)
$
(13,711)
(1) The following table presents the reconciliation of total segment loss before income taxes to consolidated loss before income taxes for the periods presented (in thousands):
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Total segment loss before income taxes
$
(84,356)
$
(99,352)
$
(277,022)
$
(131,040)
Corporate interest expense
(28,995)
(12,450)
(70,846)
(38,946)
Corporate other income
11,683
5,718
38,249
19,026
Consolidated loss before income taxes
$
(101,668)
$
(106,084)
$
(309,619)
$
(150,960)
Key Metrics
The following table sets forth our key metrics for each of the periods presented (in millions):
Three Months Ended
December 31,
2018 to 2019
2019
2018
% Change
Visits (1)
1,759.5
1,607.8
9
%
Average Monthly Unique Users (2)
172.6
157.2
10
%
Visits includes visits to the Zillow, Trulia and StreetEasy mobile apps and websites. We measure Zillow and StreetEasy visits with Google Analytics and Trulia visits with Adobe Analytics.
Zillow, StreetEasy, HotPads and Naked Apartments measure unique users with Google Analytics, and Trulia measures unique users with Adobe Analytics.
Non-GAAP Average Return on Homes Sold After Interest Expense
To provide investors with additional information regarding our Homes segment financial results, this Exhibit includes a calculation of Average Return on Homes Sold After Interest Expense, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. We have provided a reconciliation of Average Return on Homes Sold After Interest Expense to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, which is average gross profit per home for the Homes segment.
We believe that Average Return on Homes Sold After Interest Expense is a useful financial measure to investors as it is one of the primary measures used by management in making investment decisions, measuring unit level economics and evaluating operating performance for the Zillow Offers business. The measure is intended to convey the unit level economics of homes sold during the period by presenting the average revenue and associated expenses directly attributed to the homes sold. We believe this average per unit measure facilitates meaningful period over period comparisons notwithstanding variability in the number of homes sold during a period and indicates ability to generate average returns on assets sold after considering home purchase costs, renovation costs, holding costs and selling costs.
We calculate the average return on homes sold after interest expense as revenue associated with homes sold during the period less direct costs attributable to those homes divided by the number of homes sold during the period. Specifically, direct costs include, with respect to each home sold during the period (1) home acquisition and renovation costs, which in turn include certain labor costs directly associated with these activities; (2) holding and selling costs; and (3) interest costs incurred.
Included in direct holding and interest expense amounts for the periods presented are holding and interest costs recorded as period expenses in prior periods associated with homes sold in the presented period, which are not calculated in accordance with, or as an alternative for, GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results reported under GAAP. Excluded from certain of these direct cost amounts are costs recorded in the presented period related to homes that remain in inventory at the end of the period, as shown in the tables below. We make these period adjustments because we believe presenting Average Return on Homes Sold After Interest Expense in this manner provides a focused view on a subset of our assets - homes sold during the period - and reflecting costs associated with those homes sold from the time we acquire to the time we sell the home, which may be useful to investors.
Average Return on Homes Sold After Interest Expense is intended to illustrate the performance of homes sold during the period and is not intended to be a segment or company performance metric. Average Return on Homes Sold After Interest Expense is a supplemental measure of operating performance for a subset of assets and has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:
Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future, and Average Return on Homes Sold After Interest Expense does not reflect capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditure requirements;
Average Return on Homes Sold After Interest Expense does not consider the potentially dilutive impact of share-based compensation;
Average Return on Homes Sold After Interest Expense does not include period costs that were not eligible for inventory capitalization associated with homes held in inventory at the end of the period;
Average Return on Homes Sold After Interest Expense does not reflect indirect expenses included in cost of revenue, sales and marketing, technology and development, or general and administrative expenses, some of which are recurring cash expenditures necessary to operate the business; and
Average Return on Homes Sold After Interest Expense does not reflect income taxes.
On a GAAP basis, Homes segment average gross profit per home was $11,477 and $16,078, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018.
