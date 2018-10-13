Zimmer Biomet : Johnson Fistel Announces Investigations of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Acadia Healthcare Company, and Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc.; Investors Encouraged to Contact Firm

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims against Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc., and Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc., as detailed below:

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Last year, a Securities Class Action Complaint was filed on behalf of those who purchased Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZBH ) securities ("Zimmer"), between June 7, 2016, and November 7, 2016. On September 26, 2018, Judge Philip P. Simon denied Zimmers's motion to dismiss.

The complaint alleges that Defendants intentionally mislead the general and investing public with regard to systemic quality control issues identified by internal audits that directly affected Zimmer's primary manufacturing facility responsible for supplying its most important products.

If you are a long-term shareholder of Zimmer continuously holding shares before June 7, 2016 , you may have standing to hold Zimmer harmless from the damage the officers and directors caused by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc .

Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) ("Acadia") between February 23, 2017 and October 24, 2017.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding Acadia's business and operations, including by falsely stating that the quality of Acadia's U.K. operations gave it a "competitive strength" that would drive future growth and profitability, and by issuing false and misleading guidance regarding the Company's actual and projected 2017 revenue, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") and earnings per share ("EPS"). As a result of defendants' false statements, Acadia stock traded at artificially inflated prices of more than $52 per share during the Class Period. While Acadia stock was trading at these artificially inflated prices, the Company's CEO and President sold 706,000 shares of their Acadia stock for proceeds of more than $35 million.

Then on October 24, 2017, Acadia announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2017. The Company revealed a drastic shortfall in EBITDA for its U.K. operations, purportedly resulting from "lower census and higher operating costs," and lowered its financial guidance for 2017, including lowering its EPS guidance as much as $0.24 per share. Following these revelations, the price of Acadia stock price fell 26%, from a close of $44.12 per share on October 24, 2017, to a close of $32.68 per share on October 25, 2017.

Shareholders have until December 3, 2018, to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your capability and right to share in any recovery doesn't entail that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you.

If you are a long-term shareholder of Acadia continuously holding shares before February 23, 2017 , you may have standing to hold Acadia harmless from the damage the officers and directors caused by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc .

Johnson Fistel, LLP, a shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: FND) ("Floor & Décor"). Floor & Decor operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories.

On May 23, 2018, the Company filed a Registration Statement with the SEC for a secondary offering of 10 million shares of Floor & Decor common stock. Between May 29, 2018 and June 18, 2018, insiders unloaded more than 10.3 million shares of Floor & Decor stock at prices as high as $55.03 per share in connection with the secondary offering.

Then on August 2, 2018, Floor & Decor issued a press release announcing its financial results for the second quarter of 2018. The Company reported second-quarter revenue that was worse than expected and lowered full-year guidance for revenue, comparable-store sales growth, and adjusted earnings per share. Following this announcement shares of Floor & Décor plummeted, falling 17% to close at $39.53 on August 2, 2018.

Specifically, Johnson Fistel's investigation seeks to determine whether Floor & Decor filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission related to the May 2018 secondary offering contained untrue statements of material facts or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made therein not misleading.

