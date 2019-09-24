California Bank & Trust : Repeats "Best Bank" Title Wins In San Diego And Orange County

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The people have spoken and California Bank & Trust (CB&T) once again has been voted "Best Bank" in both San Diego and Orange County.

Official announcements on Sept. 18 by The Orange County Register and Sept. 22 by The San Diego Union-Tribune marked the sixth and ninth consecutive years, respectively, that the bank was publicly recognized for excellence. In addition, CB&T was awarded Best Commercial Bank in the Union-Tribune's awards for the sixth year in a row.

CB&T's leaders attribute the winning streaks in both preference polls to the bank's dedicated employees, who maintain the high standards of service that CB&T has become known for.

"The results are in and I'm proud that we've been voted 'best' by our fellow residents and valued clients in San Diego and Orange County yet again," said Eric Ellingsen, president and chief operating officer for CB&T. "We'd like to thank all of our clients who voted for us and congratulate our associates, whose daily commitment to exceptional customer service and tailored financial solutions are the hallmark of CB&T."

Whether in business or personal banking, treasury or wealth management services, global banking or commercial real estate lending, CB&T combines the personal attention of a local bank with the resources of a major institution. Other offerings that put CB&T ahead of the pack include extensive experience across numerous industries and deep insights into local markets, which are key factors in CB&T's ability to custom-tailor financial solutions for its clients.

The highly-coveted annual awards, which are voted on by readers of The San Diego Union-Tribune and The Orange County Register newspapers, represent a public consensus of how well businesses are serving their local communities and customers across a wide array of product and service categories. CB&T officials say that the organization takes great pride in receiving these endorsements and plans to continue the legacy into the new year and beyond.

To learn more about California Bank & Trust, visit www.calbanktrust.com.

ABOUT CALIFORNIA BANK & TRUST: California Bank & Trust has been helping Californians and their businesses grow and prosper for more than 60 years. Today, it is among California's leading banks with more than $11 billion in assets and nearly 90 branch offices located throughout the state. A division of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ: ZION), CB&T has been voted "Best Bank" by The San Diego Union Tribune for nine consecutive years and "Best Commercial Bank" for six years in a row. Readers of The Orange County Register also have voted CB&T as the county's "Best Bank" for six consecutive years; and the Bancorporation has consistently won the Greenwich Excellence Awards for achievement in Middle-Market and Small Business. CB&T provides a full array of financial solutions for businesses and individuals, including commercial banking, business banking, small business lending, treasury management, international banking and wealth management. Its experienced and professional bankers are backed by major resources yet maintain local decision-making authority and regional market and industry expertise. Each is committed to providing clients with valuable economic insights and connecting them with the beneficial business relationships they need in order to succeed. To learn more, visit www.calbanktrust.com . Connect with California Bank & Trust on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

