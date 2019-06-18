Zillow : Renters Pay a Premium to Move in the Spring and Summer

SAN FRANCISCO, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As the school year winds down, many renters prepare to find and move into a new home before the next school year begins. However, a new HotPads® analysis finds that renters can pay a premium for rental homes or apartments listed in late spring and early summer. In 37 of the 50 largest metro areas, the median asking rent reaches its highest point for the year in May, June or July.

Nationally, rentals listed on HotPads have the highest asking prices in May, with the second and third highest premiums in June and July, respectively. In May, the median asking rent for apartments listed on HotPads is 5.7 percent higher than it is on average, which equates to spending $88 more in rent every month. Nationally, the premium for renting in June is 4.1 percent, or $63 a month. In July, that premium is 2.4 percent, or $38 a month.

While most markets peak in the summer, the most expensive time to rent an apartment can vary by market, since local factors like housing supply can influence the amount of renter demand at any given time. In Providence, R.I., the median asking rent price peaks in March, when rentals are listed at a 2.2 percent premium. That equates to an additional $40 in rent each month.

The rental market in Columbus, Ohio doesn't peak until September, but renters in Columbus pay the highest seasonal premium. The median asking rent in Columbus is 7 percent higher in September, which translates to an extra $103 a month in rent. After Columbus, renters in Buffalo and Oklahoma City pay the next highest premiums.

The rental market has been picking up steam this year following stagnant prices in 2018. Move-in specials like rent discounts are also on the decline, so finding the best time to sign a new lease is one other way renters can scope out a deal when considering a move.

"Understanding the local market is paramount for those looking to save money on rent," said Joshua Clark, economist at HotPads. "Factors like job growth, school schedules and even the weather can influence the amount of demand in the rental market, which often drives rent prices up during high-demand summer months. While renters may not always have the luxury of choosing exactly when they want to move, it pays to keep an eye on lease lengths – those signing a lease longer than 12 months at the end of the summer might set themselves up for future discounts, but those who sign a long lease in Spring may end up paying more when it comes time to renew."

Renters hoping to time the market are most likely to find lower prices in the winter. Nationally, January is the least expensive time to rent a new house or apartment. Compared to other months, the asking rent for a typical home or apartment is $51 lower in January. December has the second highest rent discount for a typical apartment, followed by November.

HotPads is a Zillow® Group-owned apartment and home search platform for renters in urban areas across the United States. For more information on the U.S. rental market, visit HotPads.com.

Metropolitan Area Median Asking Rent Most Expensive Month to Rent Rent Premium (%) Rent Premium ($) Least Expensive Month to

Rent Rent Discount ($) United States $1,540 May 5.7% $88 January -$51 New York, NY $2,390 May 4.7% $112 January -$112 Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA $2,975 June 3.5% $104 November -$116 Chicago, IL $1,795 May 2.9% $52 December -$86 Dallas-Fort Worth, TX $1,690 June 5.6% $95 February -$68 Philadelphia, PA $1,695 May 5.5% $93 December -$102 Houston, TX $1,590 July 4.0% $64 February -$76 Washington, D.C. $2,190 June 4.0% $88 December -$66 Miami-Fort Lauderdale, FL $2,045 June 2.3% $47 January -$33 Atlanta, GA $1,500 June 3.5% $53 January -$45 San Francisco, CA $3,550 June 2.6% $92 December -$92 Detroit, MI $1,315 August 5.6% $74 December -$85 Riverside, CA $2,000 July 2.5% $50 January -$58 Phoenix, AZ $1,535 May 3.2% $49 November -$57 Seattle, WA $2,260 May 4.4% $99 December -$90 Minneapolis-St

Paul, MN $1,710 June 2.7% $46 January -$67 San Diego, CA $2,760 June 3.8% $105 November -$102 St. Louis, MO $1,215 May 5.3% $64 November -$55 Tampa, FL $1,505 July 3.0% $45 January -$36 Baltimore, MD $1,755 August 3.9% $68 December -$53 Denver, CO $2,135 July 3.3% $70 January -$96 Pittsburgh, PA $1,120 April 5.3% $59 October -$52 Portland, OR $1,960 July 5.1% $100 January -$102 Charlotte, NC $1,410 May 4.1% $58 December -$58 Sacramento, CA $2,020 June 3.8% $77 January -$73 San Antonio, TX $1,400 June 4.9% $69 January -$53 Orlando, FL $1,555 July 4.3% $67 January -$44 Cincinnati, OH $1,265 August 4.8% $61 February -$70 Cleveland, OH $1,220 August 3.9% $48 January -$51 Kansas City, MO $1,265 May 4.1% $52 December -$47 Las Vegas, NV $1,455 June 3.0% $44 November -$33 Columbus, OH $1,465 September 7.0% $103 February -$70 Indianapolis, IN $1,250 July 4.8% $60 November -$49 San Jose, CA $3,745 August 4.8% $180 February -$169 Austin, TX $1,770 June 3.7% $65 January -$51 Virginia Beach, VA $1,495 June 4.8% $72 November -$63 Nashville, TN $1,525 August 4.2% $64 February -$84 Providence, RI $1,815 March 2.2% $40 December -$60 Milwaukee, WI $1,390 July 3.6% $50 January -$70 Jacksonville, FL $1,420 May 2.5% $36 February -$28 Memphis, TN $1,060 June 4.6% $49 December -$31 Oklahoma City, OK $1,130 June 5.7% $64 January -$52 Louisville-

Jefferson County,

KY $1,145 April 4.1% $47 January -$45 Hartford, CT $1,690 August 4.8% $81 January -$90 Richmond, VA $1,475 June 4.2% $62 December -$72 New Orleans, LA $1,455 April 4.0% $58 September -$55 Buffalo, NY $1,290 July 6.1% $79 October -$63 Raleigh, NC $1,490 June 5.5% $82 November -$75 Birmingham, AL $1,060 July 5.2% $55 December -$34 Salt Lake City, UT $1,635 August 4.0% $65 November -$77

HotPads

HotPads is an efficient rental search platform for urban areas across the United States, with features designed for competitive markets such as map-based search, real-time notifications and detailed information on landlords and property managers that help renters spend less time searching and more time feeling excited about their next home.

Launched in 2005, HotPads is based in San Francisco and is owned and operated by Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z and ZG).

HotPads is a registered trademark of Zillow, Inc.

SOURCE HotPads