Robbins Arroyo LLP: Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (ZN) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Shareholder Lawsuit

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins
Arroyo LLP announces that purchasers of Zion Oil & Gas, Inc.
(Nasdaq: ZN) have filed a class action complaint against the company's
officers and directors for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange
Act of 1934 between March 12, 2018 and July 10, 2018. Zion is an oil and
gas exploration company that operates in Israel.
Zion Failed to Disclose it was the Subject of an SEC Investigation
According to the complaint, Zion repeatedly stated in its filings with
the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") that "no pending or
known threatened claims, actions or proceedings against the Company
are expected to have a material adverse effect on its financial
position, results of operations or cash flows." While the company made
these representations, however, news of reported SEC investigations into
the company appeared on Twitter and in publications, such as the Probes
Reporter. Then, on June 21, 2018, Zion received a subpoena to
produce documents from the Fort Worth office of the SEC, informing Zion
of a non-public, fact-finding inquiry into the Company. When Zion
finally informed the public that it was being investigated by the SEC in
a filing on July 11, 2018, its stock price fell 11%.
Zion Shareholders Have Legal Options
