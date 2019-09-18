Log in
Zions Bancorporation : To Report Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Results And Announces 2020 Investor Day

09/18/2019 | 12:25pm EDT

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ: ZION) announced today that it will report its third quarter 2019 earnings results after the NASDAQ market close on Monday, October 21, 2019.  A conference call discussing the quarterly results will be held at 5:30 p.m. ET on the same day.  Forward looking and other material information may be discussed on this conference call.

Media representatives, analysts and the public are invited to listen to the conference call by dialing (253) 237-1247 (domestic and international) and entering the passcode 1358841.  Live audio of the call will be simultaneously broadcast over the internet and may be accessed on the company's website at zionsbancorporation.com.  The webcast will be archived and available for 30 days. 

Additionally, Zions announced that it expects to host its biennial investor day on Thursday, February 6, 2020.  Institutional investors and professional equity and fixed income analysts are encouraged to attend in person; retail investors and investment advisors are encouraged to join by webcast.  The link to the webcast will be posted to zionsbancorporation.com in advance of the event.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is one of the nation's premier financial services companies with total assets exceeding $70 billion.  Zions operates under local management teams and distinct brands in 11 western states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. The company is a national leader in Small Business Administration lending and public finance advisory services, and is a consistent top recipient of Greenwich Excellence awards in banking.  In addition, Zions is included in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices. Investor information and links to subsidiary banks can be accessed at www.zionsbancorporation.com.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zions-bancorporation-to-report-third-quarter-2019-earnings-results-and-announces-2020-investor-day-300920933.html

SOURCE Zions Bancorporation


© PRNewswire 2019
