Zion Oil & Gas : FORM 10-K for twelve months ended December 31, 2018 (.pdf)

For the Fiscal Year ended December 31, 2018

ZION OIL & GAS, INC.

Delaware 20-0065053

The aggregate market value of the voting and non-voting common stock held by non-affiliates of the registrant as of June 29, 2018, the last business day of the registrant's most recently completed second quarter, was approximately $234 million.

The registrant had 70,088,286 shares of common stock, par value $0.01, outstanding as of March 3, 2019.

The Registrant intends to file a definitive proxy statement pursuant to Regulation 14A in connection with its 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders within 120 days after the close of the fiscal year covered by this Form 10-K.

2018 ANNUAL REPORT (SEC FORM 10-K)

INDEX

Securities and Exchange Commission

Item Number and Description

PART I

Item 1 Business Item 1A Risk Factors Item 1B Unresolved Staff Comments Item 2 Properties Item 3 Legal Proceedings Item 4 Mine Safety Disclosures Item 5 Market for the Registrant's Common Equity, Related Stockholder Matters and Issuer Purchases of Equity Securities 24 Item 6 Selected Financial Data 25 Item 7 Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations 26 Item 7A Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Market Risk 38 Item 8 Financial Statements and Supplementary Data 39 Item 9 Changes in and Disagreements with Accountants on Accounting and Financial Disclosure 47 Item 9A Controls and Procedures 47 Item 9B Other Information 48 Item 10 49 Item 11 49 Item 12 49 Item 13 49 Item 14 49 Item 15 50

PART II

PART III

Directors, Executives Officers and Corporate Governance Executive Compensation

Security Ownership of Certain Beneficial Owners and Management and Related Stockholder Matters Certain Relationship and Related Transactions and Director Independence

Principal Accountant Fees and Services

PART IV

Exhibits, Financial Statement Schedules

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This Annual Report on Form 10-K (herein, "Annual Report") and the documents included or incorporated by reference in this Annual Report contain statements concerning our expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance and underlying assumptions and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You generally can identify our forward-looking statements by the words "anticipate," "believe," "budgeted," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "goal," "intend," "may," "objective," "plan," "potential," "predict," "projection," "scheduled," "should," "will" or other similar words. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding:

● Our ability to raise sufficient capital to successfully acquire, interpret, and analyze 3-D seismic data and continue with exploratory efforts within our license area;

● the going concern qualification in our financial statements;

● Our liquidity and our ability to raise capital to finance our overall exploration and development activities;

● The outcome of the current SEC investigation and the resulting class action lawsuit against us;

● Our ability to obtain new license areas to continue our petroleum exploration program;

● our ability to explore for and develop natural gas and oil resources successfully and economically within our license areas;

● our ability to maintain the exploration license rights to continue our petroleum exploration program;

● the availability of equipment, such as seismic equipment, drilling rigs, and production equipment;

● the impact of governmental regulations, permitting and other legal requirements in Israel relating to onshore exploratory drilling;

● our estimates of the time frame within which future exploratory activities will be undertaken;

● changes in our exploration plans and related budgets;

● the quality of existing and future license areas with regard to, among other things, the existence of reserves in economic quantities;

● anticipated trends in our business;

● our future results of operations;

● our capital expenditure program;

● future market conditions in the oil and gas industry; and

● the demand for oil and natural gas, both locally in Israel and globally.

More specifically, our forward-looking statements may include, among others, statements relating to our schedule, business plan, targets, estimates or results of our applications for new exploration rights and future exploration plans, including the number, timing and results of wells, the timing and risk involved in drilling follow-up wells, planned expenditures, prospects budgeted and other future capital expenditures, risk profile of oil and gas exploration, acquisition of seismic data (including number, timing and size of projects), planned evaluation of prospects, probability of prospects having oil and natural gas, expected production or reserves, acreage, working capital requirements, hedging activities, the ability of expected sources of liquidity to implement our business strategy, future hiring, future exploration activity, production rates, all and any other statements regarding future operations, financial results, business plans and cash needs and other statements that are not historical fact.

Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those relating to the uncertainties inherent in exploratory drilling activities, the volatility of oil and natural gas prices, operating risks of oil and natural gas operations, our dependence on our key personnel, factors that affect our ability to manage our growth and achieve our business strategy, risks relating to our limited operating history, technological changes, our significant capital requirements, the potential impact of government regulations, adverse regulatory determinations, litigation, competition, the uncertainty of reserve information and future net revenue estimates, property acquisition risks, industry partner issues, availability of equipment, weather and other factors detailed herein and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

We have based our forward-looking statements on our management's beliefs and assumptions based on information available to our management at the time the statements are made. We caution you that assumptions, beliefs, expectations, intentions and projections about future events may and often do vary materially from actual results. Therefore, we cannot assure you that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements.

