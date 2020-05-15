Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Zimtu Capital Corp.    ZC   CA9895892052

ZIMTU CAPITAL CORP.

(ZC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zimtu Capital : Announces Contract with IMC International Mining Corp.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/15/2020 | 07:00pm EDT
May 15, 2020 - Zimtu Capital Corp. (TSXv: ZC; FSE: ZCT1) (the 'Company' or 'Zimtu') announces it has signed an agreement with IMC International Mining Corp. (CSE: IMCX; OTC PINK: IMIMF; FRA: 3MX) to provide its ZimtuADVANTAGE program.

ZimtuADVANTAGE is a program designed to provide opportunities, guidance, cost savings and assistance to clients covering multiple aspects of being a public company. The services may include building financial networks, building business networks, shared costs with other public companies, building a social media presence, conference opportunities, media outlets and guidance and special group pricing provided by Zimtu's network of public company professionals. The program provides the flexibility to allow companies to customize the products and services to best support their needs.

About IMC International Mining Corp.

IMC is a junior exploration and development company focused on creating shareholder value through the advancements of its current assets which include the Thane Property in north-central British Columbia, and the Bullard Pass Property in Arizona. Utilizing its heavily experienced management team. IMC continues to source and evaluate assets to provide shareholder value.

The Thane Property covers approximately 206 km2 (50,904 acres) and is located in the Quesnel Terrane of north-central British Columbia. The northern part of the Quesnel Terrane extends from south of the Mt. Milligan Mine northward to the Kemess Mine, with the Thane property located midway between these two copper-gold porphyry deposits. The property includes several highly prospective mineralized areas identified to date, including the 'Cathedral Area' on which the Company is currently focused.

The Bullard Pass Property is comprised of 171 unpatented federal lode claims totaling 3,420 acres and is located in west-central Arizona, northwest of Phoenix, within the Pierce Mining District in Yavapai County. The property has a regional setting typical of detachment fault gold deposits and has geological, mining and metallurgical similarities to the Mesquite Mine in California. The claims are 100% owned by IMC International Mining Corp.

About Zimtu Capital Corp.

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a public investment issuer that invests with the objective of achieving long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders. The Company utilizes its capital base and long-term horizon to invest in unique situations; primarily micro cap, special situations, and illiquid public and private companies. Zimtu Capital companies may operate in the fields of mineral exploration, mining, technology, life sciences or investment. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol 'ZC' and Frankfurt under symbol 'ZCT1'. For more information please visit http://www.zimtu.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors
ZIMTU CAPITAL CORP.

'David Hodge'
David Hodge
President & Director
Tel: 604.681.1568

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

Zimtu Capital Corp. published this content on 15 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2020 22:59:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ZIMTU CAPITAL CORP.
04/27ZIMTU CAPITAL CORP. : Notification to Shareholders  Regarding Upcoming Annu..
AQ
04/24ZIMTU CAPITAL : Notification to Shareholders Regarding Upcoming Annual Gen..
PU
03/11ZIMTU CAPITAL : to Increase Investment Holdings in Battery Storage Company, Zinc..
PU
01/20ZIMTU CAPITAL : Acquires the Lac Elmer East Property near Eastmain River, James ..
AQ
01/17ZIMTU CAPITAL : Acquires the Lac Elmer East Property Near Eastmain River, James ..
PU
More news
Chart ZIMTU CAPITAL CORP.
Duration : Period :
Zimtu Capital Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
David Ian Hodge President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jody Bellefleur Chief Financial Officer
Kevin James Bottomley Independent Director
Sean Charland Director
John Christopher Grove Secretary & Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZIMTU CAPITAL CORP.-36.00%1
BLACKROCK, INC.-0.90%77 264
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.-9.55%34 366
UBS GROUP AG-26.22%33 238
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-35.55%28 724
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC-7.61%25 615
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group