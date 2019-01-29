Log in
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS (ZBH)
Zimmer Biomet : to Present at 8th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

01/29/2019 | 05:01pm EST

WARSAW, Ind., Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH), a global leader in musculoskeletal healthcare, will participate in the 8th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference at the Lotte New York Palace in New York, New York. Cole Lannum, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations, will present for the Company on February 27, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed via Zimmer Biomet's Investor Relations website at http://investor.zimmerbiomet.com.  The webcast will be archived for replay following the conference.

About the Company

Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, Zimmer Biomet is a global leader in musculoskeletal healthcare. We design, manufacture and market orthopaedic reconstructive products; sports medicine, biologics, extremities and trauma products; office-based technologies; spine, craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products; dental implants; and related surgical products.

We collaborate with healthcare professionals around the globe to advance the pace of innovation. Our products and solutions help treat patients suffering from disorders of, or injuries to, bones, joints or supporting soft tissues. Together with healthcare professionals, we help millions of people live better lives.

We have operations in more than 25 countries around the world and sell products in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.zimmerbiomet.com, or follow Zimmer Biomet on Twitter at www.twitter.com/zimmerbiomet.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zimmer-biomet-holdings-to-present-at-8th-annual-svb-leerink-global-healthcare-conference-300785915.html

SOURCE Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
