ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS

(ZBH)
Zimmer Biomet : to Present at Wells Fargo Securities 2019 Healthcare Conference

08/13/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

WARSAW, Ind., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH), a global leader in musculoskeletal healthcare, will participate in the Wells Fargo Securities 2019 Healthcare Conference at the Westin Copley Place in Boston.  Cole Lannum, CFA, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations, will present for the company on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

ZIMMER BIOMET INC. LOGO (PRNewsFoto/Zimmer Holdings, Inc.)

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed via Zimmer Biomet's Investor Relations website at https://investor.zimmerbiomet.com.  The webcast will be archived for replay following the conference.

About the Company

Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, Zimmer Biomet is a global leader in musculoskeletal healthcare. We design, manufacture and market orthopedic reconstructive products; sports medicine, biologics, extremities and trauma products; office-based technologies; spine, craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products; dental implants; and related surgical products.

We collaborate with healthcare professionals around the globe to advance the pace of innovation. Our products and solutions help treat patients suffering from disorders of, or injuries to, bones, joints or supporting soft tissues. Together with healthcare professionals, we help millions of people live better lives.

We have operations in more than 25 countries around the world and sell products in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.zimmerbiomet.com, or follow Zimmer Biomet on Twitter at www.twitter.com/zimmerbiomet.

ZBH-Con

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zimmer-biomet-holdings-to-present-at-wells-fargo-securities-2019-healthcare-conference-300900781.html

SOURCE Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
