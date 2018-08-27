SAN DIEGO, Aug. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- For the eighth year in a row, readers of The San Diego Union-Tribune have voted California Bank & Trust (CB&T) as the region's "Best Bank" and, for the fifth year, named it the "Best Commercial Bank."

The annual "San Diego's Best" Union-Tribune Readers Poll offers the voting public an opportunity to select outstanding businesses, products and services. The highly coveted "best of the best" award is a widely sought-after accolade from San Diego County residents.

"I couldn't be more proud of the entire team here at California Bank & Trust," said Eric Ellingsen, president and chief operating officer of CB&T. "Every day, we're committed to exceptional customer service and helping our clients build success stories with financial solutions that best meet their needs."

Area residents recognized CB&T for its specific brand of banking relationships, which are characterized by bankers who take the time to listen and understand customer needs. From there, customized solutions, best-of-class products, and access to decision makers are offered for business banking, commercial banking, personal banking, treasury management, international banking, real estate financing, wealth management and more.

For more than 60 years, CB&T has brought banking with a personal touch to the lives of Californians with the responsiveness of a local bank and the services of a major institution. Bringing knowledge of local markets and extensive industry experience, CB&T bankers serve as advocates for business clients at nearly 100 branch offices statewide, including 24 locations in San Diego County.

In addition, as part of Zions Bancorporation, CB&T received 16 prestigious Greenwich Excellence Awards for achievement in Middle-Market and Small Business banking in 2017. Zions Bancorporation is one of the nation's premier financial services companies with total assets exceeding $65 billion. CB&T is recognized for making local decisions while leveraging the financial stability, knowledge and services of Zions, including global banking capabilities.

About California Bank & Trust

For more than 60 years, California Bank & Trust (CB&T) has provided Californians with financial guidance from experienced, professional bankers. In 2018, readers of The San Diego Union-Tribune voted CB&T as the region's "Best Bank" for the eighth consecutive year and as the "Best Commercial Bank" for the fifth year in a row. In 2017, readers of The Orange County Register voted CB&T as the county's "Best Bank." Locally managed CB&T, a division of Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ: ZION), has more than $11 billion in assets, nearly 100 branches statewide and is a leader among California banks for service levels and product selection. CB&T provides a full array of financial solutions for businesses and individuals, including commercial banking, business banking, small business lending, treasury management, international banking and wealth management. The professional bankers at CB&T are backed by major resources yet maintain local decision-making authority and regional market and industry expertise. The company is committed to providing clients with valuable business and economic insights and connecting them with the beneficial business relationships they need to succeed. As part of Zions Bancorporation, CB&T maintains its historical Middle-Market National Distinction in Overall Customer Satisfaction, Likelihood to Recommend as a banking partner and Cash Management Overall Customer Satisfaction and Cash Management Customer Service with the Greenwich Excellence Awards. To learn more, visit www.calbanktrust.com. Connect with California Bank & Trust on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

