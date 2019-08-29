Log in
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

08/29/2019 | 10:30am EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (“Zimmer” or “the Company”) (NYSE: ZBH).

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Zimmer discovered that the primary legacy Biomet manufacturing facility in Warsaw, Indiana, suffered from “systemic” quality system issues. The Company failed to take swift and appropriate action to fix these issues completely. Zimmer proved incapable of fulfilling customer demand for its products and remediating the quality problems at Biomet.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
