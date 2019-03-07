Log in
Zimmer Biomet : Announces Quarterly Dividend for First Quarter of 2019

03/07/2019 | 05:01pm EST

WARSAW, Ind., March 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH), a global leader in musculoskeletal healthcare, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend to stockholders for the first quarter of 2019.

The cash dividend of $0.24 per share is payable on April 30, 2019 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 29, 2019.

About the Company

Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, Zimmer Biomet is a global leader in musculoskeletal healthcare. We design, manufacture and market orthopaedic reconstructive products; sports medicine, biologics, extremities and trauma products; office based technologies; spine, craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products; dental implants; and related surgical products.

We collaborate with healthcare professionals around the globe to advance the pace of innovation. Our products and solutions help treat patients suffering from disorders of, or injuries to, bones, joints or supporting soft tissues. Together with healthcare professionals, we help millions of people live better lives.

We have operations in more than 25 countries around the world and sell products in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.zimmerbiomet.com or follow Zimmer Biomet on Twitter at www.twitter.com/zimmerbiomet.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zimmer-biomet-announces-quarterly-dividend-for-first-quarter-of-2019-300808798.html

SOURCE Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
