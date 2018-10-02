Log in
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Zion Oil & Gas, Inc.

10/02/2018 | 11:52pm CEST

National class action law firm Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the October 9, 2018 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (“Zion” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ZN) securities between March 12, 2018, and July 10, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Zion investors have until October 9, 2018 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On July 11, 2018, Zion disclosed that the Company had received a subpoena to produce documents from the Fort Worth office of the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), informing Zion of the existence of a non-public, fact-finding inquiry into the Company. On this news, Zion’s share price fell $0.44 per share, or 11%, to close at $3.56 per share on July 12, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

The Complaint filed in this class action alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Zion was either already or was likely to soon become the subject of an SEC investigation; and (2) as a result, Zion’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased shares Zion during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than October 9, 2018 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