Some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements are described under "Risk Factors" in this Annual Report and in our other periodic reports filed with the SEC. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those indicated. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by reference to these risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement, and we undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement.

PART I

ITEM 1. BUSINESS

Overview

Zion Oil and Gas, Inc., a Delaware corporation, is an oil and gas exploration company with a history of 19 years of oil and gas exploration in Israel. We were incorporated in Florida on April 6, 2000 and reincorporated in Delaware on July 9, 2003. We completed our initial public offering in January 2007. Our common stock, par value $0.01 per share (the "Common Stock") currently trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "ZN" and our Common Stock warrant under the symbol "ZNWAA."

The Company currently holds one active petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License, comprising approximately 99,000 acres. The Megiddo Jezreel #1 ("MJ #1") site was completed in early March 2017, after which the drilling rig and associated equipment were mobilized to the site. Performance and endurance tests were completed, and the MJ #1 exploratory well was spud on June 5, 2017 and drilled to a total depth ("TD") of 5,060 meters (approximately 16,600 feet). Thereafter, the Company obtained three open-hole wireline log suites (including a formation image log) and the well was successfully cased and cemented. The Ministry of Energy approved the well testing protocol on April 29, 2018.

During the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company testing protocol was concluded at the Megiddo Jezreel #1 ("MJ #1") well. The test results confirmed that the MJ #1 well does not contain hydrocarbons in commercial quantities in the zones tested. As a result of the above determination, in the year ended December 31, 2018, the Company recorded a non-cash impairment charge to its unproved oil and gas properties of $30,906,000.

While the well was not commercially viable, Zion has learned a great deal from the drilling and testing of this well. We believe that the drilling and testing of this well carried out the testing objectives which may support further evaluation and potential further exploration efforts within our License area.

As a result of the information gained drilling the MJ#1 well, Zion now believes it is prudent and consistent with good industry practice to try and answer some of the questions raised by the drilling with a focused 3D seismic imaging shoot of approximately 50 square kilometers surrounding the MJ#1 well. See discussion under Summary of Current and Former License Area.

At present, we have no revenues or operating income. Our ability to generate future revenues and operating cash flow will depend on the successful exploration and exploitation of our current and any future petroleum rights or the acquisition of oil and/or gas producing properties, and the volume and timing of such production. In addition, even if we are successful in producing oil and gas in commercial quantities, our results will depend upon commodity prices for oil and gas, as well as operating expenses including taxes and royalties.

Our executive offices are located at 12655 North Central Expressway, Suite 1000, Dallas, Texas 75243, and our telephone number is (214) 221-4610. Our branch office's address in Israel is 9 Halamish Street, North Industrial Park, Caesarea 3088900, and the telephone number is +972-4-623-8500. Our website address is:www.zionoil.com.

Company Background

In 1983, during a visit to Israel, John M. Brown (our Founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors) became inspired and dedicated to finding oil and gas in Israel. During the next 17 years he made several trips each year to Israel, hired oil and gas consultants in Israel and Texas, met with Israeli government officials, made direct investments with local exploration companies, and assisted Israeli exploration companies in raising money for oil and gas exploration in Israel. This activity led Mr. Brown to form Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. in April 2000, in order to receive the award of a small onshore petroleum license from the Israeli government.

Zion's vision, as guided by John Brown, of finding oil and/or natural gas in Israel, is biblically inspired. The vision is based, in part, on biblical references alluding to the presence of oil and/or natural gas in territories within the State of Israel that were formerly within certain ancient biblical tribal areas. While John Brown provides the broad vision and goals for our company, the actions taken by the Zion Board of Directors and management team as it actively explores for oil and gas in Israel, are based on modern science and good business practice. Zion's oil and gas exploration activities are supported by appropriate geological, geophysical and other science-based studies and surveys typically carried out by companies engaged in oil and gas exploration activities.

Upon the award of our first petroleum right in May 2000, the Israeli government provided us access to most of its data with respect to previous exploration in the area, including geologic reports, seismic records and profiles, drilling reports, well files, gravity surveys, geochemical surveys and regional maps. We also gathered information concerning prior and ongoing geological, geophysical and drilling activity relevant to our planned activities from a variety of publicly accessible sources. Subsequently, we have acquired additional studies on our own such as seismic and other geophysical and geological surveys.

1