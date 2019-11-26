Log in
ZIONS BANCORPORATION, N.A.

(ZION)
Zions Bancorporation : to Present at the Goldman Sachs US Financial Services Conference 2019

11/26/2019 | 07:39pm EST

Harris Simmons, Chairman & CEO of Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ: ZION), will make a presentation at Goldman Sachs US Financial Services Conference 2019 on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. EST. A live webcast of the presentation may be accessed on the Zions Bancorporation website, zionsbancorporation.com. The webcast will also be archived and available on the website for 30 days.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is one of the nation's premier financial services companies with total assets exceeding $70 billion. Zions operates under local management teams and distinct brands in 11 western states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. The company is a national leader in Small Business Administration lending and public finance advisory services, and is a consistent top recipient of Greenwich Excellence awards in banking. In addition, Zions is included in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices. Investor information and links to local banking brands can be accessed at zionsbancorporation.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 850 M
EBIT 2019 1 152 M
Net income 2019 797 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,57%
P/E ratio 2019 11,7x
P/E ratio 2020 11,2x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,97x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,01x
Capitalization 8 465 M
Chart ZIONS BANCORPORATION, N.A.
Duration : Period :
Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZIONS BANCORPORATION, N.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 50,85  $
Last Close Price 49,66  $
Spread / Highest target 14,8%
Spread / Average Target 2,39%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Harris H. Simmons Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Scott J. McLean President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Paul E. Burdiss Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jennifer Anne Smith Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Jerry C. Atkin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZIONS BANCORPORATION, N.A.23.15%8 552
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-4.97%177 843
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%54 905
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.0.00%53 837
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD23.16%50 352
QNB-0.05%49 449
