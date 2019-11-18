Log in
ZIMPLATS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(ZIM)
Zimplats : Directorate Changes

11/18/2019

15 November 2019

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

ZIMPLATS HOLDINGS LIMITED

ARBN 083 463 058

("Zimplats" or "the Company")

DIRECTORATE CHANGES

The board of directors of Zimplats wishes to announce the following directorate changes that occurred with effect from 12 November 2019:

Mr Stewart Mangoma (BCompt (Hons) (UNISA), CA (Z), who has held the position of Chief Finance Officer of the Company since 1 March 2013, has now assumed the position of Strategy and Business Development Director of the Zimplats Group spearheading the Group's strategic thrust and growth. Stewart has stepped down as a director of the Company with effect from 12 November 2019 but he will continue to serve as a director of the operating subsidiary and of the other companies within the Zimplats Group. The board wishes Stewart every success in his new role.

Mrs Patricia Zvandasara (FCA(Z), CA(SA), Masters in Leadership (Innovation and Change) (MALIC) (York St John University)) was appointed as the Chief Finance Officer of the Company with effect from 1 November 2019 and was appointed as an executive director of the Company on 12 November 2019. Patricia is an experienced executive who has served in various senior leadership positions. Prior to her joining Zimplats, Patricia was the Group Chief Finance Officer for Fidelity Life Assurance of Zimbabwe. The board welcomes Patricia to the Company and wishes her all the best in her new position.

For further information please contact:

Alex Mhembere

Chief Executive Officer

Zimplats Holdings Limited

Tel: + 263 4 886 888

Fax:+ 263 4 886 876

Email: alex.mhembere@zimplats.com

Zimplats Holdings Limited published this content on 18 November 2019
