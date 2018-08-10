Zion Oil & Gas : SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (ZN) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline - October 8, 2018

Log in
08/10/2018 | 08:54pm CEST

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. ("Zion" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ZN) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Zion securities between March 12, 2018, and July 10, 2018, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/zn.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Zion was either already or was likely to soon become the subject of an SEC investigation; and (2) as a result, Zion' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On July 11, 2018, Zion disclosed that the Company had received a subpoena to produce documents from the Fort Worth office of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, informing Zion of the existence of a non-public, fact-finding inquiry into the Company.  On this news, Zion's stock price fell $0.44, or 11%, to close at $3.56 on July 12, 2018.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/zn or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Zion you have until October 8, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique.  Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients.  In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration.  Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert---bronstein-gewirtz--grossman-llc-notifies-investors-of-class-action-against-zion-oil--gas-inc-zn--lead-plaintiff-deadline--october-8-2018-300695547.html

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC


© PRNewswire 2018
