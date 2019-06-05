ZBH ROSEN, TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation of Breaches of Fiduciary Duties By Management of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. – ZBH

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is
investigating potential breaches of fiduciary duties by management of
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZBH) resulting from allegations that
management may have issued materially misleading business information to
the investing public.
According to an amended complaint in a lawsuit filed against Zimmer and
several of its officers, Zimmer issued a series of material
misstatements and omissions to investors regarding, among other things,
(1) Zimmer’s discovery of wide-ranging “systemic issues” with the
quality system at the primary Legacy Biomet manufacturing facility in
Warsaw; (2) Zimmer’s failure to take prompt and necessary actions to
remediate these issues fully; and (3) Zimmer’s inability to
simultaneously satisfy the demand for its products while remediating
these issues. The investigation concerns whether Zimmer’s board of
directors breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders, grossly
mismanaged Zimmer and/or committed abuses of control as a result of the
foregoing.
