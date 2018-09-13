Log in
Zimmer Biomet : Announces Quarterly Dividend for Third Quarter of 2018

09/13/2018 | 01:01pm CEST

WARSAW, Ind., Sept. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH), a global leader in musculoskeletal healthcare, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend to stockholders for the third quarter of 2018.

ZIMMER BIOMET INC. LOGO (PRNewsFoto/Zimmer Holdings, Inc.)

The cash dividend of $0.24 per share is payable on October 31, 2018 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 28, 2018. Future declarations of dividends are subject to approval of the Board of Directors and may be adjusted as business needs or market conditions change.

About the Company

Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, Zimmer Biomet is a global leader in musculoskeletal healthcare. We design, manufacture and market orthopaedic reconstructive products; sports medicine, biologics, extremities and trauma products; office based technologies; spine, craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products; dental implants; and related surgical products.

We collaborate with healthcare professionals around the globe to advance the pace of innovation. Our products and solutions help treat patients suffering from disorders of, or injuries to, bones, joints or supporting soft tissues. Together with healthcare professionals, we help millions of people live better lives.

We have operations in more than 25 countries around the world and sell products in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.zimmerbiomet.com or follow Zimmer Biomet on Twitter at www.twitter.com/zimmerbiomet.

ZBH-Fin

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zimmer-biomet-announces-quarterly-dividend-for-third-quarter-of-2018-300711295.html

SOURCE Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
