Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Zimmer Biomet Holdings    ZBH

ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS

(ZBH)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Zimmer Biomet : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2019 | 04:42pm EDT

FORM 3

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0104 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the

Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Date of Event Requiring

3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

Statement (MM/DD/YYYY)

Nichol Carrie Ann

10/1/2019

ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS, INC. [ZBH]

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)

C/O ZIMMER, INC., P. O. BOX

_____ Director

_____ 10% Owner

708

___X___ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

VP, Controller & CAO /

(Street)

5. If Amendment, Date

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)

WARSAW, IN 46580

Original Filed(MM/DD/YYYY)

_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Amount of Securities

3. Ownership

4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership

(Instr. 4)

Beneficially Owned

Form: Direct

(Instr. 5)

(Instr. 4)

(D) or Indirect

(I)

(Instr. 5)

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate Security

2. Date Exercisable

3. Title and Amount of

4. Conversion

5. Ownership

6. Nature of Indirect

(Instr. 4)

and Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

or Exercise

Form of

Beneficial Ownership

(MM/DD/YYYY)

Derivative Security

Price of

Derivative

(Instr. 5)

(Instr. 4)

Derivative

Security:

Security

Direct (D) or

Date

Expiration

Title

Amount or Number of

Indirect (I)

Exercisable

Date

Shares

(Instr. 5)

Explanation of Responses:

Remarks:

Exhibit 24 - Power of Attorney

No securities are beneficially owned.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director 10% OwnerOfficer

Other

Nichol Carrie Ann

C/O ZIMMER, INC.VP, Controller & CAO

P. O. BOX 708

WARSAW, IN 46580

Signatures

/s/ Heather J. Kidwell, Attorney-in-Fact for Carrie Ann Nichol (power of attorney filed herewith)

**Signature of Reporting Person

10/3/2019

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).

Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

POWER OF ATTORNEY

For Executing Form ID and Forms 3, 4, 5 and 144

The undersigned hereby constitutes and appoints each of Chad F. Phipps, Heather J. Kidwell and Dennis Cultice, signing singly, as his true and lawful attorney-in-fact, for such period of time that the undersigned is required to file reports pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), or Rule 144 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), due to his affiliation with Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., a Delaware corporation, unless earlier revoked by the undersigned in a signed writing delivered to the foregoing attorneys-in-fact, to:

  1. prepare, execute in the undersigned's name and on the undersigned's behalf, and submit to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") a Form ID, including amendments thereto, and any other documents necessary or appropriate to obtain codes and passwords enabling the undersigned to make electronic filings with the SEC of reports required by Section 16(a) of the Exchange Act or any rule or regulation of the SEC;
  2. prepare, execute in the undersigned's name and on the undersigned's behalf, and submit to the SEC Forms 3, 4, 5 and 144 and any amendments to previously filed forms in accordance with Section 16(a) of the Exchange Act or Rule 144 of the Securities Act and the rules thereunder;
  3. do and perform any and all acts for and on behalf of the undersigned which may be necessary or desirable to complete the execution of any such Form ID or Forms 3, 4, 5 and 144 and the timely filing of such form with the SEC and any other authority as required by law; and
  1. take any other action of any type whatsoever in connection with the foregoing which, in the opinion of such attorney-in-fact, may be of benefit to, in the best interest of or legally required by the undersigned,
    it being understood that the documents executed by such attorney-in-fact on behalf of the undersigned pursuant to this Power of Attorney shall be in such form and shall contain such terms and conditions as such attorney-in-fact may approve in his or her discretion.

The undersigned hereby grants to each such attorney-in-fact full power and authority to do and perform all and every act and thing whatsoever requisite, necessary and proper to be done in the exercise of any of the rights and powers herein granted, as fully to all intents and purposes as the undersigned could do

if personally present, with full power of substitution or revocation, hereby ratifying and confirming all that such attorney-in-fact,

or his or her substitute or substitutes, shall lawfully do or cause to be done by virtue of this Power of Attorney and the rights and powers herein granted. The undersigned acknowledges that the foregoing attorneys-in-fact, in serving in such capacity at the request of the undersigned, are not assuming any of the undersigned's responsibilities to comply with Section 16 of the Exchange

Act or Rule 144 of the Securities Act.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the undersigned has caused this Power of Attorney to be executed as of this 11 day of September, 2019.

/s/ Carrie Nichol Carrie Nichol

Disclaimer

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. published this content on 03 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2019 20:41:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS
04:42pZIMMER BIOMET : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership
PU
09/27BACTIGUARD : signs global license agreement with Zimmer Biomet
AQ
09/27ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/23ZIMMER BIOMET : Announces Audio Webcast and Conference Call of Third Quarter 201..
PR
09/20ZIMMER BIOMET : Announces Multinational Distribution Agreement with Align Techno..
AQ
09/17ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8..
AQ
09/17ZIMMER BIOMET : Receives FDA Clearance of JuggerStitch Meniscal Repair Device
AQ
09/17ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS : SEC Filing 8K
CO
09/16ZIMMER BIOMET : to Present at 2019 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference
AQ
09/16ZIMMER BIOMET : Statement on ROSA Brain 3.0 Field Action
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 7 953 M
EBIT 2019 2 177 M
Net income 2019 979 M
Debt 2019 7 511 M
Yield 2019 0,74%
P/E ratio 2019 29,0x
P/E ratio 2020 22,6x
EV / Sales2019 4,35x
EV / Sales2020 4,06x
Capitalization 27 091 M
Chart ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
Zimmer Biomet Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 150,14  $
Last Close Price 131,95  $
Spread / Highest target 28,8%
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bryan C. Hanson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Larry C. Glasscock Non-Executive Chairman
Kenneth R. Tripp Senior VP-Global Operations & Logistics
Suketu P. Upadhyay Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
David J. Kunz VP-Global Quality, Clinical & Regulatory Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS27.22%28 184
MEDTRONIC PLC16.47%145 732
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.27.97%44 658
HOYA CORPORATION34.74%30 756
TERUMO CORPORATION-44.80%23 925
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY-14.17%14 450
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group