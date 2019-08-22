Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Zion Oil & Gas, Inc.    ZN

ZION OIL & GAS, INC.

(ZN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zion Oil & Gas : Seismic Trucks and 3-D Seismic Equipment on Way to Israel

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2019 | 03:23pm EDT
Seismic Trucks and 3-D Seismic Equipment on Way to Israel

We want to inform Zion's supporters and shareholders that the seismic trucks and 3-D equipment for Zion's proposed 3-D seismic survey are on their way to Israel.

The trucks were loaded onto a ship today (8/22/19) in Koper, Slovenia and will arrive with the equipment at the Haifa port in Israel between August 28 - September 2.

Zion Oil & Gas, a public company traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market (ZN), explores for oil and gas onshore in Israel on their 99,000-acre Megiddo-Jezreel license area.

'The Lord Himself goes before you and will be with you; He will never leave you nor forsake you. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged.'
Deuteronomy 31:8'Sing to the Lord, for he has done glorious things; let this be known to all the world. Shout aloud and sing for joy, people of Zion, for great is the Holy One of Israel among you.'
Isaiah 12:5-6
FORWARD-FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: Statements in this communication that are not historical fact, including statements regarding Zion's planned operations, anticipated attributes of geological strata that may be drilled or tested in the future, Zion's ability to successfully raise the funds needed to undertake these exploration efforts; Zion's ability to continue as a going concern; Zion's ability to comply with the continued listing requirements of the Nasdaq Capital Market; Zion's ability to import into Israel or otherwise obtain the necessary 3-D imaging and related equipment and appropriate staff at commercially reasonable rates, Zion's success in obtaining the necessary licenses and permits needed to undertake the seismic shoot, the timing of the 3-D seismic survey and the interpretation of the results, operational risks in ongoing exploration efforts, Zion's ability to raise the capital needed to complete the 3D survey and the interpretation of the results thereof, timing and potential results thereof and plans contingent thereon are forward-looking statements as defined in the 'Safe Harbor' provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that are subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other unpredictable factors, many of which are described in Zion's periodic reports filed with the SEC and are beyond Zion's control. These risks could cause Zion's actual performance to differ materially from the results predicted by these forward-looking statements. Zion can give no assurance that the expectations reflected in these statements will prove to be correct and assumes no responsibility to update these statements.

Disclaimer

Zion Oil & Gas Inc. published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 19:22:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ZION OIL & GAS, INC.
03:23pZION OIL & GAS : Seismic Trucks and 3-D Seismic Equipment on Way to Israel
PU
08/21ZION OIL & GAS : and Gas Appoints Two New Israeli Board Members
PU
08/20ZION OIL & GAS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
08/15ZION OIL & GAS : Signs Agreement to Begin 3-D Seismic Acquisition in Israel
PR
08/15PRESS RELEASE : August 15, 2019 – Zion Oil & Gas Signs Agreement to Begin ..
PU
08/09ZION OIL & GAS : Enters into Binding Agreements in Israel
PU
08/09ZION OIL & GAS INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
08/07ZION OIL & GAS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND..
AQ
07/17PRESS RELEASE : July 17, 2019 – Zion Oil & Gas Enters into Binding Agreeme..
PU
07/17ZION OIL & GAS : Enters into Binding Agreements in Israel
PR
More news
Chart ZION OIL & GAS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZION OIL & GAS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Dustin L. Guinn Executive Vice Chairman, President, CEO & COO
John M. Brown Executive Chairman
Michael B. Croswell Chief Financial Officer & Director
Paul Oroian Lead Independent Director
Victor G. Carrillo Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZION OIL & GAS, INC.-21.18%26
CNOOC LTD-4.61%66 027
CONOCOPHILLIPS-15.59%58 427
EOG RESOURCES INC.-11.46%44 815
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-26.26%40 305
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD-6.31%28 107
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group