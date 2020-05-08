Log in
Zimmer Biomet : BetterInvesting Magazine Releases July "Stock To Study" And "Undervalued Stock" Choices For Investors' Informational And Educational Use

05/08/2020 | 05:02pm EDT

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich., May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Editorial Advisory and Securities Review Committee of BetterInvesting Magazine today announced The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE: HD) as its July 2020 "Stock to Study" and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ZBH) as its July 2020 "Undervalued Stock" for investors' informational and educational use.

"Rather than focusing just on which companies will win and which are likely to lose during the stay-at-home orders nationwide, the Securities Review Committee today reminded investors to concentrate their investment approach and stock studies on the long-term," said Ken Zendel, CEO of BetterInvesting. "Factors that were impacting a company's business before COVID-19, such as work from home, digital transformation, etc., will most likely accelerate in the coming days, months, and years."

Check BetterInvesting's August issue for more details about these selections. Go to the trial version of BetterInvesting's online tools to study the investment potential of Home Depot and Zimmer Biomet by viewing their fundamental data and applying judgments.

Committee members are Robert M. Bilkie, Jr., CFA; Daniel J. Boyle, CFA; Marisa Bradbury, CFA; Philip S. Dano, CFA; and Walter J. Kirchberger, CFA.

As stated, the BetterInvesting committee's Stock to Study and Undervalued Stock choices are for the informational and educational uses of investors and are not intended as investment recommendations. BetterInvesting urges investors to educate themselves about the stock market so they can make informed decisions about stock purchases.

About BetterInvesting

BetterInvesting is a national nonprofit organization that has been empowering individual investors since 1951. Founded in Detroit, the association (formerly known as National Association of Investors Corporation) was borne of the conviction that anyone can become a successful long-term investor by following common-sense investing practices. BetterInvesting has helped more than 5 million people become better, more informed investors by providing webinars, in-person events, easy-to-use online tools for analyzing stocks, a monthly magazine and a community of volunteers and like-minded investors. For more information about BetterInvesting, visit its website at www.betterinvesting.org or call toll free (877) 275-6242.

Follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/betterinvesting-magazine-releases-july-stock-to-study-and-undervalued-stock-choices-for-investors-informational-and-educational-use-301056024.html

SOURCE NAIC-BetterInvesting


© PRNewswire 2020
