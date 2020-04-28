Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Zillow Group, Inc.    ZG

ZILLOW GROUP, INC.

(ZG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Zillow : partnership with Housing Connector wins Fast Company's “World Changing Ideas Awards” honorable mention

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/28/2020 | 03:08pm EDT
Posted on Apr 28, 2020
Zillow partnership with Housing Connector wins Fast Company's 'World Changing Ideas Awards' honorable mention

The search tool was developed by the Social Impact Product Team within Zillow, a special team of software engineers and product managers dedicated to developing products that create positive change.

Zillow's mission is to help home buyers, owners and renters unlock life's next chapter, and that includes our community's homeless. In Zillow's home town of Seattle and King County, more than 11,000 people are without homes; it's the third-largest homeless population in the country.

Earlier this year, Zillow collaborated with the Seattle nonprofit Housing Connector and local government to launch a rental search tool that connects willing landlords with people who are most in need of housing. Today, Fast Company recognized Housing Connector, and the Zillow search tool, with an honorable mention in its 2020 World Changing Ideas Awards.

'This award recognizes the power of the Zillow platform to help with the most immediate challenges our community faces,' says Samantha Tripoli, community engagement manager for the Zillow for Good program. 'It also shows that solutions to complex problems like homelessness can happen when businesses join forces with communities around a shared vision.'

Grassroots Beginnings

Housing Connector founder Shkëlqim Kelmendi has worked in affordable housing in Seattle for years. He has seen many challenges, but one in particular stands out: learning that a family had been rejected 17 times for apartment units they desperately needed simply because of their credit score.

Housing Connector aims to solve that problem by partnering with landlords to assume the financial risk of waiving screening criteria so people can quickly access units. Initially, the effort to match landlords and renters was entirely manual and could not scale to meet the demand for affordable housing. That's when Kelmendi partnered with Zillow to integrate Housing Connector with the Zillow rental listings platform with a new search tool.

  • Housing Connector collaborators (left to right) Chauncey Williamson, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, Tali Reiner, Vice President Security Properties Residential, Shkelqim Kelmendi, Executive Director Housing Connector, King County Executive Dow Constantine, Walter Washington, Sr. Housing Services Director Wellspring Family Services

Technology for Good

Zillow's search tool lets Housing Connector partner landlords quickly upload housing inventory, and lets local non-profit service providers find housing inventory in real time for their homeless clients. The search tool was developed by the Social Impact Product Team within Zillow, a special team of software engineers and product managers dedicated to developing products that create positive change.

'Alleviating homelessness and housing insecurity has become a primary focus of Zillow's social impact program,' says Tripoli. 'We are bringing our people and our technology to the table to provide in-kind services to create scalable, effective solutions for the long run.'

Results

To date, Housing Connector has found homes for 650 people. That includes Chauncey Williamson of Seattle, who had applied for 20 apartments over two years without a permanent place to live. 'The future looks very promising for me. I have a job lined up, a stable home, maybe I will have kids someday. I can see it,' says Williamson.

Housing Connector currently operates across three counties in Washington. Kelmendi aims to expand his program to new cities and social service agencies in the coming years. As Housing Connector evolves, it will integrate Seattle-based Tableau's analytics platform-providing a way to measure impact and better identify the needs, barriers and preferences of those experiencing homelessness.

To learn how to get involved with connecting landlords to renters experiencing barriers to housing, contact the Housing Connector program today.

Disclaimer

Zillow Group Inc. published this content on 28 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2020 19:07:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ZILLOW GROUP, INC.
03:08pZILLOW : partnership with Housing Connector wins Fast Company's “World Cha..
PU
04/27ZILLOW GROUP : to Announce First Quarter 2020 Results May 7
PR
04/24ZILLOW : Home Sales and Inventory Fall as Coronavirus Disrupts NYC Home-Shopping..
PR
04/22ZILLOW : Rich Barton's Annual Shareholder Letter – April 2020
PU
04/09ZILLOW : Says New Listings for Homes Fell Off in March, Early April
DJ
04/09ZILLOW : launches new virtual onboarding program for employees hired during COVI..
PU
04/09ZILLOW : Coronavirus Tests Viability of Home-Flipping iBuyers
DJ
04/03ZILLOW : March 2020 IR Roundup
PU
03/27ZILLOW GROUP : Announces Grants of Inducement Equity Awards
PR
03/23ZILLOW : Form8-K
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 995 M
EBIT 2020 -374 M
Net income 2020 -447 M
Finance 2020 511 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -20,0x
P/E ratio 2021 -22,6x
EV / Sales2020 2,87x
EV / Sales2021 1,67x
Capitalization 9 104 M
Chart ZILLOW GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Zillow Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZILLOW GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 42,16  $
Last Close Price 42,19  $
Spread / Highest target 42,2%
Spread / Average Target -0,08%
Spread / Lowest Target -52,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard N. Barton Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lloyd D. Frink Executive Chairman & President
Joshua Swift Senior Vice President-Acquisitions & Operations
Allen W. Parker Chief Financial Officer
David A. Beitel Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-7.76%9 104
CBRE GROUP, INC.-32.47%13 596
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-38.66%5 513
POLY PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.-0.19%5 505
CHINA MERCHANTS PROPERTY OPERATION AND SERVICE CO., LTD.2.11%4 204
CHINA OVERSEAS PROPERTY HOLDINGS LIMITED-2.44%3 558
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group