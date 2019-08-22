Zion Oil & Gas : Seismic Trucks and 3-D Seismic Equipment on Way to Israel

We want to inform Zion's supporters and shareholders that the seismic trucks and 3-D equipment for Zion's proposed 3-D seismic survey are on their way to Israel.

The trucks were loaded onto a ship today (8/22/19) in Koper, Slovenia and will arrive with the equipment at the Haifa port in Israel between August 28 - September 2.

Zion Oil & Gas, a public company traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market (ZN), explores for oil and gas onshore in Israel on their 99,000-acre Megiddo-Jezreel license area.

FORWARD-FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: Statements in this communication that are not historical fact, including statements regarding Zion's planned operations, anticipated attributes of geological strata that may be drilled or tested in the future, Zion's ability to successfully raise the funds needed to undertake these exploration efforts; Zion's ability to continue as a going concern; Zion's ability to comply with the continued listing requirements of the Nasdaq Capital Market; Zion's ability to import into Israel or otherwise obtain the necessary 3-D imaging and related equipment and appropriate staff at commercially reasonable rates, Zion's success in obtaining the necessary licenses and permits needed to undertake the seismic shoot, the timing of the 3-D seismic survey and the interpretation of the results, operational risks in ongoing exploration efforts, Zion's ability to raise the capital needed to complete the 3D survey and the interpretation of the results thereof, timing and potential results thereof and plans contingent thereon are forward-looking statements as defined in the 'Safe Harbor' provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that are subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other unpredictable factors, many of which are described in Zion's periodic reports filed with the SEC and are beyond Zion's control. These risks could cause Zion's actual performance to differ materially from the results predicted by these forward-looking statements. Zion can give no assurance that the expectations reflected in these statements will prove to be correct and assumes no responsibility to update these statements.

