ZION OIL & GAS, INC.
Zion Oil & Gas CEO, Dustin Guinn: Yom Kippur Message

09/19/2018 | 03:13am CEST
Dear Zion Supporters and Shareholders,

Yom Kippur (The Day of Atonement), which started today, reminds us to reflect on our lives and how we are serving God. I believe this is true, not only in our personal lives but also in how we have acted and reacted to this journey of faith that Zion has presented us. As I reflect on the MJ#1 well, I am amazed at how God has used Zion, and I believe continues to use us.

I cannot offer any guarantee of success in the MJ#1 well. That said, I can tell you that we have been and continue to plan for success. Upon reflection, I am reminded of why I joined this company in the first place. I believe in Zion and am aligned with its vision, and I believe in the MJ #1 Project. I continue to look forward to our best days ahead. We are planning to test up to 5 additional zones that have been identified and expect to recommence operations on October 14th. These are 5 zones that were identified by pre-drilling identification, supported by drilling results, and further supported by post-drilling analysis by third-party review of the MJ#1 open hole logs.

I came to Zion, like many of our shareholders, with expectations of immediate success. Even with the international experience that I had, I did not truly appreciate the journey that was ahead. I admit that I found myself encountering periods of fear, doubt, worry, and anxiety. I would be remiss if I said that I don't continue to battle those thoughts as we face daily tribulations.
But I am reminded if we will set our affections on the Lord, the thoughts of His heart will guide our thoughts and our minds in Christ Jesus. 'The mouth of the righteous utters wisdom, and his tongue speaks justice. The law of his God is in his heart; none of his steps shall slide' (Psalm 37:30-31). God's counsel gives us stability when our world appears to be shaking. Fear, worry, anxiety, and doubt will not be able to steal our peace.

Don't be distracted by events that are temporary, whether they are brought on by periods of success or failure. Instead, 'Mark the blameless man, and observe the upright; for the future of that man is peace' (Psalm 37:37).

I want to encourage you to let us be praying for you and point you to our prayer link on our website - https://www.zionoil.com/prayer/

Similarly, we always covet your prayers for wisdom, discernment, and protection.

Shalom and thank you,

[Attachment]

Dustin Guinn
CEO, Zion Oil & Gas

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: Statements in this communication that are not historical fact, including statements regarding Zion's planned operations, anticipated attributes of geological strata being drilled or tested, the presence or recoverability of hydrocarbons, operational risks in testing and well completion, timing and potential results thereof and plans contingent thereon are forward-looking statements as defined in the 'Safe Harbor' provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that are subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other unpredictable factors, many of which are described in Zion's periodic reports filed with the SEC and are beyond Zion's control. These risks could cause Zion's actual performance to differ materially from the results predicted by these forward-looking statements. Zion can give no assurance that the expectations reflected in these statements will prove to be correct and assumes no responsibility to update these statements.

Disclaimer

Zion Oil & Gas Inc. published this content on 18 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2018 01:12:03 UTC
