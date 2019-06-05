Log in
ZBH ROSEN, TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation of Breaches of Fiduciary Duties By Management of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. – ZBH

06/05/2019 | 06:48pm EDT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential breaches of fiduciary duties by management of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZBH) resulting from allegations that management may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

According to an amended complaint in a lawsuit filed against Zimmer and several of its officers, Zimmer issued a series of material misstatements and omissions to investors regarding, among other things, (1) Zimmer’s discovery of wide-ranging “systemic issues” with the quality system at the primary Legacy Biomet manufacturing facility in Warsaw; (2) Zimmer’s failure to take prompt and necessary actions to remediate these issues fully; and (3) Zimmer’s inability to simultaneously satisfy the demand for its products while remediating these issues. The investigation concerns whether Zimmer’s board of directors breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders, grossly mismanaged Zimmer and/or committed abuses of control as a result of the foregoing.

If you currently own shares of Zimmer, please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1006.html for more information. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
