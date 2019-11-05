Zimmer Biomet : Third-Quarter Sales, Profit Beat Street Views

By Colin Kellaher

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) on Tuesday reported third-quarter sales and profit that topped expectations.

The Warsaw, Ind., musculoskeletal healthcare company reported net income of $431.1 million, or $2.08 a share, for the quarter, up from $162.2 million, or 79 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Zimmer reported adjusted earnings of $1.77 a share for the quarter. Analysts polled by FactSet, on average, were expecting an adjusted profit of $1.75 a share.

Sales rose 3%, to $1.89 billion, topping the $1.87 billion Wall Street was expecting.

Shares of Zimmer rose 3.6%, to $141.48, in early trading Tuesday.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com