News Summary

Robbins Arroyo LLP: Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (ZN) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Shareholder Lawsuit

09/13/2018

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP announces that purchasers of Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZN) have filed a class action complaint against the company's officers and directors for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 between March 12, 2018 and July 10, 2018. Zion is an oil and gas exploration company that operates in Israel.

Zion Failed to Disclose it was the Subject of an SEC Investigation

According to the complaint, Zion repeatedly stated in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") that "no pending or known threatened claims, actions or proceedings against the Company are expected to have a material adverse effect on its financial position, results of operations or cash flows." While the company made these representations, however, news of reported SEC investigations into the company appeared on Twitter and in publications, such as the Probes Reporter. Then, on June 21, 2018, Zion received a subpoena to produce documents from the Fort Worth office of the SEC, informing Zion of a non-public, fact-finding inquiry into the Company. When Zion finally informed the public that it was being investigated by the SEC in a filing on July 11, 2018, its stock price fell 11%.

Zion Shareholders Have Legal Options

Concerned shareholders who would like more information about their rights and potential remedies can contact attorney Leonid Kandinov at (800) 350-6003, LKandinov@robbinsarroyo.com, or via the shareholder information form on the firm's website.

Robbins Arroyo LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested. Sign up for our FREE portfolio monitoring service, Stock Watch.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2018
