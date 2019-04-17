Zillow Group : Celebrates One-Year Anniversary of Zillow Offers; Opens Southwest Hub in Phoenix area

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zillow Group, which houses one of the largest portfolio of real estate brands on mobile and web, is celebrating one year of buying and selling homes directly through its Zillow Offers business.

The company today announced the opening of its Greater Phoenix office, which will act as the Southwest hub for Zillow Offers. Zillow Offers is transforming the process of selling a home by giving sellers a free, no-obligation cash offer, so they can get into their next home on their timeline.

"It's been an incredible journey, and we're just getting started," said Zillow Brand President Jeremy Wacksman. "Since we launched a year ago, we have received more than 80,000 requests for offers, and have helped thousands of home sellers move into their new home on their own timeline, without the hassle and uncertainty of a traditional home sale. We are transforming the way people buy and sell homes, and bringing the magic and simplicity of e-commerce to real estate."

Zillow Group expects to add 160 employees to the 25,000 square foot office by the end of this year. Job titles and categories include recruiters, corporate counsel, human resources, project coordinators, analysts, loan originations, business operations, and employee trainers. The jobs range from entry level to director, and a college education is not required for all roles.

"Arizona wants to be the place where these technologies come to evolve and flourish," said Arizona Governor Doug Ducey. "I thank Zillow Group for their investment in our state and look forward to growing our 21st-century economy together."

Scottsdale Mayor W.J. "Jim" Lane echoed a similar sentiment, "Scottsdale is proud to welcome Zillow Offers to Old Town, a thriving business hub that has experienced tremendous growth for innovative technology companies due to their ability to attract and retain talent and operate in a favorable business environment."

During the office ribbon cutting celebration, Zillow Group presented a check for $25,000 to U.S.VETS, the nation's largest non-profit veteran services provider that offers transitional and permanent housing, counseling, employment assistance and case management to veterans and their families. The donation is made possible through Zillow Group's Home Project, the company's signature social impact initiative that aims to address challenges around housing insecurity by pledging up to $5 million in cash and in-kind contributions over five years to support vulnerable families.

Zillow Offers was announced by Zillow Group nearly a year ago on April 23, 2018.

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) (NASDAQ: ZG) houses one of the largest portfolios of real estate brands on mobile and the web that attract more than 160 million people every month. Zillow Group is committed to leveraging its proprietary data, technology and innovations to make home buying, selling, financing and renting a seamless, on-demand experience for consumers. As its flagship brand, Zillow® now offers a fully integrated home shopping experience that includes access to for sale and rental listings, Zillow Offers™, which provides a new, hassle-free way to buy and sell homes directly through Zillow; and Zillow Home Loans, Zillow's affiliated lender that provides an easy way to receive mortgage pre-approvals and financing. Other consumer brands include Trulia®, StreetEasy®, HotPads®, Naked Apartments®, RealEstate.com and Out East®. In addition, Zillow Group provides a comprehensive suite of marketing software and technology solutions to help real estate professionals maximize business opportunities and connect with millions of consumers. Zillow Group business brands for real estate, rental and mortgage professionals, including Mortech®, dotloop®, Bridge Interactive® and New Home Feed®. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

