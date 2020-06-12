Zion Podcast: Episodes 8 & 9 – Zion Oil & Gas 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on June 10, 2020

EPISODE 8

Published on: June 12, 2020 at 10:04 AM | This podcast episode is the audio-only recording of the formal portion of the Zion Oil & Gas 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders held on June 10, 2020.

The meeting had two parts:

• Business Portion: Proxy Vote on 5 items (Podcast Episode 8)

• Non-Business Portion: Review of Current Exploration Activities in Israel and Questions from Shareholders (Podcast Episode 9)

The business portion contains these 5 items to vote on:

(1) Electing four directors.

(2) Increasing the number of shares of common stock from 200 million to 400 million.

(3) Ratifying the appointment of our independent public accountants, RBSM, LLP.

(4) Approving, in a nonbinding advisory vote, the compensation of the Company's Named Executive Officers.

(5) The frequency of future such nonbinding advisory votes.



EPISODE 9

Published on: June 12, 2020 at 10:21 AM | This podcast episode is the audio-only recording of the informal portion of the Zion Oil & Gas 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders held on June 10, 2020.

