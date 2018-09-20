Zion Oil & Gas : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors that purchased Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (“Zion” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ZN) securities between March 12, 2018, and July 10, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until October 9, 2018 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On July 11, 2018, Zion disclosed that the Company had received a subpoena to produce documents from the Fort Worth office of the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), informing Zion of the existence of a non-public, fact-finding inquiry into the Company. On this news, Zion’s share price fell $0.44 per share, or 11%, to close at $3.56 per share on July 12, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

The Complaint filed in this class action alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Zion was either already or was likely to soon become the subject of an SEC investigation; and (2) as a result, Zion’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

