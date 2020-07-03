Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Zions Bancorporation, N.A.    ZION

ZIONS BANCORPORATION, N.A.

(ZION)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zions Bancorporation : Announces 2020 Earnings Release Date Information for Q2, Q3 and Q4

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/03/2020 | 08:31am EDT

 

Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ: ZION) announced its expected earnings release dates for the second, third and fourth quarters of 2020. Zions plans to report its earnings results after the NASDAQ market close on:

For the period

 

Earnings Release Conference Call Date and Time

Second Quarter 2020

 

July 20, 2020, at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time (3:30 p.m. Mountain Time)

Third Quarter 2020

 

October 19, 2020, at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time (3:30 p.m. Mountain Time)

Fourth Quarter 2020

 

January 19, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time (3:30 p.m. Mountain Time)

Forward looking and other material information may be discussed on these conference calls.

Investors, analysts, media representatives, and the public are invited to listen to the conference call. Information on how to access this call will be posted to the company's website at zionsbancorporation.com approximately two weeks in advance of the call. The webcast will be archived and available for 30 days.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is one of the nation's premier financial services companies with annual net revenue of $2.8 billion in 2019 and approximately $70 billion of total assets. Zions operates under local management teams and distinct brands in 11 western states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. The Bank is a consistent national leader in Small Business Administration lending and public finance advisory services. The bank is a consistent national and state-wide leader of customer survey awards in small and middle-market banking, as well as a national leader in Small Business Administration lending and public finance advisory services. In addition, Zions is included in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices. Investor information and links to local banking brands can be accessed at zionsbancorporation.com


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on ZIONS BANCORPORATION, N.A.
08:31aZIONS BANCORPORATION : Announces 2020 Earnings Release Date Information for Q2, ..
BU
06/25ZIONS BANCORPORATION, NATIONAL ASSOC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers..
AQ
06/25ZIONS BANCORPORATION N A : Elects Claire A. Huang to Its Board of Directors, Ann..
BU
06/23ZIONS BANCORPORATION : National Association Announces Expiration of Tender Offer..
BU
06/16ZIONS BANCORPORATION, NATIONAL ASSOC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Ex..
AQ
06/16ZIONS BANCORPORATION : National Association Announces Commencement of Tender Off..
BU
05/27ZIONS BANCORPORATION N A : to Build Technology Campus in Midvale, Utah With a Fo..
BU
05/18CALIFORNIA BANK & TRUST : Processes More Than 8,400 PPP Loan Applications, Fundi..
BU
05/18ZIONS BANCORPORATION, NATIONAL ASSOC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial State..
AQ
05/11ZIONS BANCORPORATION N A : Delivers Paycheck Protection Program Loan Approvals f..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 813 M - -
Net income 2020 371 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 17,2x
Yield 2020 4,20%
Capitalization 5 311 M 5 311 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,89x
Nbr of Employees 9 879
Free-Float 22,1%
Chart ZIONS BANCORPORATION, N.A.
Duration : Period :
Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZIONS BANCORPORATION, N.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 36,60 $
Last Close Price 32,41 $
Spread / Highest target 54,3%
Spread / Average Target 12,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Harris H. Simmons Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Scott J. McLean President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Paul E. Burdiss Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jennifer Anne Smith Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Jerry C. Atkin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZIONS BANCORPORATION, N.A.-37.31%5 311
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.87%167 464
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-15.66%55 817
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-12.19%50 071
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD-10.67%45 905
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-12.77%45 567
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group