Zimmer Biomet : Gets FDA Approval for Scoliosis Treatment

By Michael Dabaie

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its scoliosis treatment, The Tether.

The Tether provides a fusion-less alternative for young patients requiring surgery, the company said. It uses a flexible cord, rather than metal rods, to pull on the outside of a scoliosis curve to initially straighten the spine, while the inside of the curve is left free to grow. This growth modulation approach offers patients an option to achieve a straighter spine without the limitations of spinal fusion, Zimmer said.

As an emerging treatment for a select patient population, The Tether is available through the FDA's humanitarian device exemption pathway, Zimmer said.

Zimmer Biomet and the FDA are finalizing a new clinical study for The Tether to monitor patient outcomes, the company said.

Zimmer shares were up 1.3% at $136.88.

