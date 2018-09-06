Zions Bancorporation : To Present At The Barclays Global Financial Services Conference In New York And Announces Special Meeting Of Shareholders

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, September 12, 2018 at 11:15 a.m. EDT, Scott McClean, Chief Operating Officer; Ed Schreiber, Chief Risk Officer; and James Abbott, Director of Investor Relations of Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ: ZION), will present at the 2018 Barclays Global Financial Services Conference in New York. A live webcast of the presentation may be accessed on the Zions Bancorporation website, www.zionsbancorporation.com. The webcast will also be archived and available on the website for 30 days.

Additionally, Zions Bancorporation (Nasdaq: ZION) will hold a special meeting of shareholders on Friday, September 14, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. MDT; investors of record as of July 19, 2018 have been notified that proxy materials dated July 24, 2018 have been filed with the SEC and may be viewed at our website under SEC Filings, Documents. The meeting will be held at Zions Bancorporation headquarters, One South Main Street, Salt Lake City, Utah.

Shareholders of record are invited to attend. Please note that admission to the meeting will be on a first-come, first-served basis. You may be asked to present valid picture identification, such as a driver's license or passport. If you hold your stock in the name of a brokerage, bank, trust or other nominee as a custodian ("street name" holders), you will need to bring a copy of a brokerage statement reflecting stock ownership as of the record date. Cameras, recording devices and other electronic devices will not be permitted at the meeting.

Shareholders, media representatives, analysts and the public are invited to listen to the special meeting via a live conference call. Dial-in information is available at www.zionsbancorporation.com and an archived recording will be available for 30 days following the event.

Zions Bancorporation is one of the nation's premier financial services companies with total assets exceeding $65 billion. Zions operates under local management teams and distinct brands in 11 western states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. The company is a national leader in Small Business Administration lending and public finance advisory services, and is a consistent top recipient of Greenwich Excellence awards in banking. In addition, Zions is included in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices. Investor information and links to local banking brands can be accessed at www.zionsbancorporation.com.

