Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  LME Zinc Cash       

LME ZINC CASH
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryChartsNews 
News SummaryAll news

Vedanta to shut Namibian zinc refinery for five weeks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2019 | 09:40am EDT

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Vedanta Zinc International, a unit of diversified miner Vedanta Resources, said on Thursday it would close its zinc refinery in Namibia for five weeks after a strike by its mining contractor depleted stocks.

Miners downed tools from Feb. 22 to March 6, affecting waste-stripping at the mine in southern Namibia and mining of ore, the firm said.

The Skorpion Zinc Refinery continued operating during the strike, which led to ore stocks being depleted, a spokesman for Vedanta Zinc International wrote in an email to Reuters.

"It has therefore been decided to shut the refinery for a period of five weeks to allow the mine to rebuild adequate stock levels," he said.

Vedanta Zinc International said it would undertake maintenance during the shutdown, instead of carrying out the work later in the year.

"Every effort is being made to ensure that South African customers will not be affected by the temporary suspension, as they will be supplied from current inventory as far as this is possible," the firm said.

(Editing by Edmund Blair)

By Tanisha Heiberg

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LME ZINC CASH
03/08GLENCORE : signs annual zinc treatment charges deal with Canada's Noranda
RE
03/05GLENCORE : Shortages, shrinking stocks to energise zinc bulls
RE
02/28Rio Tinto Upgrades Pilbara Iron Ore Resource Estimate by 3.5%
DJ
02/28Good Times Are Rolling On for Rio Tinto -- WSJ
DJ
02/27Rio Tinto to Deliver Record Returns
DJ
02/27Rio Tinto Lines Up Record Return as Miners Shower Investors -- Update
DJ
02/27RIO TINTO : Steel Markets Resilient, Bauxite Outlook Uncertain -- Commodity Comm..
DJ
02/27Rio Tinto to Pay Special Dividend After Profit Jumps 56%
DJ
02/27Rio Tinto to Aim Production, Partnerships Toward Low-Carbon Economy
DJ
02/25Falling Stockpiles Help Unleash Industrial Metals Rally -- Update
DJ
More news
Chart LME ZINC CASH
Duration : Period :
LME Zinc Cash Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LME ZINC CASH
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.