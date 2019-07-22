Zions Bancorporation : National Association Reports Second Quarter Financial Results

SALT LAKE CITY, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ: ZION) ("Zions" or "the Bank") today reported net earnings applicable to common shareholders for the second quarter of 2019 of $189 million, or $0.99 per diluted common share, compared with net earnings applicable to common shareholders of $187 million, or $0.89 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2018 and net earnings applicable to common shareholders of $205 million, or $1.04 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2019.

Harris H. Simmons, Chairman and CEO, commented, "Net earnings available to common shareholders was up only slightly from last year, reflecting relatively strong loan growth coupled with margin compression resulting from a challenging interest rate environment. Second quarter earnings per share of $0.99 increased 11% from the prior year period, largely the result of a share count that was 9% lower than last year." Mr. Simmons continued, "Operating expenses continued to be well controlled, rising less than 1% from the prior year's second quarter, and credit quality remained very clean with annualized net charge-offs totaling only 0.12% of average loans and leases, as economic conditions remain strong throughout the western United States." For the full version of the Bank's 2019 second quarter earnings release, including financial tables, please visit zionsbancorporation.com .

Supplemental Presentation and Conference Call

Zions has posted a supplemental presentation to its website, which will be used to discuss these second quarter results at 5:30 p.m. ET this afternoon (July 22, 2019). Media representatives, analysts, investors, and the public are invited to join this discussion by calling (253) 237-1247 (domestic and international) and entering the passcode 3068219, or via on-demand webcast. A link to the webcast will be available on the Zions Bancorporation website at zionsbancorporation.com . The webcast of the conference call will also be archived and available for 30 days.

About Zions Bancorporation, N.A.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is one of the nation's premier financial services companies with total assets of $70 billion. Zions operates under local management teams and distinct brands in 11 western states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. The Bank is a national leader in Small Business Administration lending and public finance advisory services. The Bank has been the recipient of many local and national awards, primarily reflecting its strong customer service and products. The Bank has a strong commitment to the communities in which it operates. In addition, Zions is included in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices. Investor information and links to local banking brands can be accessed at zionsbancorporation.com .

