|
Zillow : Renters Pay a Premium to Move in the Spring and Summer
06/18/2019 | 08:01am EDT
SAN FRANCISCO, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As the school year winds down, many renters prepare to find and move into a new home before the next school year begins. However, a new HotPads® analysis finds that renters can pay a premium for rental homes or apartments listed in late spring and early summer. In 37 of the 50 largest metro areas, the median asking rent reaches its highest point for the year in May, June or July.
Nationally, rentals listed on HotPads have the highest asking prices in May, with the second and third highest premiums in June and July, respectively. In May, the median asking rent for apartments listed on HotPads is 5.7 percent higher than it is on average, which equates to spending $88 more in rent every month. Nationally, the premium for renting in June is 4.1 percent, or $63 a month. In July, that premium is 2.4 percent, or $38 a month.
While most markets peak in the summer, the most expensive time to rent an apartment can vary by market, since local factors like housing supply can influence the amount of renter demand at any given time. In Providence, R.I., the median asking rent price peaks in March, when rentals are listed at a 2.2 percent premium. That equates to an additional $40 in rent each month.
The rental market in Columbus, Ohio doesn't peak until September, but renters in Columbus pay the highest seasonal premium. The median asking rent in Columbus is 7 percent higher in September, which translates to an extra $103 a month in rent. After Columbus, renters in Buffalo and Oklahoma City pay the next highest premiums.
The rental market has been picking up steam this year following stagnant prices in 2018. Move-in specials like rent discounts are also on the decline, so finding the best time to sign a new lease is one other way renters can scope out a deal when considering a move.
"Understanding the local market is paramount for those looking to save money on rent," said Joshua Clark, economist at HotPads. "Factors like job growth, school schedules and even the weather can influence the amount of demand in the rental market, which often drives rent prices up during high-demand summer months. While renters may not always have the luxury of choosing exactly when they want to move, it pays to keep an eye on lease lengths – those signing a lease longer than 12 months at the end of the summer might set themselves up for future discounts, but those who sign a long lease in Spring may end up paying more when it comes time to renew."
Renters hoping to time the market are most likely to find lower prices in the winter. Nationally, January is the least expensive time to rent a new house or apartment. Compared to other months, the asking rent for a typical home or apartment is $51 lower in January. December has the second highest rent discount for a typical apartment, followed by November.
HotPads is a Zillow® Group-owned apartment and home search platform for renters in urban areas across the United States. For more information on the U.S. rental market, visit HotPads.com.
Metropolitan Area
Median Asking Rent
Most Expensive Month to Rent
Rent Premium (%)
Rent Premium ($)
Least Expensive Month to
Rent
Rent Discount ($)
United States
$1,540
May
5.7%
$88
January
-$51
New York, NY
$2,390
May
4.7%
$112
January
-$112
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
$2,975
June
3.5%
$104
November
-$116
Chicago, IL
$1,795
May
2.9%
$52
December
-$86
Dallas-Fort Worth, TX
$1,690
June
5.6%
$95
February
-$68
Philadelphia, PA
$1,695
May
5.5%
$93
December
-$102
Houston, TX
$1,590
July
4.0%
$64
February
-$76
Washington, D.C.
$2,190
June
4.0%
$88
December
-$66
Miami-Fort Lauderdale, FL
$2,045
June
2.3%
$47
January
-$33
Atlanta, GA
$1,500
June
3.5%
$53
January
-$45
San Francisco, CA
$3,550
June
2.6%
$92
December
-$92
Detroit, MI
$1,315
August
5.6%
$74
December
-$85
Riverside, CA
$2,000
July
2.5%
$50
January
-$58
Phoenix, AZ
$1,535
May
3.2%
$49
November
-$57
Seattle, WA
$2,260
May
4.4%
$99
December
-$90
Minneapolis-St
Paul, MN
$1,710
June
2.7%
$46
January
-$67
San Diego, CA
$2,760
June
3.8%
$105
November
-$102
St. Louis, MO
$1,215
May
5.3%
$64
November
-$55
Tampa, FL
$1,505
July
3.0%
$45
January
-$36
Baltimore, MD
$1,755
August
3.9%
$68
December
-$53
Denver, CO
$2,135
July
3.3%
$70
January
-$96
Pittsburgh, PA
$1,120
April
5.3%
$59
October
-$52
Portland, OR
$1,960
July
5.1%
$100
January
-$102
Charlotte, NC
$1,410
May
4.1%
$58
December
-$58
Sacramento, CA
$2,020
June
3.8%
$77
January
-$73
San Antonio, TX
$1,400
June
4.9%
$69
January
-$53
Orlando, FL
$1,555
July
4.3%
$67
January
-$44
Cincinnati, OH
$1,265
August
4.8%
$61
February
-$70
Cleveland, OH
$1,220
August
3.9%
$48
January
-$51
Kansas City, MO
$1,265
May
4.1%
$52
December
-$47
Las Vegas, NV
$1,455
June
3.0%
$44
November
-$33
Columbus, OH
$1,465
September
7.0%
$103
February
-$70
Indianapolis, IN
$1,250
July
4.8%
$60
November
-$49
San Jose, CA
$3,745
August
4.8%
$180
February
-$169
Austin, TX
$1,770
June
3.7%
$65
January
-$51
Virginia Beach, VA
$1,495
June
4.8%
$72
November
-$63
Nashville, TN
$1,525
August
4.2%
$64
February
-$84
Providence, RI
$1,815
March
2.2%
$40
December
-$60
Milwaukee, WI
$1,390
July
3.6%
$50
January
-$70
Jacksonville, FL
$1,420
May
2.5%
$36
February
-$28
Memphis, TN
$1,060
June
4.6%
$49
December
-$31
Oklahoma City, OK
$1,130
June
5.7%
$64
January
-$52
Louisville-
Jefferson County,
KY
$1,145
April
4.1%
$47
January
-$45
Hartford, CT
$1,690
August
4.8%
$81
January
-$90
Richmond, VA
$1,475
June
4.2%
$62
December
-$72
New Orleans, LA
$1,455
April
4.0%
$58
September
-$55
Buffalo, NY
$1,290
July
6.1%
$79
October
-$63
Raleigh, NC
$1,490
June
5.5%
$82
November
-$75
Birmingham, AL
$1,060
July
5.2%
$55
December
-$34
Salt Lake City, UT
$1,635
August
4.0%
$65
November
-$77
HotPads
HotPads is an efficient rental search platform for urban areas across the United States, with features designed for competitive markets such as map-based search, real-time notifications and detailed information on landlords and property managers that help renters spend less time searching and more time feeling excited about their next home.
Launched in 2005, HotPads is based in San Francisco and is owned and operated by Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z and ZG).
HotPads is a registered trademark of Zillow, Inc.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/renters-pay-a-premium-to-move-in-the-spring-and-summer-300870160.html
SOURCE HotPads
© PRNewswire 2019
|
|Latest news on ZILLOW GROUP INC
|
|