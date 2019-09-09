Zions Bancorporation : California Bank & Trust Celebrates Opening Of Escondido Branch With Ceremony And Gift To Non-Profit

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- California Bank & Trust officially opened the doors of its newly built Escondido Branch at 150 N. Quince Street last week. The grand opening event on Sept. 5, which welcomed city dignitaries and Chamber of Commerce officials, included a ribbon-cutting ceremony, a check presentation to a local charity, speeches from CB&T President Eric Ellingsen and San Diego Mayor Paul McNamara, and an open house for the public.

In the spirit of its commitment to corporate responsibility, community relationships and local organizations, CB&T presented a check in the amount of $10,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of Greater San Diego in support of the non-profit's signature event – "An Evening of Changing Lives." The organization's CEO, Danny Sherlock, accepted the check during the event.

Located adjacent to the bank's long-standing branch that has served Escondido since 1982, the new center is situated at a major intersection in the Mercado District. The branch was built to address customers' needs by providing a full-service freestanding branch with drive-through access.

The building was constructed to meet key environmental specifications under the California Green Building Standards Code and California Energy Codes for sustainable building materials and energy conservation. In addition to supporting the community's green initiatives, the branch also promotes economic development for local businesses in this growing area of the city, and its early Californian architecture complements the area's historical conservation efforts.

Eric Ellingsen, President of California Bank & Trust, emphasized the bank's deep roots in Escondido dating back to 1982.

"We've had a 40-year commitment to Escondido and the newest chapter begins today," said Ellingsen. "CB&T is proud to invest in Escondido with this new branch, where we will continue to serve our customers for years to come and maintain an active role in the community."

ABOUT CALIFORNIA BANK & TRUST: California Bank & Trust has been helping Californians and their businesses grow and prosper for more than 60 years. Today, it is among California's leading banks with more than $11 billion in assets and nearly 90 branch offices located throughout the state. A division of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ: ZION), CB&T has been voted "Best Bank" by the San Diego Union Tribune for eight consecutive years, and "Best Commercial Bank" for five years in a row. Readers of The Orange County Register have also voted CB&T as the county's "Best Bank" for five consecutive years; and the group has consistently won the Greenwich Excellence Awards for achievement in Middle-Market and Small Business. CB&T provides a full array of financial solutions for businesses and individuals, including commercial banking, business banking, small business lending, treasury management, international banking and wealth management. Its experienced and professional bankers are backed by major resources yet maintain local decision-making authority and regional market and industry expertise. Each is committed to providing clients with valuable economic insights and connecting them with the beneficial business relationships they need in order to succeed. To learn more, visit www.calbanktrust.com . Connect with California Bank & Trust on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

