ZIMTU CAPITAL CORP.

ZIMTU CAPITAL CORP.

(ZC)
Zimtu Capital : Notification to Shareholders Regarding Upcoming Annual General Meeting

04/24/2020 | 02:53pm EDT

April 24, 2020 - Zimtu Capital Corp. (TSXv: ZC) (FSE: ZCT1) (the 'Company' or 'Zimtu') announces that, due to recently announced restrictions and recommendations regarding public meetings and physical distancing measures as a result of COVID-19, shareholders and other guests are strongly encouraged not to attend in person the Company's annual general meeting of shareholders (the 'Meeting') currently scheduled for Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. (Vancouver Time).

Given concerns regarding COVID-19 and to mitigate risks to the health and safety of our communities, the Company encourages shareholders to vote in advance of the Meeting and reminds them that proxy voting instructions are included in the Notice of Meeting, Management Information Circular and Proxy Statement mailed to shareholders in connection with the Meeting (collectively, the 'Meeting Materials'). Signed registered shareholder proxies can be mailed in advance of the meeting to the Company's transfer agent, Odyssey Trust Company at Suite 323 -- 409 Granville Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 1T2 (Attention: Proxy Department), or can be voted by internet at http://odysseytrust.com/Transfer-Agent/Login for tabulation in advance of the Meeting. Copies of the Meeting Materials are available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

If you are a shareholder seeking to attend the Meeting, please contact David Hodge, the President and a director of the Company, at the contact details below to arrange to participate in the Meeting.

The Company apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause.

About Zimtu Capital Corp.

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a public investment issuer that invests in, creates and grows natural resource companies thereby providing a way for shareholders to indirectly participate and profit in the public company building process. The Company also provides mineral property project generation and advisory services helping to connect companies to properties of interest.

Zimtu trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol 'ZC' and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 'ZCT1'. For more information please visit the corporate website at http://www.zimtu.com or contact Scott Rose, Corporate Communications, at 604.681.1568.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

ZIMTU CAPITAL CORP.

'David Hodge'
David Hodge
President & Director
Phone: 604.681.1568

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

