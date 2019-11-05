Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Zimmer Biomet Holdings    ZBH

ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS

(ZBH)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Zimmer Biomet : Third-Quarter Sales, Profit Beat Street Views

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/05/2019 | 10:03am EST

By Colin Kellaher

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) on Tuesday reported third-quarter sales and profit that topped expectations.

The Warsaw, Ind., musculoskeletal healthcare company reported net income of $431.1 million, or $2.08 a share, for the quarter, up from $162.2 million, or 79 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Zimmer reported adjusted earnings of $1.77 a share for the quarter. Analysts polled by FactSet, on average, were expecting an adjusted profit of $1.75 a share.

Sales rose 3%, to $1.89 billion, topping the $1.87 billion Wall Street was expecting.

Shares of Zimmer rose 3.6%, to $141.48, in early trading Tuesday.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS
10:03aZIMMER BIOMET : Third-Quarter Sales, Profit Beat Street Views
DJ
06:55aZIMMER BIOMET : Net Sales by Product Category by Geography For the Three Months ..
PU
06:34aZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (fo..
AQ
06:30aZIMMER BIOMET : Contributors to Geography Sales Change For the Three Months Ende..
PU
06:30aZIMMER BIOMET : Contributors to Product Category Sales Change For the Three Mont..
PU
06:21aZIMMER : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:10aZIMMER BIOMET : Description Reconciliation of Gross Profit & Margin to Adjusted ..
PU
06:10aZIMMER BIOMET : Description Reconciliation of Operating Profit & Margin to Adjus..
PU
06:10aZIMMER BIOMET : Description Reconciliation of Cash Flow from Operating Activitie..
PU
06:10aZIMMER BIOMET : Description Reconciliation of Effective Tax Rate to Adjusted Eff..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 7 952 M
EBIT 2019 2 176 M
Net income 2019 964 M
Debt 2019 7 527 M
Yield 2019 0,71%
P/E ratio 2019 30,6x
P/E ratio 2020 23,2x
EV / Sales2019 4,47x
EV / Sales2020 4,18x
Capitalization 28 032 M
Chart ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
Zimmer Biomet Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 150,21  $
Last Close Price 136,53  $
Spread / Highest target 24,5%
Spread / Average Target 10,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bryan C. Hanson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Larry C. Glasscock Non-Executive Chairman
Kenneth R. Tripp Senior VP-Global Operations & Logistics
Suketu P. Upadhyay Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
David J. Kunz VP-Global Quality, Clinical & Regulatory Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS31.63%28 032
MEDTRONIC PLC17.80%143 760
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.18.25%39 737
HOYA CORPORATION45.70%32 666
TERUMO CORPORATION-41.66%24 260
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY23.56%20 394
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group