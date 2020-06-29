Log in
Zimmer Biomet : Announces Webcast and Conference Call of Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

06/29/2020

WARSAW, Ind., June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH) today announced its second quarter earnings conference call will be webcast on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. ET.  A news release detailing the quarterly results will be made available that day at 6:30 a.m. ET.

The webcast can be accessed via Zimmer Biomet's Investor Relations website at https://investor.zimmerbiomet.com. It will be archived for replay following the conference call.

Individuals in the U.S. and Canada who wish to dial into the conference call may do so by dialing (888) 312-9837 and entering conference ID 7278985.  For a complete listing of international toll-free and local numbers, please visit https://investor.zimmerbiomet.com.  A digital recording will be available after the completion of the conference call, from August 4, 2020 to October 4, 2020.  To access the recording, U.S. callers should dial (888) 203-1112 and international callers should dial +1 (719) 457-0820, and enter the Access Code ID 7278985.

About the Company
Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, Zimmer Biomet is a global leader in musculoskeletal healthcare. We design, manufacture and market orthopedic reconstructive products; sports medicine, biologics, extremities and trauma products; office based technologies; spine, craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products; dental implants; and related surgical products.

We collaborate with healthcare professionals around the globe to advance the pace of innovation. Our products and solutions help treat patients suffering from disorders of, or injuries to, bones, joints or supporting soft tissues. Together with healthcare professionals, we help millions of people live better lives.

We have operations in more than 25 countries around the world and sell products in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.zimmerbiomet.com, or follow Zimmer Biomet on Twitter at www.twitter.com/zimmerbiomet.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zimmer-biomet-announces-webcast-and-conference-call-of-second-quarter-2020-financial-results-301084080.html

SOURCE Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
