Zion Oil & Gas : VIDEO – 2020 ZION OIL & GAS ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

The meeting had two parts:

• Business Portion: Proxy Vote on 5 items

• Non-Business Portion: Review of Current Exploration Activities in Israel and Questions from Shareholders

The business portion contains these 5 items to vote on:

(1) Electing four directors.

(2) Increasing the number of shares of common stock from 200 million to 400 million.

(3) Ratifying the appointment of our independent public accountants, RBSM, LLP.

(4) Approving, in a nonbinding advisory vote, the compensation of the Company's Named Executive Officers.

(5) The frequency of future such nonbinding advisory votes.

Zion Oil & Gas, a public company traded on NASDAQ (ZN), explores for oil and gas onshore in Israel on their 99,000-acre Megiddo-Jezreel license area.