Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Zimmer Biomet Holdings    ZBH

ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS

(ZBH)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Zimmer Biomet : Gets FDA Approval for Scoliosis Treatment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2019 | 11:45am EDT

By Michael Dabaie

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its scoliosis treatment, The Tether.

The Tether provides a fusion-less alternative for young patients requiring surgery, the company said. It uses a flexible cord, rather than metal rods, to pull on the outside of a scoliosis curve to initially straighten the spine, while the inside of the curve is left free to grow. This growth modulation approach offers patients an option to achieve a straighter spine without the limitations of spinal fusion, Zimmer said.

As an emerging treatment for a select patient population, The Tether is available through the FDA's humanitarian device exemption pathway, Zimmer said.

Zimmer Biomet and the FDA are finalizing a new clinical study for The Tether to monitor patient outcomes, the company said.

Zimmer shares were up 1.3% at $136.88.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS
11:45aZIMMER BIOMET : Gets FDA Approval for Scoliosis Treatment
DJ
11:09aZIMMER BIOMET : Innovative Treatment for Young Patients with Scoliosis Receives ..
PR
08/15ZIMMER BIOMET : to Present at Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Global Healthcare Confe..
PR
08/13ZIMMER BIOMET : to Present at Wells Fargo Securities 2019 Healthcare Conference
PR
08/082019 Global Robotic Surgery Devices Market Size, Growth and Competitor Analys..
AQ
08/05ZIMMER BIOMET : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
07/29ZIMMER BIOMET : Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital ..
AQ
07/29ZIMMER BIOMET : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
AQ
07/29Stocks to Watch: Mylan, Merck, Booz Allen, Cooper Tire, Mohawk Industries and..
DJ
07/29Stocks to Watch: Mohawk Industries, Cabot Oil & Gas, and Zimmer Biomet
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 7 953 M
EBIT 2019 2 177 M
Net income 2019 979 M
Debt 2019 7 514 M
Yield 2019 0,72%
P/E ratio 2019 29,1x
P/E ratio 2020 22,9x
EV / Sales2019 4,43x
EV / Sales2020 4,14x
Capitalization 27 744 M
Chart ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
Zimmer Biomet Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 148,96  $
Last Close Price 135,13  $
Spread / Highest target 25,8%
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bryan C. Hanson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Larry C. Glasscock Non-Executive Chairman
Kenneth R. Tripp Senior VP-Global Operations & Logistics
Daniel P. Florin EVP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
David J. Kunz VP-Global Quality, Clinical & Regulatory Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS30.28%27 744
MEDTRONIC PLC10.96%136 463
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.30.33%43 795
HOYA CORPORATION29.58%29 718
TERUMO CORP-45.51%23 173
DEXCOM, INC.32.33%14 456
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group