The following table presents the total return on homes sold after interest expense and the Average Return on Homes Sold After Interest Expense for the periods presented (unaudited):
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2019
December 31, 2018
Average
Average
Total
Per Home
Total
Per Home
Homes sold
1,902
141
Homes revenue
$
603,228,000
$
317,155
$
41,347,000
$
293,241
Operating costs:
Home acquisition costs (1)
544,291,000
286,168
37,243,000
264,134
Renovation costs (1)
28,264,000
14,860
1,286,000
9,121
Holding costs (1)(2)
7,424,000
3,903
365,000
2,589
Selling costs
26,125,000
13,736
1,839,000
13,043
Total operating costs
606,104,000
318,667
40,733,000
288,887
Interest expense (1)(2)
9,310,000
4,895
371,000
2,631
Return on homes sold after interest expense
$
(12,186,000)
$
(6,407)
$
243,000
$
1,723
(1) Amount excludes expenses incurred during the period that are not related to homes sold during the period.
(2) Holding costs and interest expense include $4.4 million and $5.1 million, respectively, of costs incurred in prior periods associated with homes sold in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $0.1 million and $0.3 million, respectively, of costs incurred in prior periods associated with homes sold in the fourth quarter of 2018.
The calculation of Average Return on Homes Sold After Interest Expense includes only those expenses directly attributed to the homes sold during the period. To arrive at return on homes sold after interest expense, the Company deducts from Homes segment gross profit (1) holding costs incurred in the presented period and prior periods for homes sold during the presented period that are included in sales and marketing expense, (2) selling costs incurred in the presented period for homes sold during the presented period that are included in sales and marketing expense and (3) interest expense incurred in the presented period and prior periods for homes sold during the presented period. The Company adds to Homes segment gross profit (1) inventory valuation adjustments recorded during the presented period associated with homes that remain in inventory at period end, net of inventory valuation adjustments recorded in prior periods related to homes sold in the presented period, and indirect expenses included in cost of revenue and (2) share-based compensation expense and depreciation and amortization expense included in cost of revenue. The following table presents the calculation of Homes segment average gross profit per home and Average Return on Homes Sold After Interest Expense and a reconciliation of return on homes sold after interest expense to Homes segment gross profit for the periods presented (unaudited):
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Calculation of Average Gross Profit per Home
2019
2018
Homes segment revenue
$
603,228,000
$
41,347,000
Homes segment cost of revenue
581,398,000
39,080,000
Homes segment gross profit
$
21,830,000
$
2,267,000
Homes sold
1,902
141
Average gross profit per home
$
11,477
$
16,078
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measure to Nearest GAAP Measure
Homes segment gross profit
$
21,830,000
$
2,267,000
Holding costs included in sales and marketing (1)
(7,424,000)
(365,000)
Selling costs included in sales and marketing (2)
(26,125,000)
(1,839,000)
Interest expense (3)
(9,310,000)
(371,000)
Direct and indirect expenses included in cost of revenue (4)
8,339,000
507,000
Share-based compensation expense and depreciation and amortization expense included in cost of revenue
504,000
44,000
Return on homes sold after interest expense
$
(12,186,000)
$
243,000
Homes sold
1,902
141
Average return on homes sold after interest expense
$
(6,407)
$
1,723
(1) Amount represents holding costs incurred related to homes sold in the presented period that were not eligible for inventory capitalization and were therefore expensed as period costs in the presented period and prior periods. These costs primarily include homeowners association dues, property taxes, insurance, utilities, and cleaning and maintenance costs incurred during the time a home is held for sale after the renovation period is complete. On a GAAP basis, the Company incurred a total of $8.3 million and $1.0 million of holding costs included in sales and marketing expense for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
(2) Amount represents selling costs incurred related to homes sold in the presented period that were not eligible for inventory capitalization and were therefore expensed as period costs in the presented period. These costs primarily include agent commissions paid upon the sale of a home.
(3) Amount represents interest expense incurred related to homes sold in the presented period that was not eligible for inventory capitalization and was therefore expensed as a period cost in the presented period and prior periods.
