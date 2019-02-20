Zillow : Manhattan Rents Hit All-Time High as Sales Prices Drop at Fastest Pace on Record

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The rental market remained hot this January as the weakening home sales market motivated many would-be buyers to rent instead. While strong demand pushed up rents everywhere except for along the L train, the StreetEasy Manhattan Rent Indexii reached a new high for the month of January and increased at the fastest pace in the city's most expensive neighborhoods — particularly in Downtown Manhattaniii and northwest Brooklyniv, where rents rose by 2.4 percent and 3.5 percent, reaching $3,724 and $3,058, respectively.

Manhattan rent growth eclipsed Brooklyn and Queens again in January, which before late last year, which has not occurred since 2012. Manhattan rents rose to $3,204 — an annual increase of 2.6 percent, and the fastest annual pace since early 2016. Along with rising rents, rental concessionsv continued to fall across the city compared to the year before, deviating from the seasonal trend of discounts rising in the cooler months. In Manhattan, the share of rentals advertising concessions dropped at the fastest annual pace since 2010 - down by 8.6 percentage points annually to 13.2 percent.

"Manhattan home prices have reached lows we haven't seen since 2015, and inventory levels are at historic highs, leading many to believe that now may be the time to buy. But with a median price above $1 million, purchasing a home in Manhattan is still too expensive for many in this market," says StreetEasy Economic Data Analyst Nancy Wu. "Many would-be buyers are opting for the flexibility of renting in some of the most expensive areas of the city — which in turn is creating an unusually competitive winter rental season."

See below for additional sales and rental market trends across Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens.

January 2019 Key Findings — Manhattan

January 2019 Key Findings — Brooklyn

January 2019 Key Findings — Queens

The complete StreetEasy Market Reports for Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens, with additional neighborhood data and graphics, can be viewed at streeteasy.com/blog/research/market-reports/ . Definitions of StreetEasy's metrics and monthly data from each report can be downloaded at https://streeteasy.com/blog/data-dashboard/.

About StreetEasy

StreetEasy is New York City's leading local real estate marketplace on mobile and the web, providing accurate and comprehensive for-sale and for-rent listings from hundreds of real estate brokerages throughout New York City and the NYC metropolitan area. StreetEasy adds layers of proprietary data and useful search tools to help home shoppers and real estate professionals navigate the complex real estate markets within the five boroughs of New York City, as well as Northern New Jersey.

Launched in 2006, StreetEasy is based in the Flatiron neighborhood of Manhattan. StreetEasy is owned and operated by Zillow Group (NASDAQ: Z and ZG).

StreetEasy is a registered trademark of Zillow, Inc.

i The StreetEasy Market Reports are a monthly overview of the Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens sales and rental markets. Every three months, a quarterly analysis is published. The report data is aggregated from public recorded sales and listings data from real estate brokerages that provide comprehensive coverage of Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens, with more than a decade of history for most metrics. The reports are compiled by the StreetEasy Research team. For more information, visit https://streeteasy.com/blog/research/market-reports/. StreetEasy tracks data for all five boroughs within New York City, but currently only produces reports for Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens.

ii The StreetEasy Rent Indices are monthly indices that track changes in rent for all housing types and are currently available from January 2007 in Manhattan, January 2010 in Brooklyn, and January 2012 in Queens. Each index uses a repeat-sales method similar that used to calculate the StreetEasy Price Indices. The repeat method evaluates rental price growth based on homes in a given geography that have listed for rent more than once. More details on methodology here.

iii The Downtown Manhattan submarket includes Civic Center, Financial District, Tribeca, Stuyvesant Town/PCV, SoHo, Little Italy, Lower East Side, Chinatown, Battery Park City, Gramercy Park, Chelsea, Greenwich Village, East Village, West Village, Flatiron and Nolita.

iv The Northwest Brooklyn submarket includes Boerum Hill, Brooklyn Heights, Carroll Gardens, Clinton Hill, Cobble Hill, Columbia St. Waterfront, Downtown Brooklyn, DUMBO, Fort Greene, Gowanus and Red Hook.

v Concessions are defined as advertised, temporary price reductions in the form of one or more months of free rent. StreetEasy does not include nontraditional concessions, such as Netflix packages and discounted amenities. We also do not include the waiving of broker's fees as concessions.

vi The StreetEasy Price Indices track changes in resale prices of condo, co-op, and townhouse units. Each index uses a repeat-sales method of comparing the sales prices of the same properties since January 1995 in Manhattan and January 2007 in Brooklyn and Queens. Given this methodology, each index accurately captures the change in home prices by controlling for the varying composition of homes sold in a given month. Levels of the StreetEasy Price Indices reflect average values of homes on the market. Data on the sale of homes is sourced from the New York City Department of Finance. Full methodology here.

vii The Upper Manhattan submarket includes Hudson Heights, Hamilton Heights, Washington Heights, Inwood, Fort George, West Harlem, Central Harlem, East Harlem, Manhattanville, South Harlem and Marble Hill.

viii The North Brooklyn submarket includes Greenpoint, Williamsburg and East Williamsburg.

ix The South Brooklyn submarket includes Sunset Park, Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights, Bensonhurst, Bath Beach, Gravesend, Borough Park, Ocean Parkway, Kensington, Coney Island, Brighton Beach, Ditmas Park, Seagate, Flatbush, Midwood, Sheepshead Bay, Manhattan Beach, East Flatbush, Canarsie, Flatlands, Marine Park, Mill Basin, Bergen Beach, Old Mill Basin, Greenwood and Gerritsen Beach.

x The Northwest Queens submarket includes Astoria, Long Island City, Sunnyside and Ditmars-Steinway.

xi The Central Queens submarket includes Woodside, Jackson Heights, East Elmhurst, North Corona, Elmhurst, Corona, Maspeth, Middle Village, Ridgewood, Glendale, Rego Park and Forest Hills.