(4) Amount includes inventory valuation adjustments recorded during the period associated with homes that remain in inventory at period end, net of inventory valuation adjustments recorded in prior periods related to homes sold in the presented period, as well as corporate costs allocated to the Homes segment such as headcount expenses and hosting-related costs related to the operation of our website.
On a GAAP basis, Homes segment average gross profit per home was $11,571 and $16,797, respectively, for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018.
The following table presents the total return on homes sold after interest expense and the Average Return on Homes Sold After Interest Expense for the periods presented (unaudited):
Year Ended
Year Ended
December 31, 2019
December 31, 2018
Average
Average
Total
Per Home
Total
Per Home
Homes sold
4,313
177
Homes revenue
$
1,365,250,000
$
316,543
$
52,365,000
$
295,847
Operating costs:
Home acquisition costs (1)
1,233,799,000
286,065
47,143,000
266,345
Renovation costs (1)
57,878,000
13,419
1,566,000
8,847
Holding costs (1)(2)
15,865,000
3,678
446,000
2,520
Selling costs
59,178,000
13,722
2,347,000
13,260
Total operating costs
1,366,720,000
316,884
51,502,000
290,972
Interest expense (1)(2)
20,205,000
4,685
423,000
2,389
Return on homes sold after interest expense
$
(21,675,000)
$
(5,026)
$
440,000
$
2,486
(1) Amount excludes expenses incurred during the period that are not related to homes sold during the period.
(2) Holding costs and interest expense include $0.9 million and $1.0 million, respectively, of costs incurred in prior periods associated with homes sold in the year ended December 31, 2019. We did not incur any costs in prior periods associated with homes sold in the year ended December 31, 2018.
The following table presents the calculation of Homes segment average gross profit per home and Average Return on Homes Sold After Interest Expense and a reconciliation of return on homes sold after interest expense to Homes segment gross profit for the periods presented (unaudited):
Year Ended
December 31,
Calculation of Average Gross Profit per Home
2019
2018
Homes segment revenue
$
1,365,250,000
$
52,365,000
Homes segment cost of revenue
1,315,345,000
49,392,000
Homes segment gross profit
$
49,905,000
$
2,973,000
Homes sold
4,313
177
Average gross profit per home
$
11,571
$
16,797
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measure to Nearest GAAP Measure
Homes segment gross profit
$
49,905,000
$
2,973,000
Holding costs included in sales and marketing (1)
(15,865,000)
(446,000)
Selling costs included in sales and marketing (2)
(59,178,000)
(2,347,000)
Interest expense (3)
(20,205,000)
(423,000)
Direct and indirect expenses included in cost of revenue (4)
22,513,000
525,000
Share-based compensation expense and depreciation and amortization expense included in cost of revenue
1,155,000
158,000
Return on homes sold after interest expense
$
(21,675,000)
$
440,000
Homes sold
4,313
177
Average return on homes sold after interest expense
$
(5,026)
$
2,486
(1) Amount represents holding costs incurred related to homes sold in the presented period that were not eligible for inventory capitalization and were therefore expensed as period costs in the presented period and prior periods. These costs primarily include homeowners association dues, property taxes, insurance, utilities, and cleaning and maintenance costs incurred during the time a home is held for sale after the renovation period is complete. On a GAAP basis, the Company incurred a total of $22.6 million and $1.3 million of holding costs included in sales and marketing expense for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
(2) Amount represents selling costs incurred related to homes sold in the presented period that were not eligible for inventory capitalization and were therefore expensed as period costs in the presented period. These costs primarily include agent commissions paid upon the sale of a home.
(3) Amount represents interest expense incurred related to homes sold in the presented period that was not eligible for inventory capitalization and was therefore expensed as a period cost in the presented period and prior periods.
(4) Amount includes inventory valuation adjustments recorded during the period associated with homes that remain in inventory at period end, as well as corporate costs allocated to the Homes segment such as headcount expenses and hosting-related costs related to the operation of our website.